The 47 Best Livestreamed Seattle Events to Watch This Weekend: April 3-5, 2020 A Thunderpussy Concert, Wa Na Wari's Birthday Party, and More Virtual Events

Meredith Truax Thunderpussy , a foursome of fierce speed queens, will play live on YouTube on Saturday night as part of Nectar 's virtual concert series.

To state the obvious, COVID-19 forces us to redefine the concept of weekend entertainment—and weekends in general—as we maintain social distancing. But thanks to the ingenuity of artists, entertainers, and businesses in Seattle and around the world, there are tons of events happening live on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms that will hopefully bring you some much-needed joie de vivre in this difficult time. We've rounded up the best local livestreamed events happening this weekend (plus a few notable national things), below—from remote Skagit Valley Tulip Festival resources to a timely conversation with bestselling author Chris Guillebeau, and from Wa Na Wari's Virtual Birthday Dance Party to Annex Theatre's post-apocalyptic Western One Horse Town. For even more options, check out our complete streaming events calendar.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

Comedy for a Cause!

Join Mycole Brown and other local comics Vee Chattie, Cavin Eggleston, Jim Stewart Allen, Andy Iwancio, Cara Rosellini, and LLynn Marks for some laughs at home. They'll be dishing out adult material, so if you have kids, give them a puzzle or something to do in another room.

Friday Night Comedy with Danielle Radford

Local writer and comic and frequent Screen Junkies and Fandom Entertainment contributor Danielle Radford will make you laugh from your couch.

Inside Jokes Live Stream Show - Andrew Rivers & Cory Michaelis

Cory Michaelis (a Pacific Northwest regular who's performed internationally, notably with Gad Elmaleh) and Andrew Rivers (a comedian who blends storytelling with personal anecdotes to deliver some truly funny sets) will host this Friday-night comedy extravaganza with special guests. (Tonight it's Seattle International Comedy Competition winner Gabriel Rutledge, whom Dave Segal credits with "[finding] many quirky angles from which to squeeze distinctive humor out of everyday situations.")

Jet City Improv Presents: Comedy in Quarantine

Start your quarantined weekends on a note of levity with Jet City Improv's weekly long-form comedy show on their YouTube channel.

Brewing Class with Watson's Counter

The coffee experts at Watson's Counter will host a Chemex troubleshooting session on IG Live. They'll be using Anchorhead Coffee, which you can order for pickup at the restaurant if you like.

DRY Botanical Bubbly Virtual Happy Hour with Ryan Cassata

Trans artist and activist Ryan Cassata will host a happy hour (and mini-concert!) and Q&A with some DRY Botanical Bubbly in hand. Prepare your questions and tune in on Facebook.

Virtual Event: #BurkeFromHome Trivia

Test your knowledge of natural history and culture for a virtual trivia night hosted by the beloved Burke Museum.

All4Doras AOL Livestream Variety Hour

Local boy band cover band All4Doras will set up on stage in an otherwise empty Central Cinema to perform choreographed dances and make good fun of NSYNC videos and MTV clips. There will also be a Q&A portion, so prepare your inquiries. (Maybe you'd like to know how to achieve frosted tips from home?)

Frankie Cosmos

Frankie Cosmos "packs many punches full of raw power-chord pop and many sacks full of sagacious sap," as Stranger contributor Zach Frimmel has written. The New York-based soft-pop band led by Greta Kline will play live on Instagram every Friday in April.

Interconnecting for Good

Escape into soothing string soundscapes with harpist Monica Schley and guitarist Danny Godinez on Facebook Live.

light in the attic & friends live

Local reissue label Light in the Attic will livestream performances by artists whose work they've put out over the years, including Devendra Banhart, Fred Armisen, Ben Gibbard, Julie Byrne, Inoyama Land, Gigi Masin, and many others. It's free, but all donations will be given to MusiCares, an organization that provides relief to people in the music community affected by the coronavirus.

Seattle Reggae Sessions #2 with Clinton Fearon & Naphtali Rashid

Jamaica-born, Seattle-based reggae legend Clinton Fearon (of the Boogie Brown Band) will take the virtual stage with Naphtali Rashid.

Sofa Festival

Warner Music France's Sofa Festival is a good place to go for links to major national music livestreams, including Josh Groban and Barbara Carlotti (both tonight).

Virtual Bham Art Walk

Support Bellingham artists, galleries, and retailers who have been impacted by coronavirus closures by following the hashtag #virtualbhamartwalk on Instagram and Facebook. You'll find prints, pottery, stickers, paintings, and other cool stuff to enjoy with your eyes and possibly to possess forever (lots of pieces will be available for purchase).

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The Mountaineers Virtual Gala

Get gussied up in your home and browse the Mountaineers' collection of online auction items, which are up for bidding during their weeklong virtual gala. You can prep by watching resident auctioneer Fred Northup Jr. walk you through his favorite items.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Earth Day South Sound – A Month-long Virtual Celebration

Throughout April, Earth Day South Sound will invite residents in Tacoma, Seattle, and beyond to participate in daily activities that you can accomplish in your home, yard, or neighborhood that benefit the environment and "foster a connection with trees."

Make A Joyful Noise!

This isn't an event per se, and it doesn't require a computer, but it's cute. Wherever you are at 8 p.m. (on any day of the week), clap your hands and make some noise for Seattle's healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, supply chain specialists, janitors, and others working tirelessly in this difficult time.

Neighborhood Window Walks - Scavenger Hunt

People across the country are posting artwork and cutouts in their windows and yards in a national effort to make walks more fun. The Phinney Neighborhood Association has come up with new themes for every week, including "Easter eggs." Post pictures of your favorite houses in their Facebook discussion thread for others to see.

Virtual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is canceled this year, but the Washington Bulb Co., Roozen Gaarde, and Tulip Town—who, along with others in the Washington State flower industry, are taking a major financial hit from COVID-19—are bringing the fields of spring blooms to you in a small way by delivering fresh flowers (and merch) to your door. Tulip Town also launched the #ColorforCourage campaign, which allows for purchases of tulip bouquets to be delivered to hospitals, nursing homes, assisted care facilities, and other front-line workers. They also have some virtual tours of the fields on their Facebook page.

Google Hangout with Crucible Brewing

Stay social and socially distant by cracking open your current favorite beer and cueing up daily Google Hangout sessions with the Crucible Brewing staff. You might even make some new friends with whom to drink in-person in the future.

Mystery Night In

Mystery, the dating service for people who want to do fun and spontaneous things with their existing dates, is helping you and your partner(s) zhuzh up quarantined nights with a surprise activity and dinner for two (prepared by local chefs), delivered to your door. Proceeds will directly benefit "more than 10" local businesses.

Digital Mirage

Proceeds from this digital music festival presented by LA's Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade will benefit the Sweet Relief Foundation, which provides support to musicians who are suffering from financial instability during the COVID-19 crisis.

Evan Flory-Barnes Presents: Cooped Up on the Couch Concert Series

Local bassist, singer, composer, and Stranger Genius Evan Flory-Barnes will perform live on Facebook and IGTV throughout the week for the foreseeable future.

Live From Home with Ben Gibbard

Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard will play free live-streamed shows on his YouTube and Facebook pages every afternoon (!) until this nightmare is over. He'll even bring on some special guests (digitally, of course).

Tomo Nakayama

The local multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Tomo Nakayama streams concerts on his Facebook page nearly every day.

One Horse Town

On a post-apocalyptic ranch, three queers defend the last horse on Earth—but when some starving fugitives show up, the ranchers, like the runaways, must "struggle to remember what makes them human in a world urging them to forget their compassion and their sanity." You can see it streaming via Patreon.

Jason and Trevor Hunt: Bloodlines

Brothers Trevor and Jason Hunt, who are "part of the famed Hunt family of Fort Rupert on Vancouver Island," continues the legacy of the Kwagiulth artistic style (also known as Kwakwaka'wakw/Kwakiutl, a culture on the north side of Vancouver Island) through woodcarving and more. See this exhibition online.

Preston Singletary: Artifacts From A Future Dream

Tour renowned local glass artist Preston Singletary's studio and his new exhibition, which the artist describes as "an homage to the future generations of Indigenous people," at Traver Gallery via Vimeo.

SATURDAY

Harry Morgan: Tacoma’s First Crime Boss

Pioneer Square gets all the credit as the Northwest's Prohibition-era hub of bootlegger activity, but this tour will shine a light on Harry Morgan, a notorious crime boss who dealt his deals in the South Sound. Pretty Gritty Tours will take you down Pacific Avenue (virtually), once known as Whiskey Row.

Abney Park QUARANTINED Live in Concert!

Tighten your bolts and join Seattle steampunk pioneers Abney Park for a livestreamed concert.

Connectivation with Glitterfox

Support the Prison Scholar Fund by donating what you can spare and tuning into a live set from indie-folk band Glitterfox.

Earshot Jazz Live at The Forum: Marina Albero Group

Master pianist (not to mention vibraphone and psalterium player) Marina Albero will play live (online) with her group, composed of Hans Teuber, Evan Flory-Barnes, D’Vonne Lewis, Jeff Busch, and Jeff Johnson.

Seattle Window Sing-Along: 'My Favorite Things'

In times like these, singing about crisp apple strudels and schnitzel with noodles couldn't hurt morale. Take five minutes to stick your head out of a window and belt out the popular tune "My Favorite Things" from The Sound of Music. If enough people participate, you might hear a chorus of your neighbors singing along.

Thunderpussy

Dave Segal has described Thunderpussy as "a foursome of fierce speed queens who are the rare Seattle rock group signed to a major label," whose self-titled debut LP "revamps familiar classic-rock power moves and hard-rock hooks to put some led in your zeppelin and some depth in your purple." Watch them live on YouTube.

Chris Guillebeau's The Money Tree: Virtual Book Launch Event

Writer, speaker, and blogger Chris Guillebeau (best known for his 2010 book The Art of Non-Conformity, and author of many books that offer unexpected/unconventional career guidance) will share his latest work, The Money Tree, which contains timely pearls of wisdom for those concerned about financial instability, those working remotely for the first time, and "creators who wouldn’t normally read a how-to business book." CreativeLive's Chase Jarvis will join the author for a virtual conversation.

Sounders FC Classics

Relive epic Sounders FC games with re-broadcasts every Saturday on JOEtv. Tonight, see the 2013 Dempsey Home Debut vs. the Portland Timbers.

Corks and Canvas Event: 'Bunny'

Get yourself an 11x14 canvas, acrylic paints (in red, blue, yellow, black, and white, and green), paint brushes (one flat-headed brush, one round brush, and one fine point brush), and your favorite adult beverage for this virtual bunny-painting class. The organizers recommend ordering your supplies from Michaels or another craft store offering curbside pickup.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

You Had Me At Cello

Joshua Roman and four Seattle Symphony cellists will perform an array of works ranging from classical to modern.

SUNDAY

Edible Book Festival

On Sunday, you'll be able to view (and vote for) tasty tomes on display online at this festival devoted to punny "books" made out of food and inspired by famous literary titles—past winners have included Donkey Oaties and A Pringle In Time. Until then, get to brainstorming and baking and submit photos of your creations.

Bach and Pancakes: Quarantine Edition

Make pancakes the way you like them and hear marimba player Erin Jorgensen play soothing Bach cello suites—today it's Suite No. 3 in C Major—on Facebook.

FreeStream: FlammableEmergencyBroadcast04 - WesleyHolmes

The self-proclaimed "longest-running house music weekly" won't stop on account of COVID-19. Tune in every Sunday on Twitch.tv for livestreams with DJs Wesley Holmes, Brian Lyons, Mich / Summit Dub, Dane Garfield Wilson, and special guests.

Little Sara Online Concerts

Couth Buzzard barista Sara Depp will play live streaming concerts every Sunday from her home to benefit the shop and its employees.

Sunday Sound Stream - Free Online Sound Bath Meditation

The folks at Harmony Ayurveda & Reiki Resonance Sound Healing credit sound bath meditations for their ability to "help clear old patterns of thinking and limiting beliefs while planting new seeds of intention for conscious growth, healing, and connection." Sound good? Tune in to livestreamed sessions every Sunday night, starting this weekend.

Wa Na Wari Birthday (Virtual) Dance Party

The Central District house Wa Na Wari has been around for generations, but this month marks its first anniversary as a public black arts space. Get yourself a slice of cake and celebrate with a virtual dance party with DJ Vitamin D. Yirim Seck and Black Stax will perform live, and everybody will sing "Happy Birthday" together from their living rooms.

The Starship and the Canoe

Environmental author Kenneth Brower will read from his biography of science historian George Dyson, who began his storied career when as a high school dropout who ran away from home to live in a treehouse and study the construction of kayaks. Both Dyson and Brower will appear in a livestreamed conversation with Seattle journalist Kathy Cain.

Virtual Daffodil 8K

Originally intended to take place at Puyallup's daffodil-laden Van Lierop Park, this springtime run will go virtual. That means there won't be any actual running involved, but that you can enter raffles to win two pairs of shoes from South Sound Running.