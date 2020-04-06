The 31 Best Livestreamed Seattle Events This Week: April 6-9, 2020 M. Ward, Nocturnal Emissions, and More Picks for Virtual Events

Migration Stories. Courtesy of the artist via Facebook Prolific Portland guitarist and singer-songwriter M. Ward will go live on the internet this Wednesday to play songs off his new album,

MONDAY

The National

Rich Smith has called Ohio-formed indie-rock band the National "the musical equivalent of reveling in anxiety-depression, a mental condition common among urbanites." Get yourself some of that via this livestreamed performance.

Dolly & the DJ

Send Lumber Yard regular Dolly Madison a friend request on Facebook to start off your week with a live virtual edition of her recurring musical drag show.

The Magic Hat Presented by Emmett Montgomery and Friends

Five "brilliant humans(?)," ranging from seasoned stand-up comics to sketch performers to audience members, are selected (presumably out of the Magic Hat) throughout the show to perform weekly at this comedy variety show, otherwise described as a "friendship machine that will make the world a better place." Watch the livestream via BlueJeans.

Seattle COVID Storytelling: Quarantine Connection

You probably already have a story to tell about your COVID-19 quarantine experience. Whether it's lighthearted or close to the bone, share it out loud (in five minutes or less) and hear feedback from your fellow Zoom participants.

MONDAY-TUESDAY

SPLIFF - Now Streaming!

A new vibe of stoner entertainment is emerging—witness the rise of Broad City, High Maintenance, and basically every TV show created on Viceland. And, most importantly, The Stranger presents SPLIFF, your new favorite film festival created by the stoned for the stoned. Because we can no longer congregate in person, we're rescreening the 2019 festival online!

TUESDAY

Social Distancing Trivia

Stay sharp on pop culture, sports, music, and miscellaneous factoids while you're cooped up at home with this virtual trivia night. If you're so inclined, you can place a beer order for delivery for the full (well, almost) Hill City Tap House experience.

Spite House Tuesday Nights

Spite house, a long-running local music improv event that takes place in a Capitol Hill house, will stream live every Tuesday from its cozy confines.

The Shortest Four-Letter Word

Writer and psychologist Lesley Hazleton will reclaim "the shortest four-letter word" (hint: It's "old") as she approaches her 75th birthday. She'll be joined in conversation by writer Hanna Brooks Olsen via livestream.

WEDNESDAY

Public Art in Private Space with Betsey Brock & Rachel Kessler

For the second in a series of Zoom conversations about how artists and communicators are creating new things with major limitations, Northwest Film Forum Executive Director Vivian Hua will interview On the Boards' Betsey Brock and local artist Rachel Kessler about their Going the (Social) Distance Project (a series of performances "intended to bring casual joy to its intended viewers, surprise or delight to accidental viewers, and endorphins to its performers").

Unmasked: A Covid-19 Virtual Town Hall Series

Seattle King County NAACP and BET present a virtual discussion series focused on the "health, economic, and social impact" of COVID-19 on the black diaspora community.

Parks and Rec Trivia Night

If you've been binging Parks & Recreation to boost your serotonin, put that freshly restored information to use by answering Raised By TV's 50 original trivia questions covering seasons 1-7.

The Drive-Thru: Live Stream Benefits Episode

Local deep house producer Tony H will record a live episode of his music podcast on Twitch in order to 1) entertain you and 2) raise money for local music venues impacted by COVID-19. He'll be switching up the music every few hours to fit the vibe of each venue.

M. Ward

Prolific Portland guitarist M. Ward will soothe your soul with a live performance of the Americana-leaning serenades off his new album Migration Stories, which draws from the artist's own grandfather's migration from Mexico to California, as well as the migration crisis that's taken place across Europe and North America over the past decade.

WHEEL Book Release

Natalie Copeland will do a live reading of her new book of poetry "to give masked CPR to the local arts community with a simultaneous social Heimlich maneuver to remind us that in crazy times like this, ART MATTERS." Readings will be interspersed with conversations between local artsy folks.

Glazer's Live: Staying Creative at Home with Dan Bailey

Glazer's photography expert Dan Bailey will lead a group discussion on ways to stretch your creativity when practicing your normal art hobbies is unsafe.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Medicine Ball: Playwrights v. Poets - The Quarantine Edition

Four playwrights and four poets will compete in a literary showdown, inspired by prompts created by four visual artists. The words produced during that part of the competition will be used in the next phase, which puts those pieces of writing onstage (performed by Seattle actors). The organizers claim it's "the greatest literary battle of this or any century." If you miss it, a podcast version will drop on Sunday.

THURSDAY

Flights & Rights - Liberty in The Time of Covid-19

How are Washington's most vulnerable community members being protected during this crisis, and what can you do to help? Find out in this virtual Flights & Rights. (You'll have to provide your own flights.)

Nocturnal Emissions Live-ish

Dark-minded burlesque maven Isabella L. Price will return with the cheeky, sexy, macabre series Nocturnal Emissions, but online this time. Tune in to see short horror movies, "strange clips from all over the internet," past performances, and a special appearance from the host. The organizers promise it to be a "phantasmagoria of light and sound to aid your frazzled nerves," which is all you could really ask for in a time like this.

Thursday Tastings at Twelve with Tinte Live

Craving a confab with your fellow local wine enthusiasts? Woodinville's Tinte Cellars will go live on Instagram every Thursday at noon to chat about grape varietals, delicious pairing ideas, and more. If you want to taste what they're tasting, know that they're offering free delivery within a 20-mile radius of their storefront, plus curbside pickup.

Susan Christensen: New Work

Sink your eyeballs into Susan Christensen's vivid paintings and drawings that reflect on the human condition and "call attention to magic and mystery of all kinds in a world where joy is often in short supply," in the words of the artist. You can take a live tour from home on Ghost Gallery's Instagram.

Opening Thursday

ALL WEEK

Earth Day South Sound – A Month-long Virtual Celebration

Throughout April, Earth Day South Sound will invite residents in Tacoma, Seattle, and beyond to participate in daily activities that you can accomplish in your home, yard, or neighborhood that benefit the environment and "foster a connection with trees."

Make A Joyful Noise!

This isn't an event per se, and it doesn't require a computer, but it's cute. Wherever you are at 8 p.m. (on any day of the week), clap your hands and make some noise for Seattle's healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, supply chain specialists, janitors, and others working tirelessly in this difficult time.

Puget Sound Fish Week

Lovers of regionally specific aquatic life can return to the Seattle Aquarium's website for a whole week to see videos of unique Puget Sound fish species, hear a reading of Caroll Simpson's children's book The Salmon Twins, learn about current policies meant to protect salmon, and find out interesting facts about rockfish and sturgeon.

Virtual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is canceled this year, but the Washington Bulb Co., Roozen Gaarde, and Tulip Town—who, along with others in the Washington State flower industry, are taking a major financial hit from COVID-19—are bringing the fields of spring blooms to you in a small way by delivering fresh flowers (and merch) to your door. Tulip Town also launched the #ColorforCourage campaign, which allows for purchases of tulip bouquets to be delivered to hospitals, nursing homes, assisted care facilities, and other front-line workers. They also have some virtual tours of the fields on their Facebook page.

Google Hangout with Crucible Brewing

Stay social and socially distant by cracking open your current favorite beer and cueing up daily Google Hangout sessions with the Crucible Brewing staff. You might even make some new friends with whom to drink in-person in the future.

Mystery Night In

Mystery, the dating service for people who want to do fun and spontaneous things with their existing dates, is helping you and your partner(s) zhuzh up quarantined nights with a surprise activity and dinner for two (prepared by local chefs), delivered to your door. Proceeds will directly benefit "more than 10" local businesses.

Evan Flory-Barnes Presents: Cooped Up on the Couch Concert Series

Local bassist, singer, composer, and Stranger Genius Evan Flory-Barnes will perform live on Facebook and IGTV throughout the week for the foreseeable future.

Live From Home with Ben Gibbard

Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard will play free live-streamed shows on his YouTube and Facebook pages every afternoon (!) until this nightmare is over. He'll even bring on some special guests (digitally, of course).

Tomo Nakayama

The local multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Tomo Nakayama streams concerts on his Facebook page nearly every day.

Jason and Trevor Hunt: Bloodlines

Brothers Trevor and Jason Hunt, who are "part of the famed Hunt family of Fort Rupert on Vancouver Island," continues the legacy of the Kwagiulth artistic style (also known as Kwakwaka'wakw/Kwakiutl, a culture on the north side of Vancouver Island) through woodcarving and more. See this exhibition online.

Preston Singletary: Artifacts From A Future Dream

Tour renowned local glass artist Preston Singletary's studio and his new exhibition, which the artist describes as "an homage to the future generations of Indigenous people," at Traver Gallery via Vimeo.