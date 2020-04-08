Your Complete Guide to Things To Do in Seattle During COVID-19 Everything You Need to Know About Virtual Events and Takeout Restaurants, In One Place

L'oursin via Facebook The Central District French restaurant and natural wine bar L'Oursin is one of many local businesses with a creative strategy for the social distancing era: They've temporarily turned into a food and wine market.

Here at Stranger EverOut, our mission is to make it easy for you to go out and have a good time in Seattle. Or at least it was, until the Washington State "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order was put in place, canceling in-person events and shuttering dining rooms and bars through at least May 4. We're still here letting you know about all the things you can do in Seattle, though—we've just shifted our focus to things you can do safely, while maintaining necessary social distance, including attending virtual events and ordering takeout from local restaurants. You can already find a variety of links around our site to help you stay entertained, but, if you don't know where to begin, you're in the right place. Below, we've rounded up a handy list of links to all of our COVID-19-specific content, to support our new, (N)everOut mission of making it easy for you to stay in and have a good time in Seattle.

FOOD & DRINK

Tired of cooking pasta at home? We've rounded up every Seattle restaurant and bar we've heard of that's offering takeout and/or delivery here. There are more than 800 options (!), so if that's overwhelming, don't worry. You can also break it down by:

Restaurants and bars that offer home delivery, in case you don't want to or can't leave your house for curbside pickup

Restaurants offering family meal menus and promotions, if you're quarantined with a big group

Places you can get booze to go, including wineries, breweries, and cocktail bars, as well as restaurants that are selling alcohol with food purchase

Places to get dessert to go, including ice cream shops and bakeries

Places to get provisions to make your own meals, including traditional corner stores and restaurants that are newly offering delivery boxes of pantry items

Farms you can support by buying produce or a share in a CSA box

Still need guidance? You can filter all of those sections by staff picks, so you can find things like:

Our favorite restaurants with home delivery You can also sort by neighborhood, giving you options like:

International District restaurants that deliver We've also rounded up restaurants and bars that are offering extra-special offerings in these special guides:

This year's James Beard Award-nominated restaurants with takeout options EVENTS Looking for non-Netflix based entertainment? Check out our:

Listings for local events that will be streamed live online, including Nectar concerts, Town Hall talks, and Northwest Film Forum screenings

Directory of local venues that have a variety of virtual offerings, rather than just one-off events

Guide to the best worldwide online resources you can check out any time, including virtual tours of national parks OTHER ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS Still looking for ways to stave off boredom? Try our other lists of places that offer delivery or curbside pickup:

Other stores, including Scarecrow Video Or, read one of these special guides:

Weed stores with social distancing promotions OTHER WAYS TO SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES With any luck, your favorite local restaurants and businesses will reopen someday—but they can't do it without us. Many places that aren't open for takeout, and many others that are, are also accepting donations and support. To help them out, check out our lists of:

Restaurants selling gift cards to be used post-COVID

Arts organizations selling gift cards for a future date