The Central District French restaurant and natural wine bar L'Oursin
is one of many local businesses with a creative strategy for the social distancing era: They've temporarily turned into a food and wine market.
L'oursin via Facebook
Here at Stranger EverOut, our mission is to make it easy for you to go out and have a good time in Seattle. Or at least it was, until the Washington State "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order was put in place, canceling in-person events and shuttering dining rooms and bars through at least May 4. We're still here letting you know about all the things you can do in Seattle, though—we've just shifted our focus to things you can do safely, while maintaining necessary social distance, including attending virtual events and ordering takeout from local restaurants. Below, we've rounded up a handy list of links to all of our COVID-19-specific content, to support our new, (N)everOut mission of making it easy for you to stay in and have a good time in Seattle.
FOOD & DRINK
Tired of cooking pasta at home? We've rounded up every Seattle restaurant and bar we've heard of that's offering takeout and/or delivery here. There are more than 800 options (!), so if that's overwhelming, don't worry. You can also break it down by: Restaurants and bars that offer home delivery, in case you don't want to or can't leave your house for curbside pickup Restaurants offering family meal menus and promotions, if you're quarantined with a big group Places you can get booze to go, including wineries, breweries, and cocktail bars, as well as restaurants that are selling alcohol with food purchase Cafes and coffee shops with takeout options Places to get dessert to go, including ice cream shops and bakeries Places to get provisions to make your own meals, including traditional corner stores and restaurants that are newly offering delivery boxes of pantry items Farms you can support by buying produce or a share in a CSA box
Still need guidance? You can filter all of those sections by staff picks, so you can find things like: Our favorite restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery Our favorite restaurants with home delivery
You can also sort by neighborhood, giving you options like: Capitol Hill cafes with takeout options Ballard spots with takeout booze International District restaurants that deliver
We've also rounded up restaurants and bars that are offering extra-special offerings in these special guides: Noteworthy takeout specials and promotions Where to buy local produce, dairy, and meat while farmers markets are closed Where to get Easter and Passover meals to go Specials to satisfy your sweet tooth Beer, wine, and booze specials Women-owned restaurants that are offering takeout This year's James Beard Award-nominated restaurants with takeout options
EVENTS
Looking for non-Netflix based entertainment? Check out our: Full livestreamed events calendar Listings for local events that will be streamed live online, including Nectar concerts, Town Hall talks, and Northwest Film Forum screenings Listings of noteworthy livestreamed events from places around the world Directory of local venues that have a variety of virtual offerings, rather than just one-off events Guide to livestreamed workout classes Guide to the best locally based online content you can access at any time, including the Seattle Aquarium's sea otter cam Guide to the best worldwide online resources you can check out any time, including virtual tours of national parks
OTHER ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS
Still looking for ways to stave off boredom? Try our other lists of places that offer delivery or curbside pickup: Bookstores Craft stores Record stores Weed stores Other stores, including Scarecrow Video
Or, read one of these special guides: New books to read this month, whose authors' book tour stops were canceled Weed stores with social distancing promotions
OTHER WAYS TO SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES
With any luck, your favorite local restaurants and businesses will reopen someday—but they can't do it without us. Many places that aren't open for takeout, and many others that are, are also accepting donations and support. To help them out, check out our lists of: Every local business accepting donations or support Restaurants selling gift cards to be used post-COVID Arts organizations selling gift cards for a future date Small businesses selling T-shirts, hats, and other merchandise Small businesses accepting donations Local relief funds
Or, read our guide to relief funds and COVID-19-specific nonprofit organizations.
Did we miss something? If there's a restaurant or a business not included in our listings, or a topic you think we should cover, we'd love to hear from you! Please get in touch via email. Want to help us keep these local resources going? Consider donating to The Stranger—we'd really, really appreciate it!