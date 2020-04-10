The 38 Best Livestreamed Seattle Events to Watch This Weekend: April 10-12, 2020 SassyBlack, Markeith Wiley, and More Picks for Virtual Happenings

W(UT) Now, streaming live each night this weekend via On the Boards' Instagram. Courtesy of the artist Local choreographer and performer Markeith Wiley will address the state of the world through his contemporary performance series, streaming live each night this weekend via On the Boards' Instagram.

To state the obvious, COVID-19 forces us to redefine the concept of weekend entertainment—and weekends in general—as we maintain social distancing. But thanks to the ingenuity of artists, entertainers, and businesses in Seattle and around the world, there are tons of events happening live on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms that will hopefully bring you some much-needed joie de vivre in this difficult time. We've rounded up the best local livestreamed events happening this weekend (plus a few notable national things), below—from a virtual night in with SassyBlack to Markeith Wiley's weekend-long performance W(UT) Now to the lively and unconventional Pastor Kaleb's Easter Service on YouTube. For even more options, check out our complete streaming events calendar.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

Inside Jokes Live Stream Show - Andrew Rivers & Cory Michaelis

Cory Michaelis (a Pacific Northwest regular who's performed internationally, notably with Gad Elmaleh) and Andrew Rivers (a comedian who blends storytelling with personal anecdotes to deliver some truly funny sets) hosts this Friday-night comedy extravaganza with special guests. Tonight, it's the road-tested veteran of stage, radio, and small screen Kermet Apio, who has won the Great American Comedy Festival and Seattle Comedy Competition.

Jet City Improv Presents: Comedy in Quarantine

Start your quarantined weekends on a note of levity with Jet City Improv's weekly long-form comedy show on their YouTube channel.

Puget Sound Fish Week

Lovers of regionally specific aquatic life can return to the Seattle Aquarium's website for the final day of Puget Sound Fish Week to see videos of unique Puget Sound fish species, participate in fishy trivia, learn about current policies meant to protect salmon, and find out interesting facts about rockfish and sturgeon.

Festival of (In)Appropriation #11

The 11th annual Festival of (In)Appropriation, with curators Jaimie Baron, Greg Cohen, and Lauren Berliner in attendance, highlights artistic, innovative, and inappropriate uses of existing film or video footage. This year, they promise pieces that include everything from "elegant exquisite corpses with dark political undertones to jocular YouTube mash-ups and music-video supercuts."

Ask a Sista Farmer

A rotating lineup of black womxn farmers—including Soul Fire Farm's Leah Penniman and Soil Generation's Kirtrina Baxter—will answer your call-in questions about gardening, livestock, agroforestry, plant medicine, and food preservation via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Frankie Cosmos

Frankie Cosmos "packs many punches full of raw power-chord pop and many sacks full of sagacious sap," as Stranger contributor Zach Frimmel has written. The New York-based soft-pop band led by Greta Kline will play live on Instagram every Friday in April.

Nectar Virtual Concert Series Presents: Buzz Brump

Nectar's virtual concert series will continue with a performance from genre-bending but ska-leaning local group Buzz Brump.

Noise Complaint Livestream ft. Golf Clap

Noise Complaint will host a virtual dance party to help raise funds for Kremwerk staff. Detroit's Golf Clap will headline, with additional support from Gene Lee, Gold Chisme, Jason Woo, Jordan Goff, Phoseph, Soon(ish), and Subset.

SassyBlack

Cosmic electronic soul artist SassyBlack will bring your spirits way up with a night of "sweet virtual vibes" on Instagram Live.

Sylvia's Friday Night Hangout

Spend your Friday nights in with local drag queen and Palace Theatre regular Sylvia O'Stayformore. She might bake a cake, she might put on some records, she might take a few calls, or she might just lounge on a chaise and comfort you with chatter.

Solitude Social Club

Hugo House's bookish happy hour will give the digital floor to guest writers every Friday evening. To start things off, tune in to hear how National Book Award finalist Rebecca Makkai (The Great Believers) is finding happiness and meaning through literature during this period of isolation.

Small Mall

Every Friday, Urban Craft Uprising will introduce 25 vendors on their Instagram and will feature a very limited quantity of select products from each. The first ones to stake their claim in the comments will get to take the items home (for purchase, of course).

Virtual Art Walk: Up and Coming Artists

You can't physically hop around to galleries at Art Up PhinneyWood, but you can still check out the art walk's virtual tour to see work by 20 youth artists aged 7-24.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

One Horse Town

On a post-apocalyptic ranch, three queers defend the last horse on Earth—but when some starving fugitives show up, the ranchers, like the runaways, must "struggle to remember what makes them human in a world urging them to forget their compassion and their sanity." You can see it streaming via Patreon.

Medicine Ball: Playwrights v. Poets - The Quarantine Edition

Four playwrights and four poets will compete in a literary showdown, inspired by prompts created by four visual artists. The words produced during that part of the competition will be used in the next phase, which puts those pieces of writing onstage (performed by Seattle actors). The organizers claim it's "the greatest literary battle of this or any century." If you miss it, a podcast version will drop on Sunday.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Virtual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is canceled this year, but the Washington Bulb Co., Roozen Gaarde, and Tulip Town—who, along with others in the Washington State flower industry, are taking a major financial hit from COVID-19—are bringing the fields of spring blooms to you in a small way by delivering fresh flowers (and merch) to your door. Tulip Town also launched the #ColorforCourage campaign, which allows for purchases of tulip bouquets to be delivered to hospitals, nursing homes, assisted care facilities, and other front-line workers. They also have some virtual tours of the fields on their Facebook page.

Pickathon Presents: A Concert a Day

Pickathon's response to COVID trying to mess up everyone's outdoor music festival fun? This 60-day long streaming series, spanning multiple online platforms, and featuring artists including Tyler Childers (Fri), Charles Bradley (Sat), Tank & The Bangas (Sun), and many, many more.

Markeith Wiley: W(UT) Now

In a preview for the On the Boards' performance Black Bois, Rich Smith wrote, "If you haven't seen Wiley blend humor and heartbreak as powerfully as he blends the personal and political in his performances, now's the time." Each night this weekend, the artist will share a different work on the theater's Instagram, all of which promise to "[blur] and [blend] contemporary performance stylings while addressing the current state of the world."

SATURDAY

Twisted Flicks: Lady Battle Cop

Whether or not you've seen the 1990 sci-fi flick Lady Battle Cop, about a tennis player who's transformed into a cyborg police officer after a terrorist attack, you're in for a surprise or two in this Twisted Flicks take with Jet City Improv.

CD Forum: Physical Distancing Intimate Conversations

Dani Tirrell, the curator for Central District Forum for Arts & Ideas, will go live on Instagram every Saturday to chat with local artists. Tonight, it's burlesque babe Mx. Pucks A'Plenty.

Earshot Jazz Live at The Forum: Jacqueline Tabor

Local jazz vocalist Jacqueline Tabor—who won the Earshot Jazz Vocalist of the Year award in 2018—will grace your computer screen with live music.

TrainCarHouseParty: Livestream part deux!

The long-running dance night Train Car House Party will persevere by coming to you live from their Facebook page. You can and should still glow up your face even though you'll be dancing in your living room.

Cooped Up: A Drive In Dance for Cooped Up People

Billing itself as an "evening-length, participatory scavenger hunt," local dance collective LanDforms will put on a show—well, a series of shows in one night—for cooped-up arts lovers, who can watch from a safe distance in the Safeway parking lot.

Live! From the Last Night of My Life

A depressed man who works the graveyard shift at his local gas station mini-mart plans to take his life in front of his work's security cameras. But as he completes his last shift, his scheme is disrupted when he's visited by his past, present, and possible future selves—and some actual customers. It's a modern-day springtime Christmas Carol, essentially, performed live by Theater Schmeater via Zoom.

#ShareTheLove Campaign Wrap Party

The Cornish College of the Arts-owned Intiman Theatre will throw a party to wrap up its #ShareTheLove campaign (50% of proceeds from which will benefit COVID-19 relief funds and artists in the Intiman family). They'll be joined by musician, comedian, storyteller, and all-around delight Ahamefule J. Oluo, alongside musical guest CarLarans.

BookCon Read-A-Thon

A slew of local authors like Lamar Giles (Not So Pure and Simple), Melissa de la Cruz (The Queen’s Assassin), Laurie Halse Anderson (Shout), and many others will read 15-minute snippets of their work from noon to night at Queen Anne Book Company's virtual BookCon Read-A-Thon. Donations will support the Book Industry Charitable Foundation's #SaveIndieBookstores campaign.

Sounders FC Classics

Relive epic Sounders FC games with re-broadcasts every Saturday on JOEtv. Tonight's stream of the 2019 Western Conference Final concludes the series.

Crush/Repeat 2020

Inspired by a national project called Fun-a-day, which aims to bind artists together through "resistance, resilience and growth," more than 50 queer local artists were tasked with choosing a project and repeating it every day throughout the month of March. Check out the multi-media work at this weekend-long showcase. Since this show can't take place in person, this virtual opening will allow artists two minutes each to share their work. After that, you can see a slideshow on Vermillion's website.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Distant Worlds Double Feature

Stay in your PJs and give in to noontime movie viewings with Distant World Coffeehouse, who will be screening the classic '80s fantasy The NeverEnding Story (Saturday) and the satirical vampire documentary What We Do in the Shadows (Sunday) via Watch2Gether.

Free Broadcast: R. Schumann Symphony No. 2

The Seattle Symphony is treating classical music lovers to a free rebroadcast of Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 2, led by Music Director Thomas Dausgaard.

SUNDAY

Pastor Kaleb's Easter Service 2020

Pastor Kaleb's flock may not be your stereotypical churchgoing crowd—former Stranger writer Brendan Kiley reported many sightings of "burlesque dancers and comedians, writers, and nightlife impresarios [...] drinking down the dregs of their Bloody Marys"—among their number. But Kaleb has a televangelist's charisma, even when he's preaching on something nonsensical, and this Easter ceremony has highlighted the joy of spring for the last 21 years. This year, the service will go digital.

Cadence 2020 – Common Area Maintenance: Video Poetry Showcase

A selection of video poetry from this year's Cadence festival will be screened on a loop in the Common AREA Maintenance window. Stop by—while maintaining social distance—for a showcase of "wanderers, strollers, and skaters seeking a poetic interruption." If you like what you see, look forward to the full livestreamed festival, which will be livestreamed by Northwest Film Forum starting next Wednesday.

In Plain Sight Film Series - The Tuba Thieves by Alison O'Daniel

Alison O'Daniel's The Tuba Thieves video installation—featured in the Henry's In Plain Sight exhibition, which we really wish we could visit in person right now)—is a multi-chapter video project that threads together anecdotes of marching bands, footage of the deaf drummer Nyke Prince, the premiere of John Cage's 433 in 1952, and the last punk show at the Deaf Club in San Francisco in 1979. You can see it streaming online.

Virtual Moving History III Activism in the Archives

This inspiring-sounding virtual edition of Moving History will gather up locally archived clips highlighting social justice warriors, digitized by the Moving Image Preservation of Puget Sound.

Sunday Supper with Chef Adam

Copperleaf's Chef Adam Stevenson will cook a new recipe (and recommend a good wine to go along with it) from his kitchen every Sunday afternoon. You can follow along and make the dishes yourself, or you can order what looks good off the restaurant's family-style takeout menu and pick it up in your car.

Andrea Bocelli at the Duomo Cathedral

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and organist Emanuele Vianelli will perform spiritual songs like "Ave Maria" and "Sancta Maria" to an empty Duomo Cathedral—the largest church in Italy, located in Milan—on Easter Sunday.

FreeStream: FlammableEmergencyBroadcast04 - WesleyHolmes

The self-proclaimed "longest-running house music weekly" won't stop on account of COVID-19. Tune in every Sunday on Twitch.tv for livestreams with DJs Wesley Holmes, Brian Lyons, Mich / Summit Dub, Dane Garfield Wilson, and special guests.

Sunday Sound Stream - Free Online Sound Bath Meditation

The folks at Harmony Ayurveda & Reiki Resonance Sound Healing credit sound bath meditations for their ability to "help clear old patterns of thinking and limiting beliefs while planting new seeds of intention for conscious growth, healing, and connection." Sound good? Tune in to livestreamed sessions every Sunday night.