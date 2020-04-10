This Week's Seattle Takeout & Delivery News: Serious TakeOut, Free Medical Masks, Boba Tea Kits, and More

Tom Douglas's Serious TakeOut is now open in Ballard. Stop by to pick up options like this truffle mushroom pie, or order delivery from Caviar, DoorDash, or ChowNow. Tom Douglas via Instagram

It's been almost a month since Washington restaurants and bars have had to suspend in-person dining, so by now you might have your go-to takeout spots. But if you need to break out of a rut, or you've been eating too much frozen pizza and you'd like to treat yourself this weekend, we've rounded up all of this week's brand-new takeout and delivery specials below, from a new place to get Tom Douglas pizza to boba tea kits newly available for delivery. See them all below, and, for even more dining options, check out all of Seattle's noteworthy takeout and delivery specials and Easter and Passover specials

Addo

Wish you could go to the beach? We do too, but if you shell out $225 for Eric Rivera's new "Travel from Home" experience, you'll get all the supplies necessary to immerse yourself and your quarantine partner in the closest thing to the beach you can get right now. Each order includes beach-inspired food (think coconuts, tuna poke, margaritas), a beach basket and towel, video and music playlists to set the mood, "and a few other surprises." Sounds heavenly.

Bluwater Bistro

Five "golden tickets," redeemable for a $100 gift card, have been hidden in Bluwater Bistro takeout orders this week, and Friday's the last night to try your luck at finding one of them. They also have curbside pickup, free delivery via Uber Eats, a walk-up coffee stand, and "car hop" window trays for dining in your whip. Plus, this weekend, Bluwater is giving away free medical face masks with every order.

Bakery Nouveau

Been eating your feelings? You can now do it literally, if you pick up one of Bakery Nouveau's new paczi-like pastries, which they're calling "Feelings." Pick up one of the donut-like confections in strawberries and cream, Bostom cream, or blackberry vanilla flavor.

Bottlehouse

In addition to wine and cheese to go, you can get bottles of vino from Bottleshouse via their new subscription wine club, which focuses on natural varietals.

Dick's Drive-In (all locations)

When you give hospital workers the gift of 24 Dick's burgers for $50 (which you can now order through their website), the beloved local chain will match any donation to up to 1,000 boxes.

DoorDash

This weekend is "Local Restaurant Weekend" for the delivery service, meaning you can get free delivery from your favorite places, as long as your order is over $15.

Good in Seattle

This new food box delivery service formed in response to the impacts of COVID-19 on small businesses in Seattle. Whether you're after fresh pasta from Ballard's Lagana, records from SpinCycle (don't eat 'em), or cheese from Kurtwood Farms, they have you covered with curated weekly boxes of locally produced goods.

Hello Robin

While Robin Wehl Martin's cookie shops remain closed, you can now pick up frozen dough at Leschi Market and Cone & Steiner, so you can bake your own brown butter snickerdoodles at home.

JuneBaby

The bespoke alcohol brand Haus has started a new initiative called the Restaurant Project, for which they'll partner with restaurants across the country to create unique aperitifs, sales from which will exclusively go to helping the restaurant cover costs during COVID-19. Here in Seattle, they've partnered with Junebaby to produce the limited edition Gin & Juice aperitif, which "features notes of rich juniper, sweet elderflower, and the bright acidity of fresh oranges", and which will ship in mid-May.

La Dive

The natural wine shop now offers delivery! If you need some carbs to soak up the booze, you can also now order taco and wine packs through Little Neon Taco.

Lupo

This Neapolitan pizzeria announced a "People's Pie Wednesdays" deal earlier this week. If you've been laid off from the restaurant industry, you're in the healthcare field, or you otherwise need it, call them on Wednesdays to order a "People's Pie," and they'll spot you a free pizza.

Molly Moon's

Missing your neighborhood ice cream shop? Good news: Though the chain is closed, several of their most popular flavors—sweet cream, melted chocolate, cookie dough, salted caramel, and strawberry—are now available at PCC and Met Market. You can place an order through Instacart if you can't make it to one of the grocery store locations.

Moo Bar

Need a bubble tea fix? This trendy Taiwanese cafe now offers boba tea kits, available for pickup or delivery, so you can make your own "Moo Bar Special" (Ceylon black tea with their signature milk) at home.

Pioneer Square D&E

It's the first sign of summer: This casually elegant neighborhood restaurant now has ice cream sandwiches for pickup.

Resistencia Coffee

The South Park community coffee shop reopened for takeout this week. Stop by to pick up cold brew growlers and coffee beans to restock your kitchen, or indulge in a drink to go. If you're strapped for essentials right now, the good people of Resistencia also have a limited supply of Safeway gift cards, lunch boxes, boxes of non-perishables, and tote bags filled with items like paper towels and soap for those in need.

Rondo

The Capitol Hill izakaya has announced that April will be a "virtual Japanese street food festival." Scoop up $5 Japanese street food-inspired specials like bao, saba fry, and mapo tofu and rice cakes through May 4.

Serious TakeOut

Operating out of his Ballard Warehouse Kitchen, Tom Douglas opened SeriousTakeOut, a no-contact drive-thru, walk-up, and delivery site, this Wednesday. Expect a smattering of Serious Pie pizzas, oven-baked sandwiches, and wine, beer, and signature cocktail kits.

Shake Shack

The major California summer music festival Coachella has been postponed from this weekend to October, so the organizers have used this occasion to release Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, a documentary featuring seminal performances and behind-the-scenes stories, on YouTube. For your movie-watching sustenance needs, Shake Shack is offering "Couchella" burger specials and free shipping on orders over $20 through April 12.

Skål Beer Hall

Technically, the Viking-influenced Scandinavian beer hall has been offering this for two weeks, but we just found out about it and wanted to share. If you're sick of beans, you can take home a Viking-worthy feast of stuffed rabbit, roast chicken, or roast pheasant (booze included, if you wish) for pickup or delivery.

Sushi Wataru

The acclaimed Ravenna sushi restaurant is offering 10-piece takeout omakase dinners and chirashi bowls for $40 each, as well as $30 futomaki sampler and bottles of sake.

Tres Lecheria

If what you're craving during quarantine is slices of tres leches cake, we're happy to report you can now pick them up from this Mexican bakeshop in Wallingford, or get them delivered.

Urban Family

This popular craft brewery with a focus on sour beers reopened an expansive new taproom in Ballard in late February, so we didn't get nearly enough time to enjoy it. Which is why we're extra excited they now offer next-day home delivery!