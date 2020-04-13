The 32 Best Livestreamed Seattle Events This Week: April 13-16, 2020 Cadence: Video Poetry Festival, a Virtual Silent Reading Party, and More Picks for Virtual Happenings

Northwest Film Forum via Facebook The third iteration of the Northwest Film Forum's Cadence: Video Poetry Festival will be livestreamed for your home-viewing pleasure. The five-day event kicks off on Wednesday with a Zoom panel discussion featuring writers and poets Ebo Barton, Georgia McDade, and Rajnii Eddins, moderated by NWFF Executive Director Vivian Hua.

MONDAY

Collide-O-Scope: Homebound Edition

Find a brief reprieve from your current reality with a compilation of trippy video clips brought to you by Collide-O-Scope. They'll start things off with some chit-chat on Facebook Live before moving over to their YouTube channel for the main event.

Dolly & the DJ: She Has Risen!

Level up your Monday-night cocktail hour with a livestreamed music and dance performance from Seattle's favorite seven-foot-tall drag queen, Dolly Madison.

Our Brilliant Friends

Join an informal after-dinner conversation with Ann Goldstein (the English translator of Elena Ferrante's hit book series), Michael Reynolds (the Editor in Chief of Europa), writer and poet Alexander Chee (The Queen of the Night), and writer and producer Sarah Treem (The Affair) about the elusive Italian author's novels and their HBO adaption. After that chat, be the first to hear Ann Goldstein read from Ferrante’s new novel, The Lying Life of Adults. Then, stick around to see the new HBO episode.

Sponsored The Stranger presents an all new SPLIFF Film Festival livestreamed straight to you! Made by stoners for stoners, SPLIFF 2020 showcases brand new films celebrating all things cannabis!

TUESDAY

Live Virtual Diver Experience

Seattle Aquarium divers will plunge into the Window on Washington Waters exhibit to interact with all sorts of fish on Facebook Live. Viewers can submit all of their sea life-related questions in real-time.

The Secrets of Taxidermy with Allis Markham

Award-winning taxidermist Allis Markham (owner of LA's Prey Taxidermy) will give a tour of her home studio, talk about ethical techniques, and show off some current projects.

Torres

Torres (aka New York-based singer-songwriter Mackenzie Scott), who has described her music as "Gregorian country," will go live on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Bedroom Bingo with Betty Wetter and Cookie Couture

You don't need a bingo card to tune in to fun game nights every Tuesday with powerhouse drag queens Betty Wetter and Cookie Couture on Zoom.

2020 Denny Lecture: Learning from Earth Day 50 Years Later with Derek Hoshiko

As the 50th anniversary of Earth Day approaches, refresh your knowledge of Washington State's history of climate action—and learn what you can do to help combat the ongoing climate crisis—with local environmental activist Derek Hoshiko.

Salon of Shame #95

Writing that makes you cringe ("middle school diaries, high school poetry, unsent letters") is read aloud with unapologetic hilarity at the Salon of Shame, which will move online this time.

WEDNESDAY

Betty's Big Gay Trivia

Keep your brain cells fun and fresh with this weekly virtual trivia night with beloved local drag queen Betty Wetter.

Harry Potter Films Trivia Night

Good news for those who have reread or rewatched the Harry Potter series in quarantine: Raised By TV has cooked up 50 original questions about your favorite witches, wizards, muggles, and mudbloods for a virtual trivia night on their Facebook page.

PopUp Virtual Pub Trivia

Local trivia company Sporcle Live invites you to order food and drinks from the pubs at which they normally host events (like Renton's Brewmaster's Taproom and Hop Garden and Seattle's Lodge Sports Grille and Tim's Tavern) and play virtual trivia. Your general knowledge may win you prizes, like a $30 gift card to one of those pubs.

Atlas Obscura LIVE!

Join Atlas Obscura on the interwebs for some mid-week music, comedy, storytelling, and more live entertainment from performers around the world. The theme of this debut online show is, naturally, "INDOORS." Special guests include Last Week Tonight's Josh Gondelman, the Historic Charleston Foundation's Lauren Northup, and the London Symphony Orchestra's Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian.

Katherine Stewart: The Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism

Stewart's book The Power Worshippers lifts the curtain on the religious right's war on democratic institutions through a vast, rich network of donors and activists. Join her on Town Hall's digital stage.

Robert Reich: The System

Trust economist, Berkeley professor, and social media celebrity Robert Reich to puncture capitalist myths of meritocracy and the free market. In this livestreamed talk, based on his new book The System: Who Rigged It, and How We Fixed It, he'll explain how the rich have hijacked democracy and how to take back power for the majority.

The Stranger Presents: Silent Reading Party

For years, people have been begging for more chances to come to the silent-reading party, where you bring whatever reading material you want and read silently to yourself while servers bring you snacks and a musician plays piano. Paul Matthew Moore has been the resident pianist at the party for years, and no one is better at playing exquisitely soft music that enhances rather than distracts from the act of reading. The spell he casts is amazing. Well, good news for anyone who's tried to get a seat at the party but hasn't wanted to wait in that line, or anyone who lives in a different country and has always wanted to attend... We are holding the first worldwide silent-reading party, and the prices are on a sliding scale. If you can only afford $5, pay $5. If you can afford $20, pay $20. The money will be split between The Stranger and Paul, a working musician who didn't get to play his reading party set earlier this month because the April party at the Sorrento was canceled. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Cadence: Video Poetry Festival 2020

Video poetry has been around since the late 1970s, but it's been enjoying a slight revival in a world where three-minute videos on the internet serve as our primary mode of media consumption. Local fiction writer Chelsea Werner-Jatzke is curating the third iteration of this festival, which will be livestreamed.

'ROAR' Virtual Screening

If you binged Tiger King and are hungry for more zookeeper madness, dip into this virtual screening of Noel Marshall's 1981 film Roar, about a woman and her family who travel to Africa to meet a scientist who lives with wild animals. According to the organizers (Scarecrow Video), hundreds of cast and crew members abandoned the project and many were injured, including a 14-year-old Melanie Griffith. This ongoing screening will kick off on Wednesday with a Q&A with John Marshall, one of the stars of the film.

Shelf Life

Presented from a digital transfer of Paul Bartel's personal 35mm print (!), this 1993 dark comedy is about three warped adults raised in a bomb shelter, where their parents hid with them after the Kennedy assassination.

THURSDAY

Comedy Night: Virtual Edition

Gig Harbor restaurant Ocean5 and Seattle's Heritage Distilling Co. will partner up for a night of comedy with Renton native Monica Nevi (who "delivers punch lines that slyly insinuate themselves into your mind," according to Dave Segal) and Seattle's "100% clean comedian" Travis Sherer. As usual, Ocean5 is offering takeaway dinners (and Heritage Distilling spirits) for takeaway via Table 47.

Are We Going To Be OK? - Immigration Edition

Each week, KUOW’s Jeannie Yandel and Zaki Hamid livestream conversations with experts on various social issues related to the coronavirus. This time, they'll be joined by Diversity Advantage's Ruchika Tulshyan, who will talk about what it's like to be an immigrant in America during this pandemic.

Happy Hour with Preston Singletary

Join Traver Gallery's Sarah Traver and renowned Northwest glass artist Preston Singletary for a discussion of Singletary's current exhibition, Artifacts from a Future Dream (which you can tour online). The conversation will be followed by a virtual audience Q&A.

'Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood' Viewing Party

Guaranteed to be the most wholesome thing you do this quarantine, WQED in Pittsburgh, the public broadcasting station that produced Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, is livestreaming three episodes of the beloved children’s program: "How People Make Crayons," "How People Make Cellos (with Yo-Yo Ma)", and "Musical Games/Talking About Feelings." That last one is probably going to be the one that causes this meme to be re-enacted live on your living room floor, but that’s okay. For about an hour tonight, everything is going to be okay, because for about an hour tonight, we’re all going to be neighbors. BOBBY ROBERTS

Virtual IIPA Tasting

Beer nerds can learn how to drink double IPAs like a pro from certified Cicerone Andrew Bieber in this livestreamed class. Don't have a bottle at home? The organizers suggest ordering something for pickup from Chuck's Hop Shop in Greenwood.

One Horse Town

On a post-apocalyptic ranch, three queers defend the last horse on Earth—but when some starving fugitives show up, the ranchers, like the runaways, must "struggle to remember what makes them human in a world urging them to forget their compassion and their sanity." You can see it streaming via Patreon.

Watch With Me Viewing Party: 'Alaska' by Diana Szienblum

Join Stranger digital editor, Chase Burns, and former Stranger visual arts critic and culture writer Jasmyne Keimig for a Twitter viewing party of Diana Szienblum's "Alaska," which the organizers describe as a "sensual dance theater portrayal of memory."

R. Eric Thomas: Essays To Save Your Soul

The playwright, author, host of The Moth, and senior staff writer at Elle will share personal experiences with and thoughts on being the "other," whether being queer in a conservative church growing up or being black in a predominantly white high school.

ALL WEEK

Movin’ Around the World

In partnership with Northwest Folklife, this weeklong event invites people of all ages to learn about cultures around the world through live music and dance and hands-on activities. Since it can't take place in person, local artists will share their videos.

Virtual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is canceled this year, but the Washington Bulb Co., Roozen Gaarde, and Tulip Town—who, along with others in the Washington State flower industry, are taking a major financial hit from COVID-19—are bringing the fields of spring blooms to you in a small way by delivering fresh flowers (and merch) to your door. Tulip Town also launched the #ColorforCourage campaign, which allows for purchases of tulip bouquets to be delivered to hospitals, nursing homes, assisted care facilities, and other front-line workers. They also have some virtual tours of the fields on their Facebook page.

'The Roads Not Taken' Virtual Screening

Sally Potter's new film The Roads Not Taken follows Leo (Javier Bardem), a man tortured by visions of alternate versions of his life. In one, he lives in Mexico with his first love, Dolores. In another, he's an aging bachelor on a Greek island. In reality, he's confined to a sparse Brooklyn apartment, not far from his daughter (Elle Fanning). It's being screened online by your favorite Columbia City indie theater, Ark Lodge.

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

With Once Were Brothers, Roher presents a conventional contextualizing rock doc with marquee-name talking heads—Van Morrison, George Harrison, Bruce Springsteen, et al.—and efficiently reveals Robertson's early family life (his mother was indigenous, his father Jewish) and musical evolution. Robertson is an articulate, passionate memoirist; the film is based on his 2016 autobiography, Testimony. With equanimity, he registers the Band's soaring highs and devastating lows, while his French ex-wife Dominique adds crucial observations about the inter-band dynamics and substance abuse that dogged the members. Tracing a story of relentless, upward mobility through the music industry, the doc emphasizes Robertson's inner strength and boundless ambition, which helped him to avoid the booze- and drug-related pitfalls that afflicted his mates. For fans of the Band, this film will inspire tears of sorrow and joy, if not rage. Now more than ever, their music stirs emotions with a profundity that feels religious, but without the stench of sanctimony. DAVE SEGAL

SPLIFF 2019

A new vibe of stoner entertainment is emerging—witness the rise of Broad City, High Maintenance, and basically every TV show created on Viceland. And, most importantly, The Stranger presents SPLIFF, your new favorite film festival created by the stoned for the stoned. Because we can no longer congregate in person, we're rescreening the 2019 festival online! Got some weed on hand? Check it out from the comfort of your home. All contributions received will be shared with the filmmakers.