The 38 Best Virtual Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: April 17-19, 2020 One World: Together at Home, SPLIFF 2020, and More Picks for Virtual Happenings

Courtesy of the artist via Facebook Lady Gaga has helped organize a massive live broadcast in support of frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization this Saturday. Round up your French bulldogs and stream One World: Together at Home to see performances by the likes of Billie Eilish, Stephen Colbert, and Stevie Wonder, to name a few.

To state the obvious, COVID-19 forces us to redefine the concept of weekend entertainment—and weekends in general—as we maintain social distancing. But thanks to the ingenuity of artists, entertainers, and businesses in Seattle and around the world, there are tons of events happening live on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms that will hopefully bring you some much-needed joie de vivre in this difficult time. We've rounded up the best local livestreamed events happening this weekend (plus a few notable national things), below—from Cadence: Video Poetry Festival to the World's Biggest Brunch, and from SPLIFF 2020 to 12 Minutes Max: The 12 Second Edition. For even more options, check out our complete streaming events calendar.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

Improv Happy Hour: Unexpected Experiments

If aspects of your life in quarantine are starting to feel too predictable, shake things up with an hour-long, audience-fueled happy hour with Unexpected Productions' improv crew. The theme tonight is "couples," which works out well since UP improvisers happen to live in pairs.

'That Thing You Do' Watch Party with The Wonders

Tom Hanks is a national treasure for so many reasons, and one of the shiningest jewels in his filmography is That Thing You Do, his directorial debut and one of the sweetest movies about rock 'n' roll ever made. It's also kind of a minor miracle that, unlike many of the real one-hit-wonders this movie was inspired by, it's literally impossible to get sick of the song at its center. This Friday, the band is getting back together (Tom Everett Scott, Ethan Embry, Steve Zahn, and Johnathan Schaech) to watch the movie, and they want you to watch along with them, and help raise some funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

#BurkeFromHome Trivia Night

Test your knowledge of natural history and culture for a virtual trivia night hosted by the beloved Burke Museum. Once you register, they'll send you a Zoom link with the info to play along on a trivia platform called Kahoot.

Bingo Night at Canlis

Every Friday starting this weekend, when you order dinner, cocktail kits, or CSA boxes from Canlis, you'll receive a bingo card that will allow you to compete virtually with other Canlis diners for the chance to win a CSA box, a $100 gift certificate, and two rolls of premium toilet paper (double-ply, baby).

All4Doras Livestream Variety Hour Part Deux

Local boy band cover band All4Doras will set up on stage in an otherwise empty Central Cinema to perform choreographed dances and make good fun of NSYNC videos and MTV clips. There will also be a Q&A portion, so prepare your inquiries. (Maybe you'd like to know how to achieve frosted tips from home?)

Live from the Starlight Coffeehouse: Neil Diamond Storytellers

There are other tributes to Neil Diamond out there, but nobody does them with the showmanship and flair that Tony Starlight's been doing it for over 20 years. Tony's been broadcasting live from his home for a few weeks, but has held back from breaking the seal on Neil but today? The floodgates are open. Hear Tony's faves, and the stories behind them. He promises that some of them might even be true!

Nectar Virtual Concert Series Presents: Perfect by Tomorrow

Bellingham reggae-rock quartet Perfect By Tomorrow will take over Nectar's YouTube channel.

Animal Uprising Beauty Hunters Quarantine Power Hour

Synth trio Beauty Hunters will return with another music, dance, and comedy variety hour on their Facebook page.

April Edition of Stream the Bottle!

The longrunning Spin the Bottle variety show will go digital, bringing a sci-fi twist. Expect poetry from Wryly Tender, comedic storytelling from Tambre Massman, sci-fi country music from Ryan Adam Wells, a solo puppet show from Minna Lee, and more fun surprises.

Joe Cirincione and Gretchen Hund: The Future of US Nuclear Policy

If you ask Joe Cirincione, the United States' history with nuclear weapons is "not a triumph, but a tragedy." The national security expert will be joined digitally in conversation by Gretchen Hund, the former Director of PNNL's Center for Global Security, for a talk on the U.S. nuclear conflicts in Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

MoPOP Spring 2020 Book Club

MoPOP's first-ever Book Club will kick off with Ray Bradbury's sci-fi classic The Illustrated Man, in honor of the prolific writer's 100th birthday. But it won't just be a one-and-done deal—the organizers have selected three short stories to focus on in a series of all-ages events lasting a whole month, including a live virtual discussion (tonight) and a happy hour, Twitter chats, and a movie watch party in the future.

Vinnie Sarrocco's Virtual Book Release Party & Reading

Wherever you are, tune in to Chatwin Books' Facebook page to hear Vinnie Sarrocco read from his new book of poems, The Moon as Understood by Skyscrapers.

Borealis Presents: One World. One Heart

The second annual Borealis Festival of Light will return in October (fingers crossed), but before that, they'll join cities around the world in displaying a "light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel" with a special show. See it livestreamed on Facebook, Instagram, and their website.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

#ThePlateFund: LIVE.

The Plate Fund, an initiative that provides immediate financial assistance (one-time $500 payments) to servers and bartenders who have been most affected by COVID-19 in King County, has raised $6 million so far. Now, they're expanding their program by hosting an Instagram Live series with local chefs, who will impart quarantine-friendly food and drink recipes. This Friday, Linda Derschang will teach you how to make a mezcal margarita; on Saturday, Tom Douglas chef Eric Tanaka will teach you how to make scallion rice rolls.

Bang Bang Con: BTS Online Concert

Chart-topping K-pop boy band BTS (also known as the Bangtan Bots) will make up for their postponed Map of the Soul Tour with an eight-part concert series on YouTube.

One Horse Town

On a post-apocalyptic ranch, three queers defend the last horse on Earth—but when some starving fugitives show up, the ranchers, like the runaways, must "struggle to remember what makes them human in a world urging them to forget their compassion and their sanity." You can see it streaming via Patreon.

CoCA’s Annual Members’ Show: 20/20 Vision

CoCA's annual member show boasts the work of more than 115 artists, some of whom are represented in a digital slide show and print catalog. Some notable participants include locals like Susan Gans, Zoee Xiao, Leah Gerrard, KT Hancock, Troy Gua, and Eliaichi Kimaro. Other artists hail from New York, Vancouver BC, and many cities and towns of Washington State. For the remainder of April, this show has moved online.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Virtual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is canceled this year, but the Washington Bulb Co., Roozen Gaarde, and Tulip Town—who, along with others in the Washington State flower industry, are taking a major financial hit from COVID-19—are bringing the fields of spring blooms to you in a small way by delivering fresh flowers (and merch) to your door. Tulip Town also launched the #ColorforCourage campaign, which allows for purchases of tulip bouquets to be delivered to hospitals, nursing homes, assisted care facilities, and other front-line workers. They also have some virtual tours of the fields on their Facebook page.

Cadence: Video Poetry Festival 2020

Video poetry has been around since the late 1970s, but it's been enjoying a slight revival in a world where three-minute videos on the internet serve as our primary mode of media consumption. Local fiction writer Chelsea Werner-Jatzke is curating the third iteration of this festival, which will be livestreamed.

SPLIFF 2020

You're in desperate need of some FUN... and lucky you, we've got just the thing! The beloved and hilarious 2020 SPLIFF film festival—featuring short cannabis-themed films made by stoners just like YOU—is debuting LIVE online! Each of these limited, special online screenings of SPLIFF 2020 will be hosted LIVE by the fantastical, divine talents of Seattle drag queen duo BETTY WETTER and COOKIE COUTURE! If you've never experienced the mind-altering fun of SPLIFF (from the crazy, creative minds behind HUMP!) you are in for such a treat. This year you can expect 22 brand new wildly entertaining weed-inspired shorts (all 4:20 or less... of course) featuring funny psychedelic trip-outs, stoned flying cats, side-splitting animation, aggressive dolphins, sexy shenanigans, wandering potatoes, and... dancing Burger Kings? SURE, WHY NOT? Trust us, you've never experienced anything like SPLIFF before. Tell your friends which screening you'll be watching so all of you can get baked and share the glory of SPLIFF 2020 from the comfort of your individual couches! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

EMI Presents: HOMEbodies

In partnership with the Fisherman's Village Music Festival, Everett Music Initiative's new daily streaming series will feature artists like Karl Blau, Jason Webley, Tomo Nakayama, LAKE, Spirit Award, SassyBlack, Little Wins, FRETLAND, and many others. This weekend, catch Bad Optics (Fri), Shoecraft (Sat), and Steel Beans (Sun).

ReConnect. A Global Music Series

Electronic music-makers around the world will come together virtually in support of the Association For Electronic Music and Bridges for Music and Direct Relief. Tune in all weekend for sets from Tiësto, Jack Back, MODESELEKTOR, and many others.

SATURDAY

Civic Saturday

Eric Liu will host Civic Saturday, described as "a civic analogue to church": a service that celebrates the American civic tradition through readings, songs, silent reflection, poetry, and a sermon by Liu himself, all via livestream.

THIS! Live Stream Benefit Edition

This livestreamed DJ night with Hanssen, Sappho, J Feud, Tait Modern, and Peter Evans will raise money for the Washington Nightlife & Music Association COVID-19 Five-Step Plan.

Brunch with Lindstrom and The Limit: An Acoustic Live Stream

Join a Saturday-morning musical brunch with soulful roots-rock act Lindstrom and the Limit.

Club Quarantine

This online queer party brings on new artists and performers every single night on Instagram. Check their page for daily updates.

Earshot Jazz Live at The Forum: Kate Olson with the KO Ensemble

Saxophonist Kate Olsen and her lauded KO Ensemble will play live at this virtual Town Hall event.

One World: Together At Home

Together with Global Citizen, Lady Gaga has helped organize this massive live music and entertainment broadcast benefiting frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization. The lineup features too many major artists and performers to count, including Billie Eilish, Amy Poehler, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Stephen Colbert... you name it.

People Music Livestream Benefit // An-Ten-Nae, Greazus

Support the Monkey Loft staff by throwing them some dollars and enjoying a virtual DJ dance party with Lotus Drops, Subduktion, An-Ten-Nae, Greazus, and Åse in return.

National Water Dance 2020: Dancing For Our Lives

Karin Stevens Dance, Tukwila Parks and Recreation, and Duwamish Alive will present a site-specific, live-streamed "community movement choir" addressing critical issues concerning the Duwamish River as part of the nationwide event National Water Dance Day. Join in the dance, chat with ecologically minded new friends, enjoy food, drink, and music, and help restore riverine habitat.

Atlas Obscura: Kubota Garden History

Spirited Stone: Lessons from Kubota's Garden is dedicated to the work of landscape designer and gardener Fukitaro Kubota. As you might guess, Seattle owes its beautiful Kubota Garden to this man, who even practiced his art while imprisoned in the Minidoka concentration camp for Japanese Americans. Join a virtual discussion of the book with Zen priest Jason Wirth.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Dausgaard Conducts Brahms Featuring Garrick Ohlsson

Seattle Symphony Music Director Thomas Dausgaard will lead a Brahms extravaganza featuring three selections of some of the composer’s most beloved works, including Hungarian Dance No. 1 and the final movement of Piano Concerto No. 1.

SUNDAY

World's Biggest Brunch

Order a Brunch Kit from SeaBear Smokehouse and pick it up from any of Blazing Bagels' locations, then plate up and join others on Facebook Live. You can choose from a Classic Seattle Brunch (one pound of European-style smoked salmon, wild salmon schmear, and a four-pack of bagels) or the Pike Deluxe Brunch (the same thing, but with eight links of Uli’s Breakfast Sausage).

Livestream: Racer Sessions

Cafe Racer will continue its Racer Sessions via Zoom. Bryan Lineberry will play the saxophone in his apartment's parking lot before an open jam session.

SassyBlack Sundays

Cosmic electronic soul artist SassyBlack will bring your spirits way up with Sunday-night live sets on Instagram Live.

12 Minutes Max: The 12 Second Edition

Pacific Northwest performance artists will showcase 12-second brand-new micro-works in this Instagram Live version of 12 Minutes Max (which Rich Smith has called "surprisingly quick or unfortunately long"). This edition is curated by local dancer and choreographer Alyza DelBread-monkey.

Gatto Nero: A Virtual Cabaret

The beauty of this digital fundraising cabaret is that its host, local Italian American choreographer Alice Gosti, was able to invite performers from all over the world to participate. See Italy's Meredith Pellon, Fox Whitney (with Gender/Tender), and Fabiana Mangialard; Boston's Sofia Engelman; New York's Phoebe Rose Sandford; and members of Gosti's Malacarne dance collective on Instagram. Donations will directly benefit the performers.

Virtual Reading: 'Macbeth'

You can't gather in your nearest green space for Shakespeare in the Park, but try to settle for a sunny spot near your window in this virtual group reading of Macbeth. Read along or hear others read aloud.