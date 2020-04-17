The 19 Best Movies to Stream Online This Weekend—and How to Support Seattle Businesses in the Process: April 17-19, 2020 Shelf Life, The Roads Not Taken, SPLIFF 2020, and More Movies to Watch from Home

Northwest Film Forum The original 35mm print of Paul Bartel's dark comedy Shelf Life , about three wacky adults who were raised in a bomb shelter, will be screened online by Northwest Film Forum this weekend.

There's no end to the number of things you can watch on the internet, which can make choosing what to stream a daunting—and, not to be dramatic, but sometimes downright existential—task. To give you some guidance, we've rounded up our picks for this weekend's locally presented streaming options brought to you by Grand Illusion, Northwest Film Forum, SIFF, Ark Lodge (welcome to the club, baby!), and elsewhere, whom you'll be supporting in the process. Read on for details on a Hlynur Pálmason double feature, Sally Potter's The Roads Not Taken, and more great options.

Beanpole

Two women in Leningrad try to rebuild their lives after the wreckage of World War II in this film from 27-year-old Russian director and co-writer Kantemir Balagov. "This is a story of people for whom the horror of war has not ended, for whom peace is the horror of war by other means," writes The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Best of CatVideoFest: Creature Comforts Edition

Local feline enthusiast and Henri the Cat creator Will Braden, bless his heart, has plucked 40 minutes of quality content from SIFF's CatVideoFest—an annual celebration of the divine conjunction of cats and internet—for your viewing pleasure.

Available via SIFF

Bull

Annie Silverstein directs this coming-of-age story about an impoverished teenager who finds her potential in black rodeos in rural Texas, where she befriends an ex-bull rider (played by The Last Black Man in San Francisco's Rob Morgan). According to IndieWire, the film "stuffs conventional ingredients into a wondrous vision of life on the edge."

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Cadence: Video Poetry Festival 2020

Video poetry has been around since the late 1970s, but it's been enjoying a slight revival in a world where three-minute videos on the internet serve as our primary mode of media consumption. Local fiction writer Chelsea Werner-Jatzke is curating the third iteration of this festival, which will be livestreamed.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Colonel Redl

This pre-WWI-set Hungarian film, which won the Cannes Grand Jury prize in 1985, chronicles Alfred Redl's ascension to head of counter-intelligence of the Austro-Hungarian Army, all the way up to his (spoiler, sorry) apparent suicide.

Available via SIFF

Confidence

In this 1980 Academy Award-nominated film, two resistance members in WWII-era Hungary pretend to be husband and wife in an effort to hide in plain sight from Nazi occupiers. The woman, Kata, is married in real life, which causes turmoil when she and her fake husband start to develop feelings for each other.

Available via SIFF

Mephisto

The 1981 Academy Award winner for Best Foreign Language Film went to Hungarian director István Szabó's Mephisto, which follows a struggling actor who cooperates with Nazis in occupied Germany in order to become a star. Ingmar Bergman deemed "an impassioned work of art."

Available via SIFF

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

With Once Were Brothers, Roher presents a conventional contextualizing rock doc with marquee-name talking heads—Van Morrison, George Harrison, Bruce Springsteen, et al.—and efficiently reveals Robertson's early family life (his mother was indigenous, his father Jewish) and musical evolution. Robertson is an articulate, passionate memoirist; the film is based on his 2016 autobiography, Testimony. With equanimity, he registers the Band's soaring highs and devastating lows, while his French ex-wife Dominique adds crucial observations about the inter-band dynamics and substance abuse that dogged the members. Tracing a story of relentless, upward mobility through the music industry, the doc emphasizes Robertson's inner strength and boundless ambition, which helped him to avoid the booze- and drug-related pitfalls that afflicted his mates. For fans of the Band, this film will inspire tears of sorrow and joy, if not rage. Now more than ever, their music stirs emotions with a profundity that feels religious, but without the stench of sanctimony. DAVE SEGAL

Available via SIFF and Ark Lodge

Other Music

This star-studded music documentary (featuring musicians like William Basinski, the National's Matt Berninger, Galaxie 500's Dean Wareham, and many other indie greats) will light up the early-2000s-loving circuit board in your brain with a look inside NYC's iconic record store Other Music. The store, like many long-running small businesses in big cities, was forced to close its doors due to rent increases.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

The Roads Not Taken

Sally Potter's new film The Roads Not Taken follows Leo (Javier Bardem), a man tortured by visions of alternate versions of his life. In one, he lives in Mexico with his first love, Dolores. In another, he's an aging bachelor on a Greek island. In reality, he's confined to a sparse Brooklyn apartment, not far from his daughter (Elle Fanning).

Available via Ark Lodge

Shelf Life

Presented from a digital transfer of Paul Bartel's personal 35mm print (!), this 1993 dark comedy is about three warped adults raised in a bomb shelter, where their parents hid with them after the Kennedy assassination. After each screening, watch a recorded Q&A with Andrea Stein, Jim Turner, O-Lan Jones, and film programmer and "restoration champ" Alex Mechanik.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Slay the Dragon

Barak Goodman and Chris Durrance's documentary investigates how gerrymandering has damaged our democracy, and how citizen-led activist groups have been crucial agents of change when bigger systems fail.

Available via SIFF and Ark Lodge

Sorry We Missed You

From British filmmaker Ken Loach (Loach on Loach, Jimmy's Hall) comes a working-class family drama that exposes the maybe-not-so secret dark side of the gig economy. The New York Times' Wesley Morris calls Loach "one of Earth’s most venerable and venerated directors."

Available via Grand Illusion

SPLIFF 2020

You're in desperate need of some FUN... and lucky you, we've got just the thing! The beloved and hilarious 2020 SPLIFF film festival—featuring short cannabis-themed films made by stoners just like YOU—is debuting LIVE online! Each of these limited, special online screenings of SPLIFF 2020 will be hosted LIVE by the fantastical, divine talents of Seattle drag queen duo BETTY WETTER and COOKIE COUTURE! If you've never experienced the mind-altering fun of SPLIFF (from the crazy, creative minds behind HUMP!) you are in for such a treat. This year you can expect 22 brand new wildly entertaining weed-inspired shorts (all 4:20 or less... of course) featuring funny psychedelic trip-outs, stoned flying cats, side-splitting animation, aggressive dolphins, sexy shenanigans, wandering potatoes, and... dancing Burger Kings? SURE, WHY NOT? Trust us, you've never experienced anything like SPLIFF before. Tell your friends which screening you'll be watching so all of you can get baked and share the glory of SPLIFF 2020 from the comfort of your individual couches! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Available via The Stranger

The Vasulka Effect

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the pioneers of video art have been around longer than the internet. The Vasulka Effect shines a light on the oft-forgotten duo Steina and Woody Vasulka through early clips and interviews.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Virtual Moving History IV – Breaking News

For a brief respite from the breaking news of the present, Moving Image Preservation of Puget Sound will dig up a collection of stories and programming from pivotal points in local history. Starting with On Cue, a program that aired on the first anniversary of KIRO-TV's inaugural broadcast in 1959, they'll present more pieces from MOHAI, the Seattle Art Museum, Seattle Municipal Archives, the Wing Luke Museum, and many more.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

The Whistlers

Festival favorite Corneliu Porumboiu (The Treasure, Police, Adjective) delves into the noir genre, complete with a beautiful crook, a crooked inspector, and...a secret whistling language?

Available via SIFF

Winter Brothers

Icelandic director Hlynur Pálmason's debut feature (shot in 16mm!) takes place in a rural chalk-mining community during a particularly harsh winter, where the younger of two brothers, Emil, distills moonshine made from stolen chemicals from the factory where he works. Despite his older brother's efforts to help him fit in, Emil gets himself into a violent feud with the other miners. "Mr. Palmason, gliding his camera through snowy woods, has an eye for compositions that rhyme chalk-covered faces and wintry vistas," writes the New York Times.

Available via Grand Illusion

A White, White Day

In Hlynur Pálmason's follow-up to Winter Brothers, an off-duty police chief in a remote Icelandic town begins to suspect a local man of having had an affair with his late wife. In thriller-meets-Nordic-art-house fashion, the man becomes obsessed with finding the truth, at the expense of his (living) loved ones.

Available via SIFF