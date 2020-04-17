This Week's Seattle Takeout & Delivery News: Farmers Markets Return, Sunny Hill Opens, Linda Derschang Starts Pop-Ups, and More

Ballard Farmers Market via Facebook The Ballard and University District Farmers Markets will return this weekend, but they'll operate a little differently than pre-quarantine times. Some tips: Order from vendors ahead of time, send one person per household, and leave pets at home.

Addo

When it comes to stoned noshing, Chef Eric Rivera will kick your pizza Lunchables right out of the park. Addo's gourmet 420 snack pack comes with a hot pocket, mac and cheese, Lucky Charms, gummy candy, cookie dough, nachos, wings, fun-size chips, and a cheese quesadilla for $65 altogether. Addo has also announced that it is going national, meaning they'll ship to your friends and family across the country. They have two programs: one for pasta and one for pantry supplies. And one last thing (in addition to all the other things they’re already doing): They're packing up boxes of all-you-can-eat wings for pickup or delivery on Saturday, April 18. That's 15 pounds of ready-to-heat-up saucy chicken with hot sauce, blue cheese and ranch, and carrot and celery sticks for $75.

Ballard and University District Farmers Markets

Rejoice (with caution): Farmers markets are coming back this weekend! The University District market will return this Saturday, but there will be no live music, prepared food, seating areas, cooking demos, or any other non-essential activities. You're encouraged to plan ahead and preorder where possible, as well as to take a voluntary "oath" detailing sanitation and social distancing procedures they expect shoppers to take, including designating one shopper per household and leaving pets at home. The Ballard Farmers Market will turn into a "drive-through market" on Sunday, with limited walk-up access, and preordering and prepaying encouraged.

Blazing Bagels

Order a Brunch Kit from SeaBear Smokehouse and pick it up from any of Blazing Bagels' locations, then plate up and join others on Facebook Live on Sunday. You can choose from a Classic Seattle Brunch (one pound of European-style smoked salmon, wild salmon schmear, and a four-pack of bagels) or the Pike Deluxe Brunch (the same thing, but with eight links of Uli’s Breakfast Sausage).

Bluwater Bistro

As of Thursday, Bluwater has scrapped its wintery meatloafs and ribs for a summery menu with items like ceviche, baked halibut, heirloom Caprese, Mediterranean platters, taco salad, key lime pie, and more.

Brimmer & Heeltap

This Ballard restaurant is closed, but you can sign up for their new Common Cents (Wine) Club—get three or six bottles per month ($50 or $100, respectively) for pickup or delivery.

Byen Bakeri

Following the success of their kid-friendly Easter cookie decorating kits, the Scandinavian bakery now has semi-permanent cookie decorating kits featuring spring flowers and "the cutest little doggies."

Canlis

In addition to a dinner program, family meals, cocktail kits, and CSA boxes, Canlis is now offering bingo cards in their deliveries. Every Friday starting this week, use it to compete with other Canlis diners for the chance to win a CSA box, a $100 gift certificate, and two rolls of premium toilet paper (double-ply, baby). Canlis has also announced that they have expanded delivery to West Bellevue, Shoreline, and Mercer Island.

Copal

Starting April 17, Matt Dillon's upscale, colorful Latin American spot now has Friday-night meals (for two) and cocktail kits (yielding 15 drinks) for no-contact pickup. Orders close on Wednesday evening, or when supplies run out.

Coyle's Bakeshop

Rachael Coyle has temporarily closed her Greenwood shop, but she's offering a limited menu of pre-order items that will be available for pickup Saturday, April 11, only, including hot cross buns for Easter, as well as bake-at-home scones, rhubarb galettes, marmalade, and sourdough starter.

Crawfish King

The Chinatown seafood favorite is releasing a limited amount of Home Boil kits complete with crawfish, clams, shrimp, snow crab, Andouille sausages, Cajun seasoning and other garnishes, bibs and gloves, a 16-quart pot, and a tablecloth. If you got the pot from their previous sale and just want more seafood, you can do that, too—those orders will come with an extra pound of shrimp.

Cupcake Royale

Starting Saturday, April 18, Cupcake Royale will reopen for limited preorder takeout and delivery service. Plus, on Monday, tune in to a weed-infused baking tutorial with founder Jody Hall, Museum of Museums' Greg Lundgren, and Heylo Cannabis's Lo Friesen.

Ethan Stowell Restaurants (How to Cook a Wolf, Mkt., Red Cow, Rione XIII, San Juan Seltzery, Tavoláta)

The restaurant group will now match $25 deals for healthcare workers. You can add the donation to your online order.

Fremont Brewery

As of Tuesday, April 14, Fremont now offers free delivery—with a $25 order minimum—in their "drop zone" between Northgate Way and Mercer Street.

Full Tilt Ice Cream

Full Tilt's COVID Survival Pack: 420 Edition comes with two pints, three sauces, nuts, sprinkles, a pack of rolling papers, a lighter, a bag of skittles, some chips, and an Uncle Ike's t-shirt. What more could you ask for on the stoniest day of the year? The $25 kits will be ready for pickup in White Center on April 20 from 4-7 p.m.

Hama Hama Company

The family-run oyster and tree farm has booted up Operation Farmgate: a weekly selection of bivalves at "rock bottom prices," available for preorder and delivery. As of Monday, April 13, they've added a dozen bags of Olympia oysters—the only native oyster to the West Coast—to their collection.

Harvest Vine

In addition to individual menu items, the Basque-inspired restaurant is back from their temporary hiatus with $40 takeout dinner kits for two. The first includes Iberico pork with panadera potatoes and cider sauce; the second includes marinated venison with sautéed oyster mushrooms and licorice root sauce.

Heavy Bottle Shop

The wine bar is opening up their cellars and offering pickup or delivery, with many items going for 50% off. You can text or email their sommelier team for guidance if you wish.

Jellyfish Brewing Company

Every Saturday starting this week, the Georgetown brewery and tasting room will sell mason jars, growlers, and kegs of beer to go from 12-5 p.m. You can preorder on their website.

Lazy Suzan

As of Thursday, Lazy Susan has reopened. They're offering curbside pickup, walk-up orders, Uber Eats delivery, beer and wine takeout, and 50% discounts for laid-off industry workers. They even have takeout frozen slushies!

Linda's Tavern and King's Hardware

Starting Thursday, April 16 and continuing every Thursday and Friday from 4-8 p.m., Linda Derschang's beloved Linda's Tavern and King's Hardware will transform into burger pickup pop-ups. Each menu will feature classic burgers with sides of tots, onion rings, yuca fries, or wings tossed in your choice of housemade sauce or dry rub with blue cheese dressing.

Little Neon Taco

For 4/20 only, Monica Dimas's taqueria will bring you takes on Taco Bell classics for takeout and delivery, including Crunchwrap Supremes, Enchiritos, and Double Decker Supremes, as well as boozy favorites.

Manolin

Manolin will have a Taco Takeover pop-up through Sunday, April 19, from 11 am-3 pm. Choose from al pastor or chicken mole negro, and add on cocktails and wine if you're so inclined. Delivery is also available.

MBar

New American favorite is now offering curbside pickup and delivery on two meal packages: a $40 Date Night option, which includes sharable dishes like charred octopus ceviche and spring pea hummus with pita, and a $30 rooftop grill package, which includes things like grilled spring veggies with Calabrian chili oil and a trout or Halloumi entree.

NW Bakery Box

Build your own box of baked goods and coffee beans from local makers—like Blazing Bagels, Caffe Vita, Mighty-O Donuts, and Nuflours—for delivery from this new pilot program. They're offering free delivery for the month of April to make your quarantine a little nicer. For same-week delivery, be sure to place your order by 12 p.m. two days before your selected date.

Nutty Squirrel Gelato

During April only, Nutty Squirrel is running a $20 "Choose Your Adventure" promo, featuring three unique gelato kits that each come with sugar cones and sundae toppings, available for pickup or delivery. Choices are Spring Cheers (two pints of sweet milk gelato, four sugar cones, lemon cookie mix, marshmallow charms, and sprinkles); Mount Spumoni (two pints of sweet milk gelato, four sugar cones, Amarena cherries, pistachio cream, and biscotti fudge); and Quadruple Chocolate (two pints of chocolate gelato, four sugar cones, chocolate fudge, chocolate medals, and brownie bits).

Pagliacci Pizza (all locations)

Since giving away thousands of Macrina chocolate chip cookies with every order on March 21, Pagliacci has been going strong with free treats. Seattle Met reports that they'll continue to make large-scale orders from local businesses "as long as we’re in this quarantine situation." Saturday, April 18 will bring two-packs of Dance Party and Salted Caramel cupcakes from Cupcake Royale

Raised Doughnuts

Starting April 17, Raised Doughnuts will have doughnut-making ingredients for you to play around with at home available for purchase in their shop while supplies last, including low-gluten flour, sugar, and active dry yeast.

Raiz

Starting April 16, Capitol Hill Mexican restaurant El Xolo will pop up in the Raíz space from 11 am-2:30 pm on weekdays. Stop by to pick up or call ahead of time to order tortas and burritos.

Reuben's Brews

On April 16, Reuben's released a new pandemic-specific beer: the You Are not Alone IPA, all proceeds from which are donated to the Big Table nonprofit to aid hospitality workers affected by COVID. You can get it delivered through their new statewide beer case shipping program, which also debuted this week, or order online to pick it up at the taproom from 10 am-7 pm daily.

Schmaltzy's Delicatessen

On Saturday, April 18, Schmaltzy's will have "Deli in a Box" kits available for pickup at Stoup Brewing. Each $38 box includes 3/4 lb pastrami, 3/4 lb corned beef, 12 ounces of corn slaw, 12 ounces of sauerkraut, Russian dressing, deli mustard, and seven challah and rye buns. Plus, the Napkin Friends food truck will be at Stoup from 12-5 pm, so you can grab a latke sandwich during the pickup window.

Shug's Soda Fountain

You can now get your to-go sundae kits from not one but two Shug's locations: Pike Place and West Seattle. At Pike, which offers online ordering, you can walk up to a window open Thursday-Sunday ⁣⁣⁣from 2-8 pm. The West Seattle location, which doesn't offer online ordering, remains open Thursday-Saturday from 2-5 pm.

Slab Sandwiches and Pie

Starting Thursday, April 16 and continuing every Thursday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Slab will scratch their regular menu to sling burgers for the masses. Their Burger Mania menu features such delights as a Carman Ranch beef burger with red onion jam, dijon, and raclette cheese on a brioche bun with a side of Lark fries with ketchup and smoked aioli, for $20. Plus, at both Slab and Southpaw Pizza, you can order an $18 meal to be delivered to local healthcare workers.

Sunny Hill

Jason Stoneburner, the chef behind Bastille and Stoneburner, officially opened a Detroit-style pizzeria called Sunny Hill in Ballard's Sunset Hill neighborhood this Thursday. A relative of Sicilian deep dish, Detroit-style pizza has been growing in popularity as of late and features a thick crust, rectangular shape, tomato sauce, and gooey white Wisconsin cheese. The new spot's takeout menu, available Thursday-Sunday, features square slices and round pies cooked in a wood-fired hearth oven alongside other offerings, like salads, burgers, and chocolate chip cookies. Drinks include wine and beer from Holy Mountain, Stoup, and Timber City.

Toggle Bottle Shop

Garzón Latinx Street Food will pop up at the Everett bottle shop on Saturday, April 18 from 4-7 p.m. Stop by for tasty humitas (steamed corn cakes in corn husks with citrus butter), patacones (twice-fried plantains with chimichurri aioli), and more to-go options.

Urban Family Brewing

On Saturday, April 18, Urban Family will release three new cans for preorder (which you can receive in-person or through delivery): The Crucial Velocity pilsner, the Mass Driver IPA, and the Zeek & Destroy double IPA.