20 Virtual Events to Celebrate Earth Day 2020 in Seattle Global Soundscapes, Climate Justice Write-Ins, and More Livestreamed Events

Pacific Science Center The Pacific Science Center will use images, audio files, and live presentations to immerse you in natural noises from around the world in their Global Soundscapes event on Wednesday, April 22.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day (Wed April 22), which, thanks to local organizers, won't go uncelebrated in the age of COVID-19. While you can't gather in person with your fellow environmental activists at the Earth Day Climate Strike, you can still write letters to local officials, hear talks from climate experts, and learn how to take action to protect the planet. Read on for all the virtual Earth Day happenings to experience from home.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

National Water Dance 2020: Dancing For Our Lives

Karin Stevens Dance, Tukwila Parks and Recreation, and Duwamish Alive will present a site-specific, live-streamed "community movement choir" addressing critical issues concerning the Duwamish River as part of the nationwide event National Water Dance Day. Join in the dance, chat with ecologically minded new friends, enjoy food, drink, and music, and help restore riverine habitat.

APRIL 18-26

National Park Week

National Parks in Washington and around the country will host activities you can do from your couch for a whole week.

APRIL 21-23

Social Justice Film Festival Earth Day Screenings

The Social Justice Film Festival will rescreen its climate-related features from 2019, including Harvesting the Wind, Safe Passage, and Return of the River. On Wednesday, April 22, there will also be a livestreamed panel with some of the filmmakers.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

Earth Day Virtual Town Hall

Hear from Woodland Park Zoo President and CEO Alejandro Grajal, then stick around for a panel discussion to learn more about what's going on at the zoo while it's closed.

Earth Day Celebration

Watch special animal enrichments with wolves, macaws, wallabies, reindeer, and emus.

Edible Earth Day

Have you developed a green thumb while in quarantine? Learn the benefits of growing your own food and get tips on supporting helpful insects and pollinators with Lisa Taylor and master gardener Bill Thorness. You'll come away with lots of DIY projects to try at home.

Young Professionals Washington Earth Day Virtual Event

Join the Young Professionals Washington Policy Center online to hear from environmental experts across Washington State about how you can take action against climate change.

Jane Goodall: The Hope

A really good way to celebrate Earth Day and one of the most important women to ever live is to check out this new documentary about author, advocate, anthropologist, and UN Messenger of Peace Dame Jane Goodall, focused not just on her groundbreaking work with chimpanzees, but on the hope she's inspired in millions of environmentalists, and the hopes she has for our future.

Global Soundscapes

Through images, audio files, and live presentations, Global Soundscapes will immerse you in natural noises from around the world, from Costa Rican rainforests to Washington's backyard. You'll also learn about the tools that scientists use to record and analyze sounds.

Climate Change and Farmland: Building a Resilient Future for Washington

Learn how Washington farmers are changing agricultural practices to cope with climate change at this Earth Day celebration featuring environmental authors Frances Moore Lappé and Anna Lappé.

Earth Day 50th Anniversary Lecture: Gaia Has a Fever

Piggybacking off of James Lovelock's Gaia hypothesis, Bucknell University professor Jennifer Thomson will give a talk on the history of oil corporations, climate justice, and environmental governance.

Earth Day Now More Now than Ever: Into Nature and Toward Life

Dr. Peter Kahn from the UW School of Environmental and Forest Sciences will help you "deepen [your] interactions with the natural world" by sharing his lab studies on Interaction Pattern Design, a new urban design methodology that he believes can help us "rewild our lives."

Earth Day Virtual Rally: Letter Writing Lunch & Learn

Join the Washington Nature Conservancy, Hillel at UW, and Jconnect Seattle for a digital rally where you can write letters to local officials about environmental issues.

Elizabeth Kolbert

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Prophet of Love, Field Notes from a Catastrophe, and The Sixth Extinction, Elizabeth Kolbert is one of the most terrifying writers in American today because she’s not writing about imagined horrors but real ones: climate change, environmental destruction, and the ongoing loss of biodiversity as humankind spreads over every inch of this planet. She’ll give a virtual talk on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day for a sober, and sobering, look at the state of the planet. KATIE HERZOG

Speak for the Planet: An Earth Day Write-In

If you're your most productive in groups, pop into this informal virtual salon to write about why the Puget Sound's natural lands are worth protecting, whether you're working on a letter to a local official or an op-ed.

APRIL 22-24

Earth Day Live

An all-star lineup of activists, performers, and artists (Al Gore, Ilyasah Shabazz, Patricia Arquette, John Kerry, Stacey Abrams, and Talib Kweli are a few participants) will come together for a three-day livestreamed Earth Day mobilization event, with each day championing a different theme. April 22 will focus on Youth Climate Strikes; April 23 will focus on reprogramming the economy "so that it works for people and the planet, not polluters and politicians;" and April 24 will focus on voter registration and political engagement.

Cascadia Climate Action presents Climate Change (Mis)Information Communicating Facts and Responding to Falsehoods

THROUGH APRIL 30 COMMUNITY



Earth Day South Sound – A Month-long Virtual Celebration

Throughout April, Earth Day South Sound will invite residents in Tacoma, Seattle, and beyond to participate in daily activities that you can accomplish in your home, yard, or neighborhood that benefit the environment and "foster a connection with trees."

Voices Carry

This action-inspiring campaign asked 50 influential people across Seattle and the nation to share their vision of a positive future over the next five years. Follow the hashtag #voicescarry2020 to see the messages and share your own ideas.