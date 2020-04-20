The 31 Best Social Distancing-Friendly Things To Do in Seattle This Week: April 20-23, 2020 The Cupcake Experience with Jody Hall, a Talk with Elizabeth Kolbert, and More Picks

MONDAY

Comfort of Your Couch with Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama will host a virtual voter registration party on her Instagram with power couple (and COVID-19 survivors) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson—can you think of a more comforting trio? D-Nice will get you pumped for the polls with a live DJ set, too.

Collide-O-Scope 420 2020 Spectacular!

The Collide-O-Scope team will come through for your stoner brain by piecing together a trippy video compilation to watch together on the internet.

Monster Planet Presents: A Decade of Sweet Yams

At this 10th anniversary edition of the Synprov Corps's trippy, improvised ambient music night, the morphing electronic music collective will accompany a kaleidoscope of images from B-movies. If you want to continue to "probe the fractaline edges of audio and visual experimentation," tune into Monster Planet's Tuesday livestreams.

Sponsored The Stranger Presents: A Worldwide Silent Reading Party Every Wednesday at 6pm PST, make yourself a snack, pour yourself a drink, and read silently while Paul Moore plays piano music for you! Sponsored Join the Battleship Brawl Tournament on April 25th! Raise money to support The Stranger and the local referees and umpires of Underdog Sports Leagues.

SPLIFF 2020

You're in desperate need of some FUN... and lucky you, we've got just the thing! The beloved and hilarious 2020 SPLIFF film festival—featuring short cannabis-themed films made by stoners just like YOU—is debuting LIVE online! Each of these limited, special online screenings of SPLIFF 2020 will be hosted LIVE by the fantastical, divine talents of Seattle drag queen duo BETTY WETTER and COOKIE COUTURE! If you've never experienced the mind-altering fun of SPLIFF (from the crazy, creative minds behind HUMP!) you are in for such a treat. This year you can expect 22 brand new wildly entertaining weed-inspired shorts (all 4:20 or less... of course) featuring funny psychedelic trip-outs, stoned flying cats, side-splitting animation, aggressive dolphins, sexy shenanigans, wandering potatoes, and... dancing Burger Kings? SURE, WHY NOT? Trust us, you've never experienced anything like SPLIFF before. Tell your friends which screening you'll be watching so all of you can get baked and share the glory of SPLIFF 2020 from the comfort of your individual couches! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Can't wait till these screenings? Need more SPLIFF? Get a ticket to our on-demand screening of last year's SPLIFF here and watch it whenever you have time!

The Cupcake Experience

Cupcake Royale's Jody Hall, Museum of Museums' Greg Lundgren, and Heylo Cannabis's Lo Friesen will pool their powers to teach you how to make special (read: pot-infused) butter to bake into cupcakes and enjoy while watching SPLIFF 2020. For more Cupcake Royale cannabinoid goodness, check out their CBD-infused I Can't Believe it's POT buttercream frosting.

420 Digital Disco

SassyBlack will soundtrack your 4/20 sesh with an hour-long live set on Heylo Cannabis's Instagram page.

Higher Together

Wiz Khalifa, Berner, Billy Ray Cyrus, Stephen Marley, and many other stoner-friendly stars will go live from their respective abodes for a full day of music, comedy, and live smoke sessions.

12 Minutes Max: The 12 Second Edition

Pacific Northwest performance artists will showcase 12-second, brand-new micro-works in this Instagram Live version of 12 Minutes Max (which Rich Smith has called "surprisingly quick or unfortunately long"). This edition is curated by local dancer and choreographer Alyza DelBread-monkey.

Protecting Consumers to Defend Democracy

Following the 2008 financial crisis, Congress created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to make sure those with credit cards, mortgages, and loans were better protected. For this livestreamed Town Hall talk, former CFPB Director Richard Cordray will share stories of the individual consumers whose interests the Bureau represented.

What are you Smoking? Demystifying Cannabis Regulations & Tests

Nick Mosely and Dr. Tania Sasaki of Washington cannabis laboratory Confidence Analytics will clue you into the historical and current regulatory landscape of cannabis legalization in this region and beyond. They'll also touch on the process of lab testing and what to look for when buying cannabis products.

MONDAY & THURSDAY

One Horse Town

On a post-apocalyptic ranch, three queers defend the last horse on Earth—but when some starving fugitives show up, the ranchers, like the runaways, must "struggle to remember what makes them human in a world urging them to forget their compassion and their sanity." You can see it streaming via Patreon.

TUESDAY

Waxahatchee

Leilani Polk has written, "Waxahatchee is the project of Alabama singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield, whose indie-rock style has a vaguely Liz Phair Exile in Guyville feel, while her lo-fi experimental-folk leanings are entirely of her own appeal. She and her band (which includes twin sister Allison on keys and percussion) are leaning harder into the former on their second Merge release and fourth overall, Out in the Storm, which has a more full-bodied sound than past efforts and added gritty-melodic 1990s guitar textures, and was produced by John Agnello (Dinosaur Jr., Sonic Youth)." See the artist perform live on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Alchemy Poetry Virtual Writing Workshop

Ben Yisreal and Ebo Barton of the Northwest African American Museum's Alchemy Poetry Series will host a writing workshop on Zoom for kids aged 13-19. They’ll be focusing on writing prompts and ideas based on intersecting identities.

WEDNESDAY

Flights & Rights - Liberty in the Time of Covid-19

How are Washington's most vulnerable community members being protected during this crisis, and what can you do to help? Find out in this virtual Flights & Rights. (You'll have to provide your own flights of your favorite liquid.)

Virtual Silent Reading Party

The first worldwide silent-reading party was such a huge success that we're making it weekly. Every Wednesday at 6 pm we're going to throw these parties, at least until stay-at-home is over. Attendees at the first Zoom silent-reading party included famous actors, writers, composers, artists, families, teenagers doing their homework, people staring into space listening to the music because it was just so beautiful, cats, and even one household on Orcas Island that was eating dinner and decided to broadcast the reading party as their background music. (What a brilliant idea!) It wasn't just a great party to be at. Behind the scenes, this was a roaring success as well. The Stranger brought in revenue from the reading party for the first time ever, our musician Paul Matthew Moore made ten times more on Venmo tips than he's ever made in the tip jar at the Sorrento (thank you for your generosity—he deserves it!), and hundreds of people at the party have written us emails, clamoring for more. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

Rootfire TV with Clinton Fearon

For Earth Day, Jamaica-born, Seattle-based reggae legend Clinton Fearon (of the Boogie Brown Band) will perform songs and a few stories celebrating nature.

Watch With Me Viewing Party: Faye Driscoll

Join local performance collective Bounce House (Kiki Abba, Erin Bednarz, Alyza DelPan-Monley, Nick Spencer, and Ayo Tushinde) for a live viewing party of Faye Driscoll's "Thank You For Coming: Attendance," which press materials describe as "a series of works in which Driscoll extends the sphere of influence of performance to create a communal space where the co-emergent social moment is questioned, heightened, and palpable."

Climate Change and Farmland: Building a Resilient Future for Washington

Learn how Washington farmers are changing agricultural practices to cope with climate change at this Earth Day celebration featuring environmental authors Frances Moore Lappé and Anna Lappé.

Elizabeth Kolbert

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Prophet of Love, Field Notes from a Catastrophe, and The Sixth Extinction, Elizabeth Kolbert is one of the most terrifying writers in American today because she’s not writing about imagined horrors but real ones: climate change, environmental destruction, and the ongoing loss of biodiversity as humankind spreads over every inch of this planet. She’ll give a virtual talk on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day for a sober, and sobering, look at the state of the planet. KATIE HERZOG

Wonder from Home: Nature Obscura

Hear Nature Obscura author Kelly Brenner talk about how ecosystems, species, and human activity in urban environments are all connected.

Virtual SJCC: Zoom In!terviews with Photographer Meryl Alcabes

This edition of Stroum's Zoom With A Jew In!terview series (try saying that 10 times fast) will feature local photographer Meryl Alcabes, who's been capturing our COVID-19 world from her front porch.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Stage Russia HD The Three Sisters

Anton Chekhov's three sisters will pine for their former life in Moscow as they languish in the provinces in Timofey Kulyabin's production at the Red Torch Theatre in Novosibirsk. Kulyabin's innovation: All actors but one communicate through sign language. Catch an online broadcast of this production in HD.

Through the Looking Glass 2020: Wonderland in Quarantine

The "progenitors of the spectacle of ecdysiastic pageantry," Verlaine & McCann, are taking their 12-years-running burlesque adaptation of the Lewis Carroll classic online for 2020, complete with Lily Verlaine's choreography, Stephanie Seymour's costuming, and a live jazz score from the Aces & 8's. Each show includes some backstage time at the top of the show, an intermission, and a cocktail party Q&A. If you've been all mimsy and missing the sort of bold and brassy entertainment a good burlesque show can provide, this oughta cure what ails ya.

THURSDAY

'The Off Hours' Virtual Screening

Join special guests involved in Megan Griffiths's The Off Hours (including Lacey Leavitt, Ben Kasulke, Alycia Delmore, and Griffiths herself) for a live text chat during a screening of the film—which was shot in Seattle and premiered at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival—on its 10th anniversary. After the film, stick around for a catch-up session with Amy Seimetz, Scoot McNairy, and Ross Partridge, three of the film's stars.

Victory Garden Q&A

The Works' Victory Garden workshop was so popular, they're hosting a live Q&A on Instagram. It's free to anyone who attended their digital class. Otherwise, you can buy a ticket.

Virtual Georgetown Brewer’s Night!

Pick up a flight of beers to go from the taproom on April 22 or 23, then tune into Zoom to sip your Georgetown brews with Matt Edwards and the Brewmaster's Taproom team. Each pack comes with three 12-ounce cans, a nine-ounce jam jar with a special beer in it, and four raffle tickets.

Are We Going To Be OK? - Self-Care Edition with Ishea Brown

Each week, KUOW’s Jeannie Yandel and Zaki Hamid livestream conversations with experts on various social issues related to the coronavirus. This time, they'll be joined by mental health advocate and style icon Ishea Brown, who will talk about self-care in the age of COVID-19.

Quarantine Write-In with Rebecca Agiewich

Hugo House will help you get out of your writing rut with weekly Zoom events where you can connect with other writers and get inspired by prompts. Local author Rebecca Agiewich (BreakupBabe) will lead the way.

Race, Family, and One Thinking Black Man’s Blues

Like many, Clifford Thompson had his beliefs about America (land of the free, home of the brave, etc.) put into question after Donald Trump took office in 2016. Through interviews with writers, his new book draws conclusions about the state of the nation. The Whiting Award-winning author and essayist will be joined virtually by journalist Adam Shat to share insights from his book What It Is: Race, Family, and One Thinking Black Man’s Blues.

Supernatural Cats of Japan

Kaibyo, supernatural cats/ghosts of Japanese folklore, have been depicted by generations of artists. Zach Davisson, author of Kaibyo: The Supernatural Cats of Japan, will present his illustration-filled book online to offer a deeper understanding of these spooky feline creatures.

ALL WEEK

Virtual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is canceled this year, but the Washington Bulb Co., Roozen Gaarde, and Tulip Town—who, along with others in the Washington State flower industry, are taking a major financial hit from COVID-19—are bringing the fields of spring blooms to you in a small way by delivering fresh flowers (and merch) to your door. Tulip Town also launched the #ColorforCourage campaign, which allows for purchases of tulip bouquets to be delivered to hospitals, nursing homes, assisted care facilities, and other front-line workers. They also have some virtual tours of the fields on their Facebook page.