This Week's Seattle Takeout & Delivery News: The Return of Oddfellows, Tarsan i Jane Paella Kits, and More

Oddfellows Cafe + Bar via Instagram Perfectly gooey cookies await you at the newly reopened Oddfellows Cafe + Bar , offering a limited takeout menu from 10 am-3 pm, Thursday-Sunday.

REOPEN FOR TAKEOUT

A La Mode Pies

Both the Phinney and West Seattle locations of this made-to-order pie shop are back open for curbside pickup and home delivery. If you have your own filling at home, you can even order balls or frozen shells of their signature pie dough.

Cactus

The Bellevue Square and Alki Beach locations of the local Southwestern- and Mexican-inspired chain have joined their fellow outposts for takeout and delivery service.

The Masonry

The Fremont pizza joint is now selling meatballs, beer, and wine to go from 4-7 pm.

No Anchor

Belltown's James Beard-nominated beer bar is back, and they're pairing classic dishes like smoked and pickled mussels and wagyu burgers with their signature "weird" beers. The first pickup day has passed, but you can try again next Thursday, and the Thursday after that.

Oddfellows Cafe + Bar

The beloved Elliott Bay-adjacent mainstay is now offering a limited takeout menu from 10 am-3 pm, Thursday-Sunday. Yes, that includes their perfectly gooey cookies (plus bloody Mary and mimosa kits).

Serafina & Cicchetti

The Eastlake Italian restaurant and its little sister, Cicchetti, will reopen for takeout and delivery within a five-mile radius. Current offerings include regular menu items (like rigatoni bolognese from Serafina and a half-roast chicken from Cicchetti), as well as take-and-bake items like prime rib, pork, chicken, and vegetable skewers. If you're restocking your pantry, you can order items like cookie dough, dry pasta, and sauces, as well as wine and beer and cocktail kits.

Super Six

Starting Thursday, April 23, get your Hawaiian-inspired takeout packs, cocktail kits, and cans of Stoup Brewing beer for takeout (from 3-7 pm) or delivery (from 2-5 pm) Wednesday-Sunday.

NEW SPECIALS

Addo

Chef Eric Rivera has added yet another thing to Addo's roster for this week: a $225 at-home camping glamping kit. Available this Sunday only, the parcel comes with a two-person tent, wild mushroom stew, wild salmon, beef jerky, trail mix, roasted vegetables, a s'more kit, a cookie, a six-pack of Rainier, a bottle of wine, hot chocolate, a music and video playlist, and even "pine aroma." Looking ahead, from April 29-May 1, Addo's $35 Entree Evenings special will return with roast chicken, jus, "lots of sides," and crème brûlée for dessert.

Bok a Bok

Feeling peckish? The popular local fried chicken chain has new takeout items like fish sauce caramel wings, a bonito caesar, and dirty rice.

Bluwater Bistro

As of this week, Bluwater is offering custom martini kits with a liter of Grey Goose, two martini shells, five types of stuffed olives, twists, and olive juice for $60. Plus, they're giving away complimentary Bailey's bread pudding to those who spend $25 or more. (Just be sure to mention the deal when you order.)

Cookie's Country Chicken

The fried chicken pop-up is aiming to "reopen the Fried Chicken Economy" by teaming up with Good Day Doughnuts to provide you with a most wonderful combination of sizzling poultry and glazed baked goods for pickup. Their $40 whole chicken family meal is sold out, but they'll have more next week. In the meantime, you can still order doughnuts, "tendies," and their fried chicken sandwich.

Full Tilt Ice Cream

Full Tilt's latest COVID Survival Pack is a beer float-lover's delight. It comes with Future Primitive Beautiful Terror Stout or Wingman's Peanut Butter Cup Porter (or classic root beer, if you prefer) and a pint of ice cream for $25. You can preorder your kit for pickup this Friday or Saturday from 3-7 p.m.

Habit Burger Grill

The California-based fast-casual burger chain is delivering its famous "charburger," family-style. Orders come with four burgers, four bags of golden fries, and a fresh garden salad for good measure—all for $25.

Hama Hama Company

The family-run oyster and tree farm has booted up Operation Farmgate: a weekly selection of bivalves at "rock bottom prices," available for preorder and delivery. This week, they're partnering with Boston's Island Creek Oyster Company to offer a species sampler pack, which you can get delivered on either April 23-24, that includes a dozen fresh, ready-to-shuck Virginica, Olympia, and Pacific bivalves for $60. The pack is currently sold out, but they have a host of other offerings, like a two by two sampler pack with two ounces of extra-small hama hama oysters and two pounds of manila steamer clams.

Kamonegi

Mutsuko Soma's Japanese spot has announced a restock of their fragrant and filling yuzu shio ramen kit ($25), which feeds two.

Le Coin

To bolster their regular takeout program (Wednesday-Sunday from 4-8 p.m.), Le Coin will boot up Sunday Night Fried Chicken family-style meals starting this Sunday. The feast comes with a whole ($62) or half ($42) on-the-bone chicken fried in either herb bread or gluten-free bread, cheesy mashed potatoes and gravy, crispy garlic green beans, and Tallow buttermilk biscuits.

Macrina Cafe and Bakery

If you've already conquered sourdough during the quarantine (or not), move onto whole wheat with the longtime Seattle bakery chain's bake-at-home kit. It yields two loaves.

Manolin

The seafood-focused spot now offers Chef Boxes, a CSA of rotating goods (like eggs, produce, and some sort of protein) that provide all the trappings for recipes provided by Chef Elisabeth Kenyon.

Marseille

Stocking up on natural wine? When you spend $100 or more from the Melrose Market shop, you'll receive a free tote bag (it's cute and it's sturdy) and free delivery.

Mighty-O Donuts

When you buy a $30 gift card from Mighty-O, the doughnut shop will donate $2 to organizations, workers, and families most affected by the coronavirus crisis. This special will last through May 15th.

Nuflours

The vegan bakery's cupcake-decorating kits, available for delivery starting this Saturday, come with two chocolate and two vanilla cupcakes and two colors of frosting.

Pagliacci Pizza (all locations)

Manny's growlers from Georgetown Brewing Co. are now available for pickup and delivery with or without a pizza order. If you do order a whole pie, you'll get a free jar of Tom Douglas's Rub with Love salmon rub.

Pike Place Market Atrium Kitchen

Atrium's new meal kit, available for Thursday and Friday pickup, packs up local ingredients from Pike Place Market and throws in recipes, chef notes, and cooking tutorials from Chef Traci. This week and next week, the kit includes a spot prawn boil with a baguette and chive butter, cedar plank salmon with honey blackberry glaze, lemon molasses chicken thighs, veggie soba noodles with peanut dressing, and more tasty stuff.

The Pine Box

The mortuary-turned-bar is now open for takeout on Wednesdays from 3-6 pm and Fridays from 12-4 pm. On Wednesday, April 22, they released a new line of bottled cocktails, including the Trapped in Paradise Mojito for $10.

Plum Bistro

Chef Makini Howell has started a community family meal program that sends one tasty vegan meal package to a family in need with every order.

Reuben's Brews

Reuben's is partnering with other beer-makers around Seattle for their Hometown Series, which kicks off this Friday with an Urban Family Brewing Co. collab—a hazy IPA brewed with oats, peach, passionfruit, and mango that will be available on Friday and into next week. Also on Friday, join Reuben's co-founder Adam Robbings and Urban Family owner Andy Gundel on Instagram Live to learn more about the project.

Schmaltzy's Delicatessen

Schmaltzy's new "Deli in a Box" kits, available for pickup at Stoup Brewing, have been a hit since they were introduced last weekend. This weekend, you have the choice of preordering their original box (with 3/4 lb pastrami, 3/4 lb corned beef, 12 ounces of corn slaw, 12 ounces of sauerkraut, Russian dressing, deli mustard, and seven challah and rye buns for $38), a lox box for $30, or a cookie box for $20. Pickup is this Saturday only.

Seattle Hospitality Emergency Fund

Bartenders across Washington have contributed cocktail recipes to a downloadable e-book curated by industry leader Casey Robison, with proceeds benefiting the Seattle Hospitality COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

SeriousTakeOut

Operating out of his Ballard Warehouse Kitchen, Tom Douglas has opened SeriousTakeOut, a no-contact drive-thru, walk-up, and delivery site with a smattering of Serious Pie pizzas, oven-baked sandwiches, and wine, beer, and signature cocktail kits. This week, you can preorder pizza and wings from the much-loved (and temporarily closed) Palace Kitchen.

Tarsan i Jane

Make a classic Valencian dish at home with Tarsan i Jane's new paella meal kit (and takeout debut!) starting Friday, May 1. If you want, you can add on a snack pack featuring Iberico Bellota ham and a cocktail kit with all the fixings for the Ballard restaurant's signature gin & tonic.

Taylor Shellfish Farms

Looking to start your own shellfish garden? From April 21-May 4, you can preorder manila clam, pacific oyster, kumamoto oyster, mussel, and geoduck seeds from Taylor Shellfish's South Sound location. Orders must be picked up by May 9.

Vif & Petite Soif

The sister wine bars and cafes have expanded their pickup days to Thursday-Saturday, and they've added some new menu and larder items. At Vif, ready-to-eat items include a Little Gem salad; an asparagus frittata; a kit with a can of Sprats, Seawolf Bakers rye, pickled red onion, and labneh; and Italian wedding soup. They also have preorder items like a chicory salad kit for two, lasagne bolognese, eggplant parm, focaccia, and apple-rhubarb galette. If you're a fromage fiend, Petite Soif has a cheese board (among other new menu items) with Bellwether San Andreas sheep's milk, Jasper Hills oma, Cascadia Creamery glacier blue, pickled rhubarb, walnuts, dates, and focaccia.

Zylberschtein's

The north Seattle deli has a new Friday chili dinner for two or four that will rectify any lack of comfort food in your life. It comes with Southwest salad greens, tortilla trips, cotija cheese, spicy Mama Lil's dressing, country cornbread with honey butter, and three-bean chili made with house-smoked Painted Hills brisket, cilantro, lime, crema, and shredded Mexican cheese. Plus, Mexican chocolate cookies! You can pick up your order on Friday between 2-4 p.m.