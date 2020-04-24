The 42 Best Virtual Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: April 24-26, 2020 A Talk with Ross Gay, the I, Anonymous Show, and More Top Picks

Natasha Komoda This Saturday, the date of the original Indie Bookstore Day , poet Ross Gay will join Third Place Books' Robert Sindelar for a virtual discussion of his new essay collection, The Book of Delights . Local bookstores have been sharing their own livestreamed readings from the book in anticipation.

Whatever your weekend looks like in times of social distancing, you deserve a mental break from whatever fills your days, whether it's working from home or working on the frontlines. From comedy shows to concerts to cooking classes, we've rounded up the best local livestreamed events happening this weekend (plus a few notable national things), below—from Live From Our Living Rooms: A Virtual Benefit for our DIY Community to the Portland Mercury's live I, Anonymous Show, and from a virtual talk with Book of Delights author Ross Gay to Minecraft's Block By Blockwest. For even more options, check out our complete livestreamed events calendar, or check out our guide to movies you can stream on-demand to support local businesses, including Charles Mudede's Police Beat.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

Inside Jokes Live Stream Show - Andrew Rivers & Cory Michaelis

Cory Michaelis (a Pacific Northwest regular who's performed internationally, notably with Gad Elmaleh) and Andrew Rivers (a comedian who blends storytelling with personal anecdotes to deliver some truly funny sets) will host this Friday-night comedy extravaganza with special guests. Tonight it's Drew Barth, whom Dave Segal has described as "a Northwestern Jerry Seinfeld" who "offers precision-tooled, self-deprecating stories that hit way more than they miss."

Love in the Time of Corona

Two real-life strangers have agreed to go on a blind Zoom date set up by local community collective Bandit Theatre. The catch is that the improvisers will be listening the whole time, and they'll create scenes based on what goes down.

Miracle on 51st Street

Reuben's is partnering with other beer-makers around Seattle for their Hometown Series, which kicks off with an Urban Family Brewing Co. collab—a hazy IPA brewed with oats, peach, passionfruit, and mango. Join Reuben's co-founder Adam Robbings and Urban Family owner Andy Gundel on Instagram Live to learn more about the project.

Westland Live on Instagram featuring Edouardo Jordan

Local James Beard Award-winning chef Edouardo Jordan (of JuneBaby, Salare, and Lucinda Grain Bar fame) will talk about entrepreneurship, the grain bar concept, and giving back during Seattle's crisis in this virtual happy hour.

Live From Our Living Rooms: A Virtual Benefit for our DIY Community

Artist Home and the Vera Project present this telethon-style fundraiser for the PNW DIY community. Donate your dollars and enjoy a full evening of livestreams with Olympia anti-folk favorite Kimya Dawson, everyone's favorite soft punk Lisa Prank, alternative soul goddess SassyBlack, and many others.

Nectar Virtual Concert Series presents KUINKA

Enjoy some joyous folk-pop with Kuinka on Nectar's YouTube channel.

Seattle Cider Presents: Live at Locöl Virtual Concert

Seattle Cider Co., Two Beers Brewing, and Locöl Barley and Vine have teamed up to host Norman Baker on Facebook Live. Tune in for a blend of "lumber rock, barrel-aged Americana," and alt-country.

Annapurna

Originally produced in New York City by the New Group, Seattle's own Theatre22 will rebroadcast their 2016 12th Avenue Arts production of Sharr White's play, which tells the story of a formerly married couple who meet again after years and years of separation.

From the Vault

Every Friday starting tonight, Spectrum Dance Artistic Director (and legendary Seattle dancer) Donald Byrd will re-release a past performance to the company's YouTube channel. Each piece is inspired by "the notion of time during this current period of uncertainty and change." Tonight's piece is titled "Dance, Dance, Dance #1."

LeVar Burton Reads

Beloved actor LeVar Burton (Reading Rainbow) will read short fiction for grownups every Friday on Twitter. "The only thing these stories have in common is that I love them," he says. Tonight, he'll be reading two short stories by award-winning sci-fi and fantasy writer Ken Liu, who apparently pioneered the "silkpunk" genre.

The Portland Mercury Presents: The I, Anonymous Show!

If you love reading anonymous gripes and secret confessions in The Mercury's (and The Stranger's) I, Anonymous column, you'll get a kick out of this live(streamed) version. Your host, Kate Murphy, will share some of the wildest, juiciest submissions The Merc has ever received, which will be dissected by comedians Solomon Georgio, Shane Torres, and Caitlin Weierhauser.

Solitude Social Club

Hugo House's bookish happy hour will give the digital floor to guest writers every Friday evening. This week, tune in to hear how National Book Award finalist Jess Walter (The Zero, Beautiful Ruins) is finding happiness and meaning through literature during this period of isolation.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Loop.tv Music Festival

Loop.tv and Twitch are teaming up to turn the video gaming platform into something more like a real weekend-long music festival, but without all the gross stuff that goes along with being stuck on a plot of land for two days with some seriously unhygienic people doing unholy things to the port-a-johns. Instead, it's just the music, being piped right into your living room, directly from the artists, who include Hanson, Nicole Bus, Mayra Andrade, Kimberly Nichole, Francesco Yates, AJ Rafael, Sharaya J, Netta, and many, many more. Proceeds donated by viewers (hopefully you) will go to organizations fighting COVID-19. BOBBY ROBERTS

One Horse Town

On a post-apocalyptic ranch, three queers defend the last horse on Earth—but when some starving fugitives show up, the ranchers, like the runaways, must "struggle to remember what makes them human in a world urging them to forget their compassion and their sanity." You can see it streaming via Patreon.

Virtual Bookstore Day Party

Bide your time until Indie Bookstore Day (which has been rescheduled from this weekend to August) by supporting your favorite small local booksellers through the audiobook platform libro.fm. When you join as a member through April 25, 100% of your payment will go directly towards a bookstore of your choice. Additionally, you can buy some adorable, exclusive socks with bookish designs on them to support the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, which helps booksellers across the nation affected by COVID-19. As a thank you, you'll receive two audiobooks (Wanderlust, USA by Flula Borg and On Cats by Charles Bukowski) that are free to listen to on Saturday.

2020 NFL Draft Virtual Party

Since the Seahawks' NFL draft party can't take place in person, the 12s will livestream three interactive shows in the days leading up to the event. Each hour-long party, hosted by KIRO 97.3 FM's Gee Scott and 710 ESPN Seattle's Stacy Rost, will be filled with insights from the draft, appearances from Seahawks legends (like Matt Hasselbeck, Lofa Tatpu, and K.J. Wright), and other fun surprises.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

47 º N: Velocity's 2020 Spring Bash

Velocity's fundraising campaign will move online, bringing a week of video archives, livestreamed conversations and performances, and ways to donate. This weekend, see a rebroadcast of the 2016 durational performance Bodies of Water with live commentary from Alice Gosti and other collaborators (Fri); join Velocity staff for an Instagram Live cocktail hour (Fri), and tune in to more good stuff.

Virtual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is canceled this year, but the Washington Bulb Co., Roozen Gaarde, and Tulip Town—who, along with others in the Washington State flower industry, are taking a major financial hit from COVID-19—are bringing the fields of spring blooms to you in a small way by delivering fresh flowers (and merch) to your door. Tulip Town also launched the #ColorforCourage campaign, which allows for purchases of tulip bouquets to be delivered to hospitals, nursing homes, assisted care facilities, and other front-line workers. They also have some virtual tours of the fields on their Facebook page.

Fusebox Festival

This acclaimed Arts and Performance festival goes online in high style for the last weekend of April, taking an opportunity to transform itself into an examination of what it means to gather together and celebrate art through their combination of "public access TV, international block party, and live performance." At any time, you might click into the fest and find interactive activities, studio visits, one-on-one conversations, cooking shows, and more. Guests include Brown State of Mind, Erica Nix, Choir! Choir! Choir!, Laura Latimer, TryNotToMakeSounds, and Essentials Creative among others. BOBBY ROBERTS

Room Service

Kick off festival season from your home (where the beers are free and no one is blocking your view of the stage, except maybe your pet) with this three-day digital music event featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Adam Melchor, Mt. Joy, Chromeo, and many, many others. Proceeds will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts like Sweet Relief and Feeding America.

Under One Roof Music Festival: A Benefit for North Carolina Artists

You look at the lineup for this festival and... damn, North Carolina has turned out a lot of musical talent over the years, and that talent is getting together to help raise funds for the North Carolina Arts Foundation. Performers include Ben Folds, Petey Pablo, the Steep Canyon Rangers, Anthony Hamilton, Chatham County Line, 9th Wonder, and more.

Through the Looking Glass 2020: Wonderland in Quarantine

The "progenitors of the spectacle of ecdysiastic pageantry," Verlaine & McCann, are taking their 12-years-running burlesque adaptation of the Lewis Carroll classic online for 2020, complete with Lily Verlaine's choreography, Stephanie Seymour's costuming, and a live jazz score from the Aces & 8's. Each show includes some backstage time at the top of the show, an intermission, and a cocktail party Q&A. If you've been all mimsy and missing the sort of bold and brassy entertainment a good burlesque show can provide, this oughta cure what ails ya.

SATURDAY

Battleship Brawl One-Day Tournament

Gather a team of four and sink some ships for a good cause (The Stranger! And local referees and umpires!) in this virtual Battleship tournament.

Yellow Submarine Dress-Up Sing-A-Long Watch Party!

Ringo Starr, the last living Beatle, will lead a journey to Pepperland for a live YouTube sing-along of the 1968 animated musical film Yellow Submarine. Costumes are encouraged.

Baby Van Beezly: Quarantine Livestreams

DJ Baby Van Beezly will bring the '80s dance party you've been missing to your living room.

Block By Blockwest

Sandbox game Minecraft isn't new to hosting in-game concerts—they had their first one in 2016 with AlunaGeorge, Broiler, and Lemaitre, and then again with "Coalchella" and "Fire Festival" spinoffs. This social distancing-era lineup will be bigger than ever, with headliners like Pussy Riot, Citizen, Magdalena Bay, Courier Club, Phil Good, and others. If you're not a gamer, you can still stream the concert online. Proceeds will benefit the Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund.

Daybreaker Disco House Party

Start your (early) morning with Daybreaker, who will lead a yoga flow session before moving onto a groovy dance party with founder Mama Radha and DJ Victorien. Murray Hidary will send you off with a piano meditation session.

Earshot Jazz Live at The Forum: Happy Orchestra

Tarik Abouzied, a nominee for Earshot Jazz Instrumentalist of the Year, partners with local funk and jazz musicians D'Vonne Lewis and Joe Doria in Happy Orchestra. Join them for a livestreamed concert.

Glenn Cannon & The Damage Done Virtual Shredfest

Northwest rock guitar-shredder Glenn Cannon (Windowpane) and his latest project the Damage Done will go live from the High Dive stage. You can't join them there, but you can watch from home.

Kokua Festival 2020

Of all the livestreamed fundraisers being put on recently by all-star musicians, this livestreamed fundraising music festival might be the most laid-back and easygoing of them so far, with Jack Johnson headlining from his front porch in Hawai'i, and getting a bunch of friends to perform from their homes as well, incuding Ben Harper, Ziggy Marley, Anuhea, Ron Artis II, and many more. Get in your comfiest pair of board shorts, strap on those flip-flops, and get a tall stack of banana pancakes ready. BOBBY ROBERTS

Nectar Virtual Concert Series presents THE HIGH COUNCIL

Local reggae- and jazz-infused psych-rock band the High Council will jam into the night on Nectar's YouTube channel.

Original Music Inspired by Cecilia Vicuña's Saborami

Did you miss the Bushwick Book Club? The Hugo House literary music series will return online with a night of original tunes inspired by Cecilia Vicuña's 1973 poetry collection Saborami, which was published two months after the military coup in Chile. The evening will be guest curated by outgoing Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna.

Seattle Opera Mornings on KING FM

Every Saturday morning, Classical KING FM 98.1 will rebroadcast previous Seattle Opera performances, from Tosca to Madame Butterfly.

Songs at the End of the World

In honor of Earth Day, watch Wunderbaum, a Dutch-Flemish group of actors and musicians, perform a high-energy concert spectacle about "dreams, choices and possibilities," set in Antarctica.

Ruff Reads: Shakespeare on Live Stream

If you prefer to take in the timeless verses of everyone's favorite Bard while cozied up on the couch, Seattle Shakespeare has your Saturday-night plans covered. This casual reading of Romeo and Juliet will feature touring cast members Anuhea Brown, Marquicia Dominguez, Elizabeth Keck, Jerik Fernandez, Adrian Padilla, and Beth Pollack.

Yoni Ki Baat

Watch South Asian performers present Yoni Ki Baat, a take on The Vagina Monologues, a 15-year-old annual event. The festival says: "Yoni is a complex word: it is used to refer to the vagina or vulva. In Sanskrit it can also mean 'sacred space' and serve as a symbol for divine creative energy." The livestreamed event is inclusive and acknowledges the complexity of gender.

Ross Gay: The Book of Delights

On what was supposed to be Independent Bookstore Day (don't worry, it's slated for August), a slew of local booksellers from Third Place Books, Elliott Bay, and elsewhere will read passages from Ross Gay's Book of Delights. Plus, today, the author will appear in a virtual conversation with Third Place Books' Robert Sindelar.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Podapalooza

Calling all podcast fiends! This weekend-long virtual festival will give you access to special episodes, live broadcasts, Q&As, and listening parties hosted by some great pods, including Lore, Storybound, and LeVar Burton Reads. All net proceeds of the event will go to GiveDirectly, a nonprofit offering cash relief to vulnerable households in areas most affected by COVID-19.

SUNDAY

Virtual Moving History V – Comedic Relief

If you, like just about everyone else on the planet, are in need of a little levity, tune into the Moving Image Preservation of Puget Sound's compilation of locally archived treasures, from '90s nostalgia to film bloopers to bizarre commercials of yesteryear.

I Dig Dinos: Dino Environments

Young amateur paleontologists and their guardians can set out on a scavenger hunt to discover prehistoric plants; make cool dino crafts; and learn about fossils in a live Q&A with Dr. Caroline Strömberg.

A Sunday with Clinton Fearon

Jamaica-born, Seattle-based reggae legend Clinton Fearon (of the Boogie Brown Band) will perform songs live on Facebook.

Pegasus to Go Go! a Virtual Music Festival

The Bainbridge Island cafe likes to host live music acts in its shop, but for now they'll take things online. Brew yourself a cup and tune in to some regular performers on Facebook Live.