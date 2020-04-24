In an alternate universe wherein a present-day global pandemic sounds like science fiction, Seattle is gearing up for Independent Bookstore Day this Saturday. But since our current reality doesn't include in-person shopping, local booksellers have been working hard to keep up their services remotely while the city remains in quarantine (we are an official UNESCO City of Literature, after all). So, until you can flip through real-life pages in your favorite shop, here are all the social distancing-friendly ways to support them, including making online purchases, placing phone orders, or buying gift cards. For more ways to show some love, tune in on Saturday afternoon for a virtual Bookstore Day conversation with The Book of Delights author Ross Gay and Third Place Books’ Robert Sindelar, or check out the audiobook platform libro.fm’s virtual Bookstore Day offerings—they’re donating 100% of proceeds from new memberships (and cute bookworm-themed socks) to local bookstores this week, as well as offering two free downloads on Saturday.
Ada's Technical Books
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, subscription boxes, and Libro.fm partnership
Capitol Hill
Arundel Books
Current offerings: Online orders, curbside pickup, and gift cards
Pioneer Square
Book Larder
Current offerings: Online orders and gift cards
Fremont
The Stranger Presents: A Worldwide Silent Reading Party
Brick & Mortar Books
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, and Libro.fm partnership
Redmond
BookTree
Current offerings: Curbside pickup and gift cards
Kirkland
Couth Buzzard
Current offerings: Online orders and gift cards, plus a relief fund
Greenwood
Eagle Harbor Book Company
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, and Libro.fm partnership
Bainbridge Island
Edmonds Bookshop
Current offerings: Online orders and Libro.fm partnership
Edmonds
Elliott Bay Book Company
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, subscription boxes, and Libro.fm partnership
Capitol Hill
Island Books
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, and Libro.fm partnership
Mercer Island
Left Bank Books
Current offerings: Online orders and gift cards
Pike Place
Liberty Bay Books
Current offerings: Online orders, curbside pickup, and Libro.fm partnership
Poulsbo
Magnolia's Bookstore
Current offerings: Free delivery in Magnolia and gift cards
Magnolia
Magus Books
Current offerings: Curbside pickup, plus free Magus merch with every $100 spent from April 24–27
University District
The Neverending Bookshop
Current offerings: Shipping for email orders, plus Libro.fm partnership
Edmonds
Open Books: A Poem Emporium
Current offerings: Online orders and poetry subscription boxes
Wallingford
Ophelia's Books
Current offerings: Shipping for phone and email orders and curbside pickup
Fremont
Page 2 Books
Current offerings: Online ordering through Bookshop, Libro.fm partnership, and a relief fund
Burien
Pegasus Book Exchange
Current offerings: Free delivery in West Seattle for orders of $20 or more
West Seattle
Queen Anne Book Company
Current offerings: Online orders and Libro.fm partnership
Queen Anne
Secret Garden Bookshop
Current offerings: Online orders and Libro.fm partnership
Ballard
Third Place Books
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, and Libro.fm partnership
Various locations
Twice Sold Tales
Current offerings: Gift cards and "plague T-shirts"
Capitol Hill
Paper Boat Booksellers
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, and Libro.fm partnership
West Seattle
Phinney Books
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, and Libro.fm partnership
Phinney Ridge
Madison Books
Current offerings: Online orders and gift cards
Madison Park
University Book Store
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, and Libro.fm partnership
University District