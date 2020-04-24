Local artists Amanda Joyce Bishop and Ty Kreft have covered Arundel Books' boarded-up windows with this gorgeous mural, based on text by renowned author Neil Gaiman. If you want your own copy, it's available to order in poster format from the bookshop's website. Arundel Books via Facebook

In an alternate universe wherein a present-day global pandemic sounds like science fiction, Seattle is gearing up for Independent Bookstore Day this Saturday. But since our current reality doesn't include in-person shopping, local booksellers have been working hard to keep up their services remotely while the city remains in quarantine (we are an official UNESCO City of Literature, after all). So, until you can flip through real-life pages in your favorite shop, here are all the social distancing-friendly ways to support them, including making online purchases, placing phone orders, or buying gift cards. For more ways to show some love, tune in on Saturday afternoon for a virtual Bookstore Day conversation with The Book of Delights author Ross Gay and Third Place Books’ Robert Sindelar, or check out the audiobook platform libro.fm’s virtual Bookstore Day offerings—they’re donating 100% of proceeds from new memberships (and cute bookworm-themed socks) to local bookstores this week, as well as offering two free downloads on Saturday.

Ada's Technical Books
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, subscription boxes, and Libro.fm partnership
Capitol Hill

Arundel Books
Current offerings: Online orders, curbside pickup, and gift cards
Pioneer Square

Book Larder
Current offerings: Online orders and gift cards
Fremont

The Stranger Presents: A Worldwide Silent Reading Party
Every Wednesday at 6pm PST, make yourself a snack, pour yourself a drink, and read silently while Paul Moore plays piano music for you!

Brick & Mortar Books
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, and Libro.fm partnership
Redmond

BookTree
Current offerings: Curbside pickup and gift cards
Kirkland

Couth Buzzard
Current offerings: Online orders and gift cards, plus a relief fund
Greenwood

Eagle Harbor Book Company
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, and Libro.fm partnership
Bainbridge Island

Edmonds Bookshop
Current offerings: Online orders and Libro.fm partnership
Edmonds

Elliott Bay Book Company
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, subscription boxes, and Libro.fm partnership
Capitol Hill

Island Books
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, and Libro.fm partnership
Mercer Island

Left Bank Books
Current offerings: Online orders and gift cards
Pike Place

Liberty Bay Books
Current offerings: Online orders, curbside pickup, and Libro.fm partnership
Poulsbo

Magnolia's Bookstore
Current offerings: Free delivery in Magnolia and gift cards
Magnolia

Magus Books
Current offerings: Curbside pickup, plus free Magus merch with every $100 spent from April 24–27
University District

The Neverending Bookshop
Current offerings: Shipping for email orders, plus Libro.fm partnership
Edmonds

Open Books: A Poem Emporium
Current offerings: Online orders and poetry subscription boxes
Wallingford

Ophelia's Books
Current offerings: Shipping for phone and email orders and curbside pickup
Fremont

Page 2 Books
Current offerings: Online ordering through Bookshop, Libro.fm partnership, and a relief fund
Burien

Pegasus Book Exchange
Current offerings: Free delivery in West Seattle for orders of $20 or more
West Seattle

Queen Anne Book Company
Current offerings: Online orders and Libro.fm partnership
Queen Anne

Secret Garden Bookshop
Current offerings: Online orders and Libro.fm partnership
Ballard

Third Place Books
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, and Libro.fm partnership
Various locations

Twice Sold Tales
Current offerings: Gift cards and "plague T-shirts"
Capitol Hill

Paper Boat Booksellers
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, and Libro.fm partnership
West Seattle

Phinney Books
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, and Libro.fm partnership
Phinney Ridge

Madison Books
Current offerings: Online orders and gift cards
Madison Park

University Book Store
Current offerings: Online orders, gift cards, and Libro.fm partnership
University District