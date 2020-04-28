Stranger EverOut Presents: Takeout Tuesdays! A Selection of Sponsored Takeout Options for April 28–May 4

Grab tasty burgers from Circa or Otter Bar and Burger. Shutterstock

In case you forgot what day it is, it's Tuesday! If you need to break out of your quarantine rut, may we suggest ordering takeout from one of Seattle's many excellent restaurants? We've partnered with the following eateries and small businesses to bring you a sponsored selection of to-go options and deals available this week.

Circa

"Circa offers takeout breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. Upscale New American, family owned and operated for 22 years! Five percent of sales are donated to West Seattle Food Bank every Tuesday. UberEats delivery."

Daily 9 am-9 pm, 2605 California Ave SW, 206-923-1102

The Collective Seattle

"The Collective Seattle is proud to offer our online pantry as a simple and safe alternative to braving the grocery store during these strangest of times. Pick up your fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, non-dairy, dry goods, fresh meats, and much more at our convenient South Lake Union walk-up window. Also, check out our freshly made meal kits for breakfast or dinner. Pick them up freshly packaged and enjoy on your own schedule with minimal hassle in less than 10 minutes. Quench your quarantine thirst by adding some beer, wine, or spirits to your order! We look forward to keeping you well-nourished! A 10 percent service charge goes directly toward a fund supporting our team members forced to ride out the closure from home."

Mon-Fri 11 am-5 pm | 400 Dexter Ave N

El Camino

"El Camino is offering new menu items like our Rockfish and Shrimp Ceviche, and Mole Negro Torta! We proudly use only the freshest ingredients (organic and local whenever possible) to bring the vibrant flavors of Oaxaca and southern Mexico to the Great Northwest. Also available: our famous margarita kits, beers, Jarritos, and wine! Order and pay online for curbside pickup. Delivery available."

Tues-Sat 4-9 pm, 607 N 35th St

Kin Dee

"Kin Dee is open for Thai street food takeout. Get all the good eats from upgraded all-time favorites like Pad Thai with egg nest to more adventurous dishes like the award winning Kao Ka Moo (8-10 hours slow-braised pork shank with five spice sauce) and the spicy Panang curry with duck. Beer, wine, and sake bottles are also available for pickup and free delivery for orders of $35 or more with food. Order online from our website, and follow us on social media @kindeeseattle."

Tues-Thurs & Sun 12-8 pm, Fri & Sat 12-9 pm (delivery starts at 4 pm); 2301 E. Madison St

Los Agaves

"Order curbside pickup from Los Agaves to experience flavors that combine old family recipes with Pacific Northwest ingredients! Offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Our specialties include all the classics of Mexican street food, including 'al pastor' tacos, handmade tamales, huaraches, tortas, and ceviche. Wash it down with a glass of horchata, or your favorite Mexican beer!"

Daily 7:30 am - 5 pm, 1514 Pike Place Ave #7

Otter Bar and Burger

"The Otter Bar and Burger is a local restaurant and bar in the Eastlake neighborhood. After being open for over two years, this business was purchased by a husband/wife team in November 2019. Over the past few months, we’ve worked hard to bring quality products into our food such as grass-fed, locally grown beef, house-made sauces, and an exclusive beet-based meatless patty to our menu. Now, we are doing what we can to ensure the quality of our menu is the same as having a dine-in experience."

Mon-Fri 11:30 am-9 pm, Sat 10 am-9 pm, Sun 10 am-8 pm, 2379 Eastlake Ave E

South Town Pie

"South Town Pie is open for takeout — order and pay online and we’ll bring it out to your car! We’re also offering meal deals like the family meal deal (good for four people), which includes an 18″ two-topping pizza, a large house salad, and Rice Krispie dessert (Bonus! Add an 18″ cheese pizza for only $15, or a bottle of wine for $12!). Plus, you can now get beer and wine with your order! Also selling gift cards. Check our website for all the details."

Tues-Sat 4-9 pm, 8611 14th Ave S