Cinco de Mayo Takeout & Delivery Specials in Seattle Spicy Margarita Kits, Family-Style Enchiladas, and More

Gracia via Instagram Starting the week of Cinco de Mayo, look out for expanded hours and takeout items (including cocktail kits) from Ballard's impeccably sourced Gracia

While it's not a big occasion outside the U.S., Cinco de Mayo (Tues May 5) is a time to celebrate Mexican American culture, and food is a major part of that. As it happens, the holiday falls on Taco Tuesday this year, which is as good a reason as any to order in from local Mexican restaurants and taquerias offering takeout and delivery. Below, we've rounded up every holiday-specific special we could find for your at-home fiesta, whether you're after spicy margaritas or family-style enchiladas.

CINCO DE MAYO-SPECIFIC SPECIALS

Copal

Matt Dillon's upscale Latin American spot is taking preorders for their 10-piece "Big Ass Taco Box" ($75), which comes with your choice of shredded chicken, pulled pork shoulder, or roasted poblano peppers and potatoes, a bunch of tortillas, fresh guac, pinto beans with cotija cheese, a mixed green salad, salsas, tortilla chips, and two bottles of Topo Chico. Booze up your order with a margarita kit ($65) yielding 15 drinks.

Cure Cocktail + Rancho Bravo

The tiny, Cal Anderson-adjacent space has added spicy margarita kits and eight-taco family meals from Rancho Bravo to their lineup of offerings for pickup or free delivery. The cocktail kit ($60) includes fixings for 10 (count 'em, 10) drinks, yielding two FireWater spicy jalapeño, two classic, two passionfruit, two watermelon, and two strawberry margaritas. The taco kit is an extra $25.

Gather Kitchen + Bar

Chef Ryan Donaldson's sustainable Ballard restaurant has your Cinco de Mayo fiesta covered with 10-piece rib barbacoa, Yucatán pork, and adobo chicken taco packs ($35-$40), plus margarita kits ($55-$60, yielding 16) and sides to go. Order by Friday, May 1 for pickup on Monday between 2-5 p.m.

Gracia

The impeccably sourced Mexican restaurant will expand their hours and their takeout menu starting the week of Cinco de Mayo, which means you can enjoy more of their classic dishes and cocktails at home.

Salsa Con Todo

Start your Cinco de Mayo festivities on Friday, May 1 with a virtual dance class taught by Salsa Con Todo Studio. Unlike most dance classes, this one comes with jumbo tamales from El Camion and margarita mix from Cure Cocktail delivered to your door for $85.

Tilth

Chef Maria Hines has put together family-style Cinco de Mayo fiesta fixings to go. The $75 ready-to-reheat dinner, meant to feed four people, comes with the choice of achiote pork or enchiladas verde, sides of black bean soup and Spanish rice, tres leches cake, and the option addition of a Jalisco margarita kit (for an additional $60).

OTHER MEXICAN RESTAURANTS WITH TAKEOUT AND DELIVERY

Asadero El Mesquito

Birreria Tijuana

Carmelo's Tacos

Carnitas Michoacan

D’ La Santa

El Camino

El Chupacabra

El Farol

Fonda La Catrina

La Carta de Oaxaca

La Conasupo Market

Little Neon Taco

Little Water Cantina

Mezcaleria Oaxaca

Mission Cantina

Pecado Bueno

Raiz

Rocket Taco

Señor Moose

Tacos Chukis

Tacos Guaymas

Taqueria Cantina

Villa Escondida