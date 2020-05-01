This Week's Seattle Takeout & Delivery News: Salt & Straw Returns, Linda's Does Brunch, and More

Salt & Straw via Instagram Here's something sweet about this weekend: Salt & Straw is back for no-contact pickup and delivery in Ballard and Capitol Hill, and they have their popular breakfast cereal-inspired Pots of Gold & Rainbows flavor in stock.

Governor Inslee has extended the stay-at-home order to at least May 31, but the newly announced return of Salt & Straw and the West Seattle Farmers Market are reminders that this quarantine won't last forever. Whether you're gathering the provisions for a Zoom dinner party or you want to hunker down with an order of ready-to-eat goodness, we've rounded up all of this week's brand-new takeout and delivery specials below, from a Linda's Tavern brunch pop-up to the Wandering Goose's three-piece fried chicken dinners. For even more dining options, check out all of Seattle's noteworthy takeout and delivery specials, our roundup of Cinco de Mayo specials, or our comprehensive takeout and delivery directory.

REOPEN FOR TAKEOUT

Anacortes Farmers Market

Our neighbors to the north can gather their preordered goods from the Anacortes Farmers Market, which officially reopens on May 2 for pickup only. The day before, customers will receive a time slot indicating when they should grab their stuff. This week's haul is sold out, but fear not—they'll do it all over again next Saturday.

Cafe Lago

The Montlake pizzeria is back in business (for takeout, at least) as of May 1. Choose from their ready-to-eat salads, pizzas, and pasta; cook-at-home pasta dinners for two; limited pantry items; and beer, wine, and bottled cocktails.

Fainting Goat Gelato

Denizens of Fremont can get pints, scoops, and milkshakes to go again starting May 1 from 2-7 p.m.

Redhook Brewlab

The Capitol Hill brewery now offers 32-ounce crowlers and oven-baked pizzas to go five days a week. Call ahead to preorder.

Salt & Straw

As of May 1, Salt & Straw's Capitol Hill and Ballard locations are open at last for no-contact pickup and delivery from 3-10 p.m. daily. They're bringing back beloved classics like Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Honey Lavender, and Chocolate Gooey Brownie, along with a limited run of Pots of Gold & Rainbows, an ode to the sugary breakfast cereal. Waffle cones are also available to pair with pint orders.

West Seattle Farmers Market

West Seattle is the latest neighborhood to reopen its farmers market (with some social distancing rules). It will return on Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and, as with the University District and Ballard markets, you're encouraged to plan ahead and preorder where possible, as well as to take a voluntary "oath" detailing sanitation and social distancing procedures they expect shoppers to take, including designating one shopper per household and leaving pets at home.

NEW SPECIALS

Big Boys Kainan

Still celebrating 4/20? The Filipino food truck is bringing back their 4 for $20 Hot Box deal (which includes lychee lemonade, lumpia, musubi, and the OG chicken sandwich) on May 1 (and Fridays to come) for delivery, curbside pickup, and walk-in pickup.

Black Magic Sweets

Black Magic Sweets, ChocolateSpiel, Jackie Miao (author of Dining Happy), Handmade La Conner, and the local zine Lady have put together a care package highlighting local women-owned shops, plus community resources and health and safety tips. Order by May 1.

Chateau Ste. Michelle

In partnership with the Kentucky Derby (which you can watch a virtual version of on May 2), Chateau Ste. Michelle has announced a limited release of its Le Rosé for delivery.

Crunchy Red Fruit

For the month of May, former Canlis sommelier Jackson Rohrbaugh will donate 80% of proceeds from his $79 three-bottle wine box (part of his subscription-based wine club Crunchy Red Fruit) to the Seattle Hospitality Emergency Fund. It also ships for free anywhere in the U.S.

Don Lucho's

The Peruvian restaurant has a whole wood-fired chicken dinner (with fries!) for $30, which you can pick up onsite from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

Dough Zone Dumpling House

Starting May 1, those who order $50 or more on takeout or delivery will receive a free bottle of Lee Kum Kee's Selected Seasoned Aromatic Vinegar.

Digby

Local wine delivery company Digby is offering free delivery through May 1, which you can use on a subscription or a one-off order.

Ethan Stowell Restaurants (How to Cook a Wolf, Mkt., Red Cow, Rione XIII, Tavoláta)

In addition to ESR @ HOME dinner meals (available daily from 4-8 p.m.), participating Ethan Stowell restaurants have added à la carte options to their menus, like charcuterie and baked ditalini from How to Cook a Wolf.

Humble Pie

The Central District pizzeria is offering a $35 takeout dinner for two that includes any 14-inch pizza, a small house salad, and a bottle of Orizzonti Sangiovese or WA Sagelands Pinot Gris.

J Puffs

Made-to-order cream puff service J Puffs, aka the side project of local amateur baker Jho, is now open for takeout and delivery orders. Place your order by noon on Thursday for pickup or delivery on Friday evening. These puffs are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so don't sleep on it.

La Dive

La Dive's new dinner for two includes a quarter load of David's rye bread, house-made corned beef, Polish-style sauerkraut salad, pickled cauliflower, salted butter, smetana (cultured sour cream), adjika (Georgian curry paste)⁣⁣, hot pepper cheese and 12 frozen pork dumplings. They also have a vegetarian option.

Le Coin

In addition to their regular takeout program (Wednesday-Sunday from 4-8 p.m.) and their Sunday Night Fried Chicken family-style meals, Le Coin has a new Family Brunch service from 10 a.m-1 p.m. Offerings are pretty classic, ranging from bread pudding French toast to chicken and waffles to the restaurant's famous apple fritters with cinnamon sugar and pear butter.

Linda's Tavern

Your friendly neighborhood hangover brunch is back, in pop-up form! Order ahead and stop by from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday starting May 2 for chicken-fried steak, chilaquiles, cowboy tacos, hash browns, hair of the dog (in the form of cocktail kits and beer), and more.

Parfait Organic Artisan Ice Cream

The local small-batch ice cream shop is taking preorders for pickup. Send an email to info@parfaiticecream.com with the subject "ice cream pickup" to lock down your order, then swing by to pick it up between 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 3. Their current flavors range from butter toffee crunch to black sesame to strawberry frozé.

WA-BLOC is partnering with local restaurants and chefs to provide free to-go meals for students and families in the Rainier Beach area every Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. while schools remain closed. They'll also have some limited non-perishable grocery and snack items while supplies last. This week kicked off with chili and rice served with fruit and loco moco and chicken burritos served with fruit from Columbia City favorite Super Six . Check back next week for more.

Seattle Made Virtual Dinner Party

Seattle Made, a collaboration of over 100 local producers and manufacturers, is taking the most stressful part out of your social distancing-friendly dinner party (grocery shopping) by delivering four-person kits with Seattle-sourced ingredients (plus playlists and other surprises). If your household is less than four and the rest of your party is joining you virtually, that just means you'll have plenty of leftovers. The May 2 kit includes fixings for appetizers (like spicy pickled green beans from Seattle Pickle Co. and Beecher's cheese), entrees (fresh spaghetti and Pomodoro sauce from Lagana Foods, microgreens from Tight 5 Farms, and sweet orange dressing from Stocked), dessert (macarons from Alexandra Macarons), flowers (from Lia's Garden in Snohomish), and beverages (you can choose between a Seattle Made red wine blend or non-alcoholic ginger beer from Timber City).

Taqueria Cantina

Get two to-go margaritas for the price of one and receive 15% off your entire takeout order at the downtown taqueria.

Tarsan i Jane

Make a classic Valencian dish at home with Tarsan i Jane's new paella meal kit (and takeout debut!) starting Friday, May 1. If you want, you can add on a snack pack featuring Iberico Bellota ham and a cocktail kit with all the fixings for the Ballard restaurant's signature gin & tonic.

Union Saloon

The beloved Wallingford haunt has reinstated their crispy kettle chips with onion dip to their takeout menu, and they're also ramping up their prime rib supply for their Sunday supper for two, available for preorder.

The Wandering Goose

Starting May 1, the Southern-influenced cafe will pack up three-piece fried chicken dinners (including three sides and a fresh baked biscuit with jam) for your Friday-Sunday feasting needs.

Wann Yen

Wann Yen's Quarantine Survival Kit includes dinner for two with salty fried pork, sweet and tangy fried pork belly, grilled fermented pork on a skewer, Vietnamese pork sausage, three dipping sauces, three kinds of sticky rice, and fresh veggies. Preorder during the week for a Saturday-night drop-off.

Whidbey Island Ice Cream Co.

The local creamery has launched a Pint Club for Whidbey Island residents (and people with cars). They'll be bringing back old favorites and new flavors alike, which can be picked up starting Memorial Day weekend at the former Freeland Freeze (located next to Rocket Taco).

Zylberschtein's

Following last week's Friday chili dinner, the north Seattle deli has a new comfort food announcement: a BBQ brisket meal in two sizes to feed households of two ($50) or four ($95). You're looking at a BBQ brisket sandwich (which you can sub for smoked tofu if you want) on a challah bun with Painted Hills pulled brisket and housemade BBQ sauce, zesty coleslaw, herb-roasted home fries, and a mixed green salad, plus white cake with strawberry and Sidhu Farms rhubarb compote and whipped cream for dessert. Pickup is on Friday between 2-4 p.m.

UPCOMING SPECIALS

Addo

Baseball season is on hiatus this year, but Chef Eric Rivera will fry up peanuts and Cracker Jacks for a 7:05 viewing of the Double (aka the famous double hit by the Seattle Mariners' Edgar Martínez in the 1995 American League Division Series) on May 11. The "virtual ballpark experience" also comes with a Seattle Dog kit, a garlic fries kit, red rope, and a six-pack of Olympia beer. Plus, on Friday, May 15, Addo will launch its five-course Fusion Series of $45 Puerto Rican and Italian meals for pickup.