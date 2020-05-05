Stranger EverOut Presents: Takeout Tuesdays! A Selection of Sponsored Takeout Options for May 5–10

Happy Tuesday! Like we did last week, we've partnered with a selection of local restaurants and eateries to bring you this sponsored list of to-go options and deals available this week. Read on for details on everything from cocktail kits to ice cream sandwiches to Cinco de Mayo specials.

Fredricaphotography

"Cafe Pettirosso is open every day from 10 am-2 pm, and our kitchen is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 am-2 pm! We have coffee, pastries, and brunch to-go or for delivery. Don’t forget to stock up on cocktail kits, including our Lynchburg Lemonade, Moscow Mule, Pettimosa, and Bartenders Breakfast!"Cafe: Daily 10 am-2 pm, Kitchen: Tues-Sun 10 am-2 pm, 1101 E Pike St, 206-324-2233"El Camino is offering new menu items like our Rockfish and Shrimp Ceviche, and Mole Negro Torta! We proudly use only the freshest ingredients (organic and local whenever possible) to bring the vibrant flavors of Oaxaca and southern Mexico to the Great Northwest. Also available: our famous margarita kits, beers, Jarritos, and wine! Order and pay online for curbside pickup. Delivery available."Tues-Sat 4-9 pm, 607 N 35th St"Serving the needs of our community with elevated comfort food, craft cocktail kits, and weekly handmade cocktail mixers to go with a variety of spirits! Offering curbside/front window walk-up. Coming soon: Order from our website to pick up, for convenience and better prices. Delivery available from Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, Caviar and Postmates."Daily 4-9 pm, 516 Broadway E"Quinn’s Pub is now open for online orders with curbside pickup! Offering your favorite entrees, salads and sides, plus beer, wine and our cocktail kits. Delivery available through DoorDash."Daily 1-9 pm, 1001 E Pike St"Capitol Hill’s very own enchanted dinosaur fantasyland is open for no contact takeout! Call us at 206-245-1390 to place your order and pay over the phone. Pick up your order at our takeout window. No cash at this time."Tues-Sat 2-7 pm, 719 E Pike St"Seattle’s original dessert food truck is back! Featuring mini and full size ice cream sandwiches and pints in a variety of flavors. We make our premium ice cream and cookies from scratch and only use the highest quality ingredients: milk, cream, eggs, and sugar."Thurs & Sat 4-8 pm at 82nd and Greenwood at Valhalla sandwiches; Fri 4-8 pm outside Broadcast coffee at 25th and Jackson; 206-714-9535"The Woods features beer and cider from Two Beers Brewing and Seattle Cider Co. Open seven days a week for takeout and now delivering four days a week in Seattle and one day a week in Tacoma. This Tuesday, May 5, we’re featuring house made Michelada kits for delivery and pickup, and Bread & Circuses will join us in The Woods for a Taco Tuesday/Cinco de Mayo pop-up! Drop by The Woods, or order beer and cider online from our website, and follow us on social media @twobeersbrewing. Preorder tacos from Bread & Circuses by texting (206)910-6651."Mon-Fri 3-7 pm, Sat & Sun 1-5 pm, 4660 Ohio Ave S"South Town Pie is open for takeout—order and pay online and we’ll bring it out to your car! We’re also offering meal deals like the family meal deal (good for four people), which includes an 18″ two-topping pizza, a large house salad, and Rice Krispie dessert (Bonus! Add an 18″ cheese pizza for only $15, or a bottle of wine for $12!). Plus, you can now get beer and wine with your order! Also selling gift cards. Check our website for all the details."Tues-Sat 4-9 pm, 8611 14th Ave S