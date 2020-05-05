As of today, May 5, over 100 state parks have been reopened for daytime use in Washington, as part of phase one of Inslee's four-phase reopening plan for the state. That's good news, but don't get too excited: Parking will be limited at some popular parks in order to limit capacity, and the parks agency is encouraging people to only visit nearby parks and bring hand-washing supplies. You should also, of course, maintain a social distance of at least six feet when you're there, and be mindful of other park users—please, please don't crowd the parks. With all that in mind, we've compiled a list below of the Seattle/Tacoma-area parks that are now reopen for visiting. Given our audience, we've limited our list to parks that are within 90 minutes of Seattle by car, so you can limit your travel radius and stay as close to home as possible.
WITHIN 30 MINUTES' DRIVE
Bridle Trails
Dash Point (reduced capacity)
Lake Sammamish (reduced capacity)
Saint Edward (reduced capacity)
Saltwater
Squak Mountain
WITHIN 60 MINUTES' DRIVE
Cutts Island
Flaming Geyser
Kanaskat-Palmer
Kopachuck
Nolte
Olallie
WITHIN 90 MINUTES' DRIVE
Bay View
Belfair
Birch Bay
Blake Island
Cama Beach
Camano Island
Deception Pass
Federation Forest
Hope Island - Mason
Illahee (open Saturdays/Sundays only)
Joemma Beach
Kitsap Memorial
Lake Easton
Larrabee
Manchester
Millersylvania
Mount Pilchuck
Nisqually
Penrose Point
Rasar
Scenic Beach
Shine Tidelands
Skagit Island
Tolmie
Twanoh
Willapa Hills Trail
Find the full list here.