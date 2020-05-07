Stranger EverOut Presents: Retail Roundup Thursday! A Selection of Sponsored Shopping Options for May 7–13

Aside from local restaurants offering takeout, many other local retailers also have social distancing-friendly shopping options, and they need your support just as much. We've partnered with a selection of local businesses to bring you this sponsored list of sales and deals available this week. Read on for details on everything from furniture delivery to virtual shopping sprees to weed happy hours.

Central Co-op

Central Co-op offers grocery delivery through Instacart for most neighborhoods in Seattle and Tacoma. We’re proud to be home to many smaller, local vendors and farmers throughout the store and to be able to continue to connect their delicious and ethically produced foods with our community.

Kasala

May is always a time of transition from indoors to outdoors. This year, things are looking a little different. You’re probably spending more time inside your home and with that comes a desire to switch things up. Maybe it’s time for a more comfortable sofa, or a colorful pillow to brighten things up. Maybe that desk you’ve spend 8 hours a day at isn’t the best WFH setup. Whatever it is, we’re here to help. Shop our website and save 25% off all furniture, plus get free local delivery. Shop now at kasala.com.

206-838-8000

Satori Fremont

Satori Fremont is open every day from 8 am to 11:45 pm. Walk-ins are welcome, as is pre-ordering from our online menu. We offer 10% off all online orders over $25! Our online menu is like shopping in our real store! We feature “Buy One, Get One 30% Off” deals every day of the week, like our Thrifty Thursday BOGO 30% off on all 7g+ of flower, 10-packs of edibles, and 5-packs of pre-rolls! Enjoy our 10% off Happy Hour Monday through Thursday, 8-10 am and 10 pm-close.

316 N 36th St, 206-632-7126

West Seattle Junction

Get your friends together and meet online for a virtual shopping spree. Every shopper has a chance to win a $150 gift card to each store, too! How exciting. We’ll pick one random winner per virtual shopping spree when you comment with your order or "Pick me!”. Sit back and relax as we walk you through some of your favorite stores. Plus, you’ll get to see a Junction celebrity, Hey Dave! Every half hour we’ll start a new Facebook Live virtual shopping event. Shop owners will show you the very best ideas for Mother’s Day!

Thursday, May 7 from 4-8pm

Your Safety and Privacy Online: The CIA and NSA

Learn how to be safe online. No technical skills needed, no fear-mongering, just practical, down-to-earth advice. Available in paperback, Kindle, and Audible formats, written by Seattle author Siggi Bjarnason.