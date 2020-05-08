This Week's Seattle Takeout & Delivery News: The Return of Musang, Spinasse, Nana’s Green Tea, and More

Musang via Instagram For your next Filipinx comfort food feast, Melissa Miranda's much-loved Beacon Hill spot Musang has launched its Lutong Bahay (which means "home-cooked" in Tagalog) takeout menu, available from Wednesday-Saturday.

In addition to a bevy of Mother's Day specials, this weekend brings some exciting takeout and delivery options for everyone, moms and non-moms alike. Read on for details on the return of places like Spinasse and Frankie & Jo's on Capitol Hill, a Hot Cakes cinnamon roll pop-up in Ballard, a burger pop-up at Hitchcock Deli, and more.

REOPEN FOR TAKEOUT

Champagne Diner

Bryn Lumsden's nostalgia-inducing Interbay diner (which, in the words of Julianne Bell, "evokes a cool teen TV hangout by way of a 1980s new-wave music video") will be open for curbside pickup starting this Sunday. They're all stocked up on wine, salads, take-and-bake items, spring floral bouquets, and cute merch.

Delicatus

Pioneer Square's gourmet deli sandwich place is offering pickup and delivery. To keep from running out of bread by noon (which has already happened—people missed them!), they're bumping up their supply with some Grand Central Baking Co. loaves.

Fat's Chicken and Waffles

The New Orleans-influenced eatery is now open for daily for takeout (and delivery through DoorDash, Postmates, and Uber Eats).

Flatstick Pub

This Friday, the sporty bar will be handing out pizzas and beer to go at their South Lake Union location.

Fogón

The popular Capitol Hill Mexican restaurant is back with to-go margarita, preparado, michelada, and bloody Mary kits. They also have their full menu available for takeout from 11 am-3 pm daily.

Frankie & Jo's

Good news for dairy-free folks: The plant-based ice cream shop's Capitol Hill location will reopen for preorder pint pickups three times a week, starting next Wednesday.

Heavy Restaurant Group (Meet the Moon, the Commons, Purple Cafe and Wine Bar, Pablo y Pablo, and Barrio)

Six Heavy restaurants have reopened for takeout six days a week. In addition to normal menu options, they also have wine and cocktail kits to take home. Plus, get 10% off pickup orders.

Juicebox

Get your greens, your kitchari bowls, your nourishing toast, and your juices from Juicebox, who will reopen this Saturday for takeout.

La Marzocco

After a seven-week hiatus, the KEXP-adjacent coffee shop is open for takeout from 10 am-4 pm daily.

Latona Pub

"Starting Wednesday, May 6th the Latona Pub will be back in action for take-out! For the very immediate future, we’ll be operating on limited hours, staffing, and menu but are looking to expand in the next couple weeks to include some more Latona staples alongside other new items! We’re also offering a selection of canned beers, ciders, kombucha, and wines by the bottle. Thanks for supporting the Latona and making us your neighborhood bar. We’ll be here as long as you’ll have us! Cheers!"

Monsoon

"We are happy to announce that we will reopen today (May 4) with a refreshed Takeout menu for pickup and delivery. Enjoy your favorite Monsoon items like Crispy Imperial Rolls, Barbecued Carlton Farm Pork Spare Ribs, Idaho Catfish Claypot, Vermicelli, Washington Drunken Chicken and much more."

Musang

Melissa Miranda's much-loved Filipinx spot has launched a new no-contact takeout menu called Lutong Bahay (which translates to "home-cooked" in Tagalog). Offerings are available from 4-8 pm, Wednesday-Saturday. They also have Sunday Baon, preordered meal kits with seasonal provisions and cooking instructions.

Nana's Green Tea

"WE ARE BACK (for takeout and delivery) on Friday and we have all the Sakura specials for you! Stay tuned for ordering details! We’ll be open daily from 11am to 8pm! We can’t wait to see your smiling faces."

Poquitos

"We’d like to thank our good friend, tequila for helping us make it through our first Cinco de Mayo as a takeout restaurant. And thank you to all our guests for their patience yesterday as we busted our tails to get you taco packs and margarita kits galore! We’re happy to be open again - you can get your Poquitos fix daily from 4-8pm for takeout and delivery."

Spinasse & Artusi

As of May 7, the Northern Italian restaurant and its next-door aperitivo bar are open for takeout. Choose from appetizers like braised baby artichokes and prosciutto with marinated apples and toasted mustard seeds; pasta dishes like risotto with English peas and prosciutto cotto and cavatelli with mixed mushroom ragu; mains like braised pork belly with prosciutto herb filling; seasonal vegetables; and desserts like tiramisu and vanilla panna cotta with rhubarb. They also have beer, canned spritzes, and rosé to go.

Supreme

"Supreme U District is open daily 4pm-9pm for slices, whole pies, salads, and beverages. Walk in and order or follow the link in bio and order from “delivery u district". You can also find us on @caviar for pick up and delivery."

NEW SPECIALS

Bartell Drugs

Since Girl Scouts everywhere had to cut their cookie season short in light of COVID-19, the regional drugstore chain is now the exclusive purveyor of Thin Mints, Samoas, Lemon-Ups, and your other favorite cookies from the Girl Scouts of Western Washington. As of April 29, all 67 locations sell eight varieties.

Bluwater Bistro

As of this week, you can order a four-pack of Hellbent IPA and include a note to be delivered to local healthcare workers.

The Brewmaster's Taproom

Every Monday from 5:30-7 pm through May 11, this drive-through grocery store provides bread, deli, pastries, fruits, and vegetables for free for those in need. Donations can be made here.

Hitchcock Deli

Chef Brendan McGill launched Sacka-Burgers on May 6 at Bainbridge Island's Hitchcock Deli. The pop-up is the restaurant's take on a classic burger joint—but with really good meat (Pure Country Beef from the Preservation Meat Collective) instead of mystery stuff. They also have a vegan patty.

Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery

On May 10, Ballardites (or people with cars) can sink their teeth into Yukon potato dough cinnamon rolls (they're dairy-free) and sip Blue Star espresso at Hot Cakes' walk-up window. They'll also have a limited amount of take-and-bake molten cakes and other confections, which you can always preorder through their Birthdays Don't Stop program.

Le Coin

In addition to their regular takeout program (Wednesday-Sunday from 4-8 p.m.) and their Sunday Night Fried Chicken family-style meals, Le Coin has a new Family Brunch service from 10 am-1 pm. Offerings are pretty classic, ranging from bread pudding French toast to chicken and waffles to the restaurant's famous apple fritters with cinnamon sugar and pear butter. This week, they're partnering with Lantern Brewing to offer a Burgers and Beer Take Out Pack for $45.

Métier Brewing Company

This Saturday from 2-5 pm, the community-focused, family-friendly brewery will sell beer to go, as well as beer-battered fish and chips and other offerings from the Tandem Catering & Events Food Truck.

Mighty-O Donuts

Customize your own gluten-free doughnuts with Mighty-O's DIY kit, available for pickup or delivery at the Ballard, Green Lake, and Capitol Hill locations this Friday.

Molly Moon's

You can now find your favorite Molly Moon's flavors (including yeti, cookie dough, salted caramel, and melted chocolate) at your neighborhood PCC Market. They even have the ice cream shop's beloved dark hot fudge and organic sprinkles.

Pagliacci Pizza

The pizza chain is keeping their giveaway streak rolling with free Hello Robin cookies with every order of a full pie this Saturday.

Rose Temple

Missing bar food? This Friday from 4-9 pm, order Tío Babie's meal packages for one ($20) or two ($30). They come with sandwiches, shwarma chicken nuggets, marinated olives, and spiced bar nuts.

Sugar + Spoon

Starting this Friday and returning every week from 1-8 pm through the end of August, the safe-to-eat cookie dough purveyors at Sugar + Spoon will pop up at Edmonds' Hamburger Harry's. Their full menu is available, as well as preordered pints.

FARMERS MARKETS

Bainbridge Island Farmers Market

This market will return just in time for Mother's Day weekend this Saturday from 10 am-1 pm. Leave your dogs and personal shopping bags at home, wear a mask, and practice social distancing if you go.

Lake Forest Park Farmers Market

This Sunday from 10 am-3 pm, Lake Forest Park will welcome the return of its farmers market. You're encouraged to plan ahead and preorder where possible, as well as to take a voluntary "oath" detailing sanitation and social distancing procedures they expect shoppers to take, including designating one shopper per household and leaving pets at home.

UPCOMING SPECIALS

Addo

Baseball season is on hiatus this year, but Chef Eric Rivera will fry up peanuts and Cracker Jacks for a 7:05 viewing of the Double (aka the famous double hit by the Seattle Mariners' Edgar Martínez in the 1995 American League Division Series) on May 11. The "virtual ballpark experience" also comes with a Seattle Dog kit, a garlic fries kit, red rope, and a six-pack of Olympia beer. Plus, on Friday, May 15, Addo will launch its five-course Fusion Series of $45 Puerto Rican and Italian meals for pickup.

Seattle Made Virtual Dinner Party

Seattle Made, a collaboration of over 100 local producers and manufacturers, is taking the most stressful part out of your social distancing-friendly dinner party (grocery shopping) by delivering four-person kits with Seattle-sourced ingredients (plus playlists and other surprises) on Saturday, May 16. If your household is less than four and the rest of your party is joining you virtually, that just means you'll have plenty of leftovers. The kit includes fixings for appetizers (like spicy pickled green beans from Seattle Pickle Co. and Beecher's cheese), entrees (gnocchi with Ruby Red Kraut and goat cheese from Gnocchi Bar and Firefly Kitchens), microgreens from Tight 5 Farms, dessert (molten cakes from Hot Cakes), flowers (from Lia's Garden in Snohomish), and beverages (you can choose between a Seattle Made red wine blend or non-alcoholic ginger beer from Timber City).

CLOSURES

Il Corvo

Pour one out for Mike Easton's and Victoria Diaz Easton's Pioneer Square Italian joint, famous for its ever-changing fresh pasta dishes and infamous for its limited weekday hours. The restaurant has closed permanently after nine years. However, you can still look forward to the eventual return of its West Seattle sister spot, Il Nido, which also offers takeout from Tuesday-Friday.