The Best Social Distancing-Friendly Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: May 8-10, 2020 The HUMP! Film Festival, a Fremont Brewing Party, and More Top Picks

This Saturday, the 15th annual HUMP! Film Festival is coming to you! After an introduction from Dan Savage, dive into 16 new, sexy short films showcasing an amazing range of shapes, colors, sexualities, kinks, and fetishes.

It's going to be a beautiful weekend in Seattle, which is cool for your socially responsible walks (don't crowd those parks!) and your Mother's Day plans (which this year might consist of curling up in a sunny spot by a window and eating chocolate with your mom over a Zoom call). To make coming back inside a little easier, we've rounded up the best livestreamed events happening this weekend in Seattle and beyond—from Gwen Stefani's Grand Ole Opry debut to a Fremont Brewing Party with Chong the Nomad, and from a concert with the Black Tones and Tres Leches to Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, live from Italy. For even more options, check out our complete livestreamed events calendar.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

Friday Night Comedy with Solomon Georgio

Dave Segal has written, "Once a star on Seattle’s comedy circuit, Solomon Georgio moved to Los Angeles, as most aspiring comics must do to go supernova (it’s on page 3 of the manual), and the proud gay immigrant from Ethiopia has become a favorite of Conan O’Brien and other humor connoisseurs. Spinning countless threads of hilarity out of his unusual identity and circumstances, Georgio converts what could’ve been tiresome narcissism into reservoirs of deep laughter." Join the comic for a livestreamed set hosted by Wa Na Wari.

The I, Anonymous Live-streaming Show!

If you love reading anonymous gripes and secret confessions in The Portland Mercury's (and The Stranger's) I, Anonymous column, you'll get a kick out of this live(streamed) version—round two. Your host, Kate Murphy, will share some of the wildest, juiciest submissions The Merc has ever received, which will be dissected by comedians Amy Miller, Sean Jordan, and Simon Gibson.

Love in the Time of Corona

Two real-life strangers have agreed to go on a blind Zoom date set up by local community collective Bandit Theatre. The catch is that the improvisers will be listening the whole time, and they'll create scenes based on what goes down.

Conversation with Tina Satter/Half Straddle & Collaborators



Playwright Tina Satter and the Obie Award-winning Brooklyn-based ensemble Half Straddle and other collaborators will talk about the process of making Seagull (Thinking of You), a "personal look at performance, failure, and attempted love" with a Russian folk metal-influenced score.

Ask a Sista Farmer

A rotating lineup of black womxn farmers—including Soul Fire Farm's Leah Penniman and Soil Generation's Kirtrina Baxter—will answer your call-in questions about gardening, livestock, agroforestry, plant medicine, and food preservation via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Bon Appétit Instagram Live Dinner Party

Your favorite BA editors and Test Kitchen stars will hang out with famous people live on Instagram to raise money for Chef Edward Lee's restaurant workers relief program TheLEEInitiative. Join Alex Delaney for drinks with Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig, watch Christina Chaey eat soup with SNL's Bowen Yang, tuck into something sweet with Claire Saffitz and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, and more.

Nights In

In support of the World Central Kitchen, Eater presents a weeklong livestreamed series with big-name chefs and celebrities. To wrap up the series tonight, alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn will make smash burger sliders with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and sriracha ketchup.

The Virtual Quiz Live: Drag Edition

Minecraft has curated a lineup of electronic and punk-rock heavyweights like Kitten, Pussy Riot, Pabllo Vitar, Uffie, and other secret surprise guests to benefit Groundswell Fund, an organization that advocates for reproductive justice for low-income women, women of color, and transgender people in the U.S.

Minecraft has curated a lineup of electronic and punk-rock heavyweights like Kitten, Pussy Riot, Pabllo Vitar, Uffie, and other secret surprise guests to benefit Groundswell Fund, an organization that advocates for reproductive justice for low-income women, women of color, and transgender people in the U.S.

Beyond Bollywood: Online Sessions by Wicked Karma

DJ Manav will bring a house-infused Bollywood dance party to your house in this virtual dance party on Facebook Live.

Livestream: All Bach on the Flentrop Organ

Michael Kleinschmidt, Canon for Cathedral Music at Saint Mark's, will bring you three famous works by Bach, including his monumental passacaglia. He'll also invite Canon Kleinschmidt to the screen to talk about the organ console and the music of the Flentrop organ.

Modern Daze

Enjoy a "melodic style of ambient funk" from Tacoma band Modern Daze, courtesy of High Dive.

Nectar Virtual Concert Series Presents the Black Tones and Tres Leches

KEXP's Audioasis DJ Eva Walker and her brother Cedric "know how to punkify the blues and blues-ify the punk," wrote Zach Frimmel. Join the Black Tones and local power trio Tres Leches on Nectar's YouTube channel.

Noise Complaint Livestream Fundraiser ft. Option4

Join local DJs Subset, Pezzner, Soon(ish), Phoseph, Minor, Hherb, and Åse virtually for a Kremwerk benefit party.

Stripped

Let '80s new wave and synth-pop tribute group Prom Date Mixtape take you back a few decades for a night of high-energy dance music, stripped down to acoustics and brought to your computer.

Work From Home Seattle Livestream

Put on your dancing shoes/slippers and join local dreamy pop acts Jesse Gallaway, Bodies on the Beach, and Claire Conway for a living room concert.

Yaeji & Friends

"Occupying the lush soundscape between relaxation and revving up for a night out, Yaeji’s richly textured lo-fi beats are perfect for a cool walk home after partying the night away. Brooklyn-based Kathy Yaeji Lee’s addictive, ASMR-like blend of house, hiphop, and English-Korean lyrics has all the fun of a DIY affair, and the cool confidence of a music sensation who knows that she’s killing it every step of the way," wrote former Stranger staffer Sophia Stephens. The artist will go live on Instagram with some of her friends.

Yo-Yo Ma and the Silkroad Ensemble

Yo-Yo Ma, the world's most famous cellist and a man with a very soothing speaking voice, will be joined by his Silkroad Ensemble (Christina Pato, Sandeep Das, Eric Jacobsen, and Colin Jacobsen) for a live performance benefiting Silkroad Emergency Relief Fund and the Playing for Change Foundation Emergency Response Fund.

Solitude Social Club

Hugo House's bookish happy hour will give the digital floor to guest writers every Friday evening. This week, tune in to hear how Lambda Literary and Audre Lorde Award-winning author Francine J. Harris (play dead) is finding happiness and meaning through literature during this period of isolation.

Volunteer Park Conservatory Virtual Plant Pop-Up Sale!

Whether you're looking for a last-minute Mother's Day gift or a new quarantine buddy, the Volunteer Park Conservatory's first-ever virtual plant sale has hanging plants, cacti, and other greenery to suit your needs. You can pick up your order on Saturday-Sunday.

Behind the Seams: Zoom In on the Details

Join MOHAI Collections Curator Clara Berg for a virtual look at her favorite details from the museum's textile collection.

Diaspora Gallery Pop-Up

Check out work by artists from Jewish, African, Puerto Rican, and other diasporas at this virtual gallery pop-up.

Virtual Artwalk

Watch interviews with some resident artists, see demos, and maybe even make some art yourself in this first-ever virtual Greenwood Art Collective art walk.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Eat Read Hugo

Hugo House's annual fundraiser helps support its grants for student scholarships, writing classes, youth programs, and events. This year's event will take the form of an online auction with welcome toasts, author testimonials, and a conversation between Charles Johnson (Night Hawks) and bestselling author Garth Stein (The Art of Racing the Rain).

The Chicago Jazz String Summit

Fans of the violin, viola, and cello can bliss out to two evenings of live jazz from talents like Marika Hughes, Jacqui Kerrod, Jesse Zubot, Christopher Hoffman, Kaethe Hostetter, and Tatsu Aoki at this annual Chicago festival (moving online this year, clearly).

The King and I

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s movie night returns with a live viewing party for the Lincoln Center’s hit production of The King and I, starring Ken Watanabe, Kelli O’Hara, and Ruthie Ann Miles. Follow Rodgers & Hammerstein's Twitter and social media for trivia and giveaways throughout the 48-hour event.

Rising Star Project: RadioActive Musicals

Watch 10-minute musicals made by teens, for everyone. This two-day festival is a collaboration between the 5th Avenue Theatre's Rising Star Project and KUOW's RadioActive Youth Media.

Virtual Renegade Craft Fair

Every Saturday and Sunday in May, connect with artists around the world through livestreamed demos, studio tours, Q&As, "fireside chats," performances, DJ sets, and more.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Red May 2020

This annual, intellectual "vacation from capitalism" ("the most star-studded regular radical left event in Seattle," as The Stranger's Charles Mudede writes) offers new takes on Marx, equality, and economics in community spaces. The monthlong festival began on May 1st, and will continue throughout the month through virtual meetings on Zoom, featuring guests like Jodi Dean, Leo Panitch, Kathi Weeks, Micheal Hardt, Joshua Clover, and Doug Henwood. This weekend brings talks titled "The Future of Negative Solidarity" (Sat) and "We Have Never Been a Middle Class" (Sun). BOBBY ROBERTS

Submit a Film to theConfinement (online) Film Festival

Have you sanitized and rearranged your apartment? Twice? Finished Tiger King? Learned a Third Eye Blind song on your dusty guitar? Baked 11 loaves of bread? Are you homeschooling your children and grasping at straws for “Fine Arts” curriculum? Will you start any project to avoid actually working from home? Then CoFF is for YOU! Since COVID-19 has all of us stuck at home, we’re inviting artists, filmmakers (and non-filmmakers), parents, teachers, and other creators who are experiencing this new normal to make and submit short films—five-minute maximum length—for the first-ever Confinement Film Fest. We’re seeking films that explore our current reality of social distancing and self-quarantine. Funny films, sad shorts, first responder documentaries, anxiety spirals (think Trader Joe’s meets Walking Dead), mind fucks, WFH video mishaps, homeschooling honors, pot-influenced journeys, films about being trapped with an ex (or in-law)—all these have a home at CoFF. Send in your submissions by May 15.

Translations: Seattle Transgender Film Festival

Here is something that Seattle should take pride in. We have the world's largest trans film festival. Not Berlin, not London, not New York City—but Seattle. The festival is called Translations, and it features a bunch of films from places that do not have the largest trans film festival. CHARLES MUDEDE

320 Festival

This virtual music festival featuring Chris Martin of Coldplay, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, Kiiara, Lindsey Stirling, Art Alexakis of Everclear, Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October, and many others will raise awareness of mindfulness and mental health. The live performances will be interspersed with Q&As on everything from "thriving after trauma" to "women's mental health and anxiety in the social media age."

WWOZ: Jazz-Festing in Place

Not to be outdone by Pickathon's throwing open the doors to their prized vault of amazing live performances, New Orleans' listener-supported radio station 90.7 WWOZ has dug into their own archive of amazing music and come up with "Jazz-Festing in Place," putting together a program spanning eight days made up of nothing but absolute classic performances from over 30 years of New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival concerts, starring legends like Aaron Neville, Roy Ayers, the Ohio Players, Charlie Musselwhite, Terence Blanchard, Bonnie Raitt, Toots & the Maytals, Ella Fitzgerald & Stevie Wonder from 1977, Hugh Masekela, Dr. John, Trombone Shorty, and many, many more. BOBBY ROBERTS

Pacific Northwest Ballet Streaming Series

Pacific Northwest Ballet had to cancel several anticipated performances this season due to COVID-19, including Alejandro Cerrudo's One Thousand Pieces. Now, the company is releasing dress rehearsals of the shows (followed by Q&As) on their Facebook and YouTube channels in a series that will last through the end of June. Tonight through next week, it's the classic Swan Lake, recorded at its final dress rehearsal in 2018.

Pat Graney's Faith Triptych

These three performances from renowned choreographer Pat Graney (titled "Faith," "Sleep," and "Tattoo," respectively) span the course of a decade, from 1991-2001. Stream all three parts featuring 12 of the original cast members (including KT Niehoff, Peggy Piacenza, and Amii Legendre).

Reading Suggestion: The Nickel Boys

Colson Whitehead won about every award an author could possibly win after the publication of The Underground Railroad, an un-put-downable piece of historical science fiction that exceeded even its own extremely high expectations. He pulled in the MacArthur "Genius" Grant, the National Book Award, the Whiting Award, and the Pulitzer Prize—a feat so rare, we don't even have an EGOT-type acronym for it. And now he's become only the fourth writer in Pulitzer history to win the Prize for fiction twice, with his most recent novel, The Nickel Boys, about a group of Black boys trying to survive a horrific reform school experience in Jim Crow-era Florida. If you haven't gotten a chance to read it yet, do yourself a favor and catch up! RICH SMITH

Frieze Viewing Room

If you've been watching too much smooth-brained reality TV and need some fine art in your life, look no further than a virtual tour of the New York art fair Frieze Week, where you can see work by emerging and established artists presented by over 200 galleries. You'll also be able to view video art and narrative content and search for works by artist, price, medium, gallery, and section.

Opening Friday

Susan Christensen: New Work

Sink your eyeballs into Susan Christensen's vivid paintings and drawings that reflect on the human condition and "call attention to magic and mystery of all kinds in a world where joy is often in short supply," in the words of the artist. You can take a live tour from home on Ghost Gallery's Instagram.

Closing Sunday

SATURDAY

Matchelor in Quarantine

Directors Kayla Teel and Michael Draper and a cast of improvisers will re-create the seedy/addictive TV show The Bachelor with contestants eliminated one by one from a competition for true love—quarantine edition. Teel and Draper are both magnetic local wits themselves, so we're anticipating a rose-worthy run of this spontaneous play.

Impact 2020 Part II: A Virtual Community Conversation

The Central District Forum for Arts & Ideas, Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Northwest African American Museum, and other local organizations will host a virtual discussion on the impacts of COVID-19 on Seattle's African American community. Participants are invited to share their own stories.

15th Annual HUMP! Film Festival 2020 – Livestreamed!

Our colleagues, the creators of HUMP!, were crushed to cancel their originally planned spring re-screening. But after receiving enthusiastic support and permission from the filmmakers to show their films online, they knew that the show must go on! Even if we can’t watch together in movie theaters, we can still watch the 16 all new, sexy short films, curated by Dan Savage, in the privacy and safety of our homes. Dan will introduce the show, and then take you straight to the great dirty movies that showcase an amazing range of shapes, colors, sexualities, kinks and fetishes! BOBBY ROBERTS

The Great Burien Baking Challenge

Now that you've properly binged The Great British Baking Show in quarantine, put your own kitchen skills to the test in this virtual contest. Submissions have ended, but tune into the final event to see the confections in question and to watch the winning contestants receive their prize (cooking classes). Ready, set, find a comfy spot on your couch!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Trivia

Just like many trivia nights, this one's a reward for your diligent nostalgic TV binging. The stakes will be high (the wooden stakes, that is) at this virtual Buffy night hosted by MAP Theatre.

Baby Van Beezly: Quarantine Livestreams

DJ Baby Van Beezly will bring the '80s dance party you've been missing to your living room.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at The Opry

Gwen Stefani may not be a country crooner, but she'll make her Grand Ole Opry debut nonetheless alongside her boyfriend, country music star Blake Shelton. Dustin Lynch and Trace Adkins will also perform, and Bobby Bones will host.

Earshot Jazz: Bill Anschell Standards Trio

Master pianist Bill Anschell will take the digital stage with bassist Chris Symer and drummer D'Vonne Lewis for a retrospective of works by jazz pianist Keith Jarrett.

ECSC Soul Nite - Ain't Nothin' But A House Party

UK DJs Marc Muller, Michael Chrietzberg, Anthony Alvarado, and Darren Sykes will spin some rare soul tunes from their respective homes.

Erykah Badu and Jill Scott

Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, two neo-soul stars, will be the first women to go head to head in Verzuz TV's Instagram live battle series curated by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

Fremont Brewing Summer Release Party with Chong the Nomad

This weekend feels like summer, which is perfect timing for the return of Fremont Brewing's citrusy and melony summer pale ale. Pick up a pack from your nearest grocery store or order some from the brewery and dance to a set from electro-trap/R&B favorite Chong the Nomad on Instagram Live.

Glenn Cannon and the Damage Done

Northwest rock guitar-shredder Glenn Cannon (Windowpane) and his latest project the Damage Done will go live from Tony V's Garage. You can't join them there, but you can watch from home.

High Dive Live Stream featuring Juliette + Avestra

Indie dance project Juliette will join forces with genre-bending electro-funk duo Avestra for a virtual High Dive concert.

Nectar Virtual Concert Series presents Sam Lachow

The ambitious MC/producer/video-maker Sam Lachow—at one time this paper's youngest freelancer—is really making his mark and his name around town, and has been since the Garfield graduate was in the good-time bro-rap crew Shankbone. Join him virtually for a live set on Nectar's YouTube channel.

Porter Robinson's Secret Sky Online Festival

Complement all the time you've been spending on the internet with cyber-appropriate ambient and alt-pop music from acts like A.G. Cook, DV-i, Kizuna AI, Lil Texas, and others. It's hosted by the popular EDM DJ Porter Robinson, as a not-so-secret follow-up to his Second Sky event held in Oakland last year.

UNICEF Won’t Stop

Cher will unveil her first Spanish-language song (a cover of ABBA's 1979 hit "Chiquitita") live as part of UNICEF's Won’t Stop virtual event. Other stars taking the digital stage include Matthew Morrison, Jordin Sparks, Téa Leoni, and Pau Gasol.

Mama'z Muezz: The Festival

If you enjoyed local artist Monique Franklin's spoken-word play Mama'z Muezz—which was first presented during Central District Forum's Creation Project in 2014 and livestreamed last week—check out new excerpts followed by a panel discussion between Franklin and fellow black artists and mothers.

12th Annual Pike Place Market Flower Festival

Once every spring, Pike Place fills with even more locally sourced flowers than usual (which is saying something) to ensure that everyone shopping for Mother's Day flowers gets the perfect bouquets of tulips, daffodils, irises, and peonies. This year, in light of social distancing, the event will take the form of a drive-through at multiple locations, where you can pick up your preordered arrangement (there are three options, ranging from small to large). For moms who prefer produce over flowers, they're offering a $15 Pike Box with assorted veggies.

AAPI Spring Arts & Crafts

In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, shop online for everything from jewelry to stationery to ceramics from AAPI artists and crafters curated by Hing Hay Coworks.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Ten Grands

What could be a mind-blowing battle royale between world-renowned pianists is actually a delightful event to raise money for children's music education, as 10 performers astride a baby grand apiece play selections from every genre. This virtual edition, which is open to the public but asks viewers to donate what they can, will feature local travel guru (and accomplished pianist) Rick Steves.

SUNDAY

Frontier Home Log On Festival/Fundraiser

Enjoy a day of music workshops for the good of Beacon Hill's Frontier Home, including a singing lesson from Moira Smiley and a fiddle lesson with Gabrielle Macrae of the Horsenecks.

Virtual Mother's Day at the Arboretum

The UW Botanical Gardens are usually packed for Mother's Day when Azalea Way is in full bloom. This year, you can experience it in a virtual walk, participate in Azalea Way trivia, and even use floral Zoom backgrounds—it's not the same, but it's something.

Can’t Be There Today Mother’s Day Concert

British folk-rock star Billy Bragg will be joined by Rosanne Cash, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Steve Earle, Rufus Wainwright, the Indigo Girls, KT Tunstall, Andrew Bird, and others for a virtual Mother's Day concert. All proceeds will be donated to the United Nations Foundation fund addressing sexual and reproductive rights during the pandemic.

A Sunday with Clinton Fearon

Jamaica-born, Seattle-based reggae legend Clinton Fearon (of the Boogie Brown Band) will perform songs live on Facebook.

Broadway Mother’s Day Matinee

Treat your mom to a Broadway matinee from home with sketches and performances from Broadway shows like Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Jagged Little Pill, performed by the likes of Bernadette Peters, Harvey Fierstein, Lea DeLaria, Jennifer Holliday, Vanessa Williams, and Beanie Feldstein. Donations will benefit the Broadway Cares Covid-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin: Live Stream Performance

Live from Florence, Italy, this livestreamed performance of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin will benefit the Seattle Repertory Theatre. Expect a medley of American classics like "There's No Business Like Show Business," "Puttin' on the Ritz," "Always," and, yes, even "White Christmas."

Through the Looking Glass 2020: Wonderland in Quarantine

The "progenitors of the spectacle of ecdysiastic pageantry," Verlaine & McCann, are taking their 12-years-running burlesque adaptation of the Lewis Carroll classic online for 2020, complete with Lily Verlaine's choreography, Stephanie Seymour's costuming, and a live jazz score from the Aces & 8's. Each show includes some backstage time at the top of the show, an intermission, and a cocktail party Q&A. If you've been all mimsy and missing the sort of bold and brassy entertainment a good burlesque show can provide, this oughta cure what ails ya. In an exciting turn of events, the show will be extended for Mother's Day.

Rebecca Henderson: Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire

Harvard economics professor Rebecca Henderson makes a case for restructuring the moral and ethical framework of capitalism before the current system "destabilizes our society" (which many would argue it already has). Join the economist and author of Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire for this virtual Town Hall event.