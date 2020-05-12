Things To Do at Home: Craft Kits, Subscription Boxes, and Other Unique Experiences You Can Get Delivered in Seattle

We've been keeping you updated on where to get takeout and delivery from local restaurants and small businesses, and our calendar has become populated with livestreamed events organized in Seattle and beyond, but staying entertained in quarantine can still be a challenge. Enter: signed, sealed, and delivered (or picked-up) packages containing fun activities for crafty people, food lovers, puzzle-makers, and at-home date-havers looking for a break from the internet and an alternative to yet another game of Scrabble. Read on for details on locally made activity kits and experiences meant to make your time at home feel a little less routine, from Elliott Bay Book Company's Blind Date with a Puzzle to Addo's at-home cooking classes.

ARTS & CRAFTS

Dazed & Reused Artworks and Boutique

This Tacoma painting studio that celebrates "all things eclectic, unusual, whimsical, and funky" hosts themed virtual classes taught by local artists like Nancy Franklin and owner Christopher Franklin. They supply you with an assortment of paint colors and any supplies you might not have at home for curbside pickup or delivery.

Price varies

Pidge Post

In addition to their subscription-based stationery kits, greeting card service Pidge Post offers one-off packages for the noncommital, which—just like the rest of their products—benefit Food Lifeline. One option comes with pandemic-specific well-wishes while the other offers more general greetings for birthdays, thank-yous, and plain-old friendly salutations. Both come with four cards and four stamps.

$25

AR Workshop

You can purchase a to-go Chunky Knit Blanket class from this Etsy-inspired workshop, which they'll deliver to your door, complete with a yarn color of your choosing and a video tutorial.

$75-$135

Beadworld

"Seattle's largest bead store" has free downloadable project kits on their website. Stock up on supplies from their Etsy store and get to work on a bracelet or necklace at your own pace.

Price varies

Hammer & Stain

This nationwide DIY studio with locations in Fremont and Kirkland offers "Hammer It at Home" kits for pickup. Each one includes all the supplies you need to make a "Home Sweet Home" or "Badass Bearded Dad" sign for those blank walls in your home you're always looking at.

$25-$125

MoltenWorks

This glass studio has Create-At-Home kits that come with all the materials you need to create fused glass decor at home, with design options like the Seattle skyline and spring flowers. If you live within five miles of their Woodinville location, they'll deliver your kit, pick up the completed project, and deliver the finished piece for $10, or you can pick it up at the studio and return it to be fired within a week.

$50

Uncorked Canvas

Let out your inner Van Gogh by purchasing one of this Tacoma-based paint-and-sip studio's painting kits, which come with everything you need to create your own Baby Yoda portrait, Starry Tardis Night, or Northern Lights scene at home, including a follow-along video (you'll have to supply your own "sip," though). Delivery and pickup are available.

$35-$65

The Works

In the before times, this cute First Hill studio had near-daily classes on everything from knife skills to crochet, and now, they're offering class kits with all the materials to make pom pom earrings, beeswax wraps, mochi, and kokemada at home.

$25-$39

FOOD & COOKING

Addo

The Ballard "incubator" and its head chef, Eric Rivera, have been ruling the quarantine game. In addition to their myriad ready-to-heat-up dinners (like Entree Evenings and Teriyaki Thursdays), Addo has at-home cooking classes that provide you with ingredients and a live Zoom tutorial with a rotating lineup of chefs. On May 18, for instance, you can make pork dumplings with Chinese Soul Food author Hsiao-Ching Chou.

$150

Cure

The Capitol Hill bar and charcuterie spot's takeout cocktail kits include instructional videos taught by Joe Wargo, who was selected as one of Seattle's favorite bartenders by Stranger readers last fall. Learn how to make everything from margaritas to martinis to old fashioneds, and impress your friends or family the next time you have a virtual happy hour.

$50-$100

Eat Seattle

If you don't like to cook and you really want to put on the razzle-dazzle for your cohabitators, you can hire a professional chef, outfitted in gloves and a mask, to come to your home and cook a four-course dinner sourced from Pike Place Market. They'll even do the cleaning for you.

$110/$115

Pacific Science Center

Middle-school field trips and responsible beer-drinking collide in the Pacific Science Center's Brewology series, which will move online on Thursday, May 14. Here's how it'll work: Preorder and pick up your $20 crowler pack (or have it delivered) from Fremont Brewing and cue up the livestream to learn the science behind your beverages. This edition's beers are Lush IPA, Head Full of Dynomite v. 19, and Dark Star Imperial Oatmeal Stout.

Free

Turntable Kitchen

The husband-and-wife duo behind this Seattle-based blog "[aims] to introduce food lovers to music and vice versa" with their subscription-based pairing boxes, which bundle a new artist's 7-inch vinyl, a digital download, a couple of key ingredients, and a few seasonal recipe recommendations from their website that the couple feels complements the provided tunes. They also have a coffee and vinyl box with the same philosophy.

$25/$30 per month

BOOKS & GAMES

Elliott Bay Book Company

Back in the days of in-person shopping, you may have witnessed Elliott Bay's Blind Date with a Book game, where staffers would read out the synopses of undisclosed tomes to shoppers and send them home with adventurous readers. The same idea applies to the bookstore's new Blind Date with a Puzzle, which allows you to choose the size of your jigsaw but leaves the rest a surprise.

$15-$20

Horizon Books

Fresh out of books to read? The indie bookstore's Self-Quarantine Reading Kit comes with five books hand-selected for you. When you order, write your favorite genres, authors, and topics in the "additional instructions" box so the staff can pluck accordingly from the shelves.

$25

MISCELLANEOUS

Tacoma Opera

Surprise a locally residing loved one with an Opera-Gram: a live musical performance from the stars of the Tacoma Opera. Artists will arrive at the doorstep of your choice to perform arias from an eight-foot distance.

$100

Mystery

Mystery, the dating service for people who want to do fun and spontaneous things with their existing dates, is helping you and your partner(s) zhuzh up quarantined nights with Mystery Night In: a surprise activity and dinner for two (prepared by local chefs), delivered to your door. Proceeds will directly benefit more than 10 local businesses.

$125/$150

Zeacon

This new Bellevue-based app has partnered with local businesses to bring "experiences" directly to you during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their online Zeacon Box store includes options like a candle-making box, an art and wine box, and a macaron box.

Price varies

Sound Excursions

The local tour company is pivoting to remote activities during quarantine with class kits that you can work through with livestreamed instructional videos. Their most recent event was a succulent terrarium class, and they're gearing up for more in the future.

$55