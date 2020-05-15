This Week's Seattle Takeout & Delivery News: The Return of Li'l Woody's, A New Ballard Beer Release, and More

Li'l Woody's via Instagram Li'l Woody's is back, baby! Starting May 16, you can order takeout and delivery from the burger chain's Capitol Hill, Ballard, and White Center locations.

Ever so steadily, Seattle restaurants and bars that were forced to close back in March are trickling back with social distancing-friendly offerings. This week, those include beloved burger chain Li'l Woody's, the Volunteer Park Cafe, and other dearly missed spots. Read on for all those details, plus newly announced specials like a Seattle Pops walk-up window, a Champagne Diner happy hour, and a Ballard Brewed Beer release. For more, check out our complete takeout and delivery directory and our ongoing list of to-go restaurant specials.

REOPEN FOR TAKEOUT

Bar Cantinetta

As of this week, the Madison Valley Italian restaurant has a walk-up window open from 2-8 pm, Thursday-Sunday. Order ahead from their online menu, which includes antipasti, primi, pizzas, and dessert (their beloved tiramisu). On the booze front, they have wine (all bottles are 40% off) and cocktails to go.

Bateau

In addition to their beefy meal kits, Bateau has added some new offerings to the table, including a provisions shop with butcher items, bottles of wine, and fine goods, as well as a hot meal program with their popular burger, a Reuben, short rib croquettes, and other delights. Walk up in your face covering or order ahead. Their new hours are 12-6 pm, Wednesday-Saturday.

The Doctor's Office

This tiny, intimate Capitol Hill whiskey bar opened in late February, just before bars were shut down—unfortunate timing for them, as they've been shut down for the last two months. But as of Friday, May 15, they're reopen for pickup, with a menu including classic cocktails like gin and vodka martinis, Manhattans, negronis, and Vespers (James Bond's original drink, they say). If you prefer spirits on their own, they also have flights of mezcal, whiskies, and rums. Since cocktails can't be served without food, their food menu has expanded to include dinner options like Oaxacan chicken mole, za'atar, and quinoa salad, and they've also added some single-serving beers, White Claws, and ciders. Place your order ahead of time online to arrange a pickup time between 4-10 pm, Tuesday-Sunday.

The Independent Pizzeria

The Madison Park pizzeria reopened for takeout on May 14, and they plan to bring you their Neapolitan-style pies from 3-8 pm, Thursday-Sunday. Place your orders online and scoop them up from the patio.

Li'l Woody's

On May 16, all three Li'l Woody's locations will reunite with burger lovers through takeout and delivery. Capitol Hill and Ballard residents can visit from 12-8 pm daily, and those in White Center can get their goods from 12-8 pm, Wednesday-Sunday.

Off the Rez

If you've been craving the frybread, Indian tacos, and quinoa succotash from Off the Rez, mark your calendars for Monday, May 18, when the food truck and cafe will return for curbside pickup (and delivery on orders over $35). They'll be open from weekdays from 3-7 pm.

Rumba

The Caribbean-themed Capitol Hill bar, which is famous for having one of the biggest selections of rum in the country, is currently closed, but you can now get their rum-forward cocktails at their sister restaurant, Agua Verde Cafe. Choose from their Daiquiri de Plata (Bacardi gold rum, passionfruit liqueur, yellow chartreuse, and lime) or Mai Tai (Rhum JM and Jamaican rum, orgeat, orange curacao, and lime) to go alongside your carne asada plate or family taco pack. They only have a limited number available each week, so order yours before they’re gone!

Volunteer Park Cafe

Your socially distant Volunteer Park walks can now include a visit to the charming cafe, which, as of May 12, is selling beer, wine, pizzas, coffee, and pastries to go from 2-9 p.m., Thursday-Sunday.

NEW SPECIALS

Addo

On May 15, Addo launched its five-course Fusion Series of $45 Puerto Rican and Italian meals for pickup. It's sold out, but look forward to more cuisine-melding feasts in the future.

Ballard Brewed Coalition

The Ballard Brewed Coalition's latest neighborhood collaboration project is Stoup Brewing's tropical, fruit-forward hazy IPA, I Want My BBB (aka Ballard Brewed Beer). Preorder for delivery or for pickup at Reuben's Brews, Peddler Brewing, Jolly Roger Taproom, Urban Family Brewing, Populuxe Brewing, or Stoup Brewing. They have new t-shirts, too.

Byen Bakeri

In honor of Syttende Mai (the holiday that commemorates the signing of the Norwegian Constitution at Eidsvoll on May 17, 1814), the Scandinavian bakery will have Norwegian flag cookies and other festive treats in store for preorder.

Cafe Nordo

In place of their Rite of Spring: 2018 Rosé tasting that was canceled, Nordo's wine curator Tom Hajduk has selected his favorite bottles from the 2019 fall harvest and assembled them into six-bottle packs.

Champagne Diner

When you order any cocktail from the nostalgic Interbay diner between 4-5 pm on Wednesday-Sunday, they'll throw in another cocktail for free. This week's special is the ever-classy gin martini. If you have one too many this weekend, nurse your hangover at their breakfast pop-up from 10 am-2 pm on May 16, where they'll have egg sandwiches, fresh-squeezed juice, and coffee to go.

Gracia

Hungry duos can now snag the Ballard Mexican restaurant's taco kits for two, which comes with four deconstructed tacos with your choice of meat and veggies, plus two extra Oaxacan corn tortillas for reinforcement. Preorders and walk-ups welcome.

Hama Hama Company

Get a free bag of See See Scrambler coffee beans (use code SeeSorry) with any purchase of oysters or clams listed on their online store, Operation Farmgate.

Holy Mountain Brewing

On May 16 from 12-7 pm, the Interbay brewery will hand off spicy concoctions to go from Timber City Ginger Beer. Order ahead and swing by their drive-through for boozy and non-boozy pickups.

The Masonry

Bellingham's Structures Brewing has brewed up a Pizza Poundin’ West Coast Pale, available in four-packs at the Fremont pizzeria on May 15-16. They'll also have Brooklyn four-cheese and pepperoni pizzas with Salt Blade pepperoni. Spring for the $30 pizza-and-beer deal to get the best of both worlds.

Nue

The street-food-inspired small plates spot will celebrate the flavors of Pakistan with a three-course meal for two (plus a bottle of wine) featuring Peshawari Chapli kebabs with ground beef or Pyazi kebabs with vegetables as the main course. It's available from May 15-21 for delivery and pickup.

Seattle Made Virtual Dinner Party

Seattle Made, a collaboration of over 100 local producers and manufacturers, is taking the most stressful part out of your social distancing-friendly dinner party (grocery shopping) by delivering four-person kits with Seattle-sourced ingredients (plus playlists and other surprises) on Saturday, May 16. If your household is less than four and the rest of your party is joining you virtually, that just means you'll have plenty of leftovers. The kit includes fixings for appetizers (like spicy pickled green beans from Seattle Pickle Co. and Beecher's cheese), entrees (gnocchi with Ruby Red Kraut and goat cheese from Gnocchi Bar and Firefly Kitchens), microgreens from Tight 5 Farms, dessert (molten cakes from Hot Cakes), flowers (from Lia's Garden in Snohomish), and beverages (you can choose between a Seattle Made red wine blend or non-alcoholic ginger beer from Timber City).

Seattle Pops

From 12-6 pm on May 16-17, the frozen treat purveyors will have a walk-up window at their Wallingford shop with to-go options.

Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes

The local catering company Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes has introduced a heat-at-home three-course family meal (plus à la carte options and beer and wine) that changes weekly. Pickup is available at the Hall at Fauntleroy.