Where to Get Premixed Cocktails To Go in Seattle Cure, How to Cook a Wolf, and More Places with Portable Boozy Concoctions

How to Cook a Wolf via Instagram Queen Anne's How to Cook a Wolf is serving up "generously portioned" margaritas, negronis, Manhattans, and more tasty cocktails in lidded mason jars.

In addition to cocktail kits, Seattle bars and restaurants are now legally allowed to sell premixed cocktails to go until the stay-home order is lifted on June 4 (so long as they're properly sealed and served with food). Party! To help guide you, we've rounded up all the places we could find that are reintroducing boozy concoctions to their menus, from Cure to Rumba to Mioposto.

Bar Cantinetta

The Tuscan-style restaurant reopened the walkup window at their Madison Valley location on May 14, complete with negronis, Manhattans, and greyhounds in Mason jars, to complement their pasta and pizza selection.

Bang Bang Kitchen

This New Mexican restaurant in Othello has bottled single-serve versions of their classic, hibiscus, and spicy margaritas to go, in addition to options like their famous Bang Bang burrito, enchiladas, and make-at-home margarita kits with a full tequila handle.

Ben Paris

This downtown establishment with an old-timey Americana vibe is now offering bottled cocktails like their Pulled Over in Italy or their Gum Wall, each of which serves two people. Call in to order one along with a family-style dinner.

Champagne Diner

When you order any cocktail from the nostalgic Interbay diner between 4-5 pm on Wednesday-Sunday (they have options like the purple-hued Cowboy in Paris with creme de cassis and a golden old fashioned with gin and calvados), they’ll throw in another one for free.

Copal

When you order Peruvian roast chicken, a poblano taco kit, or any other food item from Copal, add on a two-serving premixed classic margarita ($12) or pineapple mezcal margarita ($16).

Cure

This Capitol Hill charcuterie spot has been offering cocktail kits since the beginning of quarantine, along with how-to videos from Joe Wargo, who was selected as one of Seattle's favorite bartenders by Stranger readers last fall. You can still order those kits, or you can choose two to four options from their premixed "Speakeasy Collection," which includes Manhattans, negronis, margaritas, and old fashioneds. Add on a charcuterie plate or flatbread pizza to comply with the LCB law, and order online for pickup or free delivery.

The Doctor's Office

This tiny, intimate Capitol Hill whiskey bar opened in late February, just before bars were shut down—unfortunate timing for them, as they've been shut down for the last two months. But as of Friday, May 15, they're reopen for pickup, with a menu including classic cocktails like gin and vodka martinis, Manhattans, negronis, and Vespers (James Bond's original drink, they say). If you prefer spirits on their own, they also have flights of mezcal, whiskies, and rums. Since cocktails can't be served without food, their food menu has expanded to include dinner options like Oaxacan chicken mole, za'atar, and quinoa salad, and they've also added some single-serving beers, White Claws, and ciders.

The Gerald

This Ballard cocktail bar offers a package deal of three bottled, "breezy" cocktails—the Peace and Quiet, the Ballard Mule, and the If You Can’t Do Something Smart Do Something Right—and another of three Mason jar cocktails to pour over ice—the Ballard Old Fashioned, the Coffee Negroni, and the Vera. They're both available for pickup along with the Gerald's prix fixe Korean barbecue food menu.

Gracia

Chester Gerl's impeccably sourced Ballard Mexican restaurant has a new pre-mixed cocktail program that includes staples like margaritas (with tequila or mezcal), palomas, and Mexican mules, as well as occasional specials, like the tequila-based Taurus Treasure they offered earlier this week. They're all served in Mason jars, and if you bring them back on a return visit, you'll receive $1 off your next cocktail. For your required meal add-on, consider one of their new two-person taco kits.

Heyday

This family-friendly Mount Baker restaurant has added three housemade cocktails to its burger-focused menu: The Rye Dandy, the Three Day Weekend (made with rosemary-infused tequila and Aperol), and the Cool Ride (made with gin, cucumber, mint, and elderflower liqueur).

How to Cook a Wolf

Quaff "generously portioned" (we assume that means extra-boozy) margaritas, negronis, Manhattans, and more tasty cocktails to go in a variety of sizes (starting at $11 singles), served in lidded mason jars.

Lady Jaye

This West Seattle cocktail bar and smokehouse now has bottled specialty cocktails available to add on to their barbecue-influenced family meal packages. Options range from the Bourbon Crusta to the Guns N' Rosemary to the StrawBarry Manilow.

Le Coin

In addition to their cocktail kits, you can get single-serving libations with names like the Last Quarantine (gin, bitters, Luxardo, and lime juice) and the Pandemic (tequila, lemon-thyme-blackberry puree, triple sec, and limes) to go.

Mai Thaiku

The excellent Phinney Ridge Thai joint has new house-infused cocktails available in cute little Mason jars. Return the jar to get happy hour prices on your next visit.

Mamnoon

This modern Middle Eastern fusion restaurant now has premixed Flatten the Curve Mules, Mbar Margaritas, and Mbar Manhattans, in addition to the make-at-home cocktail kits they've been offering. They're available for pickup or delivery within a six-mile radius, so long as you order one of their Mama Family Meals to go with it.

Mezcaleria Oaxaca

The walk-up window at this Capitol Hill Mexican restaurant has bottled their house margarita and mezcal margarita to go with their tacos. You can also still order kits, if you'd prefer a full bottle of booze for future parties.

Mioposto

The neighborhood pizza chain—which has locations in Mount Baker, Ravenna, Admiral, and Mercer Island—has a new curbside cocktail program. They're offering four different 12-ounce bottled cocktails, each of which pours four drinks, including two types of Manhattans (oak-infused and barrel-aged) and two types of negronis (regular and barrel-aged). You can also order an Aperol spritz kit, which comes with a bottle of Prosecco.

No Anchor

Belltown's James Beard-nominated beer bar now has bottled versions of their cocktails available for pickup along with their wagyu burger or fried chicken entrees. Options include mezcal negronis, salted maple Manhattans, and Sharpie Mustches, made with rye, gin, and tiki bitters.

Oddfellows

Linda Derschang's crowd-pleasing Capitol Hill haunt, which reopened for takeout a few weeks ago, now has premixed, Mason jar-packaged cocktails available for preordered pickup alongside their Oddball sandwiches and BLAT salads. Options include their grapefruit cooler, kombucha Collins, and The Oddfellows.

Olmstead

Owner Gregg Holcomb and chef Jesse Elliott of Capitol Hill's Southern-inspired craft cocktail bar and restaurant, which opened at the end of last year, now has premixed craft cocktails on its pickup menu, including Adult Cokes (Noble Oak Bourbon, sour cherry gin, Amaretto, Coke, and black lemon bitters), pear mojitos, Baby Birds (Absolut Elyx, Sipsmith gin, rhubarb liqueur, citrus, and cinnamon demerara), their twist on a Manhattan, and "pudding shots." Add a root beer braised-BBQ beef sandwich or pickle-brined fried chicken sandwich to complement your selection. They're also offering mimosa and Bloody Mary kits, canned Sprezza cocktails, and beer and wine.

Plenty of Clouds

The Sichuan-inspired spot is selling their Sour Not Sorry cocktail made with Four Roses bourbon, tamarind, egg white, simple syrup, and lemon in a to-go container that you can shake and enjoy from home.

Rachel's Ginger Beer (Capitol Hill and University Village)

Rachel Marshall announced this week that her shops would be suspending Seattle home delivery in order to focus on reopening plans, but they're still open for walk-in pickup for items including their brand-new premixed cocktail growlers! There are 32-ounce and 64-ounce options (which include five or ten cocktails, respectively), with flavors including Moscow mule and mango margarita.

Rumba

The Caribbean-themed Capitol Hill bar, which is famous for having one of the biggest selections of rum in the country, is currently closed, but you can now get their rum-forward cocktails at their sister restaurant, Agua Verde Cafe. Choose from their Daiquiri de Plata (Bacardi gold rum, passionfruit liqueur, yellow chartreuse, and lime) or Mai Tai (Rhum JM and Jamaican rum, orgeat, orange curacao, and lime) to go alongside your carne asada plate or family taco pack. They only have a limited number available each week, so order yours before they’re gone!

The Shambles

This British-inspired restaurant and butcher has added onto their alcohol selection—they've been offering beer growlers and wine sales—with a cocktail menu, available to order with any of their charcuterie plates, tri-tip sandwiches, or other full meals. Choices includes several summery-sounding drinks, like the Pineapple Express with tequila, topped with hazy IPA, or the Sunshine with gin, lillet, and lemon verbena, and the Shambles Nut with rye.

Soi

Capitol Hill's Northeastern Thai restaurant has added seven-ounce bottled housemade negronis to their rather intriguing menu of unexpectedly delectable food offerings, like their deep-fried jumbo chicken wings.

Southpaw

Pop your trunk or hold out your arms and fill them with negronis in jars. Not into that? The pizza place also has frosé in 16-ounce containers for $17 available for pickup and delivery, as well as quadruple Manhattans and negronis for $40.

Super Six

Frosé and the Thatcher (bourbon, aveze, guava, mint, citrus, and cordial) are back on the Hawaiian-influenced favorite's menu for pickup and delivery. Both ($18) serve two and must be ordered with food, but you were probably going to order some Spam musubi anyway.

Tamari Bar

Good news for anyone who feels the same way as Rich Smith does about the Toki Highballs at this Capitol Hill izakaya: They're now available in sealed to-go containers! Spicy Moscow mules, frozen yuzu gimlets, and other premixed cocktails are also available on their extensive takeout menu, which also includes sushi, dan dan noodles, and bento boxes.

Tavolata

The Capitol Hill outpost of Ethan and Angela Stowell’s Italian restaurant now has portable singles and doubles ($11/$20) of classic margaritas, negronis, black Manhattans, and Imperial Slings (a house cocktail starring Earl Grey-infused gin).

Teachers Lounge

The heavy-on-the-nostalgia, cafeteria-food-influenced Greenwood bar just reopened this week, offering takeout Mason jar versions of all of their specialty cocktails, like the Essay No. 1 with tequila, grapefruit, and absinthe. Make sure to call ahead to order, and note that adding on a grilled cheese is required to comply with the LCB rule.

Union Saloon

Beloved Wallingford haunt Union Saloon has negronis and tequila and grapefruit-based Hotline Bling cocktails available for preorder along with a plate of fried chicken or an open-faced asparagus and burrata sandwich.