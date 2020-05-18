Hey, Seattle Restaurant and Business Owners! Tell Us About Your Takeout and Delivery Policies!

Shutterstock Take our survey to tell us about your current offerings and help us keep our location listings up to date!

Seattle restaurant and business owners: We need your help. Our restaurant and small business directory is the most comprehensive guide to pickup and delivery options in Seattle, but we want to make that even better. As Seattle grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to be the go-to resource for what's currently open and how to safely get food and other items to go.

To help us make sure our directory is as up-to-date as possible for our readers, we'd love for you to take a few minutes to answer the questions on this survey about what you're currently offering and what safety and social distancing precautions you're currently taking.

Are you offering curbside pickup? Delivery? Requiring customers to wear masks? Bottling cocktails? Selling gift cards? We'd love to know about it, so we can let our readers know what's out there when they come to look for a restaurant offering takeout or a local business to support.



Head to the Survey!

Thanks so much for taking the time to answer our questions! Of course, you can always email us at calendar@thestranger.com if you have other updates we should know about.