Memorial Day Takeout & Delivery Specials in Seattle BBQ Kits, S'mores Supplies, and More Options for the Long Weekend

Theo Chocolate via Instagram Theo Chocolate 's DIY s'mores kit includes fixings for six chocolatey, melty campfire delights (sans the campfire).

Hauling a cooler to your friend's open-door barbecue isn't an option this Memorial Day (Mon May 25), but it's still a federally recognized three-day weekend, so why not throw yourself a little at-home shindig? To help you on the dining front, some local restaurants are offering special takeout and delivery items for the holiday. You might also check out our listings of other places that offer BBQ to-go. Plus, to maintain some semblance of normalcy, you can engage in a virtual edition of the annual Memorial Day weekend festival Northwest Folklife (May 23-25) for all sorts of cultural events and livestreamed performances.

Canlis

The fine-dining institution turned quarantine-dining haven has an Ultimate Weekend Kit ($215) with lots of grillable things, like Painted Hills ribeye steaks, wild Alaskan salmon, and Wobbly-Cart Farms asparagus and other locally sourced veggies, along with ready-to-bake cookie dough for dessert and items for brunch the next day.

Hama Hama Company

Planning a shellfish feast? The seafood farm's cutoff for Memorial Day deliveries is Thursday, May 21 at 10 am. They're also offering pimento cheese as an add-on to their grillers ($49), a three-dozen bag of oysters ideal for searing on the BBQ or roasting in the oven.

Elysian Brewing Company

The brewery's Memorial Day BBQ kits for three ($45), four ($45), or six ($60) people come with various amounts of Rolling Stone Lager, Uli's Men's Room Red Bratwurst, fresh buns from Piroshky Piroshky, red onion, green peppers, housemade ESB mustard, and Elysian beer cheese sauce, plus a custom Spotify playlist and summer koozies. Order from the Capitol Hill location by Wednesday, May 20 for May 23 pickup or delivery.

Surrell

The Madison Park restaurant is launching South x Northwest: The Surrell Smokehouse just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Inspired by Chef Aaron Tekulve's love of BBQ and Southern-style dishes, the meals include smoked meats served with white bread, pickles, and white onions. Order ahead for pickup on Saturday, May 23.

Taylor Shellfish Farms

The preorder window for Memorial Day weekend orders closes at midnight on May 20, so don't sleep on Taylor Shellfish's mussels, manila clams, oysters, and other fresh seafood options for delivery or pickup.

Theo Chocolate

Theo's DIY S'mores Kit ($18) provides fixings for six chocolatey, melty campfire delights (sans the campfire). You'll get handmade Theo graham crackers and marshmallows and your choice of 45% milk chocolate or 70% dark chocolate. Preorder for pickup on Friday, May 22.

Tilth

Chef Maria Hines is cooking up to-go BBQ packages for four ($110) complete with your choice of gluten- and dairy-free St. Louis-style smoked ribs or Applewood smoked brisket, along with 375ml Maker's Mark with cherry and bitters. Schedule a pickup time between Friday, May 22 and Monday, May 25th from 1-7 pm.