The Best Movies to Stream This Weekend from Seattle Theaters and Beyond: May 21-25, 2020 The Confinement Film Festival, Lucky Grandma, and More Movies to Watch at Home

The Stranger's new The first volume of's new Confinement Film Festival premieres live online this Friday! Watch amateur short films about our current reality of social distancing and self-quarantine, and vote for your favorites.

This long weekend (or whenever you like), we highly recommend spending some time with the films of Lynn Shelton, the beloved local director who passed away last weekend. We rounded up a streaming guide earlier this week (which includes a Northwest Film Forum screening of We Go Way Back today, May 21) so you can do just that. Below, we've also compiled other great locally and nationally streaming movies you can cue up at home, from The Stranger's brand spanking new Confinement Film Festival to Lucky Grandma from Grand Illusion to The Lovebirds with Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani on Netflix.

New & Noteworthy: Supporting Seattle Businesses

15th Annual HUMP! Film Festival 2020

Our colleagues, the creators of HUMP!, were crushed to cancel their originally planned spring re-screening. But after receiving enthusiastic support and permission from the filmmakers to show their films online, they knew that the show must go on! Even if we can’t watch together in movie theaters, we can still watch the 16 all new, sexy short films, curated by Dan Savage, in the privacy and safety of our homes. Dan will introduce the show, and then take you straight to the great dirty movies that showcase an amazing range of shapes, colors, sexualities, kinks and fetishes! BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via The Stranger

Friday-Saturday

CoFF - Confinement (online) Film Festival

With everyone cooped up in their respective abodes, The Stranger challenged artsy laypeople everywhere to submit short films that express our current reality of social distancing and self-quarantine. From poignant vignettes to dystopian nightmares to sexy stuff to mini-dramas, the results are just as varied as you might expect. Watch it live online and vote online for your favorites. (The categories are "Most Creative," "Funniest," "They Lost Their Goddamn Mind," and Most Poignant.")

Available via The Stranger

Friday only

Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy

Prolific cookbook author and James Beard Award winner Diana Kennedy (known by some as "the Julia Child of Mexico") is the star of this fun documentary for food lovers. It features interviews with famed chefs José Andrés, Rick Bayless, Gabriela Camara, and Alice Waters, too.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Friday-Monday

The Ghost of Peter Sellers

The behind-the-scenes footage of Peter Medak's unreleased 1973 film Ghost of the Noonday Sun, starring Peter Sellers (The Pink Panther, Dr. Strangelove), is definitively more entertaining than the film itself, which organizers describe as an "outrageous pirate comedy" set in the 17th century, and which Medak would describe as "the biggest disaster" of his life. The director brings it all back in this documentary.

Available via SIFF

Friday-Monday

The Last Man on Earth

Kind of a science-fiction film in the sense that there are these familiar B-movie-looking aliens landing in 21st-century Italy, though in the same way that the sci-fi flicks of the 1950s were metaphors for Cold War angst, these low-budget alien invaders are mostly just an excuse for exploring the bleak landscape of the European economic collapse as seen through the existential crisis-clouded eyes of a sad, lonely, misogynist. And, of course, it’s an Italian film, so it wouldn’t be complete without a cast of trannies, elderly hookers, dead cats, and other Felliniesque characters. GOLDY

Available via Central Cinema

Thursday only

The Lost Boys

Kiefer Sutherland has never been sexier on the big screen than when he played the leather-wearing moto-riding leader of the vampire gang terrorizing a small California beach town in The Lost Boys. It's your classic '80s-era horror movie, with plenty of camp, some ill-fated romance, and a couple of stake-and-garlic-wielding pre-teens in classic '80s duo Corey Feldman and Corey Haim (RIP). LEILANI POLK

Available via MoPOP

Friday only

Lucky Grandma

In this crime caper set in New York's Chinatown, a recently widowed 80-year-old woman follows a fortune teller's advice and heads to the nearest casino to win some big bucks. But things don't go so great, as they often don't at casinos. When two gambling gangsters show up at her door and start demanding money, she and her newly acquired bodyguard do what must be done: kick ass for the duration of the film.

Available via Grand Illusion

Friday-Monday

Military Wives

Kristin Scott Thomas (The English Patient, Gosford Park) and Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) lead a group of English women who start a choir to cope while their spouses are away serving in Afghanistan, and boy does it look wholesome and heartwarming.

Available via SIFF

Friday-Monday

Movie Madness University: 'The Chinese Boxer'

Hollywood Theatre's head programmer and literal savior of Kung Fu history, Dan Halsted, leads the first class in Movie Madness University, looking at the impact Jimmy Wang Yu's 1970 film The Chinese Boxer had on Kung Fu history, both stylistically and financially.

Available via VOD and other platforms

Thursday only

SIFF Retrospective

In place of this year's canceled Seattle International Film Festival, Telescope Film will highlight a retrospective of all of the films that have won awards at SIFF in its 45-year history by showing you where to watch a ton of them online. From last year's winners like Amber McGinnis's International Falls and Cagla Zencirci's Sibel to Gregg Araki's 2004 indie classic Mysterious Skin, there's plenty to choose from. They'll keep the catalog up for the duration of the would-be in-person event.

Stage Russia HD – Onegin

Filmed at Novosibirsk’s Red Torch Theatre, Timofey Kulyabin’s Golden Mask Award-winning Onegin trades in Pushkin’s grandiose historical world for a "quiet love story" set in modern times.

Available for Northwest Film Forum

Friday-Monday

To the Stars

In this documentary originally commissioned by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Nicole Miller filmed interviews, performance rehearsals, and behind-the-scenes moments with prominent figures of color in the arts and sciences, from choreographer Alonzo King and the LINES ballet company to opera singer J’Nai Bridges to NASA astronaut Yvonne Cagle.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Thursday only

We Go Way Back

Winner of best narrative feature and best cinematography at Slamdance, We Go Way Back is the tender story of a fringe-theater actress in Ballard who is knocked off her twentysomething rails by simple little letters she wrote to her older self at the age of 13. Amber Hubert is properly vague in the lead role, R. Hamilton Wright scores bountiful zingers as a capricious theater director, and Basil Harris is perfect in the small role of an empathetic friend. A must if you've ever attended Seattle theater, and a sweet, subtle choice for everyone else. ANNIE WAGNER

Available via Northwest Film Forum (Thursday only) and other platforms

New and Noteworthy: Nationwide

Barkskins

As in the Annie Proulx novel of the same name, National Geographic's new limited TV series follows a group of settlers in "New France" (aka Quebec) in the 1690s. Paste Magazine's Allison Keene wrote, "Yes, there are mouldering corpses, and yes there are lots of dirty, bearded men fighting and spitting at each other. But while Barkskins is dark, it’s not grueling. The tales it tells are worth investing in, even though the final episode hardly feels like an end."

Available via National Geographic

Premiering Monday

Big Flower Fight

Netflix's newest reality series is not another horny dating game show, but rather a competition amongst amateur florists, who are tasked with creating giant, dramatic flora installations. If anything, it'll supplement your cautious evening strolls past your neighbors' rose bushes.

Available via Netflix

District 9

The One-Hit Wonder isn't a phenomenon localized solely to music. It doesn't happen as frequently in other artforms, but they do occur, and one of the best examples of this is South African writer/director Neill Blomkamp, and his sci-fi debut District 9. As our Film Editor Erik Henrisken put it, District 9 is "A weird, brilliant, brutal, and gorgeous science-fiction film. It's inventive and surprising and disarmingly unique, and it's one of those rare films that's both relentlessly entertaining and also has something to say." He also thought the film, and its director, would go on to be regarded as serious game-changers. Unfortunately, that didn't happen (Chappie happened instead). But that one hit he did deliver in 2009? It still packs a very, very potent punch, and the last 10 years we've all marinated in since has only made it that much more remarkable. BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via Netflix

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Wes Anderson’s adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl story was the film that caused everyone to simultaneously realize all his previous films were quirky stop-motion shoebox diorama comedies. It’s just that he was limiting himself by making them with actual people. Remove the limitation, and you wind up with the most charming, warm, and funny entry in his filmography, which just got added to the Disney+ catalog. BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via Disney+ and other platforms

Homecoming

Usually, podcasts spring out of TV shows—specifically, someone makes a show, and then some fan makes a podcast to talk about that show. But sometimes, that creative pipeline flows in the opposite direction. One of the first podcasts to become a TV show is also one of the best shows in the last five years, thanks to showrunner and director Sam Esmail, who took almost every lesson he learned while making Mr. Robot for USA and applied it to his 2018 adaptation of Homecoming. Esmail plays with sound, with aspect ratio, with editing, and with genre expectations to create a thriller that evokes the best of '70s paranoid cinema (The Parallax View, The Conversation) while feeling so new that it might take another two or three years for TV to catch up with it. (Oh yeah, and Julia Roberts, Bobby Cannavale, and Stephan James are in it.) And when you're all caught up with season one, proceed straight into season two, starring Janelle Monae (!) as a woman at the center of another, literal government mind-control conspiracy. Esmail's still producing, but the directing is being done this time by Stanford Prison Experiment's Kyle Patrick Alvarez. BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via Amazon Prime and other platforms

Premiering Friday

The Lovebirds

Of all the movies that have been pulled out of theatrical release thanks to COVID, and relocated to streaming, The Lovebirds is maybe the most promising. Granted, that's not saying much when the comparison points are Trolls: World Tour and Scoob!, but seriously, check the stats: Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, directed by Michael Showalter, in a screwball-romantic-comedy-action-murder-mystery (whew!) that takes place in one long, perilous, hilarious night? That's pretty much all the premise you need, really. Now it's just a matter of navigating to Netflix, hitting play, and seeing if that shakes out as entertainingly as it's almost guaranteed to... or maybe you'll wish you'd watched Scoob, who knows! BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via Netflix

Premiering Friday

Lunafest

Lunafest (named after the women-aimed nutrition bar company LUNA Bar) is a traveling short film festival composed of films by and about women. All proceeds from this virtual event will benefit SheJumps (a local organization whose mission is to motivate women and girls to participate in outdoor activities), and each ticket enters you in a raffle to win a SheJumps prize pack that includes an Arc'teryx Alpha AR 35 backpack, a trucker hat, a first-aid kit, and some cute stickers. This year's program includes Kristen Lester and Gillian Libbert-Duncan's "Purl," about an earnest ball of yarn who gets a job at a "bro-tastic" start-up; B. Monét's "Ballet After Dark," in which a young woman starts a dance therapy studio for women recovering from sexual abuse and domestic violence; and more.

Available via Lunafest

Thursday only

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

For those who like good things in their lives, this thoughtful lefty nerd is the best, and you will miss out on a ton of laughs if you aren’t settling into your couch to watch the latest stand-up special from America’s most lovable comic, and perhaps the only worthwhile person to follow on twitter (@pattonoswalt). I Love Everything follows up his hilarious and touching Annihilation with an hour of jokes that find Patton finding new love, searching for the cosmic significance in mundane happenings, and suffering existential dread at a Denny's. Who among us doesn't relate, huh? BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via Netflix

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a sweet, sad movie that hinges on the topic of mental illness in young men, and sets his mental health issues amid the fashion, mixtapes, and Rocky Horror Picture Show-screenings of teenagers dabbling in the counterculture in the late-'90s; the whole thing is one hell of a nostalgia trip. (Cracker is on the soundtrack, for chrissakes.) It's a great little movie, one that stands right next to Dazed and Confused for perfectly capturing an accurate decade-in-a-bottle snapshot of suburban American teenagers. ALISON HALLETT

Available via Netflix

Rocketman

Usually, the whole point of Awards Season—aside from that whole "industry lovingly washing its own genitals for four hours on ABC" thing—is to provide deserving films a gentle boost in reputation and (most importantly) receipts. Rocketman however, is a rare case of Oscar-bait being best served by distance from Awards Season. Now that it's not being relentlessly compared to the previous year's Bohemian Rhapsody, and built up as some sort of deeply-meaningful drama about the perils of stardom and celebrity, it gets to just be what it actually is: A fizzy, fun, visually-interesting gloss on the fabulous life of Elton John, with a pair of rock-solid performances (Taron Egerton as Elton, Jamie Bell as songwriter Bernie Taupin) making it go. BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via Amazon Prime (premiering Friday) and other platforms

Taylor Swift: City of Lover

Some of you might have been hating indiscriminately against Ms. Swift for one reason or another. And then maybe the revelation that Kim & Kanye had lied about her all that time (the audacity!) had you going "Okay, you know what? Maybe I was unfair to Ms. Swift. Maybe I should give her another shot." Good news: Hulu and Disney+ are now streaming the City of Lover concert, shot in Paris, in 2019, where Ms. Swift delivers a pretty intimate and mostly acoustic performance of songs including "Daylight," "Death by a Thousand Cuts," "Cornelia Street" and more. All the drama, the pomp and circumstance, and the production value befitting a pop megastar sometimes obscures the fact she's a singer/songwriter at her core, and this concert puts a bright light on that aspect of her artistry. If you're looking to really give her an honest shot, this show is as good an opportunity as any. BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via Hulu and Disney+

Titanic

The latest in CBS' revival of the old-school Sunday Night Movie is one of the biggest movies of all time, about a grimy sketch artist who sneaks onto a boat and romances a rebellious debutante, only for true love to be interrupted by one of the most famous naval tragedies of all time, staged brilliantly by one absolute madman of a director, and finished off by a Celine Dion song that is literally embedded in the DNA of anyone conceived between 1997 and 1999. When you hit the watch party (because whooo boy are there gonna be watch parties for this) don't forget to have your custom zoom backgrounds installed, including the beyond-obvious heart-filled visual tribute to the true star of Titanic Billy Z—wait what do you mean there isn't a Zoom background dedicated to Billy Zane!? This is outrageous. I would like to speak to CBS's manag— BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via CBS

Sunday only

The Trip to Greece

Get ready to be hit with travel envy and a fresh round of Michael Kane impressions: Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon are back with another installment of The Trip franchise, and this time they're going to Greece. Director Michael Winterbottom says this is the final film in the series. If you felt like The Trip to Italy and The Trip to Spain weren't as poignant as the frenemies' first trip to England, you'll be glad to know that this final escapade is more contemplative than silly.

Available via Netflix and other platforms

Premiering Friday

Uncut Gems

It's beyond bizarre to know for a fact this exhausting, nerve-jangling drama is going to be the most watched thing on Netflix for the next couple of weeks, considering it's a low-budget arthouse flick directed by the Safdie Brothers, who specialize in choppy, frenetic, aggressively off-putting narratives about amoralistic assholes spiraling down into a void of self-destruction. So why are millions upon millions of people 100-percent not ready for the torrent of noise and teeth-grinding discomfort that is Uncut Gems going to unwittingly subject themselves to it ASAP? Because it's got Adam Sandler in it. Probably the best performance Sandler's ever given, in fact. It's not the funniest performance in the movie, though. That belongs to Kevin Garnett. BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via Netflix

Premiering Monday

In case you missed it, here's our guide to where to stream Lynn Shelton movies

Ongoing: Supporting Seattle Businesses

Alice

When Alice discovers that her husband has drained their bank account and skipped town, she becomes a sex worker solely to make ends meet, and is surprised to find the work empowering. IndieWire's Eric Kohn wrote, "[Emilie] Piponnier [who plays Alice] dominates every frame, with a mesmerizing screen presence that pushes the drama well beyond its formulaic premise and visible microbudget constraints." This debut from French director Josephine Mackerras won the 2019 SXSW Grand Jury Prize.

Available via Grand Illusion

Americana Kamikaze

NYC's interdisciplinary performance group Temporary Distortion blends theater, film, and installation to freakily contort Japanese ghost stories and horror (aka J-Horror) through an American musical tradition. In a 2009 New York Times review of the play, Jon Weiss wrote, "Hard-core horror fans should take notice, because with Hollywood’s rarely risking something truly upsetting anymore, preferring funny zombies and by-the-numbers remakes, you might have to go to the theater to see death performed live to really test your limits."

Available via On the Boards

Best of CatVideoFest: Creature Comforts Edition

Local feline enthusiast and Henri the Cat creator Will Braden, bless his heart, has plucked 40 minutes of quality content from SIFF's CatVideoFest—an annual celebration of the divine conjunction of cats and internet—for your viewing pleasure.

Available via SIFF

Bacurau

In this Cannes Jury Prize-winning sci-fi tale of predation and resistance, a small Brazilian town bands together to repel murderous mercenaries and mysterious forces that want to drive them from their homes and erase the memory of their existence.

Available via Ark Lodge and Northwest Film Forum

Capital in the Twenty-First Century

This documentary adaptation of Thomas Picketty's bestselling book sheds a light on today's growing financial inequalities and offers an explanation as to why millennials are the first since World War II's Greatest Generation to make less money than their parents.

Available via Grand Illusion

Thursday only

César and Rosalie

In Claude Sautet's classic romantic drama César et Rosalie, two men (the wealthy César and David, an old flame) battle for the affections of a beautiful, recently divorced lady (played by Isabelle Huppert in her first film role).

Available via Ark Lodge

Deerskin

Wacky director Quentin Dupieux (Rubber) is back with Jean Dujardin (The Artist) in a movie described as "a comic character study in which clothes make the man…mad."

Available via SIFF

Driveways

Following up his 2016 queer indie gem Spa Night, Korean American director Andrew Ahn's Driveways follows a shy little boy as he adjusts to a new town, where his mom has relocated them to clean out the house of her estranged, recently deceased sister. Finding little luck among his peers, he befriends Del, his elderly Korean War vet neighbor.

Available via SIFF

An Engineer Imagines

From his work on the Sydney Opera House to the Pompidou Centre to the Lloyd's Building, Irish engineer Peter Rice was just as much an artist as he was a structural designer. If your eyes could use some beautiful things to look at, check out Marcus Robinson's documentary on Rice's life and work, leading up to his death in 1992.

Available via SIFF

Exhibition on Screen - Leonardo: The Works

Leonardo da Vinci has been dead for centuries, but his legend lives on. This documentary, released on the 500th anniversary of his death, explores the Renaissance artist's life and work.

Available via SIFF

A Good Woman is Hard to Find

A recently widowed mother of two goes searching for the culprit of her husband's murder—an act done in front of her young son, rendering him mute. When a drug dealer breaks into her house and forces her to let him keep his stolen supply there, she makes a quick pivot to badass vigilante. A New York Times review writes "working from a script (by Ronan Blaney) that’s a minor miracle of austerity and pacing, [director Abner Pastroll] layers gangland grift, domestic drama and female fury into a satisfying lasagna of mounting violence." We love lasagna. And this looks very good.

Available via Grand Illusion

The Infiltrators

In this docu-thriller, two young immigrants purposely get themselves thrown into a shady for-profit detention center to dismantle the corrupt organization from the inside. Their detainers don't know that they're members of the National Immigrant Youth Alliance, a group of radical DREAMers who are on a mission to stop unjust deportations.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Lucian Freud - A Self Portrait

London's Royal Academy of Arts and Boston's Museum of Fine Arts will present an on-screen exhibition of 50 paintings, prints, and drawings by the late British painter Lucian Freud.

Available via SIFF

Now I'm Fine

Sean Nelson wrote, "Ahamefule J. Oluo, of Stranger Genius Award winning band Industrial Revelation, remounts his autobiographical odyssey, a harrowing, hilarious personal story punctuated by astoundingly strong songs, brilliantly arranged and performed by several of the most talented musicians in Seattle." Originally staged at On the Boards, Now I'm Fine received rave reviews during its recent New York run, and will now be screened online.

Available via On the Boards

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

With Once Were Brothers, Roher presents a conventional contextualizing rock doc with marquee-name talking heads—Van Morrison, George Harrison, Bruce Springsteen, et al.—and efficiently reveals Robertson's early family life (his mother was indigenous, his father Jewish) and musical evolution. Robertson is an articulate, passionate memoirist; the film is based on his 2016 autobiography, Testimony. With equanimity, he registers the Band's soaring highs and devastating lows, while his French ex-wife Dominique adds crucial observations about the inter-band dynamics and substance abuse that dogged the members. Tracing a story of relentless, upward mobility through the music industry, the doc emphasizes Robertson's inner strength and boundless ambition, which helped him to avoid the booze- and drug-related pitfalls that afflicted his mates. For fans of the Band, this film will inspire tears of sorrow and joy, if not rage. Now more than ever, their music stirs emotions with a profundity that feels religious, but without the stench of sanctimony. DAVE SEGAL

Available via SIFF and Ark Lodge

Our Mothers

Cesar Diaz's debut, the winner of the Cannes Film Festival Camera d'Or in 2019, is set in the aftermath of Guatemala's bloody 20-year civil war. It follows Ernesto, a young anthropologist who's determined to track down his father, a guerillero who disappeared during the war. "Díaz’s approach is plain and solid, like a well-built wooden chair before varnishing," wrote the New York Times' Glenn Kenny.

Available via SIFF

Police Beat

Police Beat, a fictional film I made with the director Robinson Devor (we also made Zoo), is also a documentary about a Seattle that's recovering from the dot-com crash of 2000 (a crash that sent Amazon's shares falling from nearly $100 apiece to $6—they're now around $2,400), and entering its first construction boom of the 21st century (between 2005 and 2008). The hero of my film, the police officer Z (played by the beautiful but sadly late Pape Sidy Niang), could actually afford a little Seattle house on his salary (around $45,000). The median price of houses in 2003 was a lot (about $300,000) but not out of reach for a middle-class immigrant with a stable job. Lastly, the film is a documentary about Seattle's beautiful and virid parks. How I love them all and wanted to film them all: Volunteer Park, Freeway Park, the Washington Park, Madison Park, the parks on either side of the Montlake Cut. So green, so urban, so natural. CHARLES MUDEDE

Available via The Stranger

RBG

All hail Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Better known as “RBG” to her fans (and “Bubby” to her grandkids), at 85 years old, the US Supreme Court justice still has a fierce intellect, a duty to the law, and an immense inner and physical strength. Over the long course of her career, RBG repeatedly defended the rights of everyone to live free from bias, but, as Supreme Court correspondent Nina Totenberg says, Ginsburg “quite literally changed life for women.” And she’s still doing it. With intimate interviews with family and friends, as well as RBG herself, the film captures the life of a woman with a heart none of us wants to stop ticking. KATIE HERZOG

Available via SIFF

Slay the Dragon

Barak Goodman and Chris Durrance's documentary investigates how gerrymandering has damaged our democracy, and how citizen-led activist groups have been crucial agents of change when bigger systems fail.

Available via SIFF and Ark Lodge

Spaceship Earth

Matt Wolf's oddly uplifting documentary tells the true story of Biosphere 2—a self-engineered replica of the Earth's ecosystem inspired by a project that began in the 1970s, and in which eight people (self-described "biospherians") attempted to quarantine themselves for two years in the early '90s. While the experiment was cut short, the fact that this film chronicles daily existence in the face of a life-threatening ecological disaster makes this a timely online release.

Available via SIFF and Ark Lodge

SPLIFF 2019 & 2020

A new vibe of stoner entertainment is emerging—witness the rise of Broad City, High Maintenance, and basically every TV show created on Viceland. And, most importantly, The Stranger presents SPLIFF, your new favorite film festival created by the stoned for the stoned. Because we can no longer congregate in person, we're rescreening the 2019 and 2020 festivals (the latter of which is hosted by Betty Wetter and Cookie Couture) online! Got some weed on hand? Check it out from the comfort of your home. All contributions received will be shared with the filmmakers.

Available via The Stranger

Thousand Pieces of Gold

Based on the novel by Ruthanne Lum McCunn (with a screenplay by novelist and filmmaker Anne Makepeace), this 1990 film follows a young Chinese woman (Rosalind Chao) whose family ships her to an Idaho mining town to be sold as a bride. To make matters worse, she's bought by a gross barkeeper in an Idaho mining town who forces her into prostitution.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

The Whistlers

Festival favorite Corneliu Porumboiu (The Treasure, Police, Adjective) delves into the noir genre, complete with a beautiful crook, a crooked inspector, and...a secret whistling language?

Available via SIFF

A White, White Day

In Hlynur Pálmason's follow-up to Winter Brothers, an off-duty police chief in a remote Icelandic town begins to suspect a local man of having had an affair with his late wife. In thriller-meets-Nordic-art-house fashion, the man becomes obsessed with finding the truth, at the expense of his (living) loved ones.

Available via SIFF

Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell

It's impossible to boil down the music of the late musician Arthur Russell, who died of AIDS in 1992, into a single genre, but no one is gonna disagree that he made some very good and wild moves with the cello. This documentary incorporates rare archival footage and commentary from Russell's family, friends, and collaborators, from Philip Glass to Allen Ginsberg, and will have you taking time away to dream and clean up your room.

Available via SIFF

The Wolf House (La Casa Lobo)

This eerie, dreamlike claymation fairytale is inspired by Colonia Dignidad, an isolated colony established in post-World War II Chile by emigrant Germans, which became a site for the internment, torture, and murder of dissidents during the military regime of General Augusto Pinochet in the 1970s. Filmmakers Joaquín Cociña and Cristóbal León imagine the film as a means of indoctrination made by the leader of the sect. The New York Times called it "visually stunning and horrifying."

Available via Northwest Film Forum

The Wonderland

On the day before her birthday, Akane meets the mysterious alchemist Hippocrates who brings her through a basement and into a fantastical world. Her guide soon reveals that the land is not what it seems; it becomes Akane’s job to bring back the rain and save the world from the evil Zan Gu. Keiichi Hara's anime features designs by Russian-born, Tokyo-based illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov.

Available via Grand Illusion

Thursday only