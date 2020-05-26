Stranger EverOut Presents: Takeout Tuesdays! A Selection of Sponsored Takeout Options for May 26–June 1

Happy Tuesday! Like we did last week, we've partnered with a selection of local restaurants and eateries to bring you this sponsored list of to-go options and deals available this week. Read on for details on everything from Levantine food to taco kits.

Corvus & Co.

"Corvus and Co is open again. We're here 7 days a week, for lunch and dinner. 11 am to 9 pm serving to-go craft cocktails, beer, wine, and Levantine-inspired food. You can view our menu and order directly through our website or call us at 206-420-8488. Swing by Corvus at 601 Broadway E Capitol Hill to pick up your order or have one of our staff deliver to your door. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest. We've missed you. Thanks for the love and support."

Daily 11 am-9 pm, 601 Broadway Ave E, 206-420-8488

El Camino

"El Camino is offering new menu items like our rockfish and shrimp ceviche, and mole negro torta! We proudly use only the freshest ingredients (organic and local whenever possible) to bring the vibrant flavors of Oaxaca and southern Mexico to the great Northwest. Also available: our famous margarita kits, beers, Jarritos, and wine! Order and pay online for curbside pickup. Delivery available."

Mon-Fri 4-9 pm, Sat 12-9 pm & Sun 12-5 pm, 607 N 35th St

Los Agaves

"Order curbside pickup from Los Agaves to experience flavors that combine old family recipes with Pacific Northwest ingredients! Offering breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Our specialties include all the classics of Mexican street food, including 'al pastor' tacos, handmade tamales, huaraches, tortas, and ceviche. Wash it down with a glass of horchata, or your favorite Mexican beer!"

Daily 7:30 am-5 pm, 1514 Pike Place Ave #7

South Town Pie

"South Town Pie is open for takeout—order and pay online and we’ll bring it out to your car! We’re also offering meal deals like the family meal deal (good for four people), which includes an 18″ two-topping pizza, a large house salad, and Rice Krispie dessert (Bonus! Add an 18″ cheese pizza for only $15, or a bottle of wine for $12!). Plus, you can now get beer and wine with your order! Also selling gift cards. Check our website for all the details."

Tues-Sat 12-9 pm, 8611 14th Ave S

Wildrose

"Taco Tuesdays at The WildRose 4-8 pm! Offering tacos and taco kits, plus beer, wine, White Claw, and margaritas to go. Order taking starts at 3:30, pickup begins at 4 pm. The WildRose is the oldest lesbian bar on the West Coast and has been at the heart of the Capitol Hill community for over 35 years. You can also support us here."

Tues 4-8 pm, 1021 E Pike St, 206-324-9210