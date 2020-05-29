This Week's Seattle Takeout & Delivery News: Manny’s Cans, Caffe Vita Reopens, Another Farmers Market Returns, and More

Georgetown Brewing Company via Facebook Georgetown Brewing 's wildly popular Manny's Pale Ale is now available in cans! Buy a case or two at the brewery or try your luck at your local grocery store, knowing that all proceeds will be donated to relief programs for service industry workers.

As far as your appetite is concerned, there's a lot to be excited about this week. We've rounded up newly reopened spots offering takeout and delivery, new specials, and other stuff you might like to know, from new omakase dinners from Sushi Kashiba to the return of the Queen Anne Farmers Market and Caffe Vita to a Sunday Funday Pop-Up at Citizen this Sunday. Read on for details, and check out our complete takeout and delivery directory and our ongoing list of to-go restaurant specials for more ideas.

REOPEN FOR TAKEOUT

Blazing Bagels

The Bellevue location of the local bagel shop is up and running again. Order stand-alone bagels, sandwiches, bagel dogs, and more for pickup through their website.

Caffe Vita

The Capitol Hill, Seward Park, Fremont, lower Queen Anne, Queen Anne Fiore, and Pioneer Square locations of the local coffee shop are back open for preordered pickups.

Great State Burger

Renee Erickson's classic burger joint chain is now serving breakfast and lunch every Monday-Friday for pickup and delivery.

Joe Chocolate Co.

As of Thursday, May 28, the chocolate factory and espresso bar is open from 9 am-2 pm, serving mochas and chocolate chunk cookies at Pike Place.

Le Panier

The always-busy-in-the-before-times French-style bakery is now open daily for curbside pickup and delivery from 7 am-5 pm.

Loulay

You can now preorder steak or vegetarian dinners from the downtown French restaurant through their website. They also have lunch options, spirits, wine, and beer to go.

Pappardelle’s Pasta

The Pike Place pasta shop is back open for Friday-Sunday pickup.

Sugar + Spoon

The U-District brick and mortar location of the ready-to-eat cookie dough purveyors has new limited hours from 12-7 pm daily. Shoot them a text to schedule a pickup time or order online for free next-day delivery.

The Tin Table

Your preordered ricotta gnocchi, meatloaf, mac and cheese, and other Tin Table offerings will be lowered down to you in a little basket when you stop by for pickup.

FARMERS MARKETS

Queen Anne Farmers Market

The Queen Anne Farmers Market reopened yesterday. As with the University District, Ballard, and West Seattle markets, shoppers are encouraged to wear masks, travel solo, leave pets at home, and sign a voluntary oath promising to keep a safe distance. Some vendors are offering preorders to limit shopping time.

NEW SPECIALS

Citizen

The Queen Anne cafe will mark its reopening with a pop-up and Northwest Harvest food drive at 10 am on Sunday in their outdoor beer garden. Wear a mask, keep your distance, and stop by to browse to-go goodies from Hello Robin, Tres Lecheria, and Rubinstein Bagels. Don't forget to bring canned food to donate.

Cues & Brews BBQ Bash for Frontline Foods Seattle

Jack's BBQ, Reuben's Brews, and Snohomish Pie Co. are teaming up for a dinner package on Saturday, May 30, benefiting Frontline Foods Seattle, a volunteer-led mission to feed those working on the frontlines. The parcel includes a four-course tasting menu from Jack’s BBQ and Snohomish Pie Company, an exclusive virtual Zoom dinner with the BBQ pitmasters and brewers (and your neighbors), and a four-beer pairing from Reuben's Brews for an extra $25.

Cupcake Royale

Pride month is early this year thanks to the bakery's rainbow cupcakes, available in stores and online.

Cure Cocktail

The cocktail and charcuterie spot's lead bartenders will teach you their mixology secrets in happy hour Zoom classes that come with cosmo, Moscow mule, old fashioned, mojito, or shot kits.

Dino's Tomato Pie

The pizza joint will be open for lunch from Friday, May 29-Sunday, May 31, starting at noon each day. Stop by to order takeout or order through Caviar.

Georgetown Brewing Company

Since reopening their doors last weekend, Georgetown Brewing has already sold upwards of 2,500 cases of their wildly popular Manny's Pale Ale, available in cans for the first time ever. Now, in addition to the supply they have at the brewery (there's a two-case limit per person, which can only be purchased onsite, while supplies last—we recommend calling ahead), you can also find cans at your local grocery store. They've compiled this list of participating stores, but be aware that these cans sell like hotcakes and may be sold out once you show up. Oh, and all proceeds will benefit relief programs for service industry workers.

Hama Hama Company

Local restaurant mavens and seafood queens Renee Erickson and Julia Sullivan will lead you on an oyster-shucking journey via Zoom on Saturday, May 30. The $75 package that comes along with the class includes four dozen oysters, including Pelican, Hama Hama, Blue Pool, and Sea Cow varietals, along with Henrietta Red Green Curry Butter and other optional add-ons.

No Anchor

From 12-5 pm, Thursday-Saturday, you can order things like fennel-cured boar sandwiches and smoked potato salad for lunch from the Belltown beer bar.

Revel

Rachel Yang's Asian street food-inspired restaurant is spilling the beans on their secret sauces. You can now order bottles of their salty, fishy, savory, and spicy condiments.

Sushi Kashiba

Seattle sushi pioneer Shiro Kashiba, who's credited with bringing sushi to Seattle in the 1960s, is offering takeout omakase (which at $100 per person comes with 10 pieces of sushi, nine pieces of sashimi, his signature black cod and tamago dishes, and a side of rice) at his Pike Place restaurant.

CLOSURES

The Burgundian

The Tangletown craft beer bar has closed, but they urge you to support their friends over at Bottleworks and Brouwer's Cafe, both of which are still open for takeout.

Sémillon Bakery & Café

Debbie Nam's French-style bakery will close its doors forever. However, they say that "a different shop will be opening in our old space soon with some of our old recipes and a bunch of new offerings."

UPCOMING SPECIALS & OPENINGS

Addo

Inspired by William Speidel’s classic cookbooks, Addo's You Can't Eat Mt. Rainier series is back, bringing $65 Saturday meals (starting June 6) to enjoy at home that highlight different eras in the Seattle restaurant scene.

i5 Pho

The fast-casual noodle joint will donate 20% of takeout orders to Food Lifeline on June 2.

PCC Central District

The latest outpost of the community food market will open in the Central District on June 17.

Temple Pastries

Starting in June, Christina Wood's pop-up bakery will start doing weekly pastry box pickups with two options: a TGIF Sweets box on Fridays and a Weekend Survival box with a mix of savory and sweet items, a jar of jam, and a six-ounce bag of Broadcast coffee on Saturdays.