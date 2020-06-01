The 38 Best Social Distancing-Friendly Things To Do in Seattle This Week: June 1-4, 2020 A Savage Love Livestream, a Virtual La Fonda Concert, and More Top Picks

Dan Savage's beloved sex advice column and podcast Savage Love has gone live before, but never on the interwebs! All proceeds from Thursday's virtual event will be donated to Northwest Harvest.

In addition to supporting black-owned businesses in Seattle, educating yourself through anti-racism resources, and donating to social justice causes, here are our picks for the best social distancing friendly things to do this week on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms—from Dan Savage's Savage Love Livestream to The Moth StorySLAM, and from a virtual Nectar concert with La Fonda to a celebration of the re-issue of Louis Chu’s classic novel Eat a Bowl of Tea. Find even more events on our complete streaming events calendar, and check back on Friday for a roundup of the best local virtual events this weekend.

MONDAY

The Stranger Presents: Collide-O-Scope

The mind-melting video compilation extravaganza also known as Collide-O-Scope will stream obscure oddities from film, VHS, music videos, and other forms of media live on the internet.

‘Inside Man’ Netflix Premiere

In advance of their debuting the latest Spike Lee joint (Da 5 Bloods, a Vietnam War movie starring Chadwick Boseman, coming June 12) Netflix has just added what is probably Lee's most (for lack of a better word) "Pop" movie. That's not to say Inside Man isn't thoughtful, carefully considered, and most of all very well-acted (thank you, Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Jodie Foster). It's very much all those things! But it's all those things in service of a potboiler bank heist plot. So when you stack it up against Do the Right Thing or BlackKklansman or Malcolm X or 25th Hour, it may seem sort of slight by comparison. But when you're watching it? It's a remarkably tight thriller that grabs you from frame one and tries to stop you from taking a breath until the end credits start rolling. BOBBY ROBERTS

KNKX Presents Northwest Music Mondays

Tune into live jazz from the Thomas Marriott Quartet (featuring Thomas Marriott on trumpet, Jeff Jason on bass, Marc Seales on piano, and John Bishop on drums).

SH*T GOLD

Velocity invites artists from all media and genres to contribute up to five minutes of risky material to this very supportive virtual open mic night.

Eric Cervini - The Deviant's War

Historian Eric Cervini uncovers the little-known history of the fight for gay rights a generation before Stonewall. Join him for a virtual reading.

TUESDAY

Crosscut Talks Virtual Sessions: A Conversation with Governor Inslee

Governor Jay Inslee will go live with Crosscut's Donna Blankinship to share the latest on Washington's response to COVID-19.

Ghost School: Bring Out Your Dead - Mourning Customs

Join Paranormal Investigator Ross Allison as he offers instruction on a variety of ghostly subjects.

Lunch-and-Learn: Propaganda vs. Fake News

John Silva from the News Literacy Project will break down the difference between propaganda and fake news to help you stay reliably informed by the flood of headlines in your feed. He'll be joined by the Holocaust Center for Humanity's Marcy Bloom and Carl Shutoff.

Queer Community Conversations: Supporting Homeless LGBTQ Youth

Gay City and YouthCare will lead this virtual discussion about ways to support homeless LGBTQ+ youth during COVID-19.

Vivian Lee: Solving America’s Health Care Crisis

Vivian Lee dissects the many flaws of the U.S. healthcare system (and presents some possible solutions) in her book The Long Fix. Join her for a virtual Town Hall talk.

2020 Strikes Again: Murder Hornets

Have you heard of the murder hornets recently found in the Pacific Northwest? They're responsible for 30 to 50 deaths per year in Japan, and they pose a major threat to honeybee populations. Learn all about them in this virtual Science in the City.

Life on the Margins S1E4

Kert Lin, host of the podcast Life on the Margins, will shed light on recent local instances of racism against Asians in relation to COVID-19, featuring Chinatown-International District community activist Matt Chan.

Shouting About Normal People

Third Place Books staffers will gush over Sally Rooney's best-selling novel Normal People, its steamy Hulu TV adaptation, and possibly the Instagram account dedicated to Connell's chain.

WEDNESDAY

Talk and Meditation Session with hackedepicciotto

Indie music legends Danielle de Picciotto and Alexander Hacke will perform live from their studio in Berlin. They'll follow up with an interview and meditation session.

Virtual Civic Cocktail with Mayor Jenny Durkan and Paul Guppy

For this virtual edition of Civic Cocktail, Mayor Jenny Durkan will discuss what needs to happen for cities to reopen, and what she thinks the new normal will look like post-COVID-19. Meanwhile, Washington Policy Center's Paul Guppy will explore the economic ramifications of reopening.

Virtual Silent Reading Party

The first worldwide silent-reading party was such a huge success that we're making it weekly. Every Wednesday at 6 pm we're going to throw these parties, at least until stay-at-home is over. Attendees at the first Zoom silent-reading party included famous actors, writers, composers, artists, families, teenagers doing their homework, people staring into space listening to the music because it was just so beautiful, cats, and even one household on Orcas Island that was eating dinner and decided to broadcast the reading party as their background music. (What a brilliant idea!) It wasn't just a great party to be at. Behind the scenes, this was a roaring success as well. The Stranger brought in revenue from the reading party for the first time ever, our musician Paul Matthew Moore made ten times more on Venmo tips than he's ever made in the tip jar at the Sorrento (thank you for your generosity—he deserves it!), and hundreds of people at the party have written us emails, clamoring for more. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

Virtual Town Hall with Pramila Jayapal

Washington representative Pramila Jayapal will discuss her appointment to Bernie Sanders's and Joe Biden's Unity Task Force as co-chair of the healthcare group, and her leadership in Congress during these unprecedented times.

SIFF Movie Club: Thunder Road - Virtual Q&A

Watch Jim Cummings's Thunder Road, an adaptation of his award-winning short film about a provincial police officer who loses his grip after the death of his beloved mother and attempts to cope with a rebellious daughter, a divorce, and a troublesome viral video. Then, join a virtual discussion with SIFF.

Pedro the Lion

Seattle band Pedro the Lion, whose album Phoenix was described by Jasmyne Keimig as "big-dick-quasi-emo-indie-rock," will play solo sets on Twitch every Wednesday for a while.

Eat a Bowl of Tea: Celebrating an American Classic

Join authors Shawn Wong, Jeffery Paul Chan, and King-Kok Cheung for a virtual celebration of the re-issue of Louis Chu’s classic novel Eat a Bowl of Tea, where they'll join in a panel discussion about the legacy of Asian American literature.

Hand in Hand: A Collaboration in Fiber and Poetry

Fiber artist Maura Donegan and poet, performer, and playwright Daemond Arrindell will explore the intersections between visual art and poetry through their collaborative artwork (titled "Handmade Tale") featured in the Fiber 2020 group exhibition.

THURSDAY

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

One of life’s greatest tragedies is that Linda Ronstadt’s singing voice—a once-in-a-millennium instrument of good in this wicked world—has been silenced due to her struggles with Parkinson’s. That's made clear by directors Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman in Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, largely thanks to the numerous clips of Ronstadt's performances they squeeze into the documentary's 95 minutes. Emmylou Harris, in one of the film's most powerful and vulnerable moments, is reduced to tears when she’s reminded her friend can’t ever sing again. And when you hear Ronstadt performing everything from Buddy Holly to Gilbert and Sullivan, chances are you’ll cry too. This free one-week-only engagement is made possible by the Bright Focus Foundation, and includes a special intro from producer James Keach. ROBERT HAM

Movie Madness University Online: Suspiria

For its second online class in the curriculum, Hollywood Theatre's Community Programmer Anthony Hudson leads a seminar on Suspiria—but not the lurid fever-dream original from Dario Argento. No, this class is focused on the lurid fever-dream remake by Luca Guadagnino. Sure, the original is going to get brought up (how could you not) but Hudson will discuss what other influences are in Guadagnino's work, and investigate the mythology within the movie. Tuition cost doesn't include access to the film, but Movie Madness University films are available to rent on major VOD services for $5 or less. BOBBY ROBERTS

New Directors Panel

Join a Zoom conversation with SIFF New Directors Competition Committee Maryna Ajaja, Justine Barda, Laura Good, and Stan Shields as they discuss the importance of the competition, get into their selection processes, and talk about some of their favorite films from years past.

Bale Breaker: An Immersive Online Experience

Order a flight and raffle tickets for pickup on June 3-4, then head home to tune in to a live Zoom event.

High Dive Concert: Jupe Jupe

Minor-key New Wave rockers Jupe Jupe will play live on High Dive's virtual stage.

Let's Stay In Together

New York's Apollo Theater has rescheduled its June 2 virtual fundraising concert in light of #TheShowMustBePaused (an initiative meant to put a one-day hold on music industry events—virtual and otherwise—in solidarity with George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other black and brown Americans killed by police). Join them on June 4 for sets from Dionne Warwick, Gary Clark Jr., Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley, Kool & the Gang, DJ D-NICE, and other big stars who have performed at the iconic venue.

Live on KEXP at Home: Porridge Radio

Dance to British indie-rock band Porridge Radio live on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Nectar Virtual Concert Series presents: La Fonda

Sister-led sextet La Fonda will whisk you away with their dreamy jams full of '60s "surf-esque" guitars and swoony synths.

Stumptown Revival: A Livestream Benefit Concert

Sendero Provisions presents this COVID-19 relief concert with funds aimed directly at small businesses, non-profits, and independent artists both in Portland and statewide. And they're not playing around either, putting together a lineup of local all-stars that includes Blitzen Trapper, Ezra Bell, Charley Crockett, Houndmouth, and an interview with Portugal. The Man. They're looking to raise at least $50,000 before the stream closes down, so if you enjoy the fruits of our scene's labor, and you have the coin to kick down, why not help yourself to a damn fine concert and help Sendero reach their goal? BOBBY ROBERTS

Are We Going To Be OK? – Education Edition with Jerome Hunter

This episode of the KUOW podcast Are We Going to Be OK? will explore education, gender, and "innovative possibilities for youth engagement" during the COVID-19 crisis.

Dance & Tell

In the first episode of this new series with Whim W'Him dancer Jim Kent and board member Natalie Sandoval, learn about Whim W’Him's 11th season (which includes an online streaming service called IN-with-WHIM) and enjoy some interview clips and physically distant dance creations.

Savage Love Livestream

The Stranger's own sex advice columnist, podcaster, pundit, and public speaker Dan Savage will answer your most intimate quandaries in a live virtual edition of Savage Love. All proceeds will be donated to local food distribution organization Northwest Harvest.

Blowing the Whistle on the Hanford Nuclear Site

The most contaminated site in the U.S. is just a few miles from the Columbia River, where 56 million gallons of radioactive waste sits in leaky underground tanks. Learn about cleanup efforts from Tom Mueller, Tom Carpenter, and Washington AG Bob Ferguson.

The Moth StorySLAM - Seattle

Listeners of The Moth know the deal: each storyslammer has a short period of time to tell a compelling story, whether poignant, funny, tragic, or edifying. This night's raconteurs are the top slammers from the previous ten months, so they're sure to be unmissable. This one's a virtual event.

Quarantine Write-In with Anna Vodicka

Local author Anna Vodicka will help you get out of your writing rut with a Zoom event where you can connect with other writers and get inspired by prompts.

ALL WEEK

Lincoln Center Dance Week

The Lincoln Center's week-long retrospective features more than 40 years of iconic dances performed by companies from all over the world on the Lincoln Center campus in New York. It also offers the chance to take online classes with the Juilliard School, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and New York City Ballet.

artsavesme.org Website Launch

Local event producers One Reel (the original organizers of Bumbershoot) will launch its new website showcasing work by local artists, meant to bring hope in the midst of COVID-19.