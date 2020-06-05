The 42 Best Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: June 5-7, 2020 #BlackLivesMatter Protests, Pride Month Events, and More Top Picks

Spectrum Dance Theatre via Facebook Spectrum Dance Theatre's 2017 piece Shot is a moving response to the long history of violence against black Americans. It's available to watch in full on YouTube.

Looking for ways to support the Black Lives Matter movement this weekend? Our resistance & solidarity guide has lots of info in the way of events (like a march with Doctors for Justice this Saturday), reading materials, ways to donate to social justice causes, resources for protestors, and more. We've also rounded up our picks for movies to watch at home, which includes several films highlighting black lives and movements, as well as a guide to supporting black music artists in Seattle. If you're looking for even more options for things to do this weekend, see below for our picks of virtual happenings in every genre, from Phinney's Pride Rainbow Hop to MoPOP's Seattle Pride Drag Show, and from a Black Lives Matter concert with Parisalexa to a YouTube graduation ceremony featuring the Obamas, Condoleezza Rice, and Beyoncé. For even more options, check out our complete streaming events calendar.

BLACK VOICES

Dear Class of 2020

YouTube is hosting a virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020, featuring commencement addresses from Barack and Michelle Obama and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, plus live performances from major names like BTS, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé.

Saturday

Solitude Social Club

Hugo House's bookish happy hour will give the digital floor to guest writers every Friday evening. This week, tune in to hear how poet Major Jackson (Roll Deep, The Absurd Man) and writer Ed Pavlić (Let It Be Broke) are finding happiness and meaning through literature during this period of isolation.

Friday

All Blues presents Stephanie Anne Johnson

Tacoma-bred R&B/soul artist Stephanie Anne Johnson (who was featured on the 2013 season of The Voice) will perform a live solo set on the KNKX Public Radio show All Blues.

Friday

2(06) The Break

In honor of Black Music Month, Central District black arts space Wa Na Wari presents a seven-episode series that puts a spin (this will become a pun in mere moments) on livestreamed DJ sessions you might've seen on the Instagram pages of artists like Questlove and DJ D-Nice recently. Each week, local hip-hop enthusiast Jazmyn Scott will pair two Pacific Northwest hip-hop DJs and task them with spinning a decade-specific set, from the 1980s to the present. This edition will focus on women in hip-hop.

Saturday

Marshall Hugh & Eric Blu Martin

This edition of the Work From Home Seattle livestreamed music series will feature Marshall Hugh (frontman of local funk/hip-hop band Marshall Law) and Eric Blu Martin (of Eric Blu & The Soul Revue).

Friday

Parisalexa

In 2018, former Stranger staffer Amber Cortes wrote, "At only 19, Parisalexa already has the sophisticated voice and performance chops of many musicians twice her age. Her setup is simple—keyboards, vocal loops, maybe a guitar—but the effect is striking. And it's worth listening to every spellbinding word (some of which she makes up on the spot)." Join her for a livestreamed set on Nectar's virtual stage. All donations will benefit Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County.

Friday

A Sunday with Clinton Fearon #5

Jamaica-born, Seattle-based reggae legend Clinton Fearon (of the Boogie Brown Band) will perform songs live on Facebook.

Sunday

Shot

Spectrum Dance Theatre's 2017 piece Shot begins with a reading of names of unarmed black Americans who had recently been murdered across the country. As the dance/theater performance continues, images and videos of police violence are projected over the dancers. Watch it in full on YouTube.

Friday-Sunday

Dr. Beverly Tatum (Rebroadcast)

Town Hall will rebroadcast a 2017 talk with Beverly Tatum, famous writer on segregation and race, in which she speaks about approaches to integration and communication across racial and ethnic boundaries.

Saturday

Ijeoma Oluo: So You Want to Talk About Race (Rebroadcast)

So You Want to Talk About Race—the breakout book by Seattle-based writer, speaker, and emerging social-media icon Ijeoma Oluo—offers a fresh, compassionate, often witty approach to helping us have productive conversations about race and navigate these turbulent times. Drawing from a well of personal experience as a black woman with deep and intimate ties to the white world, Oluo distinguishes herself as a relatable yet nuanced commentator on a subject that so many others have tried less successfully to take on. It’s evident that she knows her theory, but she doesn’t get mired in the academic debates, instead offering vivid anecdotes from life on the front lines as well as practical advice that both longtime students of race in America as well as newcomers to the field will find useful. DEEPA BHANDARU

Friday

The Jack Straw Reading Series

The 24th annual Jack Straw Reading Series will take place on Facebook Live, starting tonight and lasting through the end of June. Catch weekly readings of poetry, prose, fiction, and creative nonfiction from the 2020 Jack Straw Writers (kicking off this weekend with Maisha Banks Manson, Elaina Ellis, Wryly T. McCutchen, and Ebo Barton) hosted by former Seattle Civic Poet Anastacia-Reneé.

Friday

Know Your Vote: What is Democracy in America?

Gennette Cordova, founder of the nonprofit Lorraine House (an organization focused on "empowering women through art, activism and philanthropy") will give a talk on the reality of voter suppression, how to make informed decisions about candidates, and other topics related to our current democracy. Hosted by the Northwest African American Museum.

Saturday

Michael Bennett: Things That Make White People Uncomfortable

Former Stranger editor-in-chief Tricia Romano called Michael Bennett "the best Seahawk," and for good reason. In addition to being a Super Bowl champ, a three-time Pro Bowler, and one of the best defensive ends in the country, Michael Bennet is a powerful voice in the Black Lives Matter movement, and also a fucking hilarious person. (Remember that time he stole a police bike and rode it around CenturyLink stadium to celebrate winning the 2015 NFC championship?) In his new memoir Things that Make White People Uncomfortable, co-written by Dave Zirin, Bennett recounts the path that led him to where he is now and articulates his thoughts about racial dynamics in the country. Though the title seems confrontational, he knows what he's doing with it. “I believe you need to be uncomfortable to become comfortable with different people,” he told Lois Nam at the Undefeated. RICH SMITH

Sunday

Physical Distancing Intimate Conversations

This special edition of the virtual conversation series Physical Distancing Intimate Conversations with local choreographer/dancer/curator Dani Tirrell will explore the mobilization of black voices and methods of organizing. Representatives from the Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County will join.

Sunday

Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism

CNN and Sesame Street will host a family-focused virtual town hall featuring discussions on racism, the recent nationwide protests, and embracing diversity.

Saturday

Race Matters - America in Crisis

KCTS will forgo their regular schedule to air a special PBS NewsHour program focused on police brutality and the deep systemic racial disparities in the American economy and education, criminal justice, housing, and healthcare systems, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday

#BLACKLIVESMATTER PROTESTS

Doctors for Justice March

Healthcare workers and advocates will march from First Hill to Seattle Center to demand ending police violence against marginalized communities and protestors; redirecting funds from law enforcement toward harm-prevention programs; and increasing police accountability.

Saturday (First Hill)

Everett Stands Against Racism

Everett allies can gather with their anti-racist signs on Broadway between Everett Ave and 22nd St.

Friday (Everett)

Get Your Knees Off Our Neck: Rally & Teach In

Stand with the black community in Seattle and beyond at this rally and teach-in organized by Africatown Seattle.

Friday (Central District)

Maple Leaf Park Protest

Bring noisemakers to a rally for black lives in Maple Leaf.

Friday (Maple Leaf)

March for Black Lives

This march will go from West Seattle's Admiral Junction in the Alaska Junction in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

Saturday (West Seattle)

Mukilteo Peaceful Protest

youth leaders of the north will stand at the helm of this solidarity demonstration at the Mukilteo Library.

Sunday (Mukilteo)

Peaceful Black Lives Matter Protest #JusticeForGeorge

Protestors will march from the University of Puget Sound Fieldhouse to Wright Park, where they'll hold a peaceful protest in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other black Americans killed by the police.

Sunday (Tacoma)

Peaceful Protest Honoring Black Lives Lost

Black Lives Matter - Shoreline will host a solidarity protest in Cromwell Park. Those concerned about public health can join a car parade starting at 12:30 pm.

Saturday (Shoreline)

Rally for Black Lives in North Seattle

This peaceful rally aims to challenge residents of North Seattle to hold their precinct accountable for the death of Charleena Lyles, a black woman murdered by an SPD officer in the Sand Point neighborhood in 2017 when she called for help reporting an attempted burglary. The organizers are demanding the redistribution of funds allocated to the SPD to community-based health and safety programs and the termination of prosecution of protestors.

Saturday (Sand Point)

Ravenna Rally & Protest

Denizens of Ravenna will hold a rally for black lives along NE 65th Ave, starting at 65th and 25th Ave NE.

Friday (Ravenna)

We Want to Live: March for Black Lives and to End Violence

This South Seattle march starting at Othello Park and ending at the Rainier Beach Safeway encourages protestors to wear black to advocate for ending racist police violence.

Sunday (Beacon Hill)

PRIDE MONTH EVENTS

Pride Rainbow Hop

The eighth-annual PhinneyWood Pride Rainbow Hop can't host its usual festivities, but shops along Greenwood Avenue will decorate their windows and sidewalks with rainbows to celebrate inclusivity. Families can also look forward to virtual storytimes with the Greenwood library, a drag show with Cookie Couture, and other such fun.

Saturday

Rock For Pride 2020 - At Home Edition

Local musicians and drag performers like Jack Mozie, Sarah Toce, Aleksa Manila, Gaysha Starr, Latinrose, and others will perform live online in honor of Pride month.

Sunday

OTHER EVENTS

Auktion 2.0

This weekend is your last chance to get in on the National Nordic Museum's virtual auction, which features experience-based auction packages that you can look forward to using once it's safe to go out into the world like normal again.

Friday-Saturday

Virtual Moving History XI – Sticky Shed Syndrome Part 1

This week's installment of the Moving Image Preservation of Puget Sound's archival video series will feature an educational video about sticky shed, one of the contamination affiliations that can commonly befall magnetic media video and audio tapes. Inspired by the NWFF's currently streaming My Sight is Lined with Visions: 1990s Asian American Film & Video, the video focuses on content created by and about Asian Americans in the Pacific Northwest.

Sunday

We are One: A Global Film Festival

New York's Tribeca Enterprises will show selections from film festivals around the world—including Cannes, Sundance, and the Toronto International Film Festival—on YouTube. They'll also show comedy performances and panel discussions, like a conversation with John Waters and Albert Serra on Sunday. It's free, but know that all donations will be given to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 relief funds.

Friday-Sunday

Earshot Jazz Live at The Forum: Francesco Crosara Trio

Eclectic pianist Francesco Crosara and his trio (Farko Dosumov on electric bass and D’Vonne Lewis on drums) will take the virtual stage.

Saturday

Nectar Virtual Concert Series: The Hasslers & Navid Eliot

Americana/alt-country band the Hasslers will play bluesy, lovelorn songs with support from local singer-songwriter Navid Eliot.

Saturday

Selections from Rachmaninov Symphony No. 2

Rachmaninov's music generally causes audiences to melt into sopping puddles of their own feelings, and the Second Symphony is no different in this regard. The whole thing is a violet-tinted croon sung in strings and weepy woodwinds, and if you can just allow yourself to sit back in your chair, let your eyes soften for a bit, and think of the one who got away, then the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, conducted in this program by James Feddeck, will lead you down a gentle path of watercolor memories. The stirring finale, however, will jolt you back to the present, feeling fully refreshed. Alongside this emotional reverie, one of the symphony's bass clarinet players, Angelique Poteat, will present a new cello concerto inspired by the environs of the Pacific Northwest. RICH SMITH

Saturday-Sunday

Sturgill Simpson Live from The Ryman Auditorium

Alt-country superstar Sturgill Simpson will perform an hour-long set from Nashville's otherwise empty Ryman Auditorium.

Friday

Tekla Waterfield & Jeff Fielder

Seattle-based singer-songwriter Tekla Waterfield will play her indie-folk tunes live on the internet alongside her husband, Jeff Fielder.

Friday

Full Moon

The face of the moon will be illuminated on the opposite side of the Earth as the Sun. Fun fact: Some early Native American tribes called the June full moon the strawberry moon, because it signaled the time of year to gather ripening fruit.

Friday

Washington State Parks Free Day

Washington State Parks will be free to enter on National Trails Day. Please take proper safety precautions and do not crowd the parks.

Saturday

Pacific Northwest Ballet Streaming Series

Pacific Northwest Ballet had to cancel several anticipated performances this season due to COVID-19, including Alejandro Cerrudo's One Thousand Pieces. Now, the company is releasing dress rehearsals of the shows (followed by Q&As) on their Facebook and YouTube channels in a series that will last through the end of June. This weekend, it's Waiting at the Station, recorded at the final dress rehearsal in September of 2013. (It'll stay viewable through next Wednesday.)

Friday-Sunday

Quarantine Book Club: 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie'

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie is a captivating story of betrayal. Modern Library lists it as one of the 100 best novels of the 20th century. It was eventually made into a movie starring Maggie Smith, who won a best actress Oscar for playing Miss Jean Brodie. At the end of the four weeks, we will watch the movie together, and compare it to the book. I just taught The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie as a book-club class at Hugo House over the course of four weeks this past winter, and it went really well, all the students loved the book, and one of them, amazingly, was the bestselling novelist Maria Semple, who said afterward: "Christopher’s passion and insight left me near-delirious with an excitement and optimism I’ve since carried into all my reading and writing.” I loved teaching this class so much, and I want to make it accessible to as many people as possible, so I'm offering it at a fraction of the cost of similar classes elsewhere, and (just like we do the silent-reading party) on a sliding scale. Pay what you can. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

Saturday

Tasveer Book Club

The local South Asian arts organization Tasveer will host its first-ever virtual book club, kicking off with a discussion of The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy (who also wrote The God of Small Things).

Sunday

artsavesme.org Website Launch

Local event producers One Reel (the original organizers of Bumbershoot) will launch its new website showcasing work by local artists, meant to bring hope in the midst of COVID-19.

Friday-Sunday