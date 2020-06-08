The 29 Best Social Distancing-Friendly Things To Do in Seattle This Week: June 8-11, 2020 A QTPOC Video Podcast, an Instagram Drag Show, and More Top Picks

The Living Room via Facebook Tune in Wednesday to a livestreamed version of Living Room , the video podcast hosted by local queer black dancers Randy Ford, J Mase III, and Dani Tirrell.

In addition to supporting black-owned businesses and artists in Seattle, educating yourself through anti-racism resources, and donating to social justice causes, here are our picks for the best social distancing friendly things to do this week on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms—from a talk on systemic injustice with Hannah Arendt and Vilem Flusser to a conversation between David Byrne and Seattle Repertory Theatre's Braden Abraham, and from a KEXP YouTube concert with Perfume Genius to MoPOP's Drag Queen Instagram Live. Find even more events on our complete streaming events calendar and our resistance & solidarity calendar, and check back on Friday for a roundup of the best local virtual events this weekend.

MONDAY

Atlas Obscura: The Hidden Lives of Owls

Atlas Obscura naturalist Leigh Calvez will give an online presentation of the wisest of nocturnal predators. She'll cover everything from owl-watching to avian science.

Digital Salon: Unsettling the Apparatus

Hannah Arendt and Vilem Flusser (two Jewish philosophers who fled Nazi rule in Europe for the US and Brazil, respectively) will discuss issues like systemic racism, political corruption, and anti-Semitism in this live conversation on Zoom.

World Oceans Day Virtual Clean Up!

Spend World Oceans Day picking up trash in your neighborhood or at your nearest beach. Before you dispose of your trash, snap a selfie with it and post it on social media and tag @OrcaMonth. Then, join Puget Soundkeeper and the Whale & Dolphin Conservation team for an Instagram Live chat (which will later be posted on IGTV) on marine debris and how it affects the health of our Southern Resident orcas.

Write with Hugo House with Brett Hamill

Beacon Hill denizen Brett Hamil, the host of the beloved politically focused talk show The Seattle Process, will lead this virtual writing workshop by prompting an "evocative opening topic" for students to work with. After a period of silent writing, students can share their work out loud.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY

'The Goonies' Followed by 'Space Jam'

Stock your car with snacks and cruise down to Shelton for a family-friendly drive-in double-feature of The Goonies and Space Jam.

TUESDAY

Del Toro and his Ibero-American Influences

This virtual class will explore the Latin American and Spanish art, films, and literature that have inspired Guillermo del Toro's films, from Pan's Labyrinth to The Shape of Water.

20/21 Youth Poet Laureate Release

Wei-Wei Lee, Seattle Arts & Lectures' 2019/20 Youth Poet Laureate, will celebrate the release of her first collection, In the Footsteps of a Thousand Griefs, tonight. Tune in for a livestreamed reading.

The Joyce Girl

Annabel Abbs's debut biography The Joyce Girl follows Lucia Joyce, the daughter of James Joyce and Nora Barnacle, through 1920s Paris, chronicling her life as an artist and dancer. She'll join Town Hall for a live virtual reading and discussion.

Lunch-and-Learn: Real Nazis of the Northwest with Knute Berger

Have you heard of William Dudley Pelley, the pre-WWII fascist who headquartered his presidential campaign in Washington State with the hopes of becoming "America's Hitler?" Crosscut's Knute Berger will tell you all about him and other major players in West Coast Nazism in this virtual talk with Holocaust Center for Humanity.

WEDNESDAY

Creative Conversations: David Byrne

Former Talking Heads frontman and wobbly-dance-moves icon David Byrne, whose critically adored disco musical Here Lies Love came to Seattle Rep back in 2017, will join Artistic Director Braden Abraham for a virtual chat.

Virtual Silent Reading Party

The first worldwide silent-reading party was such a huge success that we're making it weekly. Every Wednesday at 6 pm we're going to throw these parties, at least until stay-at-home is over. Attendees at the first Zoom silent-reading party included famous actors, writers, composers, artists, families, teenagers doing their homework, people staring into space listening to the music because it was just so beautiful, cats, and even one household on Orcas Island that was eating dinner and decided to broadcast the reading party as their background music. (What a brilliant idea!) It wasn't just a great party to be at. Behind the scenes, this was a roaring success as well. The Stranger brought in revenue from the reading party for the first time ever, our musician Paul Matthew Moore made ten times more on Venmo tips than he's ever made in the tip jar at the Sorrento (thank you for your generosity—he deserves it!), and hundreds of people at the party have written us emails, clamoring for more. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

Resilient Visions Festival 2020

See fiction, nonfiction, and experimental work by media students of UW Bothell and Jinan University in this one-day virtual festival. Proceeds from this and every other Northwest Film Forum virtual event in June will be donated to Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County and other organizations that fight racism in Seattle and beyond.

SIFF Movie Club: At the End of the Tunnel

When At the End of the Tunnel premiered at SIFF in 2018, Charles Mudede wrote, "As Americans, we have completely forgotten how to make great crime thrillers. And this is exactly what we find in every scene, moment, and line of the Argentinian film At the End of the Tunnel: a superb crime thriller. Directed by Rodrigo Grande, the film concerns an elaborate bank heist, a broken man and his traumatized dog, and a nosy stripper and her traumatized daughter. The timing of the plot’s many twists and surprises is just perfect, and its interior spaces (living room, kitchen, bedroom, basement, tunnel) and exteriors (overgrown garden, city streets) are filled with shadows. What is the man in the wheelchair up to? Is the stripper his friend or foe? What is the little girl whispering to the dog? This is how you do it, goddammit!" After watching the film on your own, join SIFF programmer Hebe Tabachnik, writer/director Rodrigo Grande, actor Pablo Echarri, and producer Vanessa Ragone for a virtual Q&A.

Virtual Planetarium Show: Astrobiology in the Solar System

Learn about the moons in our solar system and recent astronomy discoveries from Pacific Science Center educators, then go for a social distancing walk after dark to see if you can apply your newfangled knowledge.

Dave Matthews Band Drive-In

Every Wednesday evening, Birkenstock-rock legend and #1 dad bod Dave Matthews and his band will rebroadcast full-length concerts from the before times. This week, they'll show last summer's concert at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in Florida while raising awareness for the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit that provides legal representation to prisoners who may have been wrongly convicted of crimes, poor prisoners without effective representation, and others who may have been denied a fair trial.

The Living Room Seattle

Local queer black dancers/performers Randy Ford, J Mase III, and Dani Tirrell host this video podcast highlighting QTPOC artists and community leaders. This time, they'll talk about fashion, politics, pop culture, sexuality, health, religion, and whatever else springs to the table, as well as "who the hell [they] are and how [they] move in the world!"

Political Gabfest Live

The hosts of Slate's Political Gabfest podcast are touting this livestreamed episode as "the best online show you will see this month." It'll feature Emily Bazelon of the New York Times Magazine, John Dickerson, a correspondent for CBS's 60 Minutes, and David Plotz of Business Insider, plus a preview conversation about John Dickerson’s new book, The Hardest Job in the World: The American Presidency.

2019–20 Hugo Fellows Mid-Year Reading

The 2019–20 Hugo House Fellows (Joyce Chen, Shelby Handler, Piper Lane, Sasha LaPointe, Abi Pollokoff, and Jen Soriano) will read their latest work.

Write with Hugo House with Jeanine Walker

Writers in the Schools' Jeanine Walker will lead a virtual poetry class (although non-poets are welcome, too) using generative prompts. After a short warm-up, the class will read two poems and write in response to them. Students will leave the class with two or three drafts.

THURSDAY

Happy Hour: Virtual Planetarium

Mix up your favorite cocktail and join Pacific Science Center experts Marshall Styczinski, Katy K., and Sarah Wyer as they take you on a visual journey through constellations and planet mythology.

GROUNDED

BIG BLDG's cozy weekly music series invites local artists to play live on Facebook. The June 11 show will feature Nicolle Swims of the Black Ends.

Live on KEXP at Home: Perfume Genius

Sean Nelson wrote, "When 'genius' is right there in your band name, you’re going to have to deliver. Fortunately, Mike Hadreas figured out how to summon the goods. The first two records were real good, but Perfume Genius achieved a glory on 2014’s Too Bright that only grew more glorious on this year’s No Shape. If there’s any justice, he’ll be carried out of [the 2017] Block Party on a team of white stallions." Join the artist for a special performance of songs from his new album, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately.

Nectar Virtual Concert Series Presents: Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints

Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints will provide you with swing, country, and rock-inspired originals on Nectar's YouTube channel.

Drag Queen Instagram Live

MoPOP's Instagram Live series will spotlight pop-culture-obsessed local drag queens and kings every Thursday in June.

Opening Night

Broadway fanatics can join musical theater stars for a virtual gathering filled with songs, scenes, and more from this past year. Highlights include a performance of Stephen Sondheim's Company with Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, and the rest of the cast, plus a monologue from The Sound Inside with Mary-Louise Parker.

Matt Ortile with Ashley C. Ford: The Groom Will Keep His Name

In his new book of essays, Filipino American author and Catapult editor Matt Ortile recounts the xenophobia he experienced growing up in Las Vegas, and how taking the name of his white husband made him believe for a time that it would help him "belong in America." Join him for a live reading with Town Hall.

Virtual It's About Time Writers' Reading Series

Hear new works from local writers Kristen Millares Young, Jean Ferruzola, and Kirsten Sundberg Lunstrum in this Seattle Public Library series.

Print Show: Online Group Exhibit

Need some new art on your walls? For the month of June, Ghost Gallery prints by local and national artists will be available for viewing and purchasing.

Opening Thursday

ALL WEEK

Essentially Ellington: Virtual International Festival

The Lincoln Center's 25th annual festival highlighting young jazz musicians will take place digitally this year, kicking off with Wynton Marsalis's Zoom conversation series Skaine's Domain, featuring Essentially Ellington alumni. If you've ever heard Seattle's Garfield High School Jazz Band play live, you won't be surprised that they made the finals and will be participating in the festival, along with Seattle JazzED and bands from Roosevelt High School, Mountlake Terrace High School, and Mount Si High School.