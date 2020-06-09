Cookie Couture & Betty Wetter raid closets every Tuesday night in Bedroom Bingo!
In light of that, Friday's event will be two-pronged. In addition to a Silent March in the afternoon (which will run from Judkins Park to Jefferson Park), BLMSKC is encouraging people to take the day off and spend some time getting familiar with elected officials. As their website notes, "On Friday, June 12, we urge everyone to spend their time and energy on direct action for lasting structural change. Don’t go to work, and don’t work from home. If you can’t march, take this time as an opportunity to familiarize yourself with your local elected officials."
Accordingly, many Seattle restaurants have announced that they'll be closed this Friday in support of the event. So far, we've heard that Champagne Diner, Chuck's Hop Shop, Full Tilt Ice Cream, Holy Mountain Brewing, Layers Sandwich Co., Mainstay Provisions, Urban Family Brewing, and Wandering Goose will be closed in solidarity. If we hear of additional closures, we'll update this post.
You can also stay on top of additional Seattle protests and Black Lives Matter donation opportunities here.