Several Seattle Restaurants Will Close on Friday for the Black Lives Matter General Strike

This Friday, June 12, Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County (BLMSKC) has called for a Statewide Silent March and General Strike . It's the first event organized by the local group—as Rich Smith reported last week , BLMSKC has had no part in organizing any of the demonstrations against police brutality that have taken place across Washington over the last eight days. The BLMSKC website further notes, "Our chapter has made it very clear that we don’t want to put people at risk in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."

In light of that, Friday's event will be two-pronged. In addition to a Silent March in the afternoon (which will run from Judkins Park to Jefferson Park), BLMSKC is encouraging people to take the day off and spend some time getting familiar with elected officials. As their website notes, "On Friday, June 12, we urge everyone to spend their time and energy on direct action for lasting structural change. Don’t go to work, and don’t work from home. If you can’t march, take this time as an opportunity to familiarize yourself with your local elected officials."

Accordingly, many Seattle restaurants have announced that they'll be closed this Friday in support of the event. So far, we've heard that Champagne Diner, Chuck's Hop Shop, Full Tilt Ice Cream, Holy Mountain Brewing, Layers Sandwich Co., Mainstay Provisions, Urban Family Brewing, and Wandering Goose will be closed in solidarity. If we hear of additional closures, we'll update this post.

You can also stay on top of additional Seattle protests and Black Lives Matter donation opportunities here.