Seattle Takeout & Delivery Specials for Father's Day 2020 A CSA from JuneBaby, Texas-Style Ribs from Jack's BBQ, and More

JuneBaby via Instagram Chef Edouardo Jordan (who, as you can see from this photo, is a dad) is busting out a special bi-weekly CSA for Father's Day, featuring beer from Stoup Brewery, his favorite ground beef, and more locally sourced goods. Preorder now for Saturday pickup at JuneBaby

Father's Day is this Sunday (June 21), and whether or not you're able to spend it with your favorite dads or dad-like figures in person, there's still time to gift them with special offerings from local restaurants. Read on for where to order BBQ kits, bourbon, sweet treats, and more, from a new JuneBaby CSA to Reuben's Brews gift packs.

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

Addo

Chef Eric Rivera has three different at-home experiences for animal-loving dads, plant-loving dads, and generally loving dads, all structured around an Oregon Trail strategy-based dinner game livestreamed at 6:30 pm on Father's Day. Choose from a meat grill pack ($150), a seafood grill pack ($130), or a Puerto Rican food pack ($135). There's also a fourth vegan option ($55). All items will be available for indoor or curbside pickup on June 20-21.

Art of the Table

The Wallingford restaurant is offering BBQ favorites ($70) like short ribs, smoked chicken, mac & cheese, slaw, and pickles for a ready-to-heat-up Father's Day dinner, available for preorder by phone from 12-7 pm daily.

Baerlic Brewing Co.

The Portland brewery is partnering with fellow Oregonians North Drinkware this Father's Day for an Ultimate Father's Day Survival Kit Gift Pack ($110). Preorder ASAP for June 20-21 delivery (or pickup, if you live in Stumptown).

Barking Dog Aleshouse

The cool Greenwood neighborhood pub has you covered with ribeye steaks, twice-baked stuffed potatoes, asparagus, apple berry cobbler, and a 32-ounce growler of beer for your dad. Their Grill Kit ($79) is available for pickup and delivery when you preorder.

Bluwater Bistro

Got a grill and four-to-five people to feed? Bluwater's Grill Kit ($149) comes with bone-in ribeyes, house steak rub, loaded baked potatoes, corn on the cob, key lime pie, and a bottle of Willamette Valley pinot noir. Call ahead for pickup or delivery from 1-5 pm on June 21.

Boat Street Kitchen

Belltown's French-ish bistro is offering a heat-at-home brunch for Father's Day, available for pickup between 10 am and 12 pm on June 21.

Brewmaster's Taproom

Treat your dad to a plate of pork, brisket, and sausage BBQ, plus sides and cookies ($20), for pickup at the Renton taproom. All proceeds will benefit the Yakima pet adoption organization All Mutts Great & Small.

Cafe Nordo

The Culinarium has added cocktail kits and charcuterie platters to their online menu just in time for Father's Day. If you place your order before 2 pm on June 18, it'll arrive at your dad's door by June 21.

Eden Hill

On Father's Day only, the Queen Anne restaurant has a BBQ plate of champions on deck for dads. It comes complete with smoked BBQ spare ribs, homemade kielbasa, jalapeño cornbread, baked beans, and macaroni salad ($30). Preorders are accepted but not required.

Elsom Cellars

The Sodo winery's Father's Day Bundle ($124/$152) will throw in a free spice rub pack when you buy two bottles of Malbec and a Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie (frozen or baked). Order by 5 pm on June 18 for pickup on June 20-21.

Ethan Stowell Restaurants (How to Cook a Wolf, Mkt., Red Cow, Rione XIII, and Tavolàta)

A team of culinary dads have hand-selected cuts of steak for this week's ESR at Home meal, available for pickup of delivery from 3-8 pm on Father's Day.

Frelard Tamales

The beloved Green Lake Mexican spot has gift sets for Father's Day, available for pickup and delivery when you order by June 18. They include gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and meat tamales ready to heat at home, plus tres leches cake from Tres Lecheria and other, non-edible stuff, like wood coasters.

Gravy

If you can score a trip to Vashon this weekend, place an order for shrimp or crawfish paired with andouille sausage and potatoes (plus Dungeness crab and peach cobbler) and pick it up from Chef Dre Neeley’s restaurant. The Low Country seafood boil with Matt Lewis (of Where Ya at Matt) also allows you to order beer from Vashon's Camp Colvos Brewing, which is donating a portion of beer sales to Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County. Preorder by noon on June 19 for pickup on June 20-21.

Hama Hama Company and Store

The bivalve haven has a Father's Day Pack ($85) available for June 19 delivery, which comes with three dozen small, ready-to-grill oysters, a container of pimento cheese, an oyster knife, and an Oowee leather koozie. Add on chipotle bourbon butter, an oyster knife holster, and a trucker hat if your dad is extra nice. Preorder by 10 am on June 18 for June 19 delivery.

Holy Mountain Brewing

Order online before June 18 to pick up waxed canvas koozies and leather coasters from local crafter Cecelia Stitch, plus Lighthouse coffee beans and beer from Holy Mountain, from 12-7 pm on Father's Day.

Jack's BBQ

The Central Texas-style BBQ favorite is offering "Flinstone’s-sized" beef ribs, normally only available from Jack’s SoDo flagship on Tuesdays, for preorder and pickup.

Jellyfish Brewing Company

Smokestack Lightning BBQ will return to the Georgetown brewery for a Father's Day pop-up from 12-5 pm, toting along St. Louis-style ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, and macaroni salad. Preorder for pickup from Jellyfish's à la carte menu.

JuneBaby

JuneBaby and Salare will bust out their "most grand CSA to date" ($150) with Father's Day in mind, featuring beer from Stoup Brewery, Chef Jordan's favorite ground beef ("to emulate his secret recipe burger"), house jerk spice, Manchester quail, and more, offered on a bi-weekly pre-order for two. Preorder for pickup from 12-2:30 pm on June 20.

Lady Yum

The macaron maven's Maple Bacon flavor is back, and prominently featured in Lady Yum's Father’s Day Macaron Boxes. Preorder online for pickup or delivery.

Lark

Lark's Weekend Grill Box ($95) is a meat-eating dad's delight, packing in Painted Hills New York steaks, Ground Nicky Farms Wagyu beef, ground Oregon-sourced pork, Nicky Farms elk and huckleberry sausage, smoked jalapeno-marinated chicken, and sides like marble potato salad and garlicky green beans. Plus, optional cocktail add-ons.

Le Coin

For a classic, French American-inspired feast, Le Coin's Father's Day Take-Home Kit ($160), meant to "generously serve four," comes with ready-to-heat-up dry-aged prime Ribeyes, Dungeness Crab Oscar topping, cheesy potato gratin, wedge salad, and a Mathews Winery bottle selection. Add an extra bottle ($35) or a Cookies and Ice Cream Kit ($12).

Loulay

The French restaurant's Dad’s Barbecue Gift Boxes ($100) come ready to heat up for up to four people. They come with a gem lettuce salad with manchego, toasted walnuts, fennel, radish, and blood orange vinaigrette; two racks of BBQ baby back ribs and half of a roasted chicken; potato salad with celery, capers, onion, a hard-boiled egg, and aioli; and baked-bean stew. They'll be ready for pickup or delivery from June 19 st 12 pm through 3 pm on June 20.

Mighty-O Donuts (Capitol Hill, Ballard, and Green Lake locations)

The vegan bakery is bringing back mustache doughnuts topped with chocolate glaze. Order a three-piece decorating kit for pickup or delivery.

Musang

Chef Melissa Miranda (who named her Beacon Hill Filipono restaurant after her dad, we learned from Eater) has cooked up aFather's Day Baon meal ($65) with whole grilled stuffed pompano, stir-fried noodles, and salad with snap peas, cherry tomatoes, and vegan bagoon, meant to serve two-to-four people. Order online for pickup.

Ounces

Northwest of Texas BBQ will be cooking up smoked brisket and other meaty delights from 12-5 pm at the West Seattle brewery (which will also have beers for sale, natch) on Father's Day.

Pioneer Square D&E

The casually elegant new Pioneer Square restaurant is teaming up with the Mike's Shave Ice pop-up to bring you Hawaiian-style Father's Day meal kits for preorder and pickup. There are many options, including a Mochiko Chicken Family Dinner ($48), a Kalua Pork Family Dinner ($48), and an Original Fried Chicken Family Dinner ($58). You can also order shave ice on its own in flavors like mango and strawberry-lilikoi ($10).

Pike Place Market

Market vendors have a haul of self-care products for your dad, from shaving cream and balms from Furtive Fox to tension relief tools from Lavender Luvies. See more of their recommendations here.

Ray's Boathouse

Ray's Ballard location will have Father's Day Steak Dinner Meal Kits ($65) available for pickup from June 18-21. It comes with Painted Hills Ribeye, Ray's clam chowder, grilled potatoes, broccolini, house peppercorn sauce, and Grand Central Bakery rolls with butter. For a surf-and-turf option, add on a half or whole Maine lobster tail or King crab legs.

Reuben's Brews

The Ballard beer bar has Father's Day Gift Packs ($65-$85) in-store for preorder and pickup starting June 20. Along with your choice (ahem, your dad's choice) of a vintage bottle of Three Rye's Men MMXIX or BBIS MMXIX, each pack comes with a Reuben's dad hat, a #ReubensAtHome mug, and a bag of Kuma Coffee's special Coffee + Donuts Blend.

Revolve Food & Wine Bar

The Bothell spot's expanded patio dining area will welcome families to feast on baby back ribs, burgers, Cajun prime rib, and more from 4-9 pm on Father's Day. They expect it to fill up fast, so reservations are recommended.

Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw's Cool Dad Ice Cream Pack ($75) not only has pints of Chocolate Gooey Brownie; Salted, Malted, Chocolate Chip Cookie; Mint TCHO-late Chip; Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons; and Double Fold Vanilla—they also have a branded "dad hat" that the recipient of your gift can wear while they enjoy (and hopefully share?) said treats.

Serious TakeOut

Tom Douglas's Ballard pizza, sandwich, and drinks dispensary has a three-course meal with a smoked salmon and goat cheese appetizer, a grilled bread salad with steak or chicken, and Dahlia Bakery pecan pie for pickup. Preorder by 3 pm on June 19.

Skål Beer Hall

Cue up your favorite season of Vikings and surprise your pops with a feast of pork spare ribs in lingonberry BBQ sauce, pollock roe mac & cheese, pork belly with honey braised greens, and sage and cardamom cornbread. Preorder for pickup or schedule a reservation for limited in-person dining.

Sweet Alchemy

This WSDA-certified creamery has the ticket for weary dads. They're offering local whole-bean coffee, chocolate-covered espresso beans, vanilla-covered espresso beans, vanilla latte coffee ice cream (vegan option available), and their vanilla cubed syrup ($45). Text Lois at (206) 313-0615 to place an order for pickup or delivery.

Sweet Nothings and More

The retail and wholesale confectioners have a chocolate piñata ($100) filled with cookies and little bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey (meaning the breaker of the mold should avoid stringing up the treat and swinging wildly at it with the provided gavel).

Order Totten Inlet mussels ($33) and other briny goods for your dad by midnight on June 17 if you want them delivered in time for Father's Day.

Tilth

Chef Maria Hines's heat-at-home Father's Day Family Meal for four ($160) includes Salmon Creek pork rib chops with blueberry mostarda, roasted new potatoes, corn on the cob, and bourbon caramel ice cream with cocoa almonds for dessert. Preorder for pickup on June 21.

Wa'z

The Northwest-focused Japanese kaiseki restaurant has a special Father's Day Kaiseki Gozen and beer to go, available on June 20-21 only.

Westland Distillery

Celebrate your dad and yourself with the local distillery's two-bottle Lucky Envelope Cask Exchange deal for pickup or statewide delivery ($123). They're including a pair of Cask Exchange pint glasses with the purchase of one bottle of Silvery City collaboration whiskey and one bottle of Lucky Envelope collaboration whiskey, while supplies last. Plus, check out Westland, Filson, and Atlas Obscura's Adventure Hour with Christine Dennison at 5 pm on Father's Day.

The Whale Wins

Fire up the grill for the Whale Wins' Father’s Day Ribeye Dinner Kit ($100), composed of a 16-ounce grass-fed Carman Ranch ribeye with herb butter, creamed Bloomsdale spinach, roasted red potato salad with tarragon vinaigrette, and seeded molasses dinner rolls with whipped honey butter. Preorder for June 19-21 pickup.

Where Ya at Matt

For some quality bonding time with your favorite father figure, order New Orleans-born chef Matt Lewis's BBQ Sauce and Cocktail kit, then tune into a virtual class for a step-by-step tutorial. The livestreamed class is on June 20, but you can stream it on-demand anytime after that.

EVENTS

Father's Day Classic Car Show Cruise

Whip-loving father figures can indulge in their obsession this Father's Day with a drive-through classic car tour in Normandy Park and Burien. Can't make it? Check out the livestream on the B-Town Blog's Facebook page.