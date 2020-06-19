The 66 Best Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: June 19-21, 2020 A Juneteenth Blackout on Capitol Hill, the (Virtual) Fremont Solstice Parade, and More Top Picks

RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen (whose reality drag show Bob the Drag Queen via Facebook winner Bob the Drag Queen (whose reality drag show We're Here is currently streaming on HBO Max, FYI) will co-host NYC Pride's virtual Black Queer Town Hall this weekend, helping to amplify black queer voices and raise money for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ organizations and performers.

Even though most (but not all) local events are still virtual, there's quite a lot going on this weekend for Juneteenth, Father's Day, Pride, and the summer solstice. If you've been waiting since March for an eventful weekend to hit, read on for our top picks in all of those categories, plus other noteworthy happenings—from a Seattle Pride Virtual Drag Show with BeautyBoiz to a Juneteenth Blackout at CHOP, and from Small Business Live with the likes of Brandie Carlile to a virtual Fremont Solstice Parade. For even more options, check out our complete streaming events and protests & resistance calendars, as well as our guides to the best movies to stream at home this weekend and anti-racism resources and events.

BLACK LIVES MATTER

Juneteenth Black Family Reunion

Join NAACP and special guests Whoopi Goldberg, Deon Cole, Jennifer Lewis, and others live on YouTube for a day of music, performances, and celebration on Juneteenth.

Friday

Juneteenth Week 2020

For a whole week on Facebook, celebrate black American history and culture with Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County and FW Black Collective. The kid-friendly events include guided meditations, DJ sets, a food-related event with James Beard Award-winning Chef Edouardo Jordan (Fri), raffles, and more.

Friday-Sunday

Online Screening and Discussion: '13th'

Join Indivisible Vashon and Vashon-Maury Showing Up for Racial Justice for an online screening and discussion of Ava DuVernay's documentary 13th, which explores the intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in the United States.

Saturday

Festival Sundiata Presents: Black Arts Fest

Festival Sundiata presents an all-day celebration of African American culture. Details for this virtual edition are still unannounced, but past in-person events have included African dance and drumming workshops, fashion demonstrations, and a market.

Saturday

2(06) The Break

In honor of Black Music Month, Central District black arts space Wa Na Wari presents a seven-episode series that puts a spin (this will become a pun in mere moments) on livestreamed DJ sessions you might've seen on the Instagram pages of artists like Questlove and DJ D-Nice recently. Each week, local hip-hop enthusiast Jazmyn Scott will pair two Pacific Northwest hip-hop DJs and task them with spinning a decade-specific set, from the 1980s to the present. This special Juneteenth edition will feature Georgio Brown's Coolout Network, highlighting 30 years of video footage of the Northwest hip-hop scene.

Saturday

Juneteenth Celebration with Alicia Keys and John Legend

The soaring piano interludes in this special Juneteenth edition of Verzuz TV's Instagram music battle between Alicia Keys and John Legend will be unprecedented.

Friday

Juneteenth on KEXP

Tune into KEXP to hear local musicians Gabriel Teodros, Eva Walker, Larry Mizell Jr., and OCnotes celebrate Juneteenth over the airwaves.

Friday

Juneteenth Oregon 2020

Streaming live from the Jack London Revue, this Juneteenth celebration, produced by PDX Jazz, features live music from some of the city's finest artists, including Saeeda Wright, Alonzo Chadwick, Arietta Ward, Noah Simpson, and many more, with a special performance of the Black National Anthem by Nancy Jane, and appearances from City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, reps from the Black United Fund of Oregon and Don't Shoot PDX, healer of the healthcare blues Norman Sylvester, legendary drummer Mel Brown, and DJ Blackjack. BOBBY ROBERTS

Saturday

The Panel Jumper

The multimedia Panel Jumper series takes you deep into the art of comic books and graphic novels. This virtual iteration, originally scheduled for May at West of Lenin, will look at the impact of black superheroes on comic book history and culture.

Saturday

Small Business Live

Rapper, singer-songwriter, and general diva of soulful hip-hop Ms. Lauryn Hill will headline this fundraiser for the Accion Opportunity Fund, which provides grants to at-risk small businesses around the country who have been hit hardest by COVID-19, with a focus on those run by women and people of color. Each musical guest will represent a small business from their hometown, including Seattle's own Brandie Carlile (Easy Street Records), 2 Chainz (Atlanta's K&K Soul Food), Allen Stone (Spokane's Terrain), Chicano Batman (LA's Espacio 1839), Leon Bridges (Fort Worth's Avoca Coffee), and many others.

Saturday

Staycation Fest - The Jelly Rollers with Ron Weinstein

Miami foursome the Jelly Rollers (led by singer-songwriter Darren Loucas and harpist Sean Divine) will play their pop-blues music with support from Ron Weinstein. Proceeds will benefit Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County.

Sunday

Sweet Virtual Vibes with SassyBlack

Cosmic electronic soul artist SassyBlack will bring your spirits way up with a night of "sweet virtual vibes" on Instagram Live.

Saturday

American Slavery Project: Black Women and the Ballot

Listen to three radio dramas about the history of segregation within the women's suffrage movement, and the black women who banded together to ensure that people of all races had the right to vote.

Friday

Broadway Black

This year has seen some fantastic work from black theater producers both on and off-Broadway. Broadway Black's Antonyo Awards will honor the best actors, directors, choreographers, and designers who made them all happen. Hear the winners—voted on by the public—at this virtual ceremony on YouTube.

Friday

Freedom on Juneteenth

Karamu House, America’s oldest producing African American theatre, will debut this original music, dance, and spoken-word production in response to the recent murders of black Americans.

Friday

Honoring the 155th Anniversary of Juneteenth: Creative Outlet Dance Theatre/ Hope Boykin / Ruddur Dance

Celebrate the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth with a digital day of dance celebrating black lives, starting with an excerpt from Demon Fruit Blues with ASE Dance Theatre Collective.

Friday

Noir Presents: Juneteenth

This virtual edition of Londyn Bradshaw and Skarlet Dior Black's recurring drag series will honor Juneteenth with a POC cast.

Saturday

Polar Bears, Black Boys & Prairie Fringed Orchids

Sharing themes with Claudia Rankine's Citizen, parts of which focus on a rich white family obsessed with collecting black art, Vincent Terrell Durham's play is set in Harlem, in the renovated apartment of a liberal white couple who host a cocktail party for a Black Lives Matter activist, his gay white lover, a woman named Shemeka, and the mother of a slain 12 year-old black boy. See it performed live on Zoom by the Juneteenth Theatre Justice Project.

Friday

Juneteenth Blackout at the CHOP

Wear black in solidarity with the countless black Americans who have lost their lives to racist violence and gather in the CHOP for a day of group-focused activities on Juneteenth, including a guided meditation and yoga session, a flower crown-making activity, a grief ritual with Reagan Jackson, sound healing with Naa Akua, a DJ dance party with DJ Dark_Wiley, and more. The organizers add, "What we need from our non-black allies are donations of money and supplies and the willingness to support by quietly protecting sacred space for black healing. We need allies on the outskirts who are willing to be a physical barrier of protection and to peacefully deter potential interruptions."

Friday (Capitol Hill)

Juneteenth Celebration Of Life And Unity

After a candlelight vigil for George Floyd, this Juneteenth celebration will demand reform in our justice system. Any proceeds raised will be donated to local bailout funds.

Saturday (North Seattle)

Juneteenth Freedom March

Join the Colored Cannabis Collective for their inaugural freedom march from Jimi Hendrix Park to Myrtle Edwards Park, starting at 4:20 pm.

Friday (Beacon Hill)

Juneteenth March for Justice & Equality

Justice for Black Lives will gather in Phinney to march against racism and systemic injustice on Juneteenth.

Friday (Phinney)

Juneteenth March & People's Assembly

Africatown Central District and other local organizations will represent at this march and people's assembly on Juneteenth.

Friday (Central District)

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly & Moral March on Washington

Support the millions of poor and low-income people across the country by joining this digital march and assembly addressing income inequality in America. You can add your photo and a message, which the organizers will send along to elected officials.

Saturday-Sunday

The Next Steps Rally! A Not This Time Event

Local nonprofit Not This Time—whose mission is focused on "reducing fatal police shootings, changing the laws that govern the use of force, and rebuilding trust between our communities and the police who are sworn to protect and serve us—will lead this protest and march for communities of color who have been impacted by police violence.

Friday (Central District)

Six Nineteen: Defend Black Lives

A die-in event from Six Nineteen and the Movement for Black Lives, with protesters using their bodies as a visual representation of how white supremacy and police brutality have disproportionately taken Black lives, not only through interactions with criminal police, but also in the way the federal government has botched their response to COVID-19. The action has three demands: Defund police, invest in Black communities, make Donald Trump resign.

Friday (Capitol Hill)

Carol Anderson

Carol Anderson's White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide contends with the anti-black fury that has hindered the progress of black citizens since emancipation, while her One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression Is Destroying Our Democracy expounds on another threat to social justice.

Sunday

PRIDE MONTH EVENTS

Black Queer Town Hall

What's usually known as the Pride 2020 Drag Fest will shift its focus to amplify black queer voices and to raise money for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ organizations and performers. Join NYC Pride, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, and beloved drag performers Peppermint and Bob the Drag Queen for a weekend-long virtual event boasting roundtable discussions, live performances, and more on YouTube and Facebook Live.

Friday-Sunday

Chicago Pride Fest

The Windy City will share their biggest Pride celebration with the world via Twitch. Tune in for live performances from Nick Jonas, Billy Porter, Leann Rimes, KC Ortiz, Rae Chardonnay, and others.

Saturday-Sunday

Seattle Black Gay Pride

Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County's official Pride 2020 event will feature many people who were supposed to perform in-person during Pride this year, before COVID-19 swooped in.

Saturday

Sans Bar Where You Are

Celebrate LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities with an evening of panel discussions, spoken-word performances, and mocktails.

Friday

Virtual Trans Pride Los Angeles 2020

One of LA's longest-running trans- and nonbinary-focused Pride events will go virtual this year with a gallery exhibit, interactive workshops, a resource fair with dozens of organizations, and a variety show with some of the city's favorite performers.

Friday-Saurday

Queer House Party: LIVE in Your Living Room

Comin' straight outta the UK is this Queer House Party, kicked up another notch or two on occasion of Pride, with all the best bops served up by resident DJs Harry Gay, Wacha, and Passer, with a rotating cast of special guests coming through every week. BOBBY ROBERTS

Friday

Dixon Place Criminal Queerness Festival

The National Queer Theater and Dixon Place, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and NYC Pride, will go virtual with this second annual festival celebrating LGBTQ+ playwrights.

Friday-Sunday

Drag Queen Storytime with Poison Waters

Local drag queen Poison Waters will share some kid-friendly illustrated books—and songs—on the themes of acceptance, inclusion, and gender identity.

Sunday

Melted Riot

For a conceptual take on Pride, On the Boards' Artist-in-Residence Fox Whitney has created a reverie based on the colors of the Pride flag. Melted Riot evokes the queer community's reactions to oppression and support through durational performance, visuals, and dance.

Sunday

Pride After Dark

One of the benefits in everything being online for 2020 is that it makes attending some of the country's bigger Pride celebrations no longer requires plane tickets or hotel reservations. For example: PFY's annual Pride event in Long Island NY, Pride After Dark, will stream with Frida Cox starring and bringing a whole bunch of special guests along for the ride. BOBBY ROBERTS

Saturday

Seattle Pride Virtual Drag Show in collaboration with BeautyBoiz

Join host Kimber Shade and special guests CarLarans, Isis, Umlaut, Amora Dior Black, and Britt Brutality for a Pride-themed drag show, followed by a panel discussion hosted by Salenna Green of Abundance of Hope.

Sunday

She No Princess, He No Hero

The French Institute Alliance Français presents a revised virtual performance of the family-friendly play She No Princess, He No Hero, about two young kids whose identities defy societal expectations of gender. Catch a Q&A with the actors on Zoom and Facebook Live after the show.

Friday

A Virtual Pride Cabaret with Arnaldo! Drag Chanteuse

Seattle Men's Chorus soloist Arnaldo!, whose drag chanteuse persona formed from his self-made revue Cabaret Q, will head up this virtual Pride drag show performed live on Vashon.

Saturday

SOLSTICE EVENTS

Fremont Solstice Parade

The Fremont Arts Council is in the habit of dancing around maypoles and leading joyous Pagan celebrations whenever they can, and even though this year's Fremont Solstice Parade is canceled due to COVID-19, they'll continue the tradition online with a program of prerecorded content. Tune in for a look at historical archives of solstice events past, ensemble performances, and more.

Saturday

Stonehenge Solstice Livestream

England's famous prehistoric monument—possibly built by Druids... or aliens—is the perfect spot for a pagan celebration of the summer solstice, which is why thousands of people flock to Wiltshire every year to dance around the ancient structures. Since that's not possible with the state of the world right now, this year's celebration will go virtual.

Saturday

FATHER'S DAY EVENTS

Dear Father: A Father's Day Streaming Special

WFUV's Rita Houston and New York's City Winery will host this live music event on Father's Day, curated by singer-songwriter and former Men at Work frontman Colin Hay. Bond with your dad virtually or in-person while you groove to sets from Willy Nile, Billy Bragg, James Maddock, and many others.

Sunday

Check out our Father's Day roundup for more ideas.

OTHER EVENTS

The 6/20 420 Comedy Extravaganja

A lot of people like to say that 420 isn't a date, or a time, but a state of mind. And now there's a livestreamed online comedy "extravaganja" putting that theory to the test starring Netflix's Cooking on High co-host Ngaio Bealum. BOBBY ROBERTS

Saturday

Binge Watch Tonight!

Kickstand Comedy's Dylan Reiff hosts this online talk show with a panel of "TV experts" who come together every week to talk about all the stuff they've been binging on quarantine: The good, the bad, and the "what the hell am I even watching?" of it all. BOBBY ROBERTS

Saturday

World Localization Day

This is probably the only time Russell Brand and Jane Goodall will share a bill, so don't miss out on this multi-genre program of talks, interviews, music, comedy, and more on World Localization Day, which the organizers describe as "re-scaling the economy back to a human level."

Sunday

Best Buddies Virtual Friendship Walk

Raise money for Best Buddies, a nonprofit that creates opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, at this virtual walk.

Saturday

Seattle Meowtropolitan LIVE Q&A

What happens to the kitty cats of the Meowtropolitan cat cafe when visitors are away? Staffers will go live from the premises to show you what your favorite felines are up to and to answer all your questions.

Saturday

Solitude Social Club

Hugo House's bookish happy hour will give the digital floor to guest writers every Friday evening. This week, tune in to hear how author Kawai Strong Washburn (Sharks in the Time of Saviors) is finding happiness and meaning through literature during this period of isolation.

Friday

SOS Rainforest Live

Rainforest Foundation Norway, an advocacy organization for rights-based rainforest protection, will host this YouTube Live event highlighting the threats (such as fires, deforestation, and the global pandemic) facing tropical rainforests and the Indigenous people who guard them.

Sunday

Petey Wheatstraw w/ Live Commentary from Donnell Rawlings and Mike Sargent

Maybe you're a connoisseur of fine cinema, and thus have always known about the Rudy Ray Moore Cinematic Universe. Maybe you're new to his low-budget filthy genius thanks to Netflix's Dolemite Is My Name (which got nowhere near the Oscar attention it should have). Either way, if you're looking to get more Rudy into your life, tonight is the night, with this livestreamed, live-commentaried screening of Petey Wheastraw, the movie about Rudy marrying into Satan's extended family. Donnell Rawlings (The Wire, Chappelle's Show, that one guy who incorrectly rats out Spider-Man for stealing pizza in Spider-Man 2) and film critic Mike Sargent will break the movie down, while Mustafa Shaikh of 36 Chambers will moderate. BOBBY ROBERTS

Friday

Pierogi Pop-Up

Fill up on beer and Eastern European dumplings from the Pine Box for one day only at the White Center brewery's pop-up. Preorder online for pickup.

Saturday (White Center)

Tea Discovery

Become a fast expert on tea from China, Taiwan, Japan, Sri Lanka, and India (the top-five tea-producing Asian countries) by tasting samples and learning some history and lore along the way.

Saturday

Earshot Jazz Live at The Forum: SRJO Plays Monk: With Michael Brockman and SRJO Quintet

Saxophonist Michael Brockman will lead a quintet of young guns from Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra in this live tribute to the legendary Thelonious Monk, including his famous pieces, "Misterioso," "I Mean You," and "Round Midnight."

Saturday

HDLSC Presents: AYO DOT & THE UPPERCUTS

High-energy hip-hop fusion group Ayo Dot & the Uppercuts take the vocal power of Ayo and weave it into riff-shredding and bass-heavy throw-downs among the Uppercuts. Join them for a virtual concert to ring in the summer solstice, courtesy of High Dive.

Saturday

Make Music Seattle

Tune in to the Rainier Avenue Radio app or Facebook Live for free virtual music lessons and performances all day long.

Sunday

MDL Beast

This massive electronic music festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will come to your computer.

Saturday

Monkey Loft Daydream

Monkey Loft, Hunt & Gather, Uniting Souls Music, and Viva Recordings will link up to bring you a 12-hour virtual show with local electronic artists, including Ramiro, Trinitron, GriffinGrrl, and Pezzner.

Saturday-Sunday

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Presents: Round Midnight Preserves

Since its founding in 1961, storied New Orleans institution the Preservation Hall Jazz Band has bred well over 50 members in their lineup, culminating with the current cast that electrifies classic jazz with the vibes, sounds, and swing of the Big Easy. They'll go live on Facebook with special guests Dave Grohl, Irma Thomas, Beck, Nathaniel Rateliff, and others.

Saturday

R. Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra

Watch a free rebroadcast of the Seattle Symphony performing the iconic Richard Strauss work Also Sprach Zarathustra, originally recorded in September of 2019.

Saturday-Sunday

David Litt with Jim Obergefell: Democracy in One Book or Less

Obama's former speechwriter has some intel on just how much our democracy has shifted over the years. He'll argue that this unconscious transformation is responsible for the current (needless to say, bad) state of the country with insights from his book Democracy in One Book or Less.

Friday

Landscapes of the Self: Scott Ferry and Jory Mickelson

Join local poets Jory Mickelson and Scott Ferry on Zoom as they read from their debut collections, which explore issues of the body, landscape, family, and dissolution.

Saturday

Quarantine Book Club: 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie'

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie is a captivating story of betrayal. Modern Library lists it as one of the 100 best novels of the 20th century. It was eventually made into a movie starring Maggie Smith, who won a best actress Oscar for playing Miss Jean Brodie. At the end of the four weeks, we will watch the movie together, and compare it to the book. I just taught The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie as a book-club class at Hugo House over the course of four weeks this past winter, and it went really well, all the students loved the book, and one of them, amazingly, was the bestselling novelist Maria Semple, who said afterward: "Christopher’s passion and insight left me near-delirious with an excitement and optimism I’ve since carried into all my reading and writing.” I loved teaching this class so much, and I want to make it accessible to as many people as possible, so I'm offering it at a fraction of the cost of similar classes elsewhere, and (just like we do the silent-reading party) on a sliding scale. Pay what you can. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

Saturday

Drive-Thru Art Pop-Up

Shop for paintings of flowers by local artist Mia Darshan's daily in a no-touch drive-through art market in Woodland Park.

Saturday-Sunday (Phinney)

Tacoma Artwalk : Art Market BETA Version

The Tacoma Art Walk is doing a test run of an in-person art market along Sixth Ave. Wear a mask, keep your distance, and pick up some cool stuff between Omalleys and Jazzbones.

Sunday (Tacoma)

Chase the Light

Photographic Center Northwest's annual fundraiser will move online, inviting people from all over the world to submit photographs. Judges have selected one image from each participant, and they'll be featured at this pop-up exhibition benefiting Northwest Harvest.

Saturday

Glazer's Photofest: Virtual Edition

PhotoFest boasts a weekend-long bill of photography events including talks from a few dozen speakers, free workshops, interactive demonstrations, photo walks, and sales. This year's virtual event kicks off with a workshop on cinematic portraiture with Jonathan Thorpe and wraps up with an exploration of wildlife photography with Olympus explorer Brooke Bartleson.

Friday-Saturday