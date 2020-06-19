Your Guide to Drive-In Movie Theaters in the Seattle Area: Summer 2020 Edition

As King County responsibly swan-dives into Phase 2, streaming films at home isn't the only movie-night option. Drive-in theaters are back! Find a ride (ideally a close friend or someone you live with), round up your favorite snacks, and head out to one of these outdoor theaters this summer.

IN SEATTLE

Canlis (June 23-July 3)

The fine-dining institution already had a successful run with a pop-up drive-through back in March, so their new drive-in theater supporting the Black Farmers Collective should go on without a hitch. Drive up to their parking lot, turn off the engine, and cozy up for screenings of the historical drama Just Mercy, Jordan Peele's hit horror film Get Out, and other great movies. They'll have burgers, ice cream sandwiches, candy, and popcorn at the ready.

Queen Anne, $50, tickets on sale Fri June 19 at 3 pm

Lineup: Just Mercy (June 23), Get Out (June 24), Groundhog Day (June 25), Back to the Future II (June 26), The Muppet Movie (June 30), John Lewis: Good Trouble (July 1), Do the Right Thing (July 2), Top Gun (July 3)

NORTH OF SEATTLE

Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre

Ninety miles north of Seattle, this outdoor theater (and go-kart destination) screens family-friendly double features on summer weekends. While they usually accept drive-ups, they're currently operating at a reduced capacity and taking reservations only, and they're asking that guests wear a mask when visiting the snack bar. Outside food is not permitted.

Oak Harbor ($10)

Lineup : Lego Batman (June 19-21), Batman Begins (June 19), The Dark Knight (June 20), Dark Knight Rises (June 21), Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (June 24-26), Beetlejuice (June 24-26), Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience (June 27), more TBA

Wheel-In Motor Movie Drive-In

This Port Townsend theater is celebrating its 68th anniversary this summer! Switch to the FM Dolby Digital Stereo in your car and catch classic films like The Graduate every Friday-Sunday, starting at dusk. In keeping with COVID regulations, they're reducing their capacity to 50% and charging a lower-than-usual carload price, which can be purchased online in advance. They also have pizza, hamburgers, nachos, and other snacks available for purchase onsite.

Port Townsend ($15)

Lineup : Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (June 19-21), The Graduate (June 19-21), Garth Brooks: A Drive-Through Concert Experience (June 27), more TBA

SOUTH OF SEATTLE

Rodeo Drive-In

For a treat at the end of your road trip to Bremerton, stop by this long-running outdoor theater (which opened in 1949) for screenings of under-the-radar double-features. They have plenty of concessions, like hot dogs, corn dogs, pizza dogs (?), Philly cheesesteaks, and candy for sale onsite. As for tickets, you can buy them online.

Bremerton, $10

Lineup : Arkansas & The Hitman's Bodyguard (June 19-23), Middle School & Wonder (June 19-23), The Boy & The Boy II (June 19-23)