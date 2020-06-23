Pride 2020 Takeout & Delivery Specials in Seattle Rainbow Cake from Flora Bakehouse, Pride Kolsch from Fremont Brewing, and More

It's that time of year when your Pride flag's colorway starts appearing on cupcakes, beer cans, and bagels throughout the city. Pride specials are here! Read on for details on all the ways to taste the rainbow. For other ways to mark the occasion, check out our Pride calendar and our directory of LGBTQ-owned restaurants & businesses.

A La Mode Pies

The LGBTQ-owned pie shop's ROYGBIV dessert, made with chocolate cookie crust and layers of brightly-colored vanilla bean cheesecake, is sold by the slice or as a petite whole ($35). Available for pickup or delivery from Phinney and West Seattle locations.

Bakery Nouveau

Get your lovely rainbow-frosted butter cake ($34/$42) and heart-shaped rainbow sugar cookies ($4) from the West Seattle location only through the end of June. Call ahead to make sure they're in stock.

Blazing Bagels

The bagel shop's four locations will sell their primary-colored yeasted dough creations ($2.15 each) all month long. Order ahead or walk in.

Cafe Flora

The Beacon Hill outpost of the beloved Madison Valley vegetarian restaurant, Flora Bakehouse, is coming to Cafe Flora on June 27-28 from 9 am-2 pm to sell delicious baked goods and rainbow cake ($35), proceeds from which will be donated to the Trans Justice Funding Project. Preorder your six-layer vegan lemon cake with cream cheese frosting and sprinkles for pickup by June 24. They may have some extra slices available over the weekend.

Cupcake Royale

The LGBTQ-owned bakery's Gay Cupcake is back on the menu, both online and in-stores. You're looking at rainbow confetti cake topped with vanilla buttercream and adorned with more sugary rainbows for good measure.

Cure Cocktail

The cocktail and charcuterie spot has a new Pride Margarita Kit ($65), and they're donating 15% of proceeds to the Allyship Organization, which builds power among LGBTQ communities and allies in Washington State to work towards economic, racial, and gender justice." Order online for pickup or free delivery.

Dingfelder's Delicatessen

On June 26-27, Vance Dingfelder and Stephanie Hemsworth's Jewish Capitol Hill deli will saturate its rye bread in all the colors of the rainbow, making for some very peppy sandwiches. They'll stay open until 9 pm on those days. They accept preorders and walk-ups.

Elysian Brewing Company

The taproom is partnering with Cupcake Royale to bring Pride Boxes ($25) to the people, complete with eight cans of Cake Topper IPA, a two-pack of Gay Cakes, rainbow lollipops, and more Pride swag. Order online by June 25 for pickup or free delivery on June 26.

Fremont Brewing

Order online or saunter up to Fremont's urban beer garden to score cans, pints, or flights of Pride Kolsch, whose proceeds will benefit the Pride Foundation.

Lady Yum

The macaron mavens are broadening their scope this month for their Ultimate Pride Party Box ($46) benefiting the Human Rights Campaign. It comes with five limited-edition macarons, a can of Original House Wine Rosé Bubbles (the kind in the rainbow can, which they're also selling separately in packs of four for the price of three), Pride brownies (made with marzipan, macaron shells, and dark chocolate, which are also sold separately for $4), and disco ball tumblers. For alcohol-free folks, they have a Virgin Pride Party Box ($42) with sparkling apple juice. Finally, if you're solely after macarons, they have Limited-Edition Pride Mac Packs in packs of 10 ($25), 15 ($37.50), and 25 ($60).

Macrina Cafe and Bakery

The longstanding Seattle bakery chain's Pride cupcakes ($6.47 each) have a dark-red Valrhona base and are topped with cream cheese buttercream and colorful sugar sprinkles. Order via DoorDash for pickup or delivery, or try your luck with a walk-in at any location.

Mighty-O Donuts (Capitol Hill, Ballard, and Green Lake locations)

Did you misplace your Pride flag? Mighty-O is giving away small rainbow standards with every purchase of a half-dozen doughnuts or more during Pride week. They also have a Pride doughnut available to match the flag.

Oddfellows Cafe + Bar

No rice crispy treat can compare to Oddfellows' rainbow-specked Pride special ($4), available at the counter or for preordered pickup.

Olmstead

The Capitol Hill cocktail spot is featuring daily-rotating cocktails ($8) themed for Pride.

Patrick's Café & Bakery

Patrick Choy's cozy neighborhood bakery is slinging rainbow cupcakes ($2.50 each) throughout June, made with vanilla cake and topped with vanilla frosting and colorful sprinkles.

Stoup Brewing

The Ballard brewery has a Pride Month IPA for your bubbly beer needs. They say, "So as not to overpower the delicate aromas of gooseberry, white grape, and tropical fruit, we kept the malt bill soft with additions of wheat and pilsner malt." They come in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, available for online preorder for pickup or delivery.

Tilth

Tilth will offer pints of their rainbow sherbet ($10) all month long. Like it boozy? Add a bottle of M. De Ligny Bourgogne Brut for a delightful bubbly treat.

Tin Table

If you're aching to have brunch in a place that is not your home, reserve a spot at Tin Table. They're restarting their brunch program every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am-2 pm, starting Pride weekend. Look forward to classics like steak and eggs, Southern-style benedict, and baked French toast, plus tasty cocktails. Bring your mask!

Trophy Cupcakes

Gift a loved one (or yourself) an assortment of Pride macarons in flavors like red velvet, lemon, passionfruit, raspberry champagne, and pistachio, paired with a bottle of bubbly. Available for pickup or delivery.