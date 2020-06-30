Your Guide to Fourth of July 2020 in Seattle Virtual Fireworks Shows, Food & Drink Specials, and More

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

Addo

Chef Eric Rivera's grill packs aren't just for meat-eaters. Choose from a vegan option ($45) with char-able veggies like corn and shiitake mushrooms; an omnivore option ($75) with ground beef, corn, King salmon, chicken, and shiitake mushrooms; or a meat option ($95) with dry-aged steak, chicken, hot dogs, and King salmon. If you're not picky and you're feeling decadent, go for the chef's choice pack ($105). Preorder for pickup or delivery over July 4 weekend (or anytime).

Bluwater Bistro

Enjoy the view at Leschi's waterfront standard while you feast on a two-pound Dungeness Crab dinner with sides of buttered corn and roasted red potatoes ($26). Reservations are probably wise, but they're not required.

Boat Street Tavern

The French-ish bistro is putting their own twist on the classic American burger with heat-at-home kits ($28) for July 4 pickup. They come with honey-sweetened brioche sesame buns, cartelized onions, pickled peppers, bleu cheese aioli, arugula, and your choice of a beef patty or a marinated portobello mushroom. Round it out with sides of French potato salad and strawberry-blueberry shortcake. Preorders close at 3 pm on July 3.

Byen Bakeri

The Scandinavian bakery will be closed on July 4, but they have lots of patriotic fruit tarts available for July 3 pickup.

Crawfish King

Snag Crawfish King’s at-home boil kit for a cool $99 for July 4 weekend only. You’ll get clams, shrimp, snow crab and Dungeness crab, potatoes, corn, and andouille sausages. (And a pot to cook in.)

Cuff

It's not Independence Day-themed, but who doesn't love a weekday cookout? The Capitol Hill gay nightclub offers BBQ fare every Monday-Friday from 7-10 pm, and all proceeds benefit Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County.

Elliott's Oyster House

Take in a view of the water from Elliott's outdoor deck (reservations required) on the 4th. They've brought back their favorite dishes for this weekend, including grilled scallops with garlic-herb butter, asparagus-pepper bacon risotto, and strawberry-rhubarb crisp with cinnamon-almond crumble and vanilla ice cream.

Good Day Doughnuts

The White Center bakery is bringing back raspberry jelly-filled doughnuts ($3) for July 4 weekend, available for preorder only.

Lady Yum

The macaron maven's 15-piece build-your-own Red, White & Blue Boxes ($35) are available for pickup or delivery over July 4 weekend if you order by July 1. They're also bringing back their Bomb Pop flavor (inspired by the classic popsicle) starting July 1.

Lark

Ready to fire up the ol' outdoor cooking operation? Chef John Sundstrom is offering two grill kits for July 4 weekend. Choose the Lark Grill Box ($95) for Painted Hills New York steak, Ground Nicky Farms Wagyu beef, Ground Oregon pork, Nicky Farms elk and huckleberry sausage, and more meaty goodness. Or, opt for the Larder Box ($75) for a snack-friendly parcel with two kinds of cheese, fancy crackers, Le Ben Fin duck and pistachio galantine, Olympia Provisions salami, apricot preserves, and more fromage- and charcuterie-plate provisions. Preorder by July 2 for curbside pickup.

Salty Seattle

Plant-dyed pasta connoisseur Linda Miller Nicholson is selling red, white, and blue pasta dough balls ($60) colored with beet juice and harissa, titanium dioxide clay, and butterfly pea flowers, respectively. The package comes with instructions on how to roll out and cook your pasta, which includes enough for 12 servings. Add on two servings of black dough ($10) to support Black Lives Matter charities. Preorder as soon as possible for July 3 delivery.

Snowy River

The newly opened Belltown cocktail spot, who pride themselves on their colorful libations, are offering red and blue wines, beers, and cocktails starting at 6 pm on July 4. Reservations are required.

Taylor Shellfish

Lovers of brine can peruse Taylor Shellfish's party favorites and best-sellers like frozen top-off oysters ($55), Manila clams ($40), and Totten Inlet mussels ($35), which they've rounded up in one place for your July 4 needs.

Tinte Cellars

The Woodinville winery is celebrating its reopening with an IRL wine tasting (reservations required) on July 4 from 12-5 pm.

Trophy Cupcakes

For generously frosted themed dozens, choose Trophy's raspberry jam-filled, marshmallow meringue-topped Berry-Vanilla Dozen ($60, available July 3-5 only); their flag-likened chocolate and vanilla Stars and Stripes Dozen ($66); their extravagantly decorated 4th of July Dozen ($64); or their glitter-specked Red White & Blue Dozen ($63). Preorder for pickup or delivery.

Union Saloon

The saloon's famous carrot cake ($45) and German chocolate cake ($85) will be available in party-sized portions for July 4 weekend. Call or email to preorder by July 1 for July 3 pickup.

Urban Family Brewing

Smokestack Lightning BBQ will set up shop outside Urban Family Brewing to hawk St. Louis-style short ribs with gold BBQ sauce, macaroni salad with pickles, and brisket with cheddar grits, pickled tomatillo, and echo BBQ sauce. Stop by from 12-9 pm on July 3-4.

Washington State Fair Events Center

The Washington State Fair is still too risky to hold in its full-blown capacity, but fairground vendors are making up for it every weekend in July by selling their burgers, elephant ears, cotton candy, BBQ, funnel cakes, and more to-go via drive-through stations. Have someone in your car read Charlotte's Web aloud while you feast on your fair fare.

SEATTLE EVENTS

All events are online unless otherwise noted. Remember to wear a mask to all in-person events!

4 the Culture: A Celebration of All Black Lives

Join Eastside 4 Black Lives in Jefferson Park (with your picnic blankets and masks in tow) for a day of performances celebrating Black lives by artists like KB Tha Genius, Alpha Patron, Nësträ, Northwest Tap Connection, and others.

Sat July 4 (Beacon Hill)

Celebrate Kirkland 4th of July

Tune into the Kirkland Television YouTube channel for an "uplifting video experience" starring Eastside talent, followed by a montage of pyrotechnics on the City of Kirkland Facebook page.

Sat July 4

FreeThemAll Rally at NWDC

Join fellow pro-immigration activists in waiving kites outside the Northwest Detention Center and hearing stories and grievances from those inside.

Fri July 3 (Tacoma)

Port Angeles Fourth of July

Head to the Port Angeles Regional Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page for a livestreamed performance by local band Black Diamond Junction, then stick around for a virtual fireworks show.

Sat July 4

Rally for Black Lives: F*ck the Fourth

This peaceful rally will urge residents of North Seattle to hold their precinct and representatives accountable for racist violence.

Fri July 3 (Sand Point)

Red, White & Kaboom: Puyallup's Drive-In Fireworks Celebration

This drive-in experience is as close as you'll get to Fourth of July celebrations of yore (aka last year), but social distancing measures are still paramount. Reserve a spot in the Washington State Fair's Teal Lot (you could win prizes for decorating your ride, FYI) and settle in for a fireworks display, raffles, and other such activities.

Sat July 4 (Puyallup)

Tacoma Rainiers 3rd of July Fireworks Show

Watch on Facebook Live as the Tacoma Rainiers set off fireworks from Cheney Stadium.

Fri July 3

Vashon-Maury Pop-Up Parade

If you're lucky enough to be quarantined on Vashon, chances are this car parade will hit your neighborhood. The organizers promise an unconventional traveling procession of decked-out vehicles and cheery tunes.

Sat July 4 (Vashon Island)

NATIONAL EVENTS

A Boston Pops Salute To Our Heroes

The Boston Pops Orchestra will pay tribute to frontline workers with a livestreamed performance from Boston's Symphony Hall. Tune in on Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg Radio, and Boston’s WHDH-TV.

Sat July 4

A Capitol Fourth

Enjoy some prerecorded entertainment from Patti LaBelle, Renée Fleming, and hosts John Stamos and Vanessa Williams before zoning out to colorful eruptions of TNT on the West Lawn of the Capitol. Watch on PBS.

Sat July 4

Declaration of Independence Readings

Every year, Washington's National Archives celebrates the 4th with a reading of the Declaration of Independence on the steps of the museum. This year, they'll adapt to the times with a virtual reading on their website and Facebook page, complete with a host of educational activities for families. On July 3, NPR staffers will give their own reading of the historic document on Morning Edition.

July 3-4

Grand Park 4th of July Block Party

Los Angeles's annual block party in Grand Park will move online this year. Look forward to musical performances, a poetry reading, comedy sketches, and more on ABC7. After the first hour, viewers will be ushered over to performance art venue the Music Center's Facebook page for more livestreamed entertainment.

Sat July 4

Macy's Fireworks Show

To prevent New Yorkers from congregating in large groups, the city has modified its massive Macy's Fireworks Show to five-minute bursts of colorful sparks scattered throughout the five boroughs during the week of July 4. On the holiday, watch a recap of the spectacles on NBC.

Sat July 4

The Struggle for African American Freedom

Explore key moments in the fight against slavery by clicking through the online Google Arts & Culture exhibit The Struggle for African American Freedom, curated by the Henry Ford museum complex in Dearborn, Michigan. While you're there, check out the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History's African-Americans in the U.S. Military, which details Black Americans' roles in American conflicts, starting with the Revolution.

Ongoing

Welcome America Festival

Philadelphia's weeklong virtual festival will celebrate diversity in the US with cultural programming, kid-focused history lessons, and family-friendly workout sessions. It'll culminate on the 4th with performances by Cynthia Erivo and Jason Derulo.

Through July 4

Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic

Country legend Willie Nelson will kick off with an episode of Prime Cuts with Chef Scott Roberts of Salt Lick BBQ, followed by livestreamed performances from Luck's Saloon and Chapel stage in Texas.

Sat July 4