Where to Get Our Favorite Plates of French Fries in Seattle: Summer 2020 Edition For National French Fry Day (July 13) and Beyond

Li'l Woody's via Instagram For National French Fry Day (July 13), Li'l Woody's weekly special is the Fry Sauce Burger, a grass-fed beef patty with melty American cheese, piled with fries and slathered in fry sauce. The best part: Today, July 13, only, they'll be offering free fries with any purchase of the Fry Sauce Burger when you order online or call ahead for pickup.

Today, July 13, is National French Fry Day, and although you could very reasonably celebrate by inhaling any plate of crispy, salty potato strips in the city (and we're not saying you shouldn't), we've taken this moment to compile some of the best and most unique options that you can get in Seattle during COVID times, whether you're ordering takeout or dining (safely) at a restaurant. Read on to find out about all of them.

8oz Burger and Co.

The upscale burger spot offers Kennebec fries and truffled garlic fries. You can also get a short rib poutine made with Kennebec fries smothered in their house gravy and topped with mozzarella. Add on a fried egg for an extra two dollars.

Ballard & Capitol Hill; available for pickup and third-party delivery

Bateau

The pommes frites at Renee Erickson's modern French steakhouse are not once, not twice, but thrice fried in tallow (rendered beef fat) for extra crispiness.

Capitol Hill; available for preordered or walk-up pickup

Cafe Presse

The Stranger's Tobias Coughlin-Bogue once called Cafe Presse's frites "stupefyingly" and "face-meltingly" delicious. The fries are made with Washington russet potatoes, blanched in peanut oil at 325 degrees, cooled on sheet pans in a walk-in fridge, then removed and re-fried to order at 350 degrees, resulting in inimitable crispiness. They're served with a side of "mysteriously silky and flavorful" mayo.

Capitol Hill; available for pickup and third-party delivery

Katsu Burger

Don't miss the tonkatsu-style burger spot's fries, which are available seasoned with just sea salt, nori, curry powder, or a 12-spice blend.

Various locations; available for pickup and third-party delivery

Knee High Stocking Co.

Okay, they're more home fries than French fries, but the Capitol Hill speakeasy's luxurious duck-fat-fried patatas bravas are no less perfect. They're available with garlic, ginger, and honey or with sriracha mayo, or spiced and duck-fat-free with sriracha ketchup for vegetarians.

Capitol Hill; available for curbside pickup

Li'l Woody’s

You can get the local burger joint's hand-cut fries drizzled with house-made queso, or order yours with a side of "crack" (a Full Tilt milkshake served on the side in a little cup, just for dipping). Plus, their special this week in celebration of French Fry Day is the Fry Sauce Burger: a grass-fed beef patty with melty American cheese, piled with fries and slathered in fry sauce. And, the best part: On July 13, they'll be offering free fries with any purchase of the Fry Sauce Burger when you order online or call ahead for pickup.

Ballard, Capitol Hill & White Center; available for pickup and third-party delivery

The irresistibly crispy truffle fries at this Portland-based burger joint are like McDonald's fries with a serious upgrade. Try them with the Camden's spicy ketchup or fry sauce for dipping.

Loretta’s Northwesterner

In addition to a burger that's been recognized as one of the best in the country, the South Park burger joint also features some great thick-cut fries, also available as chili fries or "Irish nachos" (loaded with the toppings you'd put on a baked potato).

South Park; available for dine-in and outdoor seating

The Swinery

The West Seattle deli/butcher's "Swine Fries" are hand-cut and cooked in rendered pork fat, then tossed with salt, fresh garlic, and green onion. As if that's not enough, you can also get them in a poutine with fresh cheese curds and the Swinery's house pork gravy, or in the popular "Danger Fries," slathered in a bacon blue cheese béchamel sauce.

West Seattle; available for pickup and third-party delivery