The 43 Best Things to Do in Seattle This Week: July 13-16, 2020 ArtsWest's Saint Joan, the Seattle Japanese Garden Reopening, and More Top Picks

Seattle Japanese Garden via Facebook The Seattle Japanese Garden is back open! Face masks and advance tickets are required when you visit for hour-long strolls.

A new week in Phase 2 means a mixed bag of events happening virtually, in-person (modified to accommodate physical distancing, of course), and, sometimes, a combination of both. We're here to guide you through our top picks in every genre—from the reopening of the Seattle Japanese Garden to a virtual ArtsWest production of Saint Joan, and from the Seattle Dance Collective series Continuum: Bridging the Distance to the No Man's Land Film Festival. In addition, check out our guides to supporting black-owned businesses and artists in Seattle, educating yourself through anti-racism resources, and donating to social justice causes. Find even more events on our complete streaming events calendar and our resistance & solidarity calendar, and check back on Friday for a roundup of the best local virtual events this weekend.

MONDAY

Jupiter Viewing

Jupiter and its moons (Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto) will shine brighter than usual tonight between midnight and 2 am.

Outside your house

The Stranger Presents: Collide-O-Scope

The mind-melting video compilation extravaganza also known as Collide-O-Scope will stream obscure oddities from film, VHS, music videos, and other forms of media live on the internet.

Colin Higgins

Local rock, jazz, and funk guitarist Colin Higgins (Cecil Moses & the SG's, the Golden Road) will bring you an evening of live music from the virtual Fiddler's Inn stage.

Golden Gays NYC

The stage version of Hamilton has a lot of people scrambling to find other streamed versions of stage-plays to pour into their eyes and years while staying indoors, and while PBS is stepping up to serve folks via their Great Performances programming (more on that later), make sure you don't miss this stream of the touring hit starring Jason B. Schmidt, Andy Crosten, and Gerry Mastrolia as Blanche, Rose, and Dorothy, singing, dancing, and searching for Sophia. BOBBY ROBERTS

Under the Rainbow Storytelling with Jo Tyler

Join songstress, storyteller, and Penn State professor Jo Tyler for some LGBTQ-focused stories, followed by a group discussion and open mic.

TUESDAY

Todd Barry

Todd Barry doesn't even really need jokes, although he's got a ton of great ones. Give him a couple marks in the crowd, and just five minutes of conversation, and you have a night of comedy with more laughs per pound than any hyperactive loud mouth screaming into the mic. BOBBY ROBERTS

Culture Talk w/ Angelique Kidjo & Amy Andrieux

The NYC Summerstage livestream series continues with this sure-to-be intriguing, enlightening, and educational conversation between African diva Angelique Kidjo, one of The Guardian's 100 Most Inspiring Women in the World, and journalist Amy "Aimstar" Andrieux. BOBBY ROBERTS

Seattle Japanese Garden Reopening

Order a ticket in advance, wear a face mask, and head down to Madison Park for an hour-long trip to the Seattle Japanese Garden, now open with limited access. The Tateuchi Community Room, the Shoseian Teahouse, and the azumaya are closed, as well as some of the bridges and platforms in the central area of the garden.

Seattle Japanese Garden (Madison Park)

Filmmaking in the Streets: Politics and Documentaries

How are filmmakers going about capturing the recent Black Lives Matter protests against systemic racism and police violence? Women in Film/Seattle's Abie Ekenezer, who's currently working on a documentary about CHOP called Black June, will join fellow filmmakers and activists for a virtual talk on the subject.

Cosmic Stream 2: Angel Olsen & Hand Habits

Olsen’s penchant for defying expectations and one-upping herself with each record has elevated her live performances into unmissable shows. Do not miss this one, shot by Ashley Connor, with proceeds benefiting YWCA Asheville. BOBBY ROBERTS

Colin Jost, Andrew Yang

Colin Jost (you know, that guy on Saturday Night Live with the extremely punchable face) wrote a memoir recently. The memoir's title? A Very Punchable Face. Guess you can't say he's not self-aware? He's sitting down with former presidential candidate Andrew Yang to talk about the stories in his book—stories about getting good making people laugh despite the fact their instinct is to hit him in his large noggin as soon as they see him. BOBBY ROBERTS

Ellen Waterston

Northwest poet Ellen Waterston travels to the drylands of Oregon in her latest book of prose, Walking the High Desert: Encounters with Rural America along the Oregon Desert Trail. Dream of vast landscapes as you tune into this virtual reading with the Elliott Bay Book Company.

Seattle Art Fair: New Media Artwork + Their Future Lives

Join the Seattle Art Museum's Liz Brown, DXARTS and UW's James Coupe and Rebby Montalv, and others for a virtual talk on new media art, collecting, and preservation.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY

WoodyFest 2020

The Woody Guthrie Coalition's annual festival celebrating folk music and the tremendous impact Guthrie had on the form moves online for 2020 with three days of live music, panel discussions, and more, with guests including Glen Hansard, Crys Matthews, Monica Taylor, Red Dirt Rangers, Butch Hancock, Arlo Guthrie, and more. BOBBY ROBERTS

WEDNESDAY

Dismantling Racism Series: Living Black in Seattle

Local panelists Delbert Richardson, Maury Diakite, Patty Wells, and Tony Benton will share personal stories about the recent swell of protests against racist police violence in America, and what it's like to be Black in Seattle.

Growing and Using Culinary Herbs

The folks at Tilth Alliance will teach you about growing herbs at home, be it on your patio, balcony, or backyard.

Online: Creating a Wildlife Habitat Garden

Learn which plants attract beneficial insects, songbirds, and other wildlife in this virtual class.

Virtual Silent Reading Party

The first worldwide silent-reading party was such a huge success that we're making it weekly. Every Wednesday at 6 pm we're going to throw these parties, at least until stay-at-home is over. Attendees at the first Zoom silent-reading party included famous actors, writers, composers, artists, families, teenagers doing their homework, people staring into space listening to the music because it was just so beautiful, cats, and even one household on Orcas Island that was eating dinner and decided to broadcast the reading party as their background music. (What a brilliant idea!) It wasn't just a great party to be at. Behind the scenes, this was a roaring success as well. The Stranger brought in revenue from the reading party for the first time ever, our musician Paul Matthew Moore made ten times more on Venmo tips than he's ever made in the tip jar at the Sorrento (thank you for your generosity—he deserves it!), and hundreds of people at the party have written us emails, clamoring for more. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

Rifftrax Night!

Watch a terrible movie online (Ted V. Mikaels's The Girl in Gold Boots) with a sarcastic soundtrack by Rifftrax and company from Rob and XL Bears.

SIFF Movie Club: It Follows - Virtual Discussion

Kathy Fennessy wrote, "Most horror films tap into a variety of fears, and It Follows is no exception. Mitchell’s scare tactics include water (it begins and ends in pools), sex (a virus that can be transmitted only by intercourse), and suburbs (evil lurks behind the placid facade). But the primary fear is that of being followed—someone is walking behind you, so you start walking faster, change course, or cross the street. Chances are they’re just minding their own business, but what if they aren’t? After Jay gets busy with a secretive guy from across the Detroit tracks, disheveled, zombie-like people start following her with the intent to kill. She can pass the virus on, but she can’t get rid of it, so she ropes in her droll sister and their friends, including besotted neighbor Paul (Keir Gilchrist). Collective paranoia ensues, culminating in a watery showdown as Rich Vreeland’s insidious score burrows its way into your bowels. On the walk home from the theater, I felt like I was being followed. Maybe I was. Maybe I still am." Watch it! Then, join an online discussion with SIFF’s WTF programmers Colleen O'Holleran and Marcus Gorman.

John Craigie

The much-beloved troubadour (that's right. He's an honest-to-god troubadour. It's not a title one easily wins, you know) from Santa Monica, CA, brings his playful brand of storytelling folk music to this livestreamed set that's just as likely to make you laugh and cry before it’s done. BOBBY ROBERTS

Black Girl Magic

Chicago-based drag queen the Vixen will head up this virtual variety show celebrating black talent from across the country, including all-stars like Latrice Royale, Dynasty Banks, Meatball, Maxi Glamour, and many others.

Black Lives Matter Write-In with Katrina Otounye

2018-19 Hugo House Fellow Katrina Otuonye, whose fiction and nonfiction have appeared in Seventh Wave, Atticus Review, Litro Magazine, Crab Orchard Review, and The Toast, will provide writing prompts and guidance in this workshop focused on writing during a time of protest.

Tracing the Maps

Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna, City of Redmond Poet Laureate Raúl Sánchez, Pushcart Prize winner Carolyne Wright, and Cindy Williams Gutiérrez will traverse maps both literal (from Chile to El Salvador to Mexico to the Pacific Northwest) and figurative in this virtual group reading with Hugo House.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Saint Joan

Despite George Bernard Shaw's trenchant atheism, his classic depiction of the Maid of Orleans stresses her strength, bravery, faith, and humanity in the face of political and religious oppression. The original date of this production, staged by Mathew Wright, was canceled due to COVID-19. This is a digital rendition.

THURSDAY

Punderdome

It's Thunderdome, but for people who love puns. You know if you're down for that kind of shit or n—oh, ok, you're already clicking the link. You're slavering for the linguistic carnage that's guaranteed to lay waste to good taste and leave nothing behind but a cacophony of forehead slaps and pained groans. You have seen the promised land, its St. Peter is a Rodney Dangerfield impersonator and his alleged daughter. Welcome to Punderdome. Good night and good luck. BOBBY ROBERTS

Wild Card Improv Online

The improvisers of Unexpected Productions will throw their formulas out the window for a night of truly surprising experiments.

How to Be a Backyard Naturalist

Ken Keffer (Earth Almanac) and Kelly Brenner (Nature Obscura) will pool their knowledge to lead this workshop on how to be a naturalist from home.

Virtual No Man's Land Film Festival

See bike riders, climbers, sailors, and other intrepid women explore stupendous natural environments in this (virtual) series about women exploring the outdoors.

Cafe Nordo Retro Dinners

Cafe Nordo will pay homage to Twin Peaks with a four-course "mind-bending" breakfast-for-dinner menu (best enjoyed in your finest knitwear and saddle shoes) to kick off their Retro Dinners series. This is an in-person affair, so parties must be smaller than five people.

Cafe Nordo (Pioneer Square)

Better Noise Music Festival

There's been a lot of online music festivals since we all went on lockdown, then came out of lockdown way too early, and quickly went right back inside—but not too many of those festivals are the kind where you can throw the horns and headbang like a proper leather-clad/zippered-up hesher would. That's where Better Noise comes in, putting together a streaming lineup that includes Motley Crue, Awolnation, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch, and more. As they used to say in the salad days of the '80s: Party hearty, rock 'n' roll, ride the lightning, smoke a bowl. BOBBY ROBERTS

Deck'd Out #4 Dreamin' & Streamin' w/ the Dirty Ice Crew

Deck'd Out returns to the Monkey Loft's virtual rooftop deck with sets from Dirty Ice (aka Kadeejah Streets) and Brr (aka Josh Gannon).

HDLSC Presents: FRUIT JUICE

Odd-pop aliens Fruit Juice will play live from High Dive's virtual stage to benefit the King County Equity Now Coalition.

NVCS Presents Bad Optics

Self-described "post-cultural aspirationalist" punk rockers Bad Optics will play live on Nectar's YouTube channel to, like their friends at High Dive, raise money for the King County Equity Coalition.

Strict Tempo

Resident DJ Vox Sinistra hosts this weekly dark house series on Twitch, with special guests like Stockhaussen from Mexico City, Delectro from Columbia, and WLDV from Spain.

Broadway Beyond The Curtain - Series One

The Seattle Theatre Group will reveal recorded interview sessions with Broadway and STG Season artists, wrapping up tonight with Nikki Long.

Seattle Dance Collective presents Continuum: Bridging the Distance

After being forced to cancel its second season, Seattle Dance Collective commissioned five new works for the digital stage, all created and filmed during quarantine by Seattle's Henry Wurtz. The videos will premiere every Thursday in July.

Ashleigh Bryant Phillips with Richard Chiem

Ashleigh Bryant Phillips's debut short story collection takes place in the rural South, where she centers the voices of a runaway teen, a mattress salesman, feral kittens, an elderly bachelorette wearing a horsehair locket, and a little girl named after Shania Twain. Join her for a reading and conversation with author Richard Chiem (King of Joy).

Re/frame: Order and Chaos

Join Ann Poulson, the Henry’s Associate Curator of Collections, for an interactive online tour of the gallery's permanent collection that will "play with the duality of and intrinsic connection between order and chaos."

ALL WEEK

Great Performances: Ann

Available for free, on-demand, through July 19, Great Performances presents this one-woman-show written by and starring the award-winning Holland Taylor as Texas governor Ann Richards, whose career as a politician in that state is even more remarkable considering... you know... Texas. BOBBY ROBERTS

Strictly Seattle 2020

If you love dance, you can't miss this online festival of innovative choreography and experimental virtual workshops with Velocity Dance Center.

Shoreline Recycled Yard Art Contest

Shoreline residents are invited to rummage through their blue bins for recyclable materials and make works of art to place in their yards. The theme is "summer fun," and participants who enter photos of their work will be entered for a chance to win a gift basket from Recology.