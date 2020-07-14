French Food & Drink Specials for Bastille Day 2020 in Seattle Bouillabaisse Boxes, Fête Nationale-Style Snack Packs, and More for July 14

Bastille Day—the joyous French holiday that celebrates the 1789 Storming of the Bastille and the fall of the French monarchy—is today (Tuesday, July 14)! Lucky for Francophiles (and those who enjoy a good cheese plate), you don't have to get on a plane or spend much time outside of your house to fête like the French. We've compiled all the food and drink specials available for takeout and dine-in at local eateries like Cafe Campagne, L'Oursin, and Trophy Cupcakes. À votre santé!

Cafe Campagne

The excellent Post Alley French bistro will replace their usual music-filled Bastille Day celebration with something you can enjoy at home: a bouillabaisse box that comes with all the provisions for a Provençal feast. It comes complete with locally sourced seafood, saffron potatoes, savory broth, baguette crostini, rouille, and aioli, available for pickup or neighborhood delivery from 12-4 pm on Wednesday-Sunday.

Cafe Nordo

Cafe Nordo's Culinarium will begin its Staycation wine package with an all-French lineup with four bottles ($100). Add a French-focused cheese and charcuterie plate ($45) to your parcel for the full French partytime experience. Place your order by 2 pm on Thursday (this week or any week) for no-contact delivery on Saturday and Sunday.

L'Oursin

In place of their annual Bastille Day bash, the sustainable Central District French restaurant is offering "Fête Nationale-style snack packs" to go. Choose the Les Huitres package for a dozen oysters with mignonette and lemon, an oyster knife, and a bottle of Parraud "Selection des Cognettes" Muscadet Sevre et Maine ($48), or go for the Le Casse-Croute for homemade Pate de Campagne and chicken liver mousse, Le Maubert brie, mustard and toasts, and a bottle of Domaine Magellan "Le Fruit Defendu" ($56). Both are available for pickup on July 14.

Luc

James Beard award-winning chef Thierry Rautureau and the Luc team will welcome small groups to their Madison Park restaurant for a three-course Bastille Day meal with choices like gem lettuce salad, roasted chicken with rosemary-grain mustard, and lemon pound cake ($60). Gratuity is included in your prepaid ticket.

Maximilien

Bonnie Birch will crank out romantic accordion tunes while you dine in (social distance-style) on chilled gazpacho and other La Fête Nationale specialties from Chef Potvin. Prepaid reservations for this three-course meal on July 14 from 4-9 pm are $39 per person.

Trophy Cupcakes

Get yourself some Eiffel Tower cupcakes for 10% off by uttering the word "Bonjour" when you call ahead for pickup (or by entering it in as the promo code when you order online). This deal lasts until 5 pm on July 14.