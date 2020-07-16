As The Stranger's resident art critic Jasmyne Keimig recently relayed, galleries across the city are quietly reopening their doors for limited-capacity viewing, in part due to the low traffic that comes through galleries as opposed to museums and stores. "Art galleries can support social distancing far more easily as we have open floor plans, allowing plenty of space for the few visitors we may have at any moment," reads a letter to Governor Jay Inslee organized by Traver Gallery's Sarah Traver. We've listed the art spaces that are back in business during regular hours and by appointment below, along with the shows that are currently on view, from Deborah Butterfield's Sculpture at Greg Kucera Gallery to Lauren Iida's 32 Aspects of Daily Life at ArtXchange—plus a few virtual exhibitions. If you do decide to visit, don't forget to wear a mask and to keep your distance from others.
OPEN REGULAR HOURS
ArtXChange
Current hours: Tues–Sat, 11 am–5:30 pm and by appointment
On view: Lauren Iida: 32 Aspects of Daily Life (through Aug 22, digital exhibit available) & Due Belle Voci (July 23-Aug 22)
Cole Gallery
Current hours: Mon-Sat, 10 am-6 pm & Sun, 10 am-5 pm
On view: Summer Celebration of Art (July 16-Aug 17), C.A. Pierce: The Inspiration of Atmosphere (through July 31) & Jenna von Benedikt: Nature's Spirit (through July 31)
Columbia City Gallery
Current hours: Fri-Sun, 12-5 pm
On view: Up in the Air (through Aug 9)
CORE
Current hours: Wed-Sat, Sun July 19 & Tues July 21, 12-6 pm
On view: Mylen Tumaliuan-Huggins: Hiding in Plain Sight & Roark T. Congdon: Lockdown Paintings (through July 25)
Fantagraphics Bookstore & Gallery
Current hours: Mon-Sat, 11:30 am-8 pm & Sun 11:30 am-5 pm
On view: Jim Woodring: And Now, Sir — Is This Your Missing Gonad? (through Aug 5)
FoodArt Collection
Current hours: Sun, 2-5 pm and by appointment
On view: Going Dutch II & Jane Richlovsky: I'll Never Have That Recipe Again (through Aug 31)
Frederick Holmes and Company
Current hours: Tues-Sun, 10 am-5 pm
On view: Betsy Podlach: Of Time | Out of Time (through Aug 1)
Gallery 110
Current hours: Wed-Sat, 11 am-6 pm
On view: Yvonne Kunz: Socio-Emotional Learning, Rajaa Gharbi: Cauldron Delights & JoEllen Wang: #tarplife (all on view through Aug 1)
Gallery Mack
Current hours: Wed-Sun, 11 am–5 pm
Ghost Gallery
Current hours: Wed–Fri, 12-5 pm & Sat–Sun, 12–4 pm
On view: Group print show (through July)
Greg Kucera Gallery
Current hours: Tues–Sat, 10:30 am–5:30 pm
On view: Deborah Butterfield (through Aug 22)
Harris Harvey Gallery
Current hours: Tues–Sat, 11 am–5 pm and by appointment
On view: Karen Kosoglad (through Aug 1) & Highlights from Spring Exhibitions (through Aug 1)
J. Rinehart Gallery
Current hours: Thurs-Sat, 11 am-5 pm and by appointment
On view: Meggan Joy: Battle Cry (through July 25)
Linda Hodges Gallery
Current hours: Tues–Sat, 10:30 am–5 pm
On view: Tim Cross (through Aug 1)
Patricia Rovzar Gallery
Current hours: Tues–Sat, 11 am–5 pm and by appointment
On view: Lynda Lowe: Temenos (through July 31)
Push/Pull
Current hours: Thurs–Sun, 1–6 pm
Schack Art Center
Current hours: Tues–Sat, 10 am–5 pm
On view: American Graffiti: From the Streets to Canvas
Stonington Gallery
Current hours: Wed–Sat, 11 am–3 pm and by appointment
On view: Hib Sabin: In My End Is My Beginning (through July 31)
Traver Gallery
Current hours: Tues–Sat, 11 am–3 pm and by appointment
On view: Dale Chihuly: Chihuly Merletto (through Aug 1)
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Davidson Galleries
On view: Catalog 101 Highlights (through Aug 1)
Online exhibit: Maricarmen Villasana Watercolors (through Aug 1)
Foster/White Gallery
On view: Will Robinson (through July 25) & George Rodriguez (Aug 6-22)
Koplin Del Rio
On view: Photographs, 2020 (through July 18)
METHOD
On view: Ling Chun: Apostrophe S (through Aug 15)
Photographic Center Northwest
On view: 2020 Thesis Exhibition: Douglas King and Aaron Wheetman (through Aug 27)
Shift Gallery
On view: Robin Arnitz, Karen Klee-Atlin, Cynthia Hibbard & Jodi Waltier (appointments must be made through individual artists)
studio e Gallery
On view: Emily Counts & Ko Kirk Yamahira (July 17–Aug 29)
Winston Wächter Fine Art
On view: New from the Northwest (through Aug 31)
Online exhibits: Jessica Cantlin: Captured by the Sea (through July 31) & Etsuko Ichikawa: New Traces (through Aug 8)
OPEN FOR OUTDOOR VIEWING
Burien Arts Gallery
On view: LIVE at the Maverick (through end of Aug)
Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park
Current hours: Fri–Sun, 11 am–5 pm
On view: Sculpture Northwest collaborative exhibit (July 25–Aug 30)
NOTEWORTHY ONLINE EXHIBITS
Hedreen Gallery
On view: Abstractions of Black Citizenship: African American Art from Saint Louis (through Aug 2)
Jack Straw New Media Gallery
On view: Julia Freeman: IRISIRIS (July 24–Aug 7)
Did we miss something? Email us to let us know!