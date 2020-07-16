Your Complete Guide to Seattle Art Galleries that Are Now Open to Visit

"Dangerous: The Artist’s Wife of the Current Era," courtesy of ArtXChange Lauren Iida's 32 Aspects of Daily Life , on view digitally and in-person at ArtXchange, features mixed-media portraits of women the artist has connected with over the years.

As The Stranger's resident art critic Jasmyne Keimig recently relayed, galleries across the city are quietly reopening their doors for limited-capacity viewing, in part due to the low traffic that comes through galleries as opposed to museums and stores. "Art galleries can support social distancing far more easily as we have open floor plans, allowing plenty of space for the few visitors we may have at any moment," reads a letter to Governor Jay Inslee organized by Traver Gallery's Sarah Traver. We've listed the art spaces that are back in business during regular hours and by appointment below, along with the shows that are currently on view, from Deborah Butterfield's Sculpture at Greg Kucera Gallery to Lauren Iida's 32 Aspects of Daily Life at ArtXchange—plus a few virtual exhibitions. If you do decide to visit, don't forget to wear a mask and to keep your distance from others.

OPEN REGULAR HOURS

ArtXChange

Current hours: Tues–Sat, 11 am–5:30 pm and by appointment

On view: Lauren Iida: 32 Aspects of Daily Life (through Aug 22, digital exhibit available) & Due Belle Voci (July 23-Aug 22)

Cole Gallery

Current hours: Mon-Sat, 10 am-6 pm & Sun, 10 am-5 pm

On view: Summer Celebration of Art (July 16-Aug 17), C.A. Pierce: The Inspiration of Atmosphere (through July 31) & Jenna von Benedikt: Nature's Spirit (through July 31)

Columbia City Gallery

Current hours: Fri-Sun, 12-5 pm

On view: Up in the Air (through Aug 9)

CORE

Current hours: Wed-Sat, Sun July 19 & Tues July 21, 12-6 pm

On view: Mylen Tumaliuan-Huggins: Hiding in Plain Sight & Roark T. Congdon: Lockdown Paintings (through July 25)

Fantagraphics Bookstore & Gallery

Current hours: Mon-Sat, 11:30 am-8 pm & Sun 11:30 am-5 pm

On view: Jim Woodring: And Now, Sir — Is This Your Missing Gonad? (through Aug 5)

FoodArt Collection

Current hours: Sun, 2-5 pm and by appointment

On view: Going Dutch II & Jane Richlovsky: I'll Never Have That Recipe Again (through Aug 31)

Frederick Holmes and Company

Current hours: Tues-Sun, 10 am-5 pm

On view: Betsy Podlach: Of Time | Out of Time (through Aug 1)

Gallery 110

Current hours: Wed-Sat, 11 am-6 pm

On view: Yvonne Kunz: Socio-Emotional Learning, Rajaa Gharbi: Cauldron Delights & JoEllen Wang: #tarplife (all on view through Aug 1)

Gallery Mack

Current hours: Wed-Sun, 11 am–5 pm

Ghost Gallery

Current hours: Wed–Fri, 12-5 pm & Sat–Sun, 12–4 pm

On view: Group print show (through July)

Greg Kucera Gallery

Current hours: Tues–Sat, 10:30 am–5:30 pm

On view: Deborah Butterfield (through Aug 22)

Harris Harvey Gallery

Current hours: Tues–Sat, 11 am–5 pm and by appointment

On view: Karen Kosoglad (through Aug 1) & Highlights from Spring Exhibitions (through Aug 1)

J. Rinehart Gallery

Current hours: Thurs-Sat, 11 am-5 pm and by appointment

On view: Meggan Joy: Battle Cry (through July 25)

Linda Hodges Gallery

Current hours: Tues–Sat, 10:30 am–5 pm

On view: Tim Cross (through Aug 1)

Patricia Rovzar Gallery

Current hours: Tues–Sat, 11 am–5 pm and by appointment

On view: Lynda Lowe: Temenos (through July 31)

Push/Pull

Current hours: Thurs–Sun, 1–6 pm

Schack Art Center

Current hours: Tues–Sat, 10 am–5 pm

On view: American Graffiti: From the Streets to Canvas

Stonington Gallery

Current hours: Wed–Sat, 11 am–3 pm and by appointment

On view: Hib Sabin: In My End Is My Beginning (through July 31)

Traver Gallery

Current hours: Tues–Sat, 11 am–3 pm and by appointment

On view: Dale Chihuly: Chihuly Merletto (through Aug 1)

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Davidson Galleries

On view: Catalog 101 Highlights (through Aug 1)

Online exhibit: Maricarmen Villasana Watercolors (through Aug 1)

Foster/White Gallery

On view: Will Robinson (through July 25) & George Rodriguez (Aug 6-22)

Koplin Del Rio

On view: Photographs, 2020 (through July 18)

METHOD

On view: Ling Chun: Apostrophe S (through Aug 15)

Photographic Center Northwest

On view: 2020 Thesis Exhibition: Douglas King and Aaron Wheetman (through Aug 27)

Shift Gallery

On view: Robin Arnitz, Karen Klee-Atlin, Cynthia Hibbard & Jodi Waltier (appointments must be made through individual artists)

studio e Gallery

On view: Emily Counts & Ko Kirk Yamahira (July 17–Aug 29)

Winston Wächter Fine Art

On view: New from the Northwest (through Aug 31)

Online exhibits: Jessica Cantlin: Captured by the Sea (through July 31) & Etsuko Ichikawa: New Traces (through Aug 8)

OPEN FOR OUTDOOR VIEWING

Burien Arts Gallery

On view: LIVE at the Maverick (through end of Aug)

Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park

Current hours: Fri–Sun, 11 am–5 pm

On view: Sculpture Northwest collaborative exhibit (July 25–Aug 30)

NOTEWORTHY ONLINE EXHIBITS

Hedreen Gallery

On view: Abstractions of Black Citizenship: African American Art from Saint Louis (through Aug 2)

Jack Straw New Media Gallery

On view: Julia Freeman: IRISIRIS (July 24–Aug 7)

Did we miss something? Email us to let us know!