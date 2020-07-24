Beer for Goats, National Hot Fudge Sundae Day, and More Seattle Food News You Can Use: July 24, 2020 Edition

This week, you can cry about the closure of the U-District drinking institution the College Inn Pub over hot fudge sundaes from Molly Moon's and Shug’s, or maybe over brunch at the newly reopened Musang. Read on for the latest updates in food news below, plus announcements for the near future (like Inslee's in-person dining rollbacks going into effect on July 30). For more ideas, check out our full in-person dining directory, our takeout & delivery directory, and our guide to Seattle farmers markets.

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Damn the Weather

Bryn Lumsden's cozy, brick-laden Pioneer Square spot will welcome back diners to their social distancing-modified layout on Tuesday, July 28.

Korochka Tavern

This beloved Russian bar, which Stranger contributor Meg van Huygen praised for its "cozy, unpretentious chill," closed without warning in Lake City in October. Happily, after a successful crowdfunding campaign, it reopened a new spot in Wallingford (the former space of the neighborhood bar The Grizzled Wizard) this past weekend, reports Eater. They're open for takeout and limited dine-in.

Metropolitan Market

Denizens of Mercer Island can now shop at the new outpost of the specialty grocery store.

Musang

Reunite with the Beacon Hill Filipino restaurant's patio and their Silog menu of cured beef, a fried egg, garlic fried rice, and sides of Kamatis and Pepino. They're open for brunch from 11 am-2 pm on Wednesday-Saturday.

Serious Pie

If you still haven't made it over to the Ballard pop-up Serious TakeOut, know that the downtown location of Tom Douglas's beloved pizza chain returned this week for takeout. They're open from 11 am-7 pm on Wednesday-Sunday.

Third Culture Coffee

The Bellevue multi-cultural specialty coffee shop has expanded to Pioneer Square. Stop by through July 31 to be entered in a raffle when you purchase any drink.

FUTURE OPENINGS

PCC Bellevue

According to a press release, the popular natural market chain will welcome a new Eastside location on August 12.

NEW SPECIALS

Ben Paris

The old-timey Americana spot is cooking up a backyard BBQ feast for two ($75) on Sunday, July 26. Preorder your shrimp skewers, pork ribs, Andouille sausage, BBQ baked beans, mac salad, slaw, greens, and cornbread for pickup.

Century Ballroom

Get a Fancy Picnic Basket ($100) for two every Saturday and Sunday, then find a sunbeam to sit in and eat it outside. It comes with everything you need, from the tablecloth to the bubbly to the glasses to the chilled gazpacho (and more). Order by 9 pm on Thursday.

Jack's BBQ

The Texas-style smoked meat haven's Chicken Shack is now open for your twice-fried chicken needs. Order online for pickup at the South Lake Union takeout window.

Reuben's Brews

In place of the annual Baby Goats and Brews event, two bucks from every four-pack of the Ballard brewery's new Wolfsburg Spezial Helles Bock will benefit the Puget Sound Goat Rescue.

Slab Sandwiches and Pie

If you've been missing dishes like Hamachi crudo and wagyu steak tartare from Chef John Sundstrom's Lark, you can now get them to go from the restaurant's pop-up at its sister spot, Slab, which launched on Tuesday, July 21. Pick up your order from 5-8 pm on Tuesday-Saturday, and expect offerings to change weekly based on what's fresh.

Vif and Petite Soif

The sister wine bars launched a Wine Alliance this week: a club of sorts whose members will get the first pick of limited-edition bottles of vino before they hit the website. Subscribe to their mailing list to join.

EVENTS

National Tequila Day

Snag special bottles of tequila at discounted prices from the West Seattle cantina on National Tequila Day.

Cheneyville Grab N’ Go

For two weekends only, fans of baseball and the refreshments that go along with it can pick up stadium fare from the Tacoma Rainiers' home base, Cheney Stadium, via a drive-through. Choose from items like Ivar's fish and chips with Alaskan cod, five-cheese pizzas, pulled-pork sandwiches, and brats in individual or family-sized portions.

The Front Street Streatery

Restaurants and cafes in downtown Issaquah will move their dining rooms into the sidewalks and parking lanes for two days only to make room for socially distanced noshing.

Retro Dinners at Nordo

This series of nostalgic pre-fixe dinners based on previous Nordo menus will change weekly. The week of July 23-25 features a series of "cakes" (we're not sure why the organizers put that in quotes, but we're guessing it means some of these cakes are savory?) that invoke the ghostly Hotel Nordo.

Belgian Beer Week

In honor of Belgian National Day and Belgian Beer Week, this Fremont beer temple Brouwer's is offering deals like $2 off bottles from Huyghe brewery, $2 off all Trappist bottles, and 20% off all Lambic bottles.

Mariners Kick-Off Viewing

The Pioneer Square sports bar will cue up the MLB kickoff games on their TVs and serve up ballgame classics like Stadium dogs, garlic fries, and bags of peanuts, plus six-packs and growlers to go. Seating is limited.

Pike-Pine Summer United

Get 10% off your bill at local bars and eateries like Amandine Bakeshop, A Pizza Mart, Bateau, and tons of other places on Capitol Hill moving into Phase 2 of reopening by mentioning The Stranger's Pike-Pine promotion.

1st Ave Inside OUT - Open Air Dining & Market Place

Kent residents can dine and shop along a car-free First Avenue every Saturday of the summer.

National Hot Fudge Sundae Day

The deities of obscure national holidays have spoken. Today is National Hot Fudge Sundae Day! Get yourself a special treat from Shug’s Soda Fountain and Ice Cream (which offers retro creations like a S'more sundae), Molly Moon's (which offers Molly's Favorite Sundae—made with melted chocolate and salted caramel ice cream topped with hot fudge, salty-sweet candied hazelnuts, house-made whipped cream, and a Chukar cherry—all year round), Dick's Drive-In (order their tried-and-true peppermint fudge sundae), or Sweet Alchemy (which is offering a sundae kit with handmade sauces and toppings). Check out more of our favorite ice cream places currently offering scoops to go here.

Riesling Rocks Revival

If you like your wine on the sweet and acidic side, check out this virtual journey through the world of Riesling, moderated by L'Oursin's wine director, Kathryn Olsen. The organizers are offering a three-pack of the stuff so you can sip along. Otherwise, you're encouraged to pour yourself a glass of your favorite varietal.

Valhalla Dinner Series Featuring Ravenna Brewing Co.

This beer-centric dinner series will return (IRL!) with a six-course meal paired with brews from Ravenna Brewing, like jalapeño hushpuppies with Cajun remoulade served alongside their Hazy IPA.

New In-Person Dining Restrictions

As Rich Smith reported, Jay Inslee has some new orders on in-person dining. As of Thursday, July 30, indoor dining will be limited to members of the same household sitting at the same table, but people will still be able to dine outdoors with others outside their household. In addition, all bars must close for indoor service, and alcohol service in restaurants must end at 10 pm. Finally, counties currently in Phase 3 must reduce table sizes to no more than five people, and reduce indoor occupancy to 50%.

CLOSURES

College Inn Pub

This is really bad. It's easy for me to imagine a Seattle with no Starbucks or Pike Place Market. But it's next to impossible for me to imagine a Seattle with no College Inn Pub. What kind of place is this? The wood-warm bar, the professors and students chatting in booths, the low ceiling. All of this boozy richness, which was in the basement of a University District hotel, the Tudor style College Inn, that has two floors above its lobby and street-level businesses, did not survive the pandemic. CHARLES MUDEDE

Read the full article here.

Pagliacci Pizza

The Queen Anne outpost of the popular pizza chain permanently closed after 32 years of business on Wednesday, July 22, for COVID-19-related reasons.