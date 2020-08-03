The 38 Best Things to Do in Seattle This Week: August 3-6, 2020 KEXP Concerts, a Virtual NAACP Festival, and More Top Picks

The Proud Family in its brand-new iteration (which is slated for Disney+ soon) on Thursday as part of the NAACP's virtual Disney+ Get reacquainted with the classic Disney Channel showin its brand-new iteration (which is slated for Disney+ soon) on Thursday as part of the NAACP's virtual Arts, Culture & Entertainment Festival

A new week in Phase 2 means a mixed bag of events happening virtually, in-person (modified to accommodate physical distancing, of course), and, sometimes, a combination of both. We're here to guide you through our top picks in every genre—from the U-District Food Bank's Virtual Garden Party Fundraiser to the NAACP Arts, Culture & Entertainment Festival, and from two events with The Last Stargazers author Emily Levesque to a KEXP concert with Washed Out. In addition, check out our guides to supporting black-owned businesses and artists in Seattle, educating yourself through anti-racism resources, and donating to social justice causes. Find even more events on our complete streaming events calendar and our resistance & solidarity calendar, and check back on Friday for a roundup of the best local virtual events this weekend.

MONDAY

The Pink Line: Journeys Across the World’s Queer Frontiers

According to journalist Mark Gevisser, no social movement has brought change so quickly and with such dramatically mixed results as that around sexual orientation and gender identity in the first two decades of the 21st century. "As new globalized queer identities are adopted by people across the world, fresh culture wars have emerged and a new Pink Line has been drawn across the globe," reads press materials. Gevisser will discuss his new book The Pink Line with fellow journalist Samantha Allen (author of Real Queer America).

Emily Levesque

UW Astronomy Professor Emily Levesque studies massive stellar astrophysics and the use of massive stars as cosmological tools. Her book The Last Stargazers: The Enduring Story of Astronomy's Vanishing Explorers introduces some very powerful telescopes and the people who run them, and she also goes into how coding and technology help us study stars. Join her for a virtual reading with Elliott Bay. She'll also join the Pacific Science Center for a virtual Astronomy at Home on Thursday.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY

Seattle Chamber Music Society 2020 Virtual Summer Festival

The Seattle Chamber Music Society has moved this year's summer concert series online, bringing 12 evening-length performances celebrating works by Beethoven, Schubert, Debussy, and other well-known composers.

Jim Woodring: And Now, Sir — Is This Your Missing Gonad?

Check out the latest collection from Jim Woodring, a local genius who "inks morphing cartoon dreamscapes and characters in stories unconstrained by words or traditional storylines," as former Stranger arts calendar editor Joule Zelman has written. His new book of cartoons And Now, Sir — Is This Your Missing Gonad? will be available for purchase.

Closing Wednesday

TUESDAY

The History and Politics of Black Hair and Beauty

In her new book Beauty Shop Politics, University of Delaware professor Tiffany Gill explores how Black beauticians used their places of business as subversive organizing hubs during the Civil Rights era. Join her for a virtual talk with local Black arts space Wa Na Wari.

McMenamins History Pub: Outdoors for 100 Years - Eddie Bauer

Join Colin Berg, the Brand Historian for Eddie Bauer, as he shares the history behind Eddie himself, as well as other Pacific Northwesterners who made an impact on the outdoorsy clothing and gear purveyors.



Rapid Response: Reopening Hospitality & Tourism

This episode of the Greater Seattle Business Association's Rapid Response program will explore the future of hospitality and tourism post-COVID-19. Alaska Airlines' Matt Thomason, Pike Brewing's Gary Szeredy, and the Space Needle and Chihuly Garden's Randy Coté will make up the panel.

Vote in the Primary Election

There's an important Washington State Primary Election on August 4, and the Stranger Election Control Board has painstakingly interviewed candidates via Zoom to help you fill out your ballot. Grab a pen, read their endorsements, and stuff your nearest ballot box with purpose.

The Art and Science of Making Games

Have the piles of board games you've mastered during quarantine got you wondering how a game makes it from conception to birth to established adulthood? Ravensburger game producer Mike Mulvihill will get into it in this virtual Science in the City on YouTube.

Live on KEXP from Home: Phoebe Bridgers

Cinematically somber singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers will play live on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Bedroom Bingo with Betty Wetter and Cookie Couture

You don't need a bingo card to tune in to fun game nights every Tuesday with powerhouse drag queens Betty Wetter and Cookie Couture on Zoom.

Molly Wizenberg with Kate Schatz

Wizenberg is the co-host of the local comedy/food podcast Spilled Milk and the author of Delancey: A Man, a Woman, a Restaurant, a Marriage, about the experience of opening Delancey, the acclaimed pizza restaurant in Ballard, with her ex-husband. She'll offer her life story as an insight into the changing nature of sexuality and the unexpected turns of life that can disrupt even the most seemingly stable families: At the age of 36, married to a man, she unexpectedly found herself attracted to a woman. Kate Schatz (the author of the Rad Women book series) will join her in conversation.

WEDNESDAY

Virtual Garden Party Fundraiser

Help the University District Food Bank fund their annual garden party, which takes place on their Rooftop Roots Farm, at this virtual garden tour, cooking demo (featuring the London Plane's head chef), and live concert with Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints. Also, you can get 10% off your bill at Eastlake Bar & Grill, Greenlake Bar & Grill, or the U Village Molly Moon's when you mention the show.

Virtual Silent Reading Party featuring Special Guest Richard Chiem

The first worldwide silent-reading party was such a huge success that we're making it weekly. Every Wednesday at 6 pm we're going to throw these parties, at least until stay-at-home is over. Attendees at the first Zoom silent-reading party included famous actors, writers, composers, artists, families, teenagers doing their homework, people staring into space listening to the music because it was just so beautiful, cats, and even one household on Orcas Island that was eating dinner and decided to broadcast the reading party as their background music. (What a brilliant idea!) It wasn't just a great party to be at. Behind the scenes, this was a roaring success as well. The Stranger brought in revenue from the reading party for the first time ever, our musician Paul Matthew Moore made ten times more on Venmo tips than he's ever made in the tip jar at the Sorrento (thank you for your generosity—he deserves it!), and hundreds of people at the party have written us emails, clamoring for more. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

Women on Wednesdays - Rep. Pramila Jayapal

This edition of Women & Politics Institute's virtual conversation series will feature Washington State's own Pramila Jayapal and WPI Executive Director Betsy Fischer Martin.

Virtual Planetarium: Magnificent Moons

Explore the various craters, volcanoes, seas of methane, and icy oceans of the galaxy's many moons in this live event on YouTube.

Live on KEXP from Home: Washed Out

Former Stranger contributor Sophia Stephens once wrote, "If I can’t make it to the show, make sure to thank Washed Out (aka Ernest Greene) for all the reliable soundtracks to my everyday existential crises for me." The dream-pop-inclined singer-songwriter will play live on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Take to the Streets: Defund the Police March & Rally

Decriminalize Seattle and the King County Equity Coalition will host a march and rally on the day of that Seattle City Councilmembers vote on whether or not to defund SPD.

King County Juvenile Detention Center (Central District)

Curt & Ana Warner with Dave Boling

Former Seahawks star running back Curt Warner and his wife Ana share their experience raising their twin sons Austin and Christian, both of whom were born with severe autism. They'll join Town Hall with insights from their book, The Warner Boys.

E. Briskin: Orange

A narrator of indeterminate gender mourns a dog of indeterminate species in Seattle poet E. Briskin's first book, Orange. Hugo House will host this virtual reading and book launch featuring the author, Tony Diaz, Naghma Husain, and Rachel Karyo.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

2020 Cal Anderson - A Community Conversation + Vision

Cal Anderson Park saw a lot of changes in the days of CHOP, including a community garden and spiffed up bathrooms. Seattle Parks & Rec is inviting you, a community member, to give your input on things you'd like to see in the park in the future. They're hosting two livestreamed forums.

Walk Tacoma Scavenger Hunt

Choose your mode of transportation—be it walking, biking, or transit-riding—and decode clues in downtown Tacoma for the chance to win prizes (and safely spend some time outside). This free challenge lasts a whole week, and you can do it solo or in a team.

Various locations (Tacoma)

Ren Faire From Afar

Every Wednesday and Saturday in August, the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire will come to wherever you are with special live performances followed by cocktail and crafts sessions. Don your pearls and silver medallions like the lords and ladies that you are.

THURSDAY

Are We Going To Be OK? – Activism Edition

This episode of the KUOW podcast Are We Going to Be OK? will explore the ways in which people are fighting for racial justice during a global pandemic. Local organizers Nikkita Oliver, Senait Brown, and Asha Heru will feature as special guests.

The Untold Story of Black Women Suffragists

In celebration of this year's 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, see two short films that highlight the Black women who made a big impact of the amendment (and who don't get nearly as much credit as white women in mainstream history).

Grounded - Sundae Crush & Calm Down Party

BIG BLDG's cozy weekly music series will welcome local dream-pop sweethearts Sundae Crush and indie-rock chillaxers Calm Down Party.

Live on KEXP from Home: Chicano Batman

Like a cuddlier, more radio-friendly Budos Band, LA’s Chicano Batman hybridize Latin soul, funk, and faint hints of psychedelia. They specialize in feel-good music that classily uplifts while flirting with schmaltziness. The band’s new album, Freedom Is Free, offers a showcase for vocalist Bardo Martinez’s Mayer Hawthorne–esque falsetto and suave loverman vibes to shine. Any day now, Chicano Batman’s amiable songs will soundtrack a sense of hard-won pleasure in a sweet rom-com film. DAVE SEGAL

Mt. Joy

Philly-bred, LA-based rock band Mt. Joy will bring two livestreamed shows to NoonChorus.

NVCS presents: Tapes-One2, Mr Hi-Def, Mynd Tha Villain

Join local hip-hop artists Tapes-One2, Hi-Def, and MyndthaVillain for a virtual show on Nectar's YouTube page benefiting Northwest Harvest.

ALL WEEK

Welcome to El: An Intimate Night of Comedy with El Sanchez

Beloved local comedian El Sanchez recorded an intimate, hilarious show at the Fremont Abbey Arts Center just before the quarantine took effect. For those who missed it, the show is now on demand!

NAACP Arts, Culture & Entertainment Festival

The NAACP will kick off its 111th Annual Convention with a virtual festival celebrating Black brilliance, powered by its Hollywood Bureau. Along with showcasing rising Black talent, the festival will invite speakers, artists, and actors to touch on social and racial justice through the lens of television, film (including a screening of the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble and a Proud Family reunion), music, and more.

Nordic Sól

Seattle loves a good opportunity to bliss out over our Nordic culture (Reykjavik is our sister city, in case you haven't heard), and this summer extravaganza is no exception. While it won't take place in person this year, you can look forward to a whole month of virtual activities focused on sustainability and the beauty of the outdoors. This week sees the continuation of the virtual artisan marketplace.

Pike-Pine Summer United

Get 10% off your bill at local bars and eateries like Amandine Bakeshop, A Pizza Mart, Bateau, and tons of other places on Capitol Hill moving into Phase 2 of reopening by mentioning The Stranger's Pike-Pine promotion.

Doe Bay Fest

Local artists have been invited to post up in the Orcas Island-adjacent Doe Bay resort (which is currently operating at 50% capacity) to bring live music to the people throughout the summer. Catch sets in-person from performers like the Moondoggies this week.

Doe Bay Resort (Olga)

Saint Joan

Despite George Bernard Shaw's trenchant atheism, his classic depiction of the Maid of Orleans stresses her strength, bravery, faith, and humanity in the face of political and religious oppression. The original date of this production, staged by Mathew Wright, was canceled due to COVID-19. This is a digital rendition.

Seattle Festival of Dance Improvisation

The Seattle Festival of Dance Improvisation, presented by Velocity Dance Center, will move online this year, allowing you to register for the whole festival or mix and match to build your own schedule. Just like the past 26 festivals, this one will feature a week of intensive and drop-in workshops, including one with local dancers Morgan Thorson and Fox Whitney.

2020 Gigantic Bicycle Festival

Celebrate the Northwest's favorite populist transit option, the bicycle, by participating in remote, prize-bearing biking challenges and tuning into live performances (like sets from Labasheeda, the Black Tones, and Your Heart Breaks) and events online for a whole month. Festival care packages include an album by a local artist, a bag of coffee from Middlefork Roasters, and other goodies.

Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair

The Seattle Art Fair was canceled, but a bunch of local galleries—many of which are in Pioneer Square—are taking it upon themselves to keep the tradition alive while abiding by social distancing guidelines with a DIY, self-guided version featuring exciting new pieces by artists like Anthony White.

Various locations