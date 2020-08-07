The 43 Best Things to Do in Seattle This Weekend: August 7-9, 2020 An Evening with Isabel Wilkerson, Pam's Kitchen on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and More Top Picks

Caste, has the ultimate stamp of approval: It's the 86th selection for Oprah’s Book Club. Tune in to a Courtesy of Oprah Winfrey Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson's new book,, has the ultimate stamp of approval: It's the 86th selection for Oprah’s Book Club. Tune in to a livestreamed discussion with Wilkerson on Friday.

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing across the state, it's more imperative than ever that you wear a mask and keep your distance at the in-person events listed below (like Georgetown Art Attack and a Tonnemaker Farm Dinner). With that in mind, there are also lots of great events happening that don't require leaving your house, from round two of Christopher Frizzelle's Gay Misérables to a chance to see Seattle's own Pam's Kitchen on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and from a virtual drag show with Joe Torres at Julia's on Broadway to the Weeknd on TikTok. Read on for all of our top picks for the weekend, or check out our guides to movies to stream this weekend. For event more options, check out our complete streaming events and protests & resistance calendars, as well as our guides to the best movies to stream at home this weekend and anti-racism resources and events.

FRIDAY

Solitude Social Club

Hugo House's bookish happy hour gives the digital floor to guest writers every Friday evening. This week, tune in to hear how author Rone Shavers (Silverfish) is finding happiness and meaning through literature during this period of isolation.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The largest arts festival in the world will offer some "alternative Fringe activities" in place of its in-person event in Edinburgh, Scotland. The main platform you'll want to visit is AJ Bell Fringe Pick n Mix, where artists and audiences can share short video clips.

HARD Summer BackHARD BBQ Virtual Rave-A-Thon

Conjur the smells and sounds of an outdoor rave and tune in on YouTube or Twitch for EDM sets from Ardalan, Lil Texas, Valentina Khan, and other DJs.

NVCS Presents: Jessica Lynne & Andrew Landers

Country singers Jessica Lynne and Olympia's Andrew Landers (who describes himself as a "corduroy singer-songwriter pressing into flannel grace") will link up for a virtual concert, courtesy of Nectar.

Seattle Chamber Music Society 2020 Virtual Summer Festival

The Seattle Chamber Music Society has moved this year's summer concert series online, bringing 12 evening-length performances celebrating works by Beethoven, Schubert, Debussy, and other well-known composers.

The Weeknd on TikTok

The Weeknd will perform songs from his new album After Hours live on TikTok. Twist: the Canadian star will appear on the app in the form of an avatar with which viewers can interact. Proceeds will benefit the Equal Justice Initiative.

Gay Misérables

Local musical theater stars Sara Porkalob, Nicholas Bernard, Justin Huertas, Rachel Guyer-Mafune, and Danny Kam will join The Stranger's Christopher Frizzelle for a smörgåsbord of their favorite songs from Broadway shows.

Rovers! (The Reboot)

NASA's recent mission to Mars is the inspiration behind this original production from Annex Theatre and the Museum of Flight. Catch the live performance on YouTube and Twitch.

Isabel Wilkerson: Caste

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson (The Warmth of Other Suns) explores "how race and related matters are viewed, perceived, experienced, understood" in her new book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents (which is the 86th selection for Oprah’s Book Club). Hear her explore the intersections of systemic inequality in the US, India, and Nazi Germany in this virtual talk co-hosted by Tasveer and the Northwest African American Museum.

Stephenie Meyer

The progenitor of the most famous young-adult vampire franchise will appear live on the big screen to talk about her new book, Midnight Sun, which recounts the events of Twilight from the perspective of immortal sad boy Edward Cullen.

Skyline Drive-In Theater (Shelton)

Art Opening: Meet the Artists

Christine Beck, Sonja Bergstroem, David Blad, Abraham McBride, Mary Lynn Buss, Jane Neubauer, and other local ceramic artists are featured in this group show at the virtual Vashon Summer Arts Fest. Get acquainted with their work at this opening.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Pam's Caribbean Kitchen on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

Seattle's own Pam Jacob, the owner of Wallingford's official roti and curry destination Pam's Caribbean Kitchen, will be the special guests on the new episode Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri on Food Network. Seattleites are lucky enough to be able to order takeout or delivery from Pam's to enjoy while they tune in on TV.

Ren Faire From Afar

Every Wednesday and Saturday in August, the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire will come to wherever you are with special live performances followed by cocktail and crafts sessions. Don your pearls and silver medallions like the lords and ladies that you are.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Welcome to El: An Intimate Night of Comedy with El Sanchez

Beloved local comedian El Sanchez recorded an intimate, hilarious show at the Fremont Abbey Arts Center just before the quarantine took effect. For those who missed it, the show is now on demand!

Nordic Sól

Seattle loves a good opportunity to bliss out over our Nordic culture (Reykjavik is our sister city, in case you haven't heard), and this summer extravaganza is no exception. While it won't take place in person this year, you can look forward to a whole month of virtual activities focused on sustainability and the beauty of the outdoors. The Virtual Artisan Marketplace continues this weekend.

Doe Bay Fest

Local artists have been invited to post up in the Orcas Island-adjacent Doe Bay resort (which is currently operating at 50% capacity) to bring live music to the people throughout the summer. Catch sets in-person from performers like the Moondoggies this weekend.

Doe Bay Resort (Olga)

Joe's Special Cocktail All Weekend At Julia's On Broadway

Bring your Leo energy to this livestreamed party hosted by Joe Torres, the LEO Foundation, Aleksa Manila, and Julia's on Broadway. Proceeds will benefit Pride Asia and Entre Hermanos. Anetra from Las Vegas and Yara Sofia from RuPaul's Drag Race will also make special appearances.

Saint Joan

Despite George Bernard Shaw's trenchant atheism, his classic depiction of the Maid of Orleans stresses her strength, bravery, faith, and humanity in the face of political and religious oppression. The original date of this production, staged by Mathew Wright, was canceled due to COVID-19. This is a digital rendition.

Seattle Festival of Dance Improvisation

The Seattle Festival of Dance Improvisation, presented by Velocity Dance Center, will move online this year, allowing you to register for the whole festival or mix and match to build your own schedule. Just like the past 26 festivals, this one will feature a week of intensive and drop-in workshops, including one with local dancers Morgan Thorson and Fox Whitney.

Camille Simone: U Don't Have to Love My Body, I Do

Check out empowering work by local fashion designer Camille Simone on local clothing store Sassafras's Instagram.

Opening Friday

Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair

The Seattle Art Fair was canceled, but a bunch of local galleries—many of which are in Pioneer Square—are taking it upon themselves to keep the tradition alive while abiding by social distancing guidelines with a DIY, self-guided version featuring exciting new pieces by artists like Anthony White. See the full schedule on our Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair calendar.

SATURDAY

Oxbow Open Day

The Carnation farm is reopening for limited-capacity visits! Stop by on (re)opening day for $25 veggie boxes at the farm stand and peaceful jaunts through nature.

Oxbow Farm and Conservation Center (Carnation)

Dog Days of Summer Wine Tasting

Order a take-home tasting kit for pickup from Northwest Cellars knowing that proceeds from your specially labeled chardonnay, rosé, malbec, and oscuro will benefit Pawsitive Alliance.

Northwest Cellars (Kirkland)

Paragon Supper Club

The twist is: You still get dinner, but you have to take it home to eat it. You still get the live show, but you have to log in to a livestream on your computer to see it. Within a designated window of time on the night of the supper club, you show up at Paragon to pick up a sheet-cake-sized box with your name on it. The box has been prepared by Paragon's chef, Steph(an) Bourgond. There are some things in there ready-to-eat at room temperature, and a couple things that, even though they're already cooked, just need 10 minutes in the oven to warm up. Additionally, the box comes with instructions about how to enjoy that night's live music. Whether you're dining solo, dining with friends, or on a date, this arrangement recreates the feeling of a night out on the town, even while you're safely quarantined. I was blown away by the quality of the food, the overall vision, the execution, and the very reasonable price tag. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

For National Happiness Happens Day this Saturday, five dollars from every order will benefit the Seattle BIPOC Organic Food Bank. Drag icon Cookie Couture will give a welcome cocktail demo.

Paragon (Queen Anne)

Tonnemaker Farm Dinner

The Woodinville produce farm (which also has a little outpost in Chophouse Row) will treat you to an edible trek through Spain, France, Italy, and Eastern Europe with a four-course dinner starring farm goods as fresh as they come. Good Brewing Co. will provide the drinks.

Tonnemaker Valley Farm (Woodinville)

Clean Bandit X Global Citizen House Party Against Hunger

Join British chamber-house group Clean Bandit and Global Citizen for a livestreamed concert on YouTube benefiting people in need of food during the COVID-19 crisis. Sofi Tukker, Aston Shuffle, and many others will provide additional DJ sets.

ECSC Soul Nite-Home Sweet Home

Emerald City Soul Club DJs Marc Muller and Anthony Alvarado will spin tunes from their respective homes.

Missing U - A Livestream Benefit - Feat. Naked Giants! Encore

Jasmyne Keimig has written, "Naked Giants encapsulate a lot about your early 20s—that goopy, postadolescent period where the tension between taking things seriously, but not too seriously, is at an all-time high. The trio balances these extremes with great ease." Catch them live on the internet tonight at this virtual concert hosted by The Stranger and Neumos.

Sam Pierce & Leif Totusek

Groove to soulful jazz with locals Sam Pierce and Leif Totusek on Facebook Live.

GreenStage Virtual Play Reading Series

It's not Shakespeare in the Park, but GreenStage's virtual play-reading series will still provide you with the Bard's most famous works, performed live over Zoom, YouTube, and Facebook. The series wraps up tonight with The Tempest.

Hollywood Squares: Seattle Style

Local theater artists will play for the charity of their choice in this virtual take on the classic game show Hollywood Squares.

Night Parade: The Ghost Forest

Kendall Uyeji will give a staged reading of this chilling Japanese mythology-inspired play by Tom Dang, commissioned by Nordo for their 2020-2021 dinner-theater season.

Pride & Prejudice

Rachel Delmar directs this staged (and livestreamed) Don Fleming adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel.

Quarantine Book Club: Joan Didion's Creative Nonfiction

For The Stranger's book club, we usually read fiction by authors who are dead, like Muriel Spark or James Baldwin. But this summer we're shaking things up by reading some nonfiction by a legendary author who's still alive (although just barely). Joan Didion's essays changed literature and journalism forever. By centering a woman's perspective in the major events of her day, and by combining the instincts of a reporter with the techniques of a novelist, Didion's work did things that hadn't been done before. The Joan Didion book club will be a slightly longer experience than the previous two book clubs, which were four weeks long. This is six weeks long, and we will be reading Didion's essay collections The White Album (1979) and After Henry (1992). These are arguably her best books, but we'll talk about Didion's successes as well as her stumbles. Although this is a book club for the socially distant, it's also a class: You get a new lecture each week (by me!) providing background details about the author's life, new ways of looking at the text, and critical analysis. There are also (entirely optional) opportunities to engage with everyone else in the club about what you've just read each week. Bonus for anyone who was in the Giovanni's Room book club: James Baldwin himself makes an appearance in one of these essays—at a dinner party in Hollywood. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour

Barbie fans can experience the doll franchise's 60-year history by scooping up some limited-edition, retro-inspired merch from this traveling truck when it stops in Tukwila.

Westfield Southcenter (Tukwila)

Fred Hutch Obliteride

The Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center's annual fundraiser will continue its goal of fighting cancer and, this year, halting the spread of COVID-19. Pick any physical activity—from biking to running to skateboarding—and work toward your self-set goal for a good cause.

Georgetown Art Attack

The art scene of the tiny airport hamlet of Georgetown will show itself once more to both masked/socially distant passersby and to people at home on their computers. Galleries like Oxbow are offering appointments for viewings at limited capacity, so check with your favorite galleries before visiting. Don't miss John Ohannesian Now! at Fantagraphics.

Various locations (Georgetown)

SUNDAY

Insights from a Half-Century of Ladino Studies: David Bunis & Devin Naar

Dr. David Bunis, an expert on the Judeo-Spanish heritage language for Sephardic Jews called Ladino, will discuss his own relationship to the language with UW Professor Devin E. Naar.

Valhalla Dinner Series with Double Mountain Brewing

Hood River's Double Mountain Brewery & Cidery will storm the beer hall with a six-course dinner and beer pairing. You're looking at latkes with chive sour cream paired with Kölsch, seared scallops with green olive and tomato tapenade paired with Dry-Hopped Pale, and more delicious couplings.

Skål Beer Hall (Ballard)

Björk with Choir & Organ

Icelandic treasure Björk and her orchestra are coming at you live from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall to raise money for global women's charities.

Chillography 13 - A Free All Ages Day Party at Your House

Those who appreciate the mellow side of electronic music can chill the heck out with this all-day live soundtrack.

DANCE This Digital Series

The Seattle Theatre Group will bring back its six-week immersive digital dance class series for ages 13-21. By the end of the series, participants will have 20 new ballet, jazz, musical theatre, hip-hop, and Bollywood routines under their belts.

Barney Scout Mann: Journeys North: The Pacific Crest Trail

Barney Scout Mann was one of only a few hundred to tackle to 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail back in 2007. He'll talk about his journey with excerpts from his new memoir, Journeys North: The Pacific Crest Trail.