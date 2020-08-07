A New Shave Ice Spot on Capitol Hill, Salare is Back, and More Food News You Can Use: August 7, 2020 Edition

Kakigori Dessert Cafe via Instagram The newly opened Kakigori Dessert Cafe is now serving shave ice and other warm-weather treats on Capitol Hill.

This week bring a slew of new (and newly reopened) places to eat, like Chef Eduoardo Jordan’s Salare (now offering three takeout options), Monica Dimas's Little Neon Taco (now open for outdoor dining), and Sip House (a new Vietnamese cafe on the Ave). Read on for all that and more of the latest food-world updates. For more ideas, check out our full in-person dining directory, our takeout & delivery directory, and our guide to Seattle farmers markets.

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

ANJU Bar and Eatery

Dig into kimchi jun, japchae, crispy tofu, and other Korean street food-inspired bites at the White Center spot's outdoor seating area. Those who still prefer to stay in can continue ordering food for pickup.

Kakigori Dessert Cafe

Your warm-weather refreshment arsenal just got a new member! Capitol Hill's Kakigori Dessert Cafe serves up mango and Thai sticky rice kakigori, sweet corn bingsoo, black sesame bingsoo with red bean paste, and other treats.

Little Neon Taco

Monica Dimas's First Hill gem of a taco spot has transformed its alleyway into an outdoor seating area.

Local Tide

The new Cedar Speedster building in Fremont, which will be home to Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi's Revel after it moves out of its temporary South Lake Union pop-up location as well as an upcoming location of Bellingham's Aslan Brewing, now also houses a new seafood restaurant. Local Tide, which got its start as a Pike Place pop-up, serves dishes like seafood cake banh mis, rockfish rice bowls, Dungeness crab rolls (made with freshly cooked live crabs), and other small bites, sandwiches, and salads. Order online for pickup.

Mezzanotte

Marcus Lalario already has a new project for the former space of his now-closed Bar Ciudad in Georgetown, Seattle Met reports. Mezzanotte, which opened on Wednesday, August 5, celebrates Larlario's Northern Italian roots with things like slender tajarin, rigatoni carbonara, cacio e pepe, and Tripoline in ragu.

Off Alley

At his pop-up Fowl and Offal, chef Evan Leichtling, who was previously abroad in Paris for five years and returned this summer, focuses on whole-animal, nose-to-tail cookery and lots of natural wine. Now, he's opening his own place called Off Alley in Columbia City. After a four-month delay, Off Alley is officially open for limited dine-in service. They're offering a five-course tasting menu for small groups, who will have two hours to enjoy their meal.

Salare

Chef Eduoardo Jordan’s Ravenna restaurant is now offering takeout and delivery on à la carte items like jerk chicken, goat curry, and trout escovitch, plus rotating three-course dinners (which will "trace the history and influences of African cuisine around the world," the chef told Eater) and to-go cocktails. For kids, the restaurant is also offering school lunch kits with a four-day supply of sandwiches, snacks, and sides.

Sip House

Using the Vietamese phin brewing method, this U-District coffee and tea spot offers all sorts of fruit teas and iced coffees, plus various Vietnamese sweets like boba lava cake. Order online for pickup.

Umami Kushi

Get your okazu pan, beignets, and yakitori from this Rainier Valley Japanese street-food spot's new walk-up window. You can order online to save yourself some time.

Westward

Renee Erickson's waterfront restaurant is back for brunch from Friday-Sunday with options like roasted peach tartine with honey ricotta, sesame, nigella seeds, and vanilla salt. Seating is first-come, first-served.

FUTURE OPENINGS & SPECIALS

Katsu Burger & Bakery

The local Japanese fusion burger joint known for its deep-fried tonkatsu-style patties and unique milkshakes is continuing its affinity for ampersands (see: Katsu Burger & Bar and Katsu Burger & Sushi) with a new outpost in Edmonds offering house-made milk brioche buns, mini pies, palmiers in matcha and kinako-black sesame flavors, cookies, and croissant-muffin hybrids, Eater reports. The opening date is still up in the air.

Nirmal's

Oliver Bangera, the owner of the excellent Pioneer Square Indian restaurant Nirmal's, plans to open a new commercial kitchen in Factoria, which means denizens of the Eastside won't have to cross the toll bridge for perfect tandoori chicken.

NEW SPECIALS

Champagne Diner

Every Thursday night, the nostalgic Interbay diner has a Two Burgers & a Bottle Deal that offers (you guessed it) two grass-fed beef or vegan black bean and tofu patty; fries, a cup of soup, or a green salad; and a bottle of red, white, or rosé for $40.

Cupcake Royale

The bakery's new Blue Hawaiian flavor is coconut cake filled with pineapple compote, swirled with rum and blue curaçao cream cheese frosting, rimmed with coconut flakes, and topped with candied pineapple and cherry for a tropical vacation vibe. If you're looking for something more simple but just as summery, opt for their new Strawberry 66 ice cream flavor: It's their classic strawberry with chunks of Strawberry 66 cupcakes folded in.

Elysian Brewing Company

If you, like most people, have completely lost your sense of time in quarantine, you won't be too shocked by Elysian's early release of their pumpkin beer, usually reserved for October. Their 12-packs are "coming to a shelf near you."

FareStart

Support FareStart's emergency meals for those in need by ordering a Seattle TV Stars Box with goodies from local chefs and artisans featured on the Food Network, curated by Savor Seattle.

FlintCreek Cattle Co.

Chef Eric Donnelly has specially selected cuts and wine for FlintCreek's new meal kits, which change each week. To kick things off, the August 7-8 kit includes peaches, prosciutto, and burrata, bone-in ribeye with house seasoning, pommes dauphinoise with parm, eggplant for the grill with black bean sauce, wine, and cocktails for two.

Hopvine Pub

Hales Ale's new Hop Rizing IPA, a crisp and hoppy citrus-infused number, will be available on IPA Day (August 7) at Hopvine Pub. They're even giving away free swag along with those who buy a pint (or a case to go).

L'Oursin

Every day on the Central District French restaurant's patio, you can order "fried food and cold booze à la minute," from its fast-casual pop-up Old Scratch. They're shelling out buttermilk-marinated fried chicken sandwiches, smash burgers, BBQ tofu sandwiches, French fries, and more of the like.

Mamnoon

The fantastic Lebanese/Syrian restaurant is continuing to donate 20% of proceeds from all dine-in and takeout orders to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Original Starbucks

The Pike Place tourist attraction has a new tumbler honoring the market's most photogenic pig statue, aka Rachel the Piggy Bank. Two bucks from every purchase will benefit the Market Foundation’s Power of Pike Place recovery campaign.

The Woods

Two Beers Brewing's tasting room has filled two casks with freshly picked Centennial hops topped with Wonderland Trail IPA and Seattle Cider Company's Semis-Sweet, respectively. Drink up at their outdoor tables on IPA Day.