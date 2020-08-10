The 39 Best Things to Do in Seattle This Week: August 10-13, 2020 Charles Mudede's New Film, a J GRGRY Concert, and More Top Picks

A new week in Phase 2 means a mixed bag of events happening virtually, in-person (modified to accommodate physical distancing, of course), and, sometimes, a combination of both. We're here to guide you through our top picks in every genre—from the world premiere of Thin Skin, a new film by The Stranger's Charles Mudede, to the Philadelphia Folk Festival, and from MoPOP's POP+ Punk series to a virtual Nectar concert with J GRGRY. In addition, check out our guides to supporting black-owned businesses and artists in Seattle, educating yourself through anti-racism resources, and donating to social justice causes. Find even more events on our complete streaming events calendar and our resistance & solidarity calendar, and check back on Friday for a roundup of the best local virtual events this weekend.

MONDAY

Reboot rePresents: ADs from Annex, Dacha, ReAct, MAP!

Curious about what the future holds for local theaters that have been affected by COVID-19? Join host Harry Turpin for a virtual catch-up with artistic directors David Hsieh (ReAct Theatre), Peggy Gannon (MAP Theatre), Madison Jade Jones (Annex Theatre and Dacha Theatre), and Jasmine Joshua (Reboot).

Virtual Forum on Ranked-Choice Voting

North Kitsap Indivisible and Indivisible Bainbridge Island will teach you about ranked-choice voting, a process in which, as you might have guessed, voters have the option to rank candidates in order of choice. The organizers will argue that this reform has the power to "[make] your vote more powerful, [make] campaigns more civil, and [ensure] that your vote isn't wasted."

The Stranger Presents: Collide-O-Scope

The mind-melting video compilation extravaganza also known as Collide-O-Scope will stream obscure oddities from film, VHS, music videos, and other forms of media live on the internet.

Olmstead Trivia Night

The Capitol Hill bar will host trivia in-person and over Zoom every Monday night henceforth. The winners get cash!

PLZ Rave From Home: 005

Local chiptune artist and EDM producer Graz will bring the rave to wherever you're currently social distancing via Twitch.

Susan Hough with Sandi Doughton

Pasadena-based research seismologist Susan Hough will join Elliott Bay with her new book, The Great Quake Debate: The Crusader, the Skeptic, and the Rise of Modern Seismology, in which she breaks down both sides of an early 20th-century debate between scientists Robert T. Hill and Bailey Willis over whether or not Southern California is particularly prone to earthquakes. (Turns out it is.)

MONDAY-TUESDAY

Camille Simone: U Don't Have to Love My Body, I Do

Check out empowering work by local fashion designer Camille Simone on local clothing store Sassafras's Instagram.

Closing Tuesday

TUESDAY

Genocide Today: The Uyghurs in China

Uyghurs, the Turkic Muslim minority in western China, have long been persecuted by the Chinese government to a degree that many classify as genocide, citing the use of artificial intelligence to incarcerate Uyghurs by the masses, sterilize women, harvest body organs, and more inhumane actions. Learn more about the crisis in this virtual Holocaust Center for Humanity talk with Ellen J. Kennedy, the founder of World Without Genocide.

Virtual Tomodachi Gala

The Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington's annual gala will move online. Learn about the center's new online offerings (including its Seattle Japanese Language School), see their newly installed elevator, and enjoy some live entertainment.

Nathaniel Rateliff

An intimate livestreamed performance of Rateliff's solo LP And It's Still Alright, front-to-back, preceded by a one-on-one interview with Rolling Stone's David Fricke. Proceeds benefit Ratecliff's Marigold Project, which "supports community and nonprofit organizations working on issues of economic and social justice."

David Litt

David Litt, a former speechwriter for Obama and a former head writer for Funny or Die, will join the King County Democrats with insights from his new book, Democracy in One Book or Less, which touches on party reform, strategies to ensure Democratic wins in 2020, and priorities for 2021.

Somaiya Daud with Arkady Martine

Fans of Arabic poetry and fantasy worlds filled with princesses and rebel vengeance should tune in to this virtual chat with author Somaiya Daud, who will read from her debut young adult novel Mirage. She'll be joined by sci-fi author (and city planner) Arkady Martine.

Nude Kitchen

Crystal Barbre and Madeline Owens teach this weekly virtual figure-drawing class for artists of all levels.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

Thin Skin World Premiere

Thin Skin, a new film directed by The Stranger's Charles Mudede (Police Beat, Zoo) and co-written by Lindy West and Ahamefule J. Oluo, stars Oluo as a man weighed down by divorce, family drama, and the bureaucracy of his corporate job, who finds solace after hours as a trumpeter in Seattle's jazz clubs. The film will have its world premiere at the Bentonville Film Festival, with a cast and crew Q&A the following day.

TUESDAY & THURSDAY

POP+ Punk

MoPOP's fandom takeover series explores different pop culture moments and themes through a plethora of online experiences. This time they're roughing things up with the music, fashion, activism, and culture of punk scenes throughout history. This week kicks off with a panel discussion on Tuesday and an Instagram Live takeover with Rain City Rock Camp on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY

The Daily Show Writers Standup tour

A special livestreamed evening at the Nowhere Comedy Club, starring the comics behind the jokes that make you laugh nightly on The Daily Show. Featuring Kat Radley, Randall Otis, Devin Delliquanti, and Joseph Opio.

Virtual Silent Reading Party with Special Guest Kary Wayson

The first worldwide silent-reading party was such a huge success that we're making it weekly. Every Wednesday at 6 pm we're going to throw these parties, at least until stay-at-home is over. Attendees at the first Zoom silent-reading party included famous actors, writers, composers, artists, families, teenagers doing their homework, people staring into space listening to the music because it was just so beautiful, cats, and even one household on Orcas Island that was eating dinner and decided to broadcast the reading party as their background music. (What a brilliant idea!) It wasn't just a great party to be at. Behind the scenes, this was a roaring success as well. The Stranger brought in revenue from the reading party for the first time ever, our musician Paul Matthew Moore made ten times more on Venmo tips than he's ever made in the tip jar at the Sorrento (thank you for your generosity—he deserves it!), and hundreds of people at the party have written us emails, clamoring for more. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

Seinfeld Trivia

Test your knowledge of Seinfeld, the beloved TV show about nothing, at this trivia night.

Lunchtime Tunes with Market Busker Charlie Beck

For a mid-week treat on your lunch break, tune into Facebook Live to hear Pike Place buskers doing their thing.

David Sheff: The Buddhist on Death Row

David Sheff recounts the story of Jarvis Jay Masters—a man who, before he was sentenced to death in 1990, had transformed his life and became dedicated to helping others while in prison—in his new book, The Buddhist on Death Row. He'll join Town Hall for a virtual talk.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

59th Annual Philadelphia Folk Festival

While COVID has closed off many opportunities to enjoy live music the way we used to do, it's also opened up a ton of opportunities to enjoy experiences we likely would have never gotten around to seeing in ye olden times (of 2019). The Philadelphia Folk Festival (now in its 59th year) is a pretty big deal, but not a lot of Portlanders usually have it on their radar. But for 2020, now you can bring that fest to your TV with a couple clicks, and that means enjoying live music from Los Lobos, Allen Stone, Shakey Graves, Ben Gibbard, Rhiannon Giddens, Ivan Neville, and many, many more. It's not just live music, either: The Philadelphia Folksong Society is planning on adding campfire open mics, zoomable campsites, a craft show, and all the things that make going to a fest feel like going to a fest.

THURSDAY

Virtual Tour of Meeker Mansion

Check out the nooks and crannies of the historic Southend mansion without leaving your house. This virtual event with Pretty Gritty Tours is free.

Organic Mango & Sticky Rice Pop-Up

A quintessential Thai treat is coming to Wallingford for a sunny window of time. Stop by this pop-up for a whole mango with lots of coconut milk and freshly made sticky rice in your choice of classic coconut, pandan, or Thai tea.

Virtual Sky Tour with Pierce College Science Dome

Take a virtual tour of the night sky via real-time telescope observations captured with the Slooh telescope network.

HDLSC Presents: neither Bears nor Forest

Enjoy a live set from local pop/R&B sextet Neither Bears Nor Forest, which features members from Sky Cries Mary, the Long Winters, and Voyager One. Donations will benefit King County Equity Now.

Lucinda Williams

There are very few American singer/songwriters who’ve been able to transcend the purgatory of genre and cross over into “national treasure” territory. While debating nominees, one should consider Lucinda Williams, who has written a ubiquitous Grammy jam (Mary Chapin Carpenter’s “Passionate Kisses”), a universally acclaimed Americana masterpiece (Car Wheels on a Gravel Road), and produced a fruitful catalog that includes collaborations with legends like Ramblin’ Jack Elliott and Elvis Costello. Like a twangier Chrissie Hynde wearing well-worn cowboy boots, lost in the Laurel Canyon wilderness, Williams expertly glides between steely grit and tender grandeur, shedding tough layers to expose vulnerable heartstrings and then wrapping them back up with swathes of faded denim.

Music Gives: Together For St. Jude

Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and be treated to an evening of live music from the likes of Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley, with "culinary content" from well-known chefs thrown into the mix.

NVCS presents: J GRGRY

Have you seen that movie Velvet Goldmine? With Jonathan Rhys Meyers as a David Bowie stand-in, Ewan McGregor doing his best Iggy Pop impersonation, and a youngish Christian Bale trying to keep up with the punk/glitter rock of it all? Okay, well imagine if that film somehow birthed a band. I think J GRGRY would be it. In early performances, members of the LA-based outfit would wiggle around to their electro-pop dance music, covered in body paint reminiscent of that low-key fictionalized Bowie flick. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Raise The Cakes! Online Concert Fundraiser

Local food truck My Sweet lil Cakes had their tangerine-colored trailer stolen, and we'd all like to see them back on the curb selling hotcakes as soon as possible. Tune in to this livestreamed Retro Earth Studio fundraising concert, where you can help cover the losses by donating to their GoFundMe.

Speakeasy!

Former Stranger staffer Callan Berry, the creator of Police Reports Illustrated and a person who is good at making cocktails, will teach you how to mix up a boozy concoction and draw a little comic every other Thursday. He'll also answer your most pressing questions.

Candace Robb: A Choir of Crows

Just as a new archbishop is about to take the throne in 14-century York, two bodies are found on the grounds of York Minster, and the captain of the city bailiffs is called to investigate. Hear more from Candace Robb's new mystery in this livestreamed conversation with fellow authors Michelle Urberg and Marian Seibert.

Virtual Book Talk: Deep River w/ Karl Marlantes

Described in press materials as "a stunningly expansive narrative of human suffering, courage, and reinvention," Karl Marlantes will join the National Nordic Museum for a reading of his new novel Deep River. The event is part of Nordic Sól.

ALL WEEK

Welcome to El: An Intimate Night of Comedy with El Sanchez

Beloved local comedian El Sanchez recorded an intimate, hilarious show at the Fremont Abbey Arts Center just before the quarantine took effect. For those who missed it, the show is now on demand!

Pike-Pine Summer United

Get 10% off your bill at local bars and eateries like Amandine Bakeshop, A Pizza Mart, Bateau, and tons of other places on Capitol Hill moving into Phase 2 of reopening by mentioning The Stranger's Pike-Pine promotion.

Doe Bay Fest

Local artists have been invited to post up in the Orcas Island-adjacent Doe Bay resort (which is currently operating at 50% capacity) to bring live music to the people throughout the summer. Catch sets in-person from performers like local favorites Kate Olson and Evan Flory-Barnes this week.

Saint Joan

Despite George Bernard Shaw's trenchant atheism, his classic depiction of the Maid of Orleans stresses her strength, bravery, faith, and humanity in the face of political and religious oppression. The original date of this production, staged by Mathew Wright, was canceled due to COVID-19. This is a digital rendition.

Seattle Festival of Dance Improvisation

The Seattle Festival of Dance Improvisation, presented by Velocity Dance Center, will move online this year, allowing you to register for the whole festival or mix and match to build your own schedule. Just like the past 26 festivals, this one will feature a week of intensive and drop-in workshops, including one with local dancers Morgan Thorson and Fox Whitney.

Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair

The Seattle Art Fair was canceled, but a bunch of local galleries—many of which are in Pioneer Square—are taking it upon themselves to keep the tradition alive while abiding by social distancing guidelines with a DIY, self-guided version featuring exciting new pieces by artists like Anthony White.

