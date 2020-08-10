Where to Get Frozen Boozy Drinks in Seattle Right Now Canon's Scotter Pops, Hot Cakes' Frozen Milkshakes, and More Summery Adult Treats

Canon via Instagram Canon 's Scotter Pops are made with gin, fruity aperitif, bitter pomegranate, yuzu, and key lime.

As someone who has spent at least 21 years on Earth, you probably already know that your favorite boozy beverage tastes delicious both with a popsicle and as a popsicle. With these undisputed facts in mind, we've rounded up all the local spots serving up boozy slushies, pops, and other alcohol-infused summer treats, from Hot Cakes' frozen milkshakes to Navy Strength's Bomb-Pop slushies.

Artusi

This tried-and-true aperitivo bar has Lush Pops in Peach Rosé Sangria and Bourbon Blackberry Tea.

Capitol Hill

Aslan Brewing Company

The Bellingham brewery has a Disco Lemonade Berliner Weisse that's a perfect boozy bath for a frozen treat from West Coast Pops, available in Pink Grapefruit and other flavors.

Bellingham

Bait Shop

The Capitol Hill watering hole is infamous for its frozen Painkiller cocktail, a heady blend of Havana club rum, coconut, orange, nutmeg, and cinnamon, topped with a cocktail umbrella. Other frozen cocktail specials may also make an appearance.

Capitol Hill

Bar Harbor

This neighborhood spot has boozy pop flavors in punny monikers. Choose from Cape Codder Pops, Bar-Har-Vey Wallbanger, and Hair of the Salty Dog.

South Lake Union

Barkada

Brian Madayag's Pacific Island seafood-focused getaway is slinging Manila Ice & Moscow Mule slushies (in biodegradable bags).

Edmonds

Bottlehouse

The Madrona wine bar's Endless Summer Slush is a new addition to their summer libations.

Madrona

Canon

They're called Scotter Pops, and they're not for children! Canon's icy delights are made with gin, fruity aperitif, bitter pomegranate, yuzu, and key lime.

Capitol Hill

Citizen

This very cute Queen Anne cafe currently has four flavors of boozy slushies: Bourbon Peach, Spicy Watermelon Margarita, Frosé, and Paloma.

Queen Anne

Dino's Tomato Pie

The beloved pizza joint has added a Moscow Mule flavor to its lineup of boozy slushies. The others are Blue Hawaiian and Peach Frosé. They look just like Otter Pops, if that sways you even more.

Capitol Hill

Eden Hill

Score a frosé, frozen mai tai, or frozen lemonade to go from Maximillian Petty's casual Queen Anne spot.

Queen Anne

Fiasco

The casual Wallingford Italian restaurant has a new Frozen Raspberry Daiquiri on the menu for both dine-in (slurp-in?) and takeout.

Wallingford

Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails

Motif Seattle's bar serves up tall glasses of frosé made with rose, vodka, strawberry puree, citrus, and simple syrup.

Downtown

Hitchcock

Chef Brendan McGill's very pretty shave ice is made with raspberry and huacatay syrup from Suyematsu Farm and comes with a shot of Cimarron Blanco Tequila. Youngins can enjoy the treat sans booze.

Bainbridge Island

Hot Cakes

Hot Cakes' vanilla, chocolate, or salted caramel frozen milkshakes can be made virgin or boozy, and they even come in a little glass jar that you can reuse.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Jude's Old Town

Pineapple, lime, and hibiscus slushie mix blend together in Mark's Frozen Miracle, which the bar recommends pairing with pineapple rum or Italian bitter liqueur.

Rainier Valley

King's Hardware

They might not have had boozy slushies in the old West, but Linda Derschang's Western-style bar serves them up anyway. Ask about their rotating flavors.

Capitol Hill

La Dive

The slushie machines at this cozy natural wine bar are slushin' all year round, but their new summer flavor, the "continental breakfast" (made with aperol, grapefruit, and white wine), will only be around for a limited time.

Capitol Hill

Latona Pub

This former dive has done right by us all by freezing sangria into popsicles. Get yours for a cool $5.

Linda's Tavern

Pop a squat in Linda's newly outdoor seating-accommodated parking lot and order a boozy slushie while they last.

Capitol Hill

Lottie's Lounge

This unimposing neighborhood bar has a Dark Cherry Slushie that's boozier than the ones you got at 7-Eleven as a kid.

Columbia City

The Mar·ket

The Edmonds fishmonger has officially deemed it frosé weather. They're serving up icy versions of pink wine on their patio.

Edmonds

Mr. West

Take your rosé and prosecco in the form of frozen pops with Mr. West's pre-packed Frosé pops and Frosecco Capris.

Downtown

Nacho Borracho

The slushie machines at Capitol Hill's kitschy dive dispense delicious boozy libations like frosé, pink guava Moscow mules, avocado margaritas, pineapple margaritas, and the El Diablo (a savory-spicy concoction with tequila, citrus, and cassis).

Capitol Hill

Navy Strength

This Tales of the Cocktail-approved cocktail spot does tropical drinks right. Their Bomb-Pop Slushie made with white rum, raspberry, coconut cream, citrus, and Blue Curaçao is a dutifully improved version of the classic childhood popsicle, and it comes in a container that you can tote around on your socially distant adventures.

Belltown

New Luck Toy

This West Seattle bar's drink menu has welcomed back the Crimson Tiger Margarita, (tequila, strawberry, prickly cactus, triple sec, and lime).

West Seattle

Nue

Snag Nue's tropical boozy popsicles for a portable buzzy delight in flavors like Pineapple Soursop with Rum, Passion Fruit with Vodka and Creme de Violette, Guava Rhubarb Sangria Vodka, and Mango Bellini with Champagne.

Capitol Hill

Poquitos

What better companion to your queso fundido and handmade tortillas than a frozen strawberry daiquiri or Piña Colada Slushie? You can order your cocktails in to-go containers for pickup from this upscale Mexican standby.

Capitol Hill

Shug’s Soda Fountain and Ice Cream

Pike Place's old-timey soda shoppe has an array of boozy treats, including milkshakes and sorbet floats with Prosecco and champagne.

Downtown

Soi

Summer's most refreshing melon stars in the Northeastern Thai restaurant's Watermelon Soda, made with fresh watermelon juice, lemon, simple syrup, and soda, along with an optional (and highly recommended) shot of vodka.

Capitol Hill

Southpaw

John Sundstrom's upscale pizza parlor serves a rotation of boozy slushies to slurp with a slice.

Capitol Hill

Super Six

Slurp up a Frozen Mai Tai to go along with your order of Aloha Fries at this Asian-Hawaiian-influenced spot.

Columbia City

Stampede Cocktail Club

The Fremont cocktail bar's five-buck Freeze Pops come in two extremely summery flavor combos: Mezcal, cantaloupe, mint, and lime or tequila, strawberry, serrano Pepper, coconut cream, and lime. You can take them to go or enjoy them on the patio.

Fremont

Tamari Bar

The popular milky Japanese drink Calpico gets boozed up and tossed in the slushie machine, yielding Original, Yuzu, and Raspberry flavors.

Capitol Hill

Union Saloon

Want a slushie with your brunch? Of course you do. Beloved Wallingford neighborhood spot Union Saloon serves slushy versions of their French 75 and Paloma in to-go containers.

Wallingford

Urban Family Brewing

This Ballard craft brewery did the damn thing and bought a slushie machine, which churns out sweet icy beer treats in daily rotating flavors.

Ballard