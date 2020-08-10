As someone who has spent at least 21 years on Earth, you probably already know that your favorite boozy beverage tastes delicious both with a popsicle and as a popsicle. With these undisputed facts in mind, we've rounded up all the local spots serving up boozy slushies, pops, and other alcohol-infused summer treats, from Hot Cakes' frozen milkshakes to Navy Strength's Bomb-Pop slushies.
Artusi
This tried-and-true aperitivo bar has Lush Pops in Peach Rosé Sangria and Bourbon Blackberry Tea.
Capitol Hill
Aslan Brewing Company
The Bellingham brewery has a Disco Lemonade Berliner Weisse that's a perfect boozy bath for a frozen treat from West Coast Pops, available in Pink Grapefruit and other flavors.
Bellingham
Bait Shop
The Capitol Hill watering hole is infamous for its frozen Painkiller cocktail, a heady blend of Havana club rum, coconut, orange, nutmeg, and cinnamon, topped with a cocktail umbrella. Other frozen cocktail specials may also make an appearance.
Capitol Hill
Bar Harbor
This neighborhood spot has boozy pop flavors in punny monikers. Choose from Cape Codder Pops, Bar-Har-Vey Wallbanger, and Hair of the Salty Dog.
South Lake Union
Barkada
Brian Madayag's Pacific Island seafood-focused getaway is slinging Manila Ice & Moscow Mule slushies (in biodegradable bags).
Edmonds
Bottlehouse
The Madrona wine bar's Endless Summer Slush is a new addition to their summer libations.
Madrona
Canon
They're called Scotter Pops, and they're not for children! Canon's icy delights are made with gin, fruity aperitif, bitter pomegranate, yuzu, and key lime.
Capitol Hill
Citizen
This very cute Queen Anne cafe currently has four flavors of boozy slushies: Bourbon Peach, Spicy Watermelon Margarita, Frosé, and Paloma.
Queen Anne
Dino's Tomato Pie
The beloved pizza joint has added a Moscow Mule flavor to its lineup of boozy slushies. The others are Blue Hawaiian and Peach Frosé. They look just like Otter Pops, if that sways you even more.
Capitol Hill
Eden Hill
Score a frosé, frozen mai tai, or frozen lemonade to go from Maximillian Petty's casual Queen Anne spot.
Queen Anne
Fiasco
The casual Wallingford Italian restaurant has a new Frozen Raspberry Daiquiri on the menu for both dine-in (slurp-in?) and takeout.
Wallingford
Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails
Motif Seattle's bar serves up tall glasses of frosé made with rose, vodka, strawberry puree, citrus, and simple syrup.
Downtown
Hitchcock
Chef Brendan McGill's very pretty shave ice is made with raspberry and huacatay syrup from Suyematsu Farm and comes with a shot of Cimarron Blanco Tequila. Youngins can enjoy the treat sans booze.
Bainbridge Island
Hot Cakes
Hot Cakes' vanilla, chocolate, or salted caramel frozen milkshakes can be made virgin or boozy, and they even come in a little glass jar that you can reuse.
Ballard, Capitol Hill
Jude's Old Town
Pineapple, lime, and hibiscus slushie mix blend together in Mark's Frozen Miracle, which the bar recommends pairing with pineapple rum or Italian bitter liqueur.
Rainier Valley
King's Hardware
They might not have had boozy slushies in the old West, but Linda Derschang's Western-style bar serves them up anyway. Ask about their rotating flavors.
Capitol Hill
La Dive
The slushie machines at this cozy natural wine bar are slushin' all year round, but their new summer flavor, the "continental breakfast" (made with aperol, grapefruit, and white wine), will only be around for a limited time.
Capitol Hill
Latona Pub
This former dive has done right by us all by freezing sangria into popsicles. Get yours for a cool $5.
Linda's Tavern
Pop a squat in Linda's newly outdoor seating-accommodated parking lot and order a boozy slushie while they last.
Capitol Hill
Lottie's Lounge
This unimposing neighborhood bar has a Dark Cherry Slushie that's boozier than the ones you got at 7-Eleven as a kid.
Columbia City
The Mar·ket
The Edmonds fishmonger has officially deemed it frosé weather. They're serving up icy versions of pink wine on their patio.
Edmonds
Mr. West
Take your rosé and prosecco in the form of frozen pops with Mr. West's pre-packed Frosé pops and Frosecco Capris.
Downtown
Nacho Borracho
The slushie machines at Capitol Hill's kitschy dive dispense delicious boozy libations like frosé, pink guava Moscow mules, avocado margaritas, pineapple margaritas, and the El Diablo (a savory-spicy concoction with tequila, citrus, and cassis).
Capitol Hill
Navy Strength
This Tales of the Cocktail-approved cocktail spot does tropical drinks right. Their Bomb-Pop Slushie made with white rum, raspberry, coconut cream, citrus, and Blue Curaçao is a dutifully improved version of the classic childhood popsicle, and it comes in a container that you can tote around on your socially distant adventures.
Belltown
New Luck Toy
This West Seattle bar's drink menu has welcomed back the Crimson Tiger Margarita, (tequila, strawberry, prickly cactus, triple sec, and lime).
West Seattle
Nue
Snag Nue's tropical boozy popsicles for a portable buzzy delight in flavors like Pineapple Soursop with Rum, Passion Fruit with Vodka and Creme de Violette, Guava Rhubarb Sangria Vodka, and Mango Bellini with Champagne.
Capitol Hill
Poquitos
What better companion to your queso fundido and handmade tortillas than a frozen strawberry daiquiri or Piña Colada Slushie? You can order your cocktails in to-go containers for pickup from this upscale Mexican standby.
Capitol Hill
Shug’s Soda Fountain and Ice Cream
Pike Place's old-timey soda shoppe has an array of boozy treats, including milkshakes and sorbet floats with Prosecco and champagne.
Downtown
Soi
Summer's most refreshing melon stars in the Northeastern Thai restaurant's Watermelon Soda, made with fresh watermelon juice, lemon, simple syrup, and soda, along with an optional (and highly recommended) shot of vodka.
Capitol Hill
Southpaw
John Sundstrom's upscale pizza parlor serves a rotation of boozy slushies to slurp with a slice.
Capitol Hill
Super Six
Slurp up a Frozen Mai Tai to go along with your order of Aloha Fries at this Asian-Hawaiian-influenced spot.
Columbia City
Stampede Cocktail Club
The Fremont cocktail bar's five-buck Freeze Pops come in two extremely summery flavor combos: Mezcal, cantaloupe, mint, and lime or tequila, strawberry, serrano Pepper, coconut cream, and lime. You can take them to go or enjoy them on the patio.
Fremont
Tamari Bar
The popular milky Japanese drink Calpico gets boozed up and tossed in the slushie machine, yielding Original, Yuzu, and Raspberry flavors.
Capitol Hill
Union Saloon
Want a slushie with your brunch? Of course you do. Beloved Wallingford neighborhood spot Union Saloon serves slushy versions of their French 75 and Paloma in to-go containers.
Wallingford
Urban Family Brewing
This Ballard craft brewery did the damn thing and bought a slushie machine, which churns out sweet icy beer treats in daily rotating flavors.
Ballard