A New Phinney Ridge Cider Bar, Ethan Stowell Pop-Ups, and More Seattle Food News You Can Use: August 21, 2020 Edition

This week, Phinney Ridge welcomes Wenatchee-bred Yonder Cider Bar, Columbia City gets a communal patio (called The Patio), and Tarsan i Jane serves up Mexican food inspired by San Francisco's Super Burritos. Read on for those and more food-world updates, and for more ideas, check out our full in-person dining directory, our takeout & delivery directory, and our guide to Seattle farmers markets.

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Bang Bang Kitchen

Othello's New Mexican favorite is ready to welcome back diners. You're encouraged to use the QR code on their menus so you can pay online and keep things nice and sanitary.

Gather Kitchen + Bar

Chef Ryan Donaldson's eclectic Ballard restaurant reopened its indoor and outdoor dining rigs for daily brunch this week.

Northwest Peaks Brewery

This Hillman City brewery claims to have built "the flattest, levelest patio bar" for your outdoor drinking needs. See for yourself, or just swing by to pick up some brews to go.

The Patio

Columbia City's new communal patio "aims to benefit local restaurants, cafes, and bars who may be unwilling or unable to allow customers inside due to the risks of COVID-19," reports Eater. It's open from Tuesday-Sunday.

Virginia Inn

The charming Pike Place-adjacent hotel is back open daily for indoor and outdoor diners.

Yonder Cider Bar

Wenatchee orchard Yonder Cider will open a to-go bar on Saturday, August 22. It's technically more of a walk-up window than a bar, but it's 2020 and definitions are fluid. Stop by on your evening walk to pick up to go packs, so you can taste Washington apples' sweet alcoholic bounty in the comfort of your own home (or discreetly outside), soundtracked by their curated Spotify playlist.

POP-UPS

Dynamite Chicken

Get Tender ‘N’ Tasty Fried Chicken by the bucket from Chef Adam Lee's pop-up at Ethan Stowell's Bramling Cross. Their eight-piece bucket meal comes with buttermilk brined fried chicken, charred scallion and cheddar biscuits, collard greens with bacon, potato salad, and key lime bars.

Fat Cat Burgers

The Capitol Hill location of this Ethan Stowell Italian restaurant is bringing in wagyu duck fat burgers as part of their summer pop-up series because, as they say, "why not!?" You can pair your meaty or Beyond Burger meal with a boozy milkshake or a tallboy from Stoup Brewery.

The Ouef & Hoof Brunch

The "ultimate Fronch Bronch" awaits you at Ethan Stowell's Red Cow, where you can get pork belly, bloody Marys, quiche, and mimosas for outdoor dine-in or to go from August 22-23.

Seattle Made Pop-Up Market

Join Puddles Barkery dog bakery and other Seattle Made small businesses for an outdoor pop-up market on Saturday, August 22, benefiting various BIPOC advocacy groups through Bakers Against Racism.

Suns Out Buns Out

Ethan Stowell's Slam’n Salmon Burger meal at Mkt. comes with a house-made salmon patty on ciabatta, dressed with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and arugula and finished with a remoulade sauce, plus an heirloom tomato salad, a mango yogurt millefeuille, and a bag of Tim’s Potato Chips. Order online through August 25.

Tribute to the Mission District's Super Burritos

San Francisco's Mission District is a haven of delicious Mexican food, and Super Burrito is one of the best spots to go. Since traveling is still scary, Chef Perfecte is whipping up burritos and other sweet and savory treats inspired by the place. Order online for pickup from August 21-23.

NEW SPECIALS

Bakery Nouveau

The beloved French-style bakery is filling the Washington State Fair void with their Un-Fair Scone (get it?), which is filled with cream and strawberry jam and dusted with a generous amount of powdered sugar.

Canon

Flights are now available in the mercantile at Jamie Boudreau’s popular Capitol Hill restaurant.

Dick's Drive-In

The local burger chain is selling Fry Meal Facemasks at every location, so you can cover up your germy mouth until finding an isolated place to eat.

Mighty-O Donuts

The zippy Coffee Bomb doughnut is back on Mighty-O's menu until the end of August. Get it while you can!

Pho Bac Súp Shop

The Vietnamese spot's New Wave Summer starts Sunday, August 23. Go there every Sunday and Monday "until hella cold" for socially distanced outdoor dining and tunes in the parking lot.

Poquitos

Impress your household and/or Zoom pals with a homemade Mexican feast, which you can put together yourself (it just requires heating up) with goods from Poquitos' Chef Kits. The four-serving parcels come with a main dish, black beans, rice, chips and salsa, house salad, flour tortillas, and dessert.

Two Beers Brewing

Order a Wonderland Trail IPA on Wednesdays to support Two Beers' Climb for a Cause team, who recently summited Mount Rainier, via the Washington National Parks Fund.

Watershed Pub & Kitchen

Boozy and virgin beverages of all stripes will take on a rosy hue for All Pink Drink Week, including Pampelonne's Rose Lime sparkling wine cocktail, Mela Watermelon Water's Watermelon & Pineapple Water, and Timber City Ginger's Blackberry South Sounder Pounder. Get 'em for takeout or dine-in.

Watson's Counter

Watch with delight as your or your friend's dog makes Donald Trump's face disappear as they enjoy a pumpkin cookie etched with the angry-baby mug of the sitting president. All proceeds will benefit Pod Save America's Vote Save America fund, which fights for the rights of marginalized voters.

White Swan Public House

Want something nice to quaff while you check your voter registration? This South Lake Union favorite has the Impeachment on deck, a cocktail with Buffalo Trace, peach and peppercorn, mint, cynar, celery bitters, lemon, and worm salt (salt made from the larvae that inhabit the agave plant—tequila worms!).

FUTURE OPENINGS & SPECIALS

Mt. Bagel

Roan Hartzog's Instagram-bred bagel pop-up is moving into a new production space. They're putting things on hold while they get settled, which will give you plenty of time to work up an appetite for their perfectly chewy offerings.

The Pantry September Cooking Classes

Level up your skills in the kitchen, from Chicago-style pizza to cast iron baking, with the Pantry's roster of online classes this September.

Tinte Cellars Tasting Room

Woodinville's Tinte Cellars plans to open a tasting room in Georgetown this fall, in a historic building upon which a large scooter sits. "Beyond the tasting room function for Tinte’s varietals, the space will be able to host events of up to 100, with a catering kitchen on-site," reports Eater.

OTHER NEWS: MORE PLACES TO GO

Elliott Bay Book Company

Your favorite treehouse/expertly curated bookstore is back for limited-capacity shopping. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make an appointment for a 30-minute shopping session.

Kraken Team Store

Seattle's newly monikered NHL team the Seattle Kraken has gear for you. Shop for backpacks, t-shirts, and other merch to rep your new team at their new store when they open on Friday, August 21 (and every Tuesday-Sunday to come).

Oddfellows Mercantile

If you're drawn to the decor, glasses and plates, and menu at Oddfellows, you'll be glad to know that the cafe and bar has opened a mercantile where you can buy merch, cookbooks and cocktail books, dinnerware and glassware, natural wine, coffee beans, and more.